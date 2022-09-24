|
|
|SFLA
|LVILLE
Cunningham has 4 TDs, Louisville thumps South Florida 41-3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Malik Cunningham ran for three of his four touchdowns as Louisville rolled to a 41-3 win over South Florida on Saturday afternoon.
Cunningham put the Cardinals (2-2) comfortably ahead by halftime with TDs on four of five possessions. He had scoring runs of 35, 40 and 8 yards and tossed a 26-yard TD to senior transfer Jaelin Carter, who stretched to make a leaping grab in the end zone for his first score as a Cardinal.
Cunningham finished 14 of 22 passing for 186 yards and ran nine times for 113 yards before going to the bench early in the fourth quarter. It was the fifth-year senior's 10th 100-plus-yard rushing game and third in a row. Cunningham is the eighth player in NCAA history to have over 3,000 rushing yards and 8,000 passing.
Louisville had one of its best games of the season offensively, out-gaining USF (1-3) 542-158. That total included 283 rushing, with Trevion Cooley gaining 75 on 11 carries and Tiyon Evans 53 on 13 attempts.
The Bulls (1-3) averted a shutout when Spencer Schrader kicked a 37-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Bulls had three first-half turnovers. Gerry Bohanon Jr. threw two interceptions and USF had a fumble. Bohanon was 9 of 17 passing for 62 yards and was relieved in the third quarter by backup quarterback Katravis Marsh, who was 4 of 11 for 48 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Florida: The Bulls rushed for just 48 as their road problems continued with a 14th consecutive loss dating back to 2019. Third-year coach Jeff Scott, the former Clemson assistant, is 4-21.
Louisville: The Cardinals needed a lift after falling last week to Florida State and were dominant throughout for the first time this season. It comes in handy as they play their next two games on the road before playing five ranked teams in their final six games.
UP NEXT
South Florida hosts East Carolina in its American Athletic Conference opener.
Louisville visits Boston College, seeking its first ACC victory.
-----
|
K. Powell
22 RB
45 RuYds
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
186 PaYds, PaTD, 113 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|26
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|180
|542
|Total Plays
|62
|76
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|283
|Rush Attempts
|34
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|110
|259
|Comp. - Att.
|13-28
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-36
|5-59
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-36.8
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|11
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|3-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|259
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|283
|
|
|180
|TOTAL YDS
|542
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|9/17
|62
|0
|2
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|4/11
|48
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Powell 22 RB
|K. Powell
|8
|45
|0
|37
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|9
|26
|0
|14
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Hamilton 24 RB
|M. Hamilton
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Mangham 0 RB
|J. Mangham
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|7
|-3
|0
|11
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|6
|4
|38
|0
|14
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|4
|2
|35
|0
|21
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|7
|4
|31
|0
|18
|
G. Reynolds 81 WR
|G. Reynolds
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Berryhill 83 WR
|L. Berryhill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Brown 7 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gordon IV 8 LB
|D. Gordon IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hill 1 S
|M. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DE
|J. Hansford
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Logan 13 DE
|T. Logan
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1/1
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stokes 36 P
|A. Stokes
|8
|36.8
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|2
|5.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|14/22
|186
|1
|0
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|5/8
|73
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|9
|113
|3
|40
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|11
|75
|0
|22
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|13
|51
|1
|11
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|8
|38
|0
|30
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Williams 30 DB
|S. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|7
|5
|56
|0
|30
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|4
|3
|53
|0
|24
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|2
|2
|40
|0
|24
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|4
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
J. Carter 88 WR
|J. Carter
|3
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
C. Bell 80 WR
|C. Bell
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Downing 86 WR
|E. Downing
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Conner 18 DB
|R. Conner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. West 18 WR
|B. West
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/2
|29
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|3
|44.3
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 28(14:41 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(14:18 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38(14:11 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 38.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LVILLE 38(13:37 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 38. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 48. PENALTY on LOU-R.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 20 - LVILLE 28(13:19 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 28. Catch made by T.Cooley at LOU 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 32.
|Punt
4 & 16 - LVILLE 32(12:43 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 44 yards to USF 24 Center-LOU. S.Atkins returned punt from the USF 24. Tackled by LOU at USF 29.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(12:34 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 30.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 30(12:02 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(11:34 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by O.Dollison at USF 44. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 42.
|-5 YD
2 & 12 - SFLA 42(11:02 - 1st) O.Dollison rushed to USF 37 for -5 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 37.
|+11 YD
3 & 17 - SFLA 37(10:33 - 1st) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 48.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - SFLA 48(9:38 - 1st) PENALTY on USF-A.Stokes Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SFLA 43(9:38 - 1st) A.Stokes punts 39 yards to LOU 18 Center-USF. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 18. Tackled by USF at LOU 18.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(9:29 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(9:10 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 28. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(8:49 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 40. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(8:29 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to USF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LVILLE 45(7:55 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to USF 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LVILLE 45(7:24 - 1st) PENALTY on USF-T.Logan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+40 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 40(7:13 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to USF End Zone for 40 yards. M.Cunningham for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(7:05 - 1st) J.Mangham rushed to USF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 29(6:29 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 29. Catch made by M.Dukes at USF 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 27(5:50 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SFLA 27(5:30 - 1st) A.Stokes punts 39 yards to LOU 34 Center-USF. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 34. Tackled by USF at LOU 34.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(5:30 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to USF 36 for 30 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(5:03 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to USF 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 37. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LVILLE 37(4:38 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at USF 42 for -5 yards (J.Hansford; T.Logan)
|+16 YD
3 & 16 - LVILLE 42(4:07 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to USF 26 for 16 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(3:45 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to USF 26. Catch made by J.Carter at USF 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Carter for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:39 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:08 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to USF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 27.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - SFLA 27(2:31 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 27. Catch made by O.Dollison at USF 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(2:07 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by O.Dollison at USF 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 48.
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 48(1:49 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SFLA 49(1:06 - 1st) G.Bohanon scrambles to LOU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(0:29 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for O.Dollison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 44(0:19 - 1st) J.Mangham rushed to LOU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 44(15:00 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to LOU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 43.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - SFLA 43(14:17 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF. PENALTY on LOU-K.Clark Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - SFLA 38(14:13 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to LOU 38. Catch made by Y.Terry at LOU 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(13:44 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to LOU 32 for -2 yards. G.Bohanon FUMBLES forced by LOU. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-D.Jones at LOU 32. Tackled by USF at LOU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(13:37 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 32. Catch made by T.Evans at LOU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LVILLE 40(13:14 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LVILLE 40(12:55 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 41.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - LVILLE 41(12:30 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(12:05 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to USF 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(11:39 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Cooley.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 40(11:34 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to USF 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LVILLE 35(11:06 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|+35 YD
4 & 5 - LVILLE 35(10:59 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to USF End Zone for 35 yards. M.Cunningham for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:53 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(10:53 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(10:47 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 25(10:43 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by O.Dollison at USF 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SFLA 33(9:59 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 48 yards to LOU 19 Center-USF. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 19. Tackled by USF at LOU 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(9:49 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 19.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 19(9:20 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 19. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 19. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 34.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(7:50 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 34. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 44. PENALTY on USF-M.Hill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(8:38 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to USF 23 for 18 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 23.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(7:56 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to USF End Zone for 23 yards. T.Cooley for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. T.Cooley rushed to USF 1 for 22 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LVILLE 1(7:56 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to USF 1 for yards. Tackled by USF at USF 1. PENALTY on USF-USF Illegal Substitution 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - LVILLE 1(7:20 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to USF 1. Catch made by M.Ford at USF 1. Gain of yards. M.Ford for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LOU-T.Hudson Offensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 15(7:17 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to USF 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - LVILLE 12(6:43 - 2nd) M.Cunningham scrambles to USF 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - LVILLE 8(6:17 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to USF End Zone for 8 yards. M.Cunningham for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(6:12 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SFLA 26(5:33 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for O.Dollison.
|Sack
3 & 9 - SFLA 26(5:24 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for. PENALTY on USF-G.Bohanon Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. G.Bohanon sacked at USF 16 for -10 yards (Q.Riley)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(5:12 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SFLA 35(4:46 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 35(4:41 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SFLA 35(4:36 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 45 yards to USF 20 Center-LOU. Fair catch by S.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(4:29 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 20. Catch made by C.Carter at USF 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LVILLE 21(3:53 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for C.Carter.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - LVILLE 21(3:47 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by Y.Terry at USF 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(3:29 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by Y.Terry at USF 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(3:03 - 2nd) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 45.
|Int
2 & 10 - LVILLE 45(2:30 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass INTERCEPTED at USF 38. Intercepted by C.Jones at USF 38. Tackled by USF at USF 38.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(2:24 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 38. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 50.
|-3 YD
2 & 22 - SFLA 50(2:11 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 47 for -3 yards. T.Evans FUMBLES forced by D.Gordon. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-M.Hill at LOU 47. Tackled by LOU at LOU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(2:02 - 2nd) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 36.
|Int
2 & 11 - LVILLE 34(1:13 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass INTERCEPTED at USF 2. Intercepted by J.Minkins at USF 2. Tackled by USF at USF 2.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 2 - SFLA 2(1:06 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 6.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 6(0:27 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 7.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 7(0:24 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 12.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 29(14:28 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 28.
|Sack
3 & 7 - LVILLE 28(13:47 - 3rd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon sacked at USF 18 for -10 yards (Y.Diaby)
|Punt
4 & 17 - LVILLE 18(13:02 - 3rd) A.Stokes punts 32 yards to LOU 50 Center-USF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(12:50 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 50. Catch made by J.Jordan at LOU 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 38(12:18 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to USF 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 38.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SFLA 38(11:46 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 38(11:43 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at USF 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 34.
|+6 YD
4 & 6 - SFLA 34(11:08 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to USF 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(10:57 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to USF 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 27.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 27(10:16 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to USF 27. Catch made by T.Hudson at USF 27. Gain of 16 yards. T.Hudson FUMBLES forced by M.Hill. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-T.Hudson at USF 11. Tackled by USF at USF 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 11(10:02 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to USF 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 9.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 9(9:33 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to USF 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 11.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SFLA 11(9:01 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SFLA 19(8:57 - 3rd) J.Turner 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-M.Vassett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(8:53 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for M.Dukes.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(8:49 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 34(8:11 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(7:41 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for O.Dollison.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 41(7:35 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(7:05 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to LOU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 43.
|Sack
2 & 8 - LVILLE 43(6:26 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh sacked at USF 44 for -13 yards (Y.Abdullah)
|No Gain
3 & 21 - LVILLE 44(5:47 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for M.Dukes.
|Punt
4 & 21 - LVILLE 44(5:43 - 3rd) A.Stokes punts 46 yards to LOU 10 Center-USF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(5:34 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 10.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 10(5:05 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 25 for 15 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(4:33 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SFLA 29(4:02 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 29. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SFLA 29(3:20 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SFLA 29(3:15 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 44 yards to USF 27 Center-LOU. S.Atkins returned punt from the USF 27. Tackled by LOU at USF 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(3:05 - 3rd) M.Hamilton rushed to USF 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 36(2:31 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 36. Catch made by Y.Terry at USF 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 42(1:54 - 3rd) M.Hamilton rushed to USF 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 43.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(1:24 - 3rd) K.Powell rushed to LOU 20 for 37 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(0:49 - 3rd) K.Powell rushed to LOU 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LVILLE 21(0:12 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - LVILLE 21(0:09 - 3rd) K.Powell rushed to LOU 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - LVILLE 27(15:00 - 4th) S.Shrader 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USF Holder-A.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(14:55 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(14:15 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to USF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 49.
|+30 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 49(13:46 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to USF 49. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at USF 49. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 19(13:22 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to USF 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 12.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 12(12:52 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to USF 3 for 9 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 3(12:26 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to USF End Zone for 3 yards. T.Evans for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:22 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 51 yards from LOU 35 to the USF 14. B.Battie MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-B.Battie at USF 14. Tackled by LOU at USF 14.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(12:19 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 14. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(11:45 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(11:39 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to USF 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 35(11:01 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to USF 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 36.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LVILLE 36(10:07 - 4th) A.Stokes punts -12 yards to USF 24 Center-USF. Downed by USF. PENALTY on USF-A.Stokes Illegal Touch Kick 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(10:12 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 14(10:07 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to USF 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - SFLA 15(9:08 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to USF 15. Catch made by E.Downing at USF 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 8.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - SFLA 8(8:15 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for E.Downing.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 8(8:08 - 4th) M.Hamilton rushed to USF 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 9.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LVILLE 9(7:30 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for S.Atkins.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - LVILLE 9(7:23 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 9. Catch made by G.Reynolds at USF 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at USF 16.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LVILLE 16(6:53 - 4th) A.Stokes punts 51 yards to LOU 33 Center-USF. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(6:45 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 34.
|+26 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 34(6:24 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 34. Catch made by C.Bell at LOU 34. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40. PENALTY on LOU-C.Bell Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(5:52 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to LOU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at LOU 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 47(5:36 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 47. Catch made by M.Turner at LOU 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(5:31 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 37(5:27 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to USF 37. Catch made by M.Turner at USF 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(4:49 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to USF 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 11(4:19 - 4th) B.Domann rushed to USF 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SFLA 8(3:27 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to USF 8. Catch made by B.West at USF 8. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SFLA 15(2:38 - 4th) J.Turner 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-M.Vassett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks yards from LOU 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by LOU at USF 42. PENALTY on LOU-D.Jones Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(2:27 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to LOU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 41(1:49 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to LOU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 38(1:10 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to LOU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 36.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - LVILLE 36(0:37 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for L.Berryhill.
