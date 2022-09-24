|
|
Leary, No. 12 N.C. State rout UConn 41-10 to stay unbeaten
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns - including a 75-yarder on the first play from scrimmage - and No. 12 North Carolina State routed UConn 41-10 on Saturday night.
Leary completed 32 of 44 passes for the Wolfpack (4-0) while throwing touchdowns to four different receivers, including one to sophomore Porter Rooks for the first score of his career.
Victor Rosa scored the lone touchdown for UConn (1-4) on an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
The Wolfpack, tuning up for a showdown with No. 5 Clemson next week, wasted no time in putting points on the board as Leary connected with Thayer Thomas on the very first play from scrimmage. It was the longest play from scrimmage of the season for N.C. State, and it was also the first time the team has scored on its first offensive play of a game since 1991.
''They came out excited to play and with a great start. It's good to see Devin get in a rhythm,'' Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. ''Almost everything we talked about during the week, we got to see.''
N.C. State scored on its first five possessions and led 31-0 before UConn got on the board. After Camryn Edwards intercepted Leary, Noe Ruelas kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Huskies as time expired in the second quarter.
UConn had just 160 yards of total offense and converted only 2-of-12 third downs.
''You don't ever feel good after a loss. You just don't. Nobody feels good, but they don't feel discouraged, either,'' UConn coach Jim Mora said. ''There's progress being made here.''
THE TAKEAWAY
N.C. State: The Wolfpack didn't overlook their opponent and played sharp football. N.C. State had 29 first downs and never punted on its way to racking up 481 yards of total offense, averaging 6.3 yards per play.
UConn: After losing 59-0 at Michigan last week, the Huskies played a second straight road game against a team that was simply out of their league. Until its final possession of the game, the Huskies didn't have a drive that lasted for more than seven plays. UConn's schedule gets a bit more manageable from here, as it plays just one more Power 5 opponent this season.
COMFORTABLE AT CARTER
The Wolfpack now have a 13-game home winning streak at Carter-Finley Stadium, a stretch that dates to November 2020. N.C. State has outscored opponents by an average margin of 19.9 points at home during this stretch.
It's currently the fifth-longest home winning streak in FBS. The longest belongs to Clemson at 36 games - a mark the Wolfpack will try to break next week.
''It always feels good to play in the Carter,'' Wolfpack wide receiver Devin Carter said. ''We know (Clemson) is an away game, so we know it's going to be a hostile environment, but we're ready.''
Doeren would like to see ESPN's College Gameday show go to Clemson next week.
''I think it'd be great if Gameday was there. Obviously, you've got two undefeated teams and Clemson had a heck of a win today,'' Doeren said of the Tigers' victory over Wake Forest. ''I think it'd be great to have that kind of attention for us and for our players.''
FAILED FAKE
Midway through the third quarter, N.C. State ran a designed fake field goal play from the UConn 11-yard line. It was unsuccessful, as kicker Chris Dunn gained just one yard on a scamper.
Dunn, N.C. State's career scoring leader, did not return to the game after being tackled, leaving redshirt sophomore Collin Smith to take over kicking duties. Smith connected on a 40-yarder and a PAT, but missed a 47-yard attempt.
''(Dunn) is good,'' Doeren said of his starting kicker's status. ''I don't think he's been tackled in a long time. It was good to get Collin Smith in there and get him an opportunity.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
While thrashing a team like UConn won't vault N.C. State up the polls, it certainly doesn't hurt the Wolfpack either. N.C. State could move up after No. 10 Arkansas lost.
NEXT UP
N.C. State: In their ACC opener, the Wolfpack visit No. 5 Clemson.
UConn: Still searching for the first win against an FBS opponent, the Huskies host Fresno State.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball
https://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 and
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
V. Rosa
22 RB
43 RuYds, RuTD, -4 ReYds, REC
|
D. Leary
13 QB
320 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|28
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|2
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|160
|492
|Total Plays
|47
|79
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|169
|Rush Attempts
|32
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|39
|323
|Comp. - Att.
|10-15
|33-46
|Yards Per Pass
|1.2
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-23
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.1
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|31
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|39
|PASS YDS
|323
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|169
|
|
|160
|TOTAL YDS
|492
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|6
|43
|1
|19
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|8
|38
|0
|14
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|9
|10
|0
|17
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
C. Millen 10 QB
|C. Millen
|2
|8
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|3
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Flynn 84 WR
|J. Flynn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jones 19 DB
|D. Jones
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wortham 7 DB
|T. Wortham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 6 LB
|I. Swenson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|2-6
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gourdine 96 DL
|D. Gourdine
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
N. Voorhis 59 LB
|N. Voorhis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Marion 1 WR
|K. Marion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 14 DB
|M. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Faumuina-Brown 15 LB
|T. Faumuina-Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Polansky 61 OL
|J. Polansky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cross 4 DB
|S. Cross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McDuffie 99 DL
|S. McDuffie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rosario 23 DB
|J. Rosario
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 26 DB
|I. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruelas 17 K
|N. Ruelas
|1/1
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 13 P
|G. Caratan
|7
|39.1
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|2
|19.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|32/44
|320
|4
|1
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|1/2
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|10
|66
|0
|15
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|4
|49
|1
|20
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|8
|37
|0
|7
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Gardner 36 RB
|D. Gardner
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|4
|-7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|8
|5
|115
|1
|75
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|6
|5
|63
|1
|28
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|5
|5
|45
|1
|18
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|7
|5
|32
|0
|9
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|6
|5
|25
|1
|12
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
C. Toudle 29 WR
|C. Toudle
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|3
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 85 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Coit 21 WR
|J. Coit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 20 S
|S. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fordham 41 LB
|C. Fordham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 0 DT
|J. Harris
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 22 CB
|T. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 35 LB
|J. Scott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashford 16 S
|R. Ashford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 DB
|D. Boykin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 9 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 98 DT
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 5 DT
|C. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 25. Gain of 75 yards. T.Thomas for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 1st) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(14:46 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at UCONN 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(14:28 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to NCST 47 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NCST 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(14:16 - 1st) A.Turner rushed to NCST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; C.Durden at NCST 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 45(13:58 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to NCST 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NCST 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 44(13:31 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to NCST 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 38.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UCONN 38(11:45 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to NCST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Vann J.Harris at NCST 38.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 38(11:45 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 38. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 40.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NCST 40(11:20 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - NCST 35(11:20 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to UCONN 47 for 18 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47(10:45 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 47. Catch made by D.Jones at UCONN 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 38.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NCST 38(10:06 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 38(10:04 - 1st) D.Leary rushed to UCONN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(9:56 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 36. Catch made by D.Jones at UCONN 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 31(8:55 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 31. Catch made by K.Lesane at UCONN 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 24(8:45 - 1st) D.Leary rushed to UCONN 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 20(8:35 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to UCONN End Zone for 20 yards. D.Sumo-Karngbaye for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 1st) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 1st) C.Dunn kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(7:26 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 31(7:04 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at UCONN 33.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - UCONN 33(6:09 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; T.Ingle at UCONN 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCONN 29(5:29 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 42 yards to NCST 29 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 29(5:23 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 41(5:10 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at NCST 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 43(4:22 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 43. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 46.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 47(3:55 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 47. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 39(3:39 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 39(3:02 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by P.Rooks at UCONN 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 34(15:00 - 1st) J.Gray rushed to UCONN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 30. PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - NCST 44(1:55 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 44. Catch made by P.Rooks at UCONN 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 29.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - NCST 25(1:44 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-B.Speas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NCST 30(1:44 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 30. Catch made by T.Thomas at UCONN 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 30.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NCST 31(1:12 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NCST 38(0:58 - 1st) C.Dunn 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 63 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN 2. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(0:44 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 30(0:10 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at UCONN 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 30(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 30. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 33.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCONN 33(14:24 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 44 yards to NCST 23 Center-UCONN. Downed by J.Morrison.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 23(14:13 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at NCST 18 for -5 yards (E.Watts)
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 18(13:44 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; P.Yates at NCST 19.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - NCST 19(13:06 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 19. Catch made by P.Rooks at NCST 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 37(12:39 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 37. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 46(12:01 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 46(11:55 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to UCONN 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(11:29 - 2nd) D.Mimms rushed to UCONN 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 32(10:48 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 32. Catch made by P.Rooks at UCONN 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at UCONN 29.
|+28 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 29(10:04 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by D.Carter at UCONN 29. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at UCONN 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 1(9:37 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 1. Catch made by D.Carter at UCONN 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Carter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:32 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:25 - 2nd) C.Millen rushed to UCONN 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; T.Price at UCONN 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - UCONN 23(8:43 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 23. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at UCONN 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCONN 28(8:12 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 43 yards to NCST 29 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 29(8:00 - 2nd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; S.McDuffie at NCST 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - NCST 35(6:50 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 41(6:40 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 41(6:37 - 2nd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 47(6:25 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 47. Catch made by J.Gray at NCST 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(6:16 - 2nd) D.Mimms rushed to UCONN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 45(6:01 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 45. Catch made by D.Jones at UCONN 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; I.Davis at UCONN 37.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 37(4:30 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 37. Catch made by D.Carter at UCONN 37. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Marion at UCONN 15.
1 & 10 - NCST(3:49 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for NCST. PENALTY on NCST-D.Leary Intentional Grounding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on UCONN-T.Wortham Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 15(3:42 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 15. Catch made by D.Carter at UCONN 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at UCONN 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NCST 7(2:26 - 2nd) D.Jones rushed to UCONN 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; J.Mitchell at UCONN 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 2(2:53 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 2. Catch made by K.Lesane at UCONN 2. Gain of 2 yards. K.Lesane for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(2:53 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to UCONN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 29(2:29 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 32 for 3 yards. Z.Turner ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCONN 29(2:06 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCONN 32(2:02 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 48 yards to NCST 20 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(1:54 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 20. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 24(1:48 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 24. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 28(1:19 - 2nd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 32(1:05 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Int
2 & 10 - NCST 32(0:58 - 2nd) D.Leary pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 42. Intercepted by B.Bouyer-Randle at NCST 42. Tackled by D.Mimms at NCST 11.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11(0:41 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to NCST 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 7.
|Sack
2 & Goal - UCONN 7(0:34 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at NCST 17 for -10 yards (D.Vann) Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by D.Vann. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-C.Lundt at NCST 17. Tackled by NCST at NCST 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - UCONN 17(0:28 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to NCST 17. Catch made by D.Houston at NCST 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UCONN 18(0:04 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11(14:54 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCONN 13(14:12 - 3rd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at UCONN 13.
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 13(13:24 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 9. Catch made by V.Rosa at UCONN 9. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at UCONN 9.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 9(12:50 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 23 yards to UCONN 32 Center-UCONN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 32(12:40 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to UCONN 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; J.Mitchell at UCONN 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 25(12:07 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to UCONN 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon; J.Mitchell at UCONN 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 26(11:25 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 26. Catch made by T.Thomas at UCONN 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at UCONN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 17(10:53 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 17(10:47 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 17. Catch made by D.Jones at UCONN 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bell; P.Yates at UCONN 11.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NCST 11(10:12 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+1 YD
4 & 4 - NCST 11(10:05 - 3rd) C.Dunn rushed to UCONN 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; J.Mitchell at UCONN 10.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 10(9:59 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at UCONN 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UCONN 14(9:29 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 14. Catch made by D.Harrison at UCONN 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Scott; D.Thomas at UCONN 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 14(8:48 - 3rd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Jackson; P.Wilson at UCONN 16.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCONN 16(8:04 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 33 yards to UCONN 49 Center-UCONN. T.Thomas returned punt from the UCONN 49. Tackled by J.Mitchell; R.Burns at NCST 48.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(7:55 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by C.Toudle at NCST 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 41(7:19 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 41. Catch made by D.Mimms at UCONN 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 34(6:43 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to UCONN 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(6:14 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by M.Allen at UCONN 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 24(5:42 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 24. Catch made by D.Mimms at UCONN 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 19(5:19 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to UCONN 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Watts; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 17(4:43 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks. PENALTY on UCONN-K.Oladele Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 9(4:38 - 3rd) D.Mimms rushed to UCONN 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UCONN 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NCST 4(4:26 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 4. Catch made by P.Rooks at UCONN 4. Gain of 4 yards. P.Rooks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:17 - 3rd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(4:17 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by D.Houston at UCONN 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at UCONN 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 28(3:40 - 3rd) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at UCONN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UCONN 32(3:06 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; J.Scott at UCONN 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UCONN 32(2:23 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 41 yards to NCST 27 Center-UCONN. Downed by M.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(2:11 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to NCST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at NCST 30.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 30(1:56 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to NCST 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at NCST 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 45(1:21 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to UCONN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at UCONN 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 48(0:53 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to UCONN 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(0:19 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to UCONN 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NCST 36(15:00 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 36(0:00 - 4th) M.Allen rushed to UCONN 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; M.Dixon at UCONN 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 30(0:00 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for A.Smith. PENALTY on UCONN-M.Bell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 15(0:00 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at UCONN 23 for -8 yards (E.Watts; D.Gourdine)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - NCST 23(13:41 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for C.Toudle.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - NCST 23(13:33 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Coit.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - NCST 30(13:27 - 4th) C.Smith 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 4th) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(13:22 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at UCONN 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 28(12:47 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clark; T.Price at UCONN 29.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 29(12:04 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by D.Houston at UCONN 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Battle; D.Boykin at UCONN 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCONN 41(11:31 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 33 for -8 yards (J.Harris)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - UCONN 33(10:49 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for D.Harrison.
|+14 YD
3 & 17 - UCONN 33(10:40 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; R.Ashford at UCONN 47.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - UCONN 47(10:04 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 47. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at UCONN 48.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(9:55 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by M.Allen at UCONN 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 45(9:15 - 4th) M.Allen rushed to UCONN 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at UCONN 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 35(8:33 - 4th) PENALTY on NCST-NCST Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - NCST 40(8:19 - 4th) M.Allen rushed to UCONN 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NCST 30(7:45 - 4th) M.Allen rushed to UCONN 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NCST 30(7:00 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for M.Allen. PENALTY on NCST-D.Eason Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Good
4 & 5 - NCST 37(6:48 - 4th) C.Smith 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(6:43 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Fordham at UCONN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UCONN 35(6:07 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Joly.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 35(6:02 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at UCONN 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 42(5:26 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Ashford; S.Brown at UCONN 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 47(4:47 - 4th) C.Millen rushed to NCST 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NCST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(4:08 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for D.Harrison.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 43(4:03 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to NCST 24 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; F.Burt at NCST 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 24(3:23 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to NCST 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 19(2:45 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to NCST 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Ashford at NCST 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11(2:13 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to NCST End Zone for 11 yards. V.Rosa for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 4th) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(2:08 - 4th) M.Allen rushed to NCST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Voorhis at NCST 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 28(1:27 - 4th) D.Gardner rushed to NCST 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Polansky; T.Faumuina-Brown at NCST 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 32(0:38 - 4th) D.Gardner rushed to NCST 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; J.Rosario at NCST 36.
