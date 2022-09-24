|
LSU survives Daniels' injury scare in romp over New Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) The LSU defense held New Mexico to 88 total yards and the Tigers survived an injury scare to starting quarterback Jayden Daniels in a 38-0 victory Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
''Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a habit,'' LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. ''Three wins in a row. Our guys are building good habits.''
While the defense helped propel the Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) to their first shutout victory since 2018, LSU did see Daniels exit the game in the third quarter with an injury.
Scrambling for 16 yards on a fourth-down play, Daniels was slammed to the ground by AJ Haulcy and Dion Hunter. He didn't return to the game.
Kelly said Daniels could have gone back into the game.
''Strained his lower back,'' Kelly said. ''He could have went back in, but there was no need at that time of the game. He was cleared by the doctors, he was good.''
Before exiting the game, Daniels had one of his most efficient efforts thus far, completing 24 of 29 passes for 279 yards.
The LSU offense got going on its opening drive, marching 57 yards in eight plays, culminating with a 5-yard touchdown run by Armoni Goodwin for a 7-0 lead. After a 31-yard field goal by Damian Ramos made it 10-0, Daniels led LSU on a methodical, 15-play, 88-yard drive with Goodwin capping things off with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0.
Averaging 27.3 points coming into the game, New Mexico (2-2) struggled to develop any sort of rhythm offensively, crossing midfield only once.
''It's difficult to shut out anybody in football,'' Kelly said. ''College football is set up for success on offense. Had to juggle the lineup defensively and the guys really rallied. It was pretty clear that they were going to have a difficult time moving the football on us. Our game plan was excellent.''
Lobos senior quarterback Miles Kendrick completed only 5 of 7 passes for 47 yards. Nate Jones led the Lobos with 33 yards rushing on eight carries and Jaden Hullaby had the biggest play of the night for New Mexico when he hauled in a 38-yard pass from Kendrick that moved the ball to the LSU 38-yard line - its deepest penetration of the night.
Sacking Perkins four times on the night as a unit, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins led LSU defensively with eight tackles.
Sophomore Garrett Nussemeier replaced Daniels in the third quarter, leading the Tigers to three touchdown drives to put the game away.
Transfer Noah Cain had touchdown runs of 49 and 1 yard. Nussemeier connected with Brian Thomas for a 57-yard touchdown to make it 38-0.
THE TAKEAWAY
New Mexico: The Lobos fell to 1-14 all-time in games against Southeastern Conference schools. New Mexico's lone win against an SEC team came in 2005 when they defeated Missouri 45-35 in Columbia, when the Tigers were a member of the Big 12. Missouri joined the SEC in 2011.
LSU: Playing with the same starting lineup on the offensive line for the first time this season, LSU dominated the game statistically, but saw a pair of touchdowns negated by penalties in the first half.
UP NEXT
New Mexico: The Lobos travel to play UNLV on Sept. 30.
LSU: The Tigers hit the road to take on Auburn on Oct. 1.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|28
|Rushing
|0
|11
|Passing
|2
|16
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|88
|633
|Total Plays
|33
|80
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|41
|219
|Rush Attempts
|26
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|47
|414
|Comp. - Att.
|5-7
|33-39
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-14
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-43.2
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|47
|PASS YDS
|414
|
|
|41
|RUSH YDS
|219
|
|
|88
|TOTAL YDS
|633
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|5/7
|47
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|8
|33
|0
|10
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
G. Porter 8 WR
|G. Porter
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|5
|-21
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
G. Porter 8 WR
|G. Porter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harris 97 DE
|J. Harris
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|9
|43.2
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|3
|18.7
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|24/29
|279
|0
|0
|
G. Nussmeier 13 QB
|G. Nussmeier
|9/10
|135
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|11
|94
|2
|49
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|9
|45
|0
|11
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|9
|37
|0
|23
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|8
|24
|2
|7
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|4
|19
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|4
|3
|76
|1
|57
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|8
|6
|65
|0
|17
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|5
|5
|57
|0
|19
|
C. Hilton Jr. 17 WR
|C. Hilton Jr.
|1
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|7
|6
|43
|0
|10
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|4
|4
|41
|0
|16
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|4
|4
|34
|0
|17
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|2
|31
|0
|21
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|1/2
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hilton Jr. 17 WR
|C. Hilton Jr.
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|3
|5.3
|11
|0
|
G. Clayton Jr. 25 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|2
|9.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) LSU kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at NM 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(14:53 - 1st) J.Hullaby rushed to NM 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 27(14:53 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 31(13:40 - 1st) L.Wysong rushed to NM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 32.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 32(12:41 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 25 yards to LSU 43 Center-NM. Downed by NM.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43(12:41 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 46(12:14 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45(11:54 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 45. Catch made by M.Nabers at NM 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32(11:26 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to NM 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 27(11:07 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 27. Catch made by J.Williams at NM 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17(10:50 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by B.Thomas at NM 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 9(10:20 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to NM 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 5(9:52 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to NM End Zone for 5 yards. A.Goodwin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) LSU kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at NM 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(9:46 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 23(9:13 - 1st) G.Porter rushed to NM 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 25(8:35 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by N.Jones at NM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 28.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(7:53 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 28. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 28. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - NMEX 24(7:11 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 26.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - NMEX 26(6:25 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 36.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 36(5:34 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 49 yards to LSU 15 Center-NM. J.Bech returned punt from the LSU 15. Tackled by NM at LSU 15.
|Result
|Play
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 15(5:34 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 15. Catch made by C.Hilton at LSU 15. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34(5:03 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 34. Catch made by J.Bech at NM 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 25(4:29 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to NM 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 18.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 18(3:59 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at NM 20 for -2 yards (R.Hannah)
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 20(3:15 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 20. Catch made by M.Nabers at NM 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 14.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LSU 14(2:33 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - LSU 21(2:23 - 1st) D.Ramos 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LSU Holder-LSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) LSU kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(2:23 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - NMEX 27(1:23 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 19 for -8 yards (S.Jones)
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - NMEX 19(1:03 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEX 27(0:15 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 49 yards to LSU 24 Center-NM. J.Bech returned punt from the LSU 24. J.Bech for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(15:00 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 24(14:42 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 27.
|+21 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 27(14:14 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(13:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 48. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 46.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 46(13:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to NM 23 for 23 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 23(12:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 23(12:24 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 23. Catch made by M.Nabers at NM 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 17.
|Sack
3 & 4 - LSU 17(12:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at NM 18 for -1 yards (J.Harris) PENALTY on NM-J.Harris Personal Foul / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LSU 9(11:54 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to NM 9 for yards. Tackled by NM at NM 1. PENALTY on LSU-K.Taylor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 19 - LSU 19(11:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 19. Catch made by J.Bech at NM 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 9.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LSU 9(11:03 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 9. Catch made by K.Taylor at NM 9. Gain of yards. K.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LSU-M.Nabers Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 24 - LSU 24(10:31 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at NM 32 for -8 yards (J.Harris)
|+11 YD
3 & 32 - LSU 32(9:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by K.Taylor at NM 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 21.
|No Good
4 & 21 - LSU 28(9:17 - 2nd) D.Ramos 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LSU Holder-LSU.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(9:02 - 2nd) L.Wysong rushed to NM 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 20.
|+38 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 20(8:30 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 20. Catch made by J.Hullaby at NM 20. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(7:47 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to LSU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 37(6:56 - 2nd) M.Kendrick rushed to LSU 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEX 38(6:22 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 38(6:07 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 26 yards to LSU 12 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 12(6:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 12. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 16.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 16(5:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 16. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 28(4:58 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 32(4:42 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 32. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 37.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LSU 37(4:21 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 37.
|+13 YD
4 & 1 - LSU 37(4:03 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to NM 50 for 13 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 50(3:34 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by M.Taylor at NM 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 42.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 42(3:03 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to NM 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 44.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - LSU 44(2:31 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 44. Catch made by J.Jenkins at NM 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 28(1:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 28(1:32 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to NM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 25.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 25(1:01 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by J.Jenkins at NM 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 6(0:55 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to NM 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 2(0:48 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to NM 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LSU 1(0:23 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to NM End Zone for 1 yards. A.Goodwin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) NM kicks 62 yards from NM 35 to the LSU 3. C.Hilton returns the kickoff. Tackled by NM at LSU 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26(14:52 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 26. Catch made by A.Goodwin at LSU 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 31(14:41 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 42.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42(14:23 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 42. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(14:06 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to NM 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 39(13:36 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to NM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 37.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LSU 37(13:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bech.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - LSU 37(12:40 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(12:43 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 37(12:40 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 43(11:57 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 45(11:11 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 55 yards to LSU End Zone Center-NM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(11:11 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 20. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 27(10:46 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 33.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33(10:15 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(9:43 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to NM 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 48(9:11 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 48. Catch made by J.Bech at NM 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 44.
|Sack
3 & 3 - LSU 44(8:31 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at NM 45 for -1 yards (B.Santana)
|+16 YD
4 & 4 - LSU 45(7:49 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to NM 29 for 16 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29(7:05 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to NM 29. Catch made by J.Bech at NM 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 24.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 24(6:22 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to NM 24. Catch made by M.Nabers at NM 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 7(5:53 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to NM 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 1(5:27 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to NM End Zone for 1 yards. N.Cain for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) LSU kicks 30 yards from LSU 35 to the NM 35. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(5:27 - 3rd) S.White rushed to NM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 37.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 37(4:51 - 3rd) M.Kendrick scrambles to NM 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 34.
|Sack
3 & 11 - NMEX 34(4:06 - 3rd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 27 for -7 yards (A.Gaye)
|Punt
4 & 18 - NMEX 27(3:11 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 47 yards to LSU 26 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26(3:11 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 28.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 28(2:30 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 28. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44(2:20 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to NM 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 49.
|+49 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 49(1:45 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to NM End Zone for 49 yards. N.Cain for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 3rd) LSU kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(1:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-NM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - NMEX 20(1:45 - 3rd) J.Hullaby rushed to NM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 24.
|-7 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 24(1:04 - 3rd) NM rushed to NM 24 for -7 yards. M.Kendrick FUMBLES forced by LSU. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-M.Kendrick at NM 24. Tackled by LSU at NM 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - NMEX 17(0:00 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NMEX 21(15:00 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 42 yards to LSU 37 Center-NM. J.Bech returned punt from the LSU 37. Tackled by NM at LSU 42. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 27(14:17 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for LSU.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 27(14:16 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 36(13:53 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 43.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43(13:14 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 43. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 43. Gain of 57 yards. B.Thomas for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 4th) LSU kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(13:14 - 4th) G.Porter rushed to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(12:37 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 33(11:57 - 4th) L.Wysong rushed to NM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 32(10:57 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 48 yards to LSU 20 Center-NM. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 20. Tackled by NM at LSU 18. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 10(10:57 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to LSU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 13(10:18 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 13. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 16.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - LSU 16(9:38 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 16. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29(9:06 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 29. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 33(8:35 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44(8:00 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to LSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 48(7:24 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to NM 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45(6:43 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to NM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 41(6:01 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to NM 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - LSU 40(5:28 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to NM 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33(4:44 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to NM 28 for 5 yards. J.Emery FUMBLES forced by B.Santana. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-B.Santana at NM 28. Tackled by LSU at NM 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(4:44 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 30(4:02 - 4th) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 30. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 34.
|Sack
3 & 4 - NMEX 34(3:19 - 4th) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 32 for -2 yards (W.Weeks)
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 32(2:22 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 48 yards to LSU 20 Center-NM. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 20. Tackled by NM at LSU 40.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(2:22 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to LSU 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 47(0:50 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to NM 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(0:00 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to NM 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 44.
