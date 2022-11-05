|
|
Washington knocks off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 on late FG
SEATTLE (AP) Michael Penix Jr. has accomplished plenty in his first season as the quarterback at Washington. He added a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive to the list on Friday night.
Peyton Henry made a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to cap a 92-yard scoring driving, and Washington held off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 to preserve its hopes in the Pac-12 championship game race.
The Huskies took over at their own 3 with 4:33 left and Penix led the march downfield against the Beavers' stingy defense. Penix was 9 of 13 for 66 yards on the drive, including key third-down conversions to Devin Culp, Ja'Lynn Polk and a diving catch by Cameron Davis. Penix's push pass to Giles Jackson for 12 yards got the Huskies to the Oregon State 2. After a pair of incompletions, the Huskies set up for the short field goal and Henry delivered the winning kick.
''We knew if we gave them the ball back we probably wouldn't have got it back,'' Penix said. ''We wanted to make sure that we took advantage of that drive and make sure we got down there and got some points on the board. And it was great that we took up all that clock.''
Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) won its third straight and kept alive its slim hopes of finding a spot in Las Vegas in the conference title game. Penix, the nation's leader in passing, was 30 of 52 for 298 yards and a 24-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal to Jack Westover in the third quarter.
Wayne Taulapapa ran for two touchdowns for the Huskies, the second coming early in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 21-21. Rome Odunze had seven receptions for 102 yards.
''It just gives us that mentality that we're gonna go out there and fight no matter what,'' Odunze said.
The game wasn't without some typical late-night Pac-12 wackiness. Blustery winds affected the passing and kicking game all night and the game was stopped for 25 minutes early in the fourth quarter after partial power outage took down some of the stadium lights illuminating the field.
''That was the biggest thing I was probably trying to address with the guys is how hard they had fought to make it a 21-21 score,'' Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said. ''And we had just gained the momentum and just to get their minds back on how it felt.''
Deshaun Fenwick rushed for two touchdowns and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold returned an interception 37 yards for a score for Oregon State, which was playing its first game ranked in The AP Top 25 since the 2013 season opener.
''Credit to those guys for finishing the game better than we did ultimately,'' Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. ''It was back-and-forth battling. Some missed opportunities out there and they made one or two more plays than us.''
The Beavers (6-3, 3-3) will lament two missed opportunities in the first half going for it on fourth downs deep in Washington's end of the field and failing to convert. The windy, blustery conditions made kicking an adventure all night, but failing to get points on those drives came back to bite Oregon State.
The Beavers were stopped on fourth-and-2 at the Washington 7 and fourth-and-3 at the Washington 15 on consecutive possessions with a chance to extend their early lead.
''We're going to error on aggression down there, even more aggression with the way the wind was going,'' Smith said. ''There's no guarantee that thing is going through the uprights and I didn't think the distances were ridiculous.''
Damien Martinez had 107 yards rushing for Oregon State.
LIGHTS OUT
Taulapapa scored on a 4-yard TD run with 11:36 left. But as the Huskies celebrated, a bank of stadium lights on the north side of the stadium went out. Washington kicked the extra point to pull even at 21-21, but after the kick the lights on the south side went down as well.
After officials huddled with stadium staff, it was announced there would be a delay before the lights would come back on. The lights flickered back on after about 20 minutes and the game resumed after a 25-minute break.
DeBoer said he had a similar situation during a game at Fresno State in 2018.
''I sat on the heater. It was cold,'' Penix said.
FLASHBACKS
The instable weather and the delay in the fourth quarter brought back memories of 2019 when Washington and California played a night game that was delayed by lightning storms in the Seattle area. That game was delayed more than 2 1/2 hours and ended at 1:22 a.m. local time.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon State: The Beavers' return to the rankings will be brief. Oregon State has not been ranked for more than one week since 2012 when it reached as high as No. 7 before losing at Washington.
Washington: The Huskies still need help to get to the conference title game and have to win at Oregon next week if they want a shot.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: The Beavers host California next Saturday.
Washington: The Huskies are at No. 8 Oregon next Saturday.
---
|
D. Fenwick
5 RB
37 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
298 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 8 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|12
|6
|Passing
|3
|16
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|11-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|266
|398
|Total Plays
|59
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|200
|100
|Rush Attempts
|41
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|66
|298
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|30-52
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-81
|9-97
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.8
|4-25.5
|Return Yards
|56
|23
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-37
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|66
|PASS YDS
|298
|
|
|200
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|11/18
|66
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|20
|132
|0
|26
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|8
|38
|0
|8
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|5
|37
|2
|19
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|4
|-9
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|6
|5
|25
|0
|9
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|3
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|2
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|4
|47.8
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|20.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|30/52
|298
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|11
|55
|0
|19
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|8
|27
|2
|12
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|10
|7
|102
|0
|27
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|8
|4
|59
|0
|20
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|11
|7
|39
|0
|13
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|4
|2
|28
|1
|24
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|7
|5
|27
|0
|8
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Moore 88 TE
|Q. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|3
|36.7
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|3
|26.7
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(14:35 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Overman. PENALTY on WAS-J.Martin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(14:29 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 45(13:54 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to WAS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(13:17 - 1st) B.Gulbranson rushed to WAS 43 for -2 yards. B.Gulbranson FUMBLES forced by WAS. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-J.Griffin at WAS 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 43(12:37 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WAS 43. Catch made by T.Harrison at WAS 43. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at WAS 41.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - OREGST 41(11:52 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden. PENALTY on WAS-J.Perryman Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(11:44 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WAS 28. Catch made by T.Harrison at WAS 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 22(11:07 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(10:35 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 3 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at WAS 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 3(10:08 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to WAS End Zone for 3 yards. D.Fenwick for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 54 yards from ORS 35 to the WAS 11. C.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at WAS 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(9:54 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 37(9:26 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 37. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at WAS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 47(8:55 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 47(8:44 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 47(8:37 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 47. Catch made by T.Davis at WAS 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WASH 48(7:57 - 1st) J.McCallister punts 18 yards to ORS 30 Center-WAS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(7:49 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 32 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at ORS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OREGST 32(7:20 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for ORS.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - OREGST 32(7:05 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 32. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(6:38 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OREGST 49(6:01 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 49(5:54 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to WAS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(5:24 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to WAS 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 41.
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 41(4:47 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 15 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at WAS 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(4:38 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to WAS 6 for yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 6. PENALTY on ORS-J.Levengood Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - OREGST 25(4:04 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by D.Martinez at WAS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 15(3:24 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WAS 15. Catch made by T.Harrison at WAS 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 6.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 6(2:43 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 7.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - OREGST 7(2:01 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to WAS 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 7.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 7(1:52 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 7. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 7. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 27(1:38 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for Q.Moore.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 27(1:31 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 35(1:08 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 37 for yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 37. PENALTY on ORS-A.Austin Defensive Targeting 14 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Davis rushed to WAS 37 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at WAS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 37(1:08 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 37(0:31 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WASH 41(15:00 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WASH 41(14:55 - 2nd) WAS punts -8 yards to WAS 33 Center-WAS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(14:47 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WAS 33. Catch made by J.Colletto at WAS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 27(14:07 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 24(13:58 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson rushed to WAS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(13:13 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to WAS 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 18.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 18(12:37 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 19(12:00 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WAS 19. Catch made by T.Harrison at WAS 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 15.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - OREGST 15(11:16 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 15(11:09 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 16(4:23 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 18. PENALTY on WAS-J.Tinae Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 9 yards accepted.
|+27 YD
3 & 16 - WASH 9(10:00 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 9. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 9. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at WAS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 36(9:18 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 36(9:05 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 36. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 35.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - WASH 35(8:19 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 35. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 48.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(7:45 - 2nd) J.Polk rushed to ORS 33 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 33(7:20 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 33(6:56 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASH 33(6:48 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+18 YD
4 & 10 - WASH 33(6:44 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 33. Catch made by J.McMillan at ORS 33. Gain of 18 yards. J.McMillan ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 15(6:05 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 15. Catch made by D.Culp at ORS 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 5(5:25 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to ORS 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 4(4:55 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORS 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 2(4:30 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORS End Zone for 2 yards. W.Taulapapa for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 59 yards from WAS 35 to the ORS 6. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ORS 40. PENALTY on ORS-J.Miller Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(4:15 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 26.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - OREGST 26(3:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-H.Bloomfield False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 21(3:40 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(2:47 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for ORS.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 30(2:40 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OREGST 36(1:55 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 36.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OREGST 36(1:50 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 44 yards to WAS 20 Center-ORS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 20(1:43 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 20. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 28.
|Int
2 & 2 - WASH 28(1:22 - 2nd) M.Penix pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 37. Intercepted by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at WAS 37. E.Mascarenas-Arnold for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(1:10 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at WAS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:04 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 36(0:57 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 36. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 36. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(0:44 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze. PENALTY on ORS-R.Cooper Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(0:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-R.Rosengarten False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - OREGST 33(0:35 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - OREGST 33(0:28 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - OREGST 33(0:23 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 33. Catch made by J.Westover at ORS 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 29.
4 & 11 - OREGST(0:08 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the too many players on field and the play was overturned. M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(0:08 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson kneels at the ORS 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Hayes kicks 54 yards from ORS 35 to the WAS 11. C.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at WAS 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(14:55 - 3rd) G.Jackson rushed to WAS 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - WASH 35(14:13 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 37(13:31 - 3rd) M.Penix scrambles to WAS 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WASH 44(12:46 - 3rd) J.McCallister punts 49 yards to ORS 7 Center-WAS. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 7. Tackled by WAS at ORS 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(12:32 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 26(11:59 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - OREGST 26(11:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORS-T.Harrison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 15 - OREGST 21(11:52 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 7 for -14 yards (C.Bright)
|Punt
4 & 29 - OREGST 7(11:10 - 3rd) L.Loecher punts 41 yards to ORS 48 Center-ORS. J.McMillan returned punt from the ORS 48. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 23. PENALTY on WAS-C.Bruener Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 35(10:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-R.Odunze False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - WASH 40(10:57 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ORS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - WASH 39(10:16 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 39. Catch made by J.Polk at ORS 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 29(9:37 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by C.Davis at ORS 29. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23(9:03 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 23. Catch made by C.Davis at ORS 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 15(8:15 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 15. Catch made by J.Polk at ORS 15. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WASH 9(7:40 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 9. Catch made by J.McMillan at ORS 9. Gain of yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 8. PENALTY on WAS-T.Fautanu Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 24 - WASH 24(7:29 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|No Gain
2 & 24 - WASH 24(7:02 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS.
|+24 YD
3 & 24 - WASH 24(6:54 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 24. Catch made by J.Westover at ORS 24. Gain of 24 yards. J.Westover for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 to the ORS 1. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ORS 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(6:32 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 22(6:26 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 22. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 22. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at ORS 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(5:37 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson scrambles to ORS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 39(4:59 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(4:26 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 47. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 49(3:40 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(3:09 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 42(3:04 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to WAS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 42.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - OREGST 42(2:28 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 47 for yards (J.Martin) PENALTY on WAS-J.Martin Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(2:01 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 24(1:26 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to WAS 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 19(0:49 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to WAS End Zone for 19 yards. D.Fenwick for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 3rd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 3rd) E.Hayes kicks 61 yards from ORS 35 to the WAS 4. C.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at WAS 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 34(0:31 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 46(15:00 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 48(14:30 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 45(13:54 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to ORS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 43.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 43(13:34 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to ORS 24 for 19 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 24(13:19 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to ORS 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 21(12:40 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by J.Polk at ORS 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 20.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 20(11:54 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 20. Catch made by R.Odunze at ORS 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 4(11:41 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORS End Zone for 4 yards. W.Taulapapa for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 4th) P.Henry extra point is good. PENALTY on ORS-A.Austin Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 53 yards from WAS 35 to the ORS 12. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(11:36 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OREGST 39(11:02 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 39.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OREGST 39(10:24 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREGST 39(10:15 - 4th) L.Loecher punts 61 yards to WAS End Zone Center-ORS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 20(10:05 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Taulapapa.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 20(10:00 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASH 20(9:53 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WASH 20(9:48 - 4th) J.McCallister punts 43 yards to ORS 37 Center-WAS. Downed by WAS.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(9:35 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 45(9:01 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(8:29 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 44(7:57 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to WAS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(7:25 - 4th) S.Bolden rushed to WAS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 39.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OREGST 39(6:44 - 4th) PENALTY on ORS-T.Fuaga False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - OREGST 44(6:13 - 4th) PENALTY on ORS-ORS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
2 & 18 - OREGST 49(6:16 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WAS 49. Catch made by J.Griffin at WAS 49. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORS 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 24 - OREGST 45(5:35 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to WAS 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 48.
|Punt
4 & 17 - OREGST 48(4:44 - 4th) L.Loecher punts 45 yards to WAS 3 Center-ORS. Downed by ORS.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 3(4:33 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to WAS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 5.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 5(4:11 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 5. Catch made by C.Davis at WAS 5. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 8.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 8(3:56 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 8. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 8. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 16(3:00 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 16. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 23.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - WASH 23(2:38 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to WAS 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by ORS at WAS 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38(2:02 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 38. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 38. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at WAS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WASH 41(1:56 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - WASH 41(1:50 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 41. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 46(1:33 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan. PENALTY on ORS-K.Oladapo Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(1:27 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 35. Catch made by R.Odunze at ORS 35. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 25(1:21 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 25(1:14 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by C.Davis at ORS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 21.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 21(1:08 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by C.Davis at ORS 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 15(0:44 - 4th) M.Penix scrambles to ORS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 14.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 14(0:32 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ORS 14. Catch made by G.Jackson at ORS 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 2(0:24 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASH 2(0:20 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASH 2(0:15 - 4th) M.Penix kneels at the ORS 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WASH 12(0:12 - 4th) P.Henry 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WAS Holder-WAS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:08 - 4th) PENALTY on ORS-K.Oladapo Leaping 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 48 yards from WAS 50 to the ORS 2. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ORS 2. PENALTY on WAS-D.Banks Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(0:00 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 43 for 25 yards. D.Martinez FUMBLES forced by WAS. Fumble RECOVERED by WAS-WAS at ORS 43. Tackled by ORS at ORS 43.
