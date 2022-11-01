|
Ohio snaps Buffalo's 5-game win streak behind Rourke's 5 TDs
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Kurtis Rourke threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns, Sam Wiglusz had 131 yards receiving and two scores, and Ohio beat Buffalo 45-24 on Tuesday night.
Rourke threw for three touchdowns in the first half to help build a 24-10 lead. Ohio took a 7-0 lead on its first possession when Rourke lofted it into the corner of the end zone to Wiglusz for a 16-yard score. The duo connected again from 5-yards out for Wiglusz's ninth touchdown catch of the season. All six of Wiglusz's catches came in the first half.
Cam Dorsey had 52 yards rushing and a touchdown for Ohio (6-3, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). The Bobcats defense forced three turnovers, including a strip sack with 13:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Cole Snyder was 25 of 49 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Buffalo (5-4, 4-1), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
---
|
C. Snyder
15 QB
238 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -7 RuYds
|
K. Rourke
7 QB
317 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, 45 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-19
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|260
|474
|Total Plays
|77
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|157
|Rush Attempts
|28
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.8
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|238
|317
|Comp. - Att.
|25-49
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|10.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|7-51
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|3-37.0
|Return Yards
|26
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-26
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|317
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|474
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|25/49
|238
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|6
|19
|0
|6
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|3
|6
|0
|7
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|16
|-7
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|12
|6
|72
|1
|27
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|12
|6
|64
|0
|18
|
R. Mangas 21 TE
|R. Mangas
|6
|4
|41
|0
|19
|
C. Harrity 12 WR
|C. Harrity
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|3
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
J. Gassett 18 WR
|J. Gassett
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|3
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
R. Embry 85 TE
|R. Embry
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Patterson 8 LB
|J. Patterson
|9-7
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dolac 52 LB
|S. Dolac
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 11 S
|J. Muse
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 18 DE
|I. Kante
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cobb 3 S
|K. Cobb
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Offord 5 CB
|C. Offord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 95 DT
|D. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 38 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrity 12 WR
|C. Harrity
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bazile 53 DE
|C. Bazile
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bass 0 DT
|J. Bass
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Olds 13 DE
|K. Olds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Michel 6 DE
|M. Michel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|5
|46.6
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|3
|20.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|20/29
|317
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dorsey 36 S
|C. Dorsey
|12
|52
|1
|15
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|6
|45
|0
|18
|
J. Ross 23 RB
|J. Ross
|4
|36
|0
|28
|
J. Neatherton 36 RB
|J. Neatherton
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|8
|16
|0
|4
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|8
|6
|131
|2
|49
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|3
|67
|1
|43
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|2
|2
|44
|0
|24
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|7
|4
|41
|1
|25
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|5
|4
|18
|2
|9
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Burton 2 TE
|A. Burton
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dugan 52 DE
|B. Dugan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|3-4
|2.0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr. 22 S
|A. Williams Jr.
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Sanders 19 CB
|Z. Sanders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parodie 4 CB
|R. Parodie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mathews 55 DT
|R. Mathews
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Bonner 28 DE
|S. Bonner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 17 DE
|V. Watkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|1/1
|37
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|3
|37.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|2
|16.0
|16
|0
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|2
|3.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF 1. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Brawley; B.Johnson at BUF 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(14:54 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(14:46 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; K.Thompson at BUF 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - BUFF 26(14:06 - 1st) C.Snyder scrambles to BUF 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; K.Thompson at BUF 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BUFF 34(13:28 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 36 yards to OHI 30 Center-BUF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(13:19 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 47. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BUF 47. Gain of 23 yards. S.Wiglusz ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(12:49 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to BUF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; J.Bass at BUF 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 45(12:12 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by N.McCormick at BUF 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(11:57 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to BUF 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at BUF 31. PENALTY on BUF-J.Bass Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(11:30 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 16. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BUF 16. Gain of 16 yards. S.Wiglusz for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 59 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF 6. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stevens at BUF 30. PENALTY on BUF-M.Michel Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 15(11:17 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; K.Thompson at BUF 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 17(10:52 - 1st) C.Snyder scrambles to BUF 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at BUF 22.
|Sack
3 & 3 - BUFF 22(10:14 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 15 for -7 yards (B.Houston)
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUFF 15(9:34 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 50 yards to OHI 35 Center-BUF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(9:19 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 41. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Offord at OHI 41.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 41(8:42 - 1st) J.Neatherton rushed to BUF 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(8:24 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 43(8:06 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to BUF 25 for 18 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(7:31 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(7:20 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to BUF 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 21.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 21(6:42 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to BUF 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF S.Dolac K.Olds at BUF 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - OHIO 27(6:05 - 1st) N.Vakos 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-OHI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(6:01 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 24. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 24.
|Sack
2 & 11 - BUFF 24(5:22 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 21 for -3 yards (R.Mathews)
|Int
3 & 14 - BUFF 21(4:37 - 1st) C.Snyder pass INTERCEPTED at BUF 42. Intercepted by T.Drake at BUF 42. Tackled by BUF at BUF 42.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 42(4:27 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 39. Catch made by J.Bostic at BUF 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; D.Williams at BUF 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 37(3:43 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to BUF 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 36.
|+32 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 36(3:02 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 5. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BUF 5. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 4(2:24 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to BUF 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; D.Jackson at BUF 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 5(1:47 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 5. Catch made by J.Jones at BUF 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Jones for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:38 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 31. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at BUF 31.
|+27 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 31(1:19 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 42. Catch made by J.Marshall at OHI 42. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(0:49 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by T.Borland at OHI 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at OHI 31. PENALTY on BUF-I.Wright Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - BUFF 47(0:28 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 41. Catch made by J.Marshall at OHI 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 41. PENALTY on OHI-Z.Sanders Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(0:21 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to OHI 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - BUFF 27(15:00 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 23. Catch made by J.Gassett at OHI 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at OHI 23.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 23(14:22 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 23. Catch made by R.Cook at OHI 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; S.Bonner at OHI 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(13:43 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to OHI 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - BUFF 11(12:59 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to OHI 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at OHI 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 10(12:19 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BUFF 18(12:09 - 2nd) A.McNulty 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the OHI End Zone. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Claude at OHI 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(12:00 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; G.Wolo at OHI 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 18(11:29 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 24. Catch made by A.Burton at OHI 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at OHI 24.
|+25 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 24(10:47 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 24. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 24. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at OHI 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(10:19 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 49(10:11 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to BUF 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; M.Michel at BUF 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OHIO 48(10:01 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OHIO 48(9:45 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 39 yards to BUF 9 Center-OHI. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 9(9:39 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 17. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 17(9:01 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; B.Houston at BUF 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(8:29 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan; B.Houston at BUF 27.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 27(7:44 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette; K.Caesar at BUF 23.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BUFF 23(7:13 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Mangas.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BUFF 23(7:06 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 38 yards to OHI 39 Center-BUF. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 39. Tackled by E.Davis at OHI 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(6:57 - 2nd) J.Ross rushed to OHI 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; G.Wolo at OHI 41.
|+49 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 41(6:23 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 10. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BUF 10. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 10(5:38 - 2nd) J.Ross rushed to BUF 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; K.Cobb at BUF 2.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 2(4:53 - 2nd) J.Ross rushed to BUF 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 5(4:08 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 5. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BUF 5. Gain of 5 yards. S.Wiglusz for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF 2. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Johnson; K.Kelly at BUF 40. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 8(3:50 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; A.Williams at BUF 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 11(3:27 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Bonner at BUF 14.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BUFF 14(2:46 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Cook.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BUFF 14(2:27 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 59 yards to OHI 27 Center-BUF. Downed by E.Davis. PENALTY on OHI-A.Brawley Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 17(2:15 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 24 for yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at OHI 24. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - OHIO 12(2:05 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for A.Burton.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - OHIO 12(1:51 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Kante at OHI 15.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OHIO 15(1:45 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OHIO 15(1:38 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 20 yards to OHI 35 Center-OHI. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(1:32 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 26. Catch made by Q.Williams at OHI 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 26(1:14 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 26. Catch made by R.Cook at OHI 26. Gain of 1 yards. R.Cook ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:09 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:05 - 2nd) C.Snyder scrambles to OHI 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at OHI 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 23(0:49 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 12. Catch made by Q.Williams at OHI 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(0:32 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 12(0:29 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Embry.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 12(0:26 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 12. Catch made by J.Marshall at OHI 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Marshall for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OHI-T.Cox Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the OHI End Zone. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Tate at OHI 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(14:45 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 16(14:39 - 3rd) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at OHI 22.
|Int
3 & 4 - OHIO 22(14:00 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 26. Intercepted by K.Cobb at OHI 26. K.Cobb for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:00 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(14:00 - 3rd) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at OHI 29.
|+24 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 29(13:37 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 29. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 29. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Patterson at BUF 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(13:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on OHI-K.Danneker False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 48(13:14 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 48. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson M.Fuqua at BUF 32.
|No Gain
2 & 31 - OHIO 32(12:44 - 3rd) J.Neatherton rushed to BUF 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Kante at BUF 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 32(12:13 - 3rd) K.Rourke rushed to BUF 19 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(11:46 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 19. Catch made by M.Cross at BUF 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 11(11:26 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 11. Catch made by J.Bostic at BUF 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at BUF 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 2(10:08 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 2. Catch made by M.Cross at BUF 2. Gain of 2 yards. M.Cross for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 3rd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(11:03 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(10:57 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 24(10:27 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 23 for -1 yards. C.Snyder FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-BUF at BUF 24. Tackled by OHI at BUF 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BUFF 24(9:50 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 50 yards to OHI 26 Center-BUF. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 26. Tackled by C.Tate at OHI 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(8:16 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BUF 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 47(7:54 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 47. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BUF 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 49(7:17 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(6:57 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 43(6:46 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to OHI 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at OHI 41.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 41(6:10 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 41. Catch made by Q.Williams at OHI 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(5:55 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to OHI 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 17(5:37 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to OHI 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd R.Mathews at OHI 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 13(5:30 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to OHI 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 12(4:58 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to OHI 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 8. PENALTY on OHI-Z.Sanders Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 4 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 4(4:35 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to OHI 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 3.
|Sack
2 & Goal - BUFF 3(3:53 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at OHI 4 for -1 yards (J.McCrory)
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BUFF 4(3:26 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - BUFF 4(3:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive penalty 2 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - BUFF 2(3:21 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 2. Catch made by M.Washington at OHI 2. Gain of 2 yards. M.Washington for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the OHI End Zone. M.Cross returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at OHI 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(2:55 - 3rd) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at OHI 22.
|+43 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 22(2:19 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 22. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 22. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at BUF 35.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(1:58 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 35. Catch made by J.Jones at BUF 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BUF 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(15:00 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BUF 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at BUF 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 7(14:25 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BUF 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIO 1(13:55 - 4th) K.Rourke rushed to BUF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; D.Williams at BUF 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 1(13:23 - 4th) C.Dorsey rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. C.Dorsey for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 4th) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 53 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF 12. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(13:16 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(13:04 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 15 for -10 yards (K.Caesar) C.Snyder FUMBLES forced by K.Caesar. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-J.McCrory at BUF 12.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(13:01 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BUF 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua; I.King at BUF 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 9(12:15 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to BUF 9. Catch made by M.Cross at BUF 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Cross for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 4th) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the BUF 1. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(12:07 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(12:03 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by C.Harrity at OHI 47. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(11:32 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Harrity.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 47(11:31 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Embry.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 47(11:25 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by M.Washington at OHI 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at OHI 47.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - BUFF 47(10:52 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(10:46 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at OHI 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 49(10:04 - 4th) K.Rourke scrambles to BUF 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 47.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OHIO 47(9:26 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - OHIO 47(9:12 - 4th) W.Kacmarek rushed to BUF 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Harrity at BUF 15. PENALTY on OHI-B.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 14 - OHIO 43(9:04 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 52 yards to BUF 5 Center-OHI. Downed by J.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 5(8:46 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 11. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 11. Gain of 6 yards. J.Marshall ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 11(8:33 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 11. Catch made by R.Mangas at BUF 11. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Floyd at BUF 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 17(8:19 - 4th) C.Snyder scrambles to BUF 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 23.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BUFF 23(8:01 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Mangas.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 23(7:37 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 32. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at BUF 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(7:28 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BUFF 32(7:19 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 29 for -3 yards (A.Williams)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BUFF 29(6:45 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|+16 YD
4 & 13 - BUFF 29(6:36 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by OHI at BUF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(6:25 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Embry.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 45(6:24 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 45(6:14 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by J.Marshall at OHI 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(5:58 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 43(5:56 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 27. Catch made by R.Mangas at OHI 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; B.Houston at OHI 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 35(5:43 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 27. Catch made by R.Mangas at OHI 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; K.Thompson at OHI 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(5:27 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BUFF 27(5:15 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at OHI 36 for -9 yards (B.Houston)
|+19 YD
3 & 19 - BUFF 36(4:30 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to OHI 36. Catch made by R.Mangas at OHI 36. Gain of 19 yards. R.Mangas FUMBLES forced by A.Floyd. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-K.Thompson at OHI 19. Tackled by C.Snyder at OHI 50.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(4:19 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 50. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 50. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; M.Michel at OHI 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 49(4:05 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; D.Jackson at OHI 50.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 50(2:57 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BUF 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BUF 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(2:49 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BUF 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 32(2:05 - 4th) K.Rourke rushed to BUF 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at BUF 23.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(1:55 - 4th) K.Rourke kneels at the BUF 26.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - OHIO 26(0:29 - 4th) K.Rourke kneels at the BUF 28.
