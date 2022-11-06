|
Cordeiro, Robinson lead San Jose St. past Colorado St. 28-16
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Chevan Cordeiro completed 27 of 42 passes for 274 yards and two touchdown and Kairee Robinson ran for two TDs to help San Jose State beat Colorado State 28-16 Saturday night.
Robinson scored on a 5-yard run to give San Jose State (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) its first lead of the game at 14-10 with 10:56 left in the third quarter.
Cordeiro threw a 35-yard TD pass to Elijah Cooks that made it 21-10 early in the fourth. Colorado State's Tory Horton scored on a 40-yard reception with 4:21 to play but Robinson capped a six-play, 83-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring about 2 minutes later.
Avery Morrow, on the game's third play from scrimmage, ripped off a 56-yard touchdown run that gave Colorado State (2-7, 2-3 Mountain West) a 7-0 lead. Cordeiro tied it when he threw a 2-yard TD pass to Dominick Mazotti early in the second quarter but Michael Boyle kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-7 lead before halftime.
Morrow finished with 17 carries for 124 yards and Horton added nine receptions for 196 yards.
---
|
T. Horton
14 WR
196 ReYds, ReTD, 9 RECs
|
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
282 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 30 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|457
|376
|Total Plays
|70
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|94
|Rush Attempts
|35
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|324
|282
|Comp. - Att.
|18-35
|26-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|14-110
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.4
|6-37.3
|Return Yards
|0
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|324
|PASS YDS
|282
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|457
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|15/25
|252
|0
|1
|
J. Stratton 15 QB
|J. Stratton
|3/10
|72
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|17
|126
|1
|56
|
J. Stratton 15 QB
|J. Stratton
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
G. Pooler 12 QB
|G. Pooler
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|15
|-15
|0
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|15
|9
|196
|1
|42
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|8
|3
|84
|0
|41
|
T. Arkin 89 TE
|T. Arkin
|3
|2
|27
|0
|26
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
G. Williams 84 TE
|G. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Williams 13 TE
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McCoy 18 WR
|J. McCoy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hector 32 DB
|A. Hector
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Howell 17 DB
|J. Howell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kulick 49 LB
|D. Kulick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 DB
|C. Anusiem
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wa-Kalonji 92 DL
|M. Wa-Kalonji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 8 DL
|M. Kamara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilson 30 LB
|C. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|5
|38.4
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hector 32 DB
|A. Hector
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|26/41
|282
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|12
|65
|2
|38
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|8
|30
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|11
|6
|78
|1
|35
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|2
|2
|44
|0
|25
|
D. Mazotti 81 TE
|D. Mazotti
|6
|5
|41
|1
|23
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|4
|3
|39
|1
|37
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|6
|4
|34
|0
|19
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|4
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Miller 12 WR
|M. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tago 9 LB
|M. Tago
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Parham 6 LB
|B. Parham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 38 DB
|E. Guidry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Johnson 12 LB
|R. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Weir 99 P
|A. Weir
|6
|37.3
|3
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|11.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Pooler scrambles to CSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 33(14:26 - 1st) C.Millen pass right complete to CSU 33. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at CSU 44.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(13:53 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to SJS End Zone for 56 yards. A.Morrow for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 1st) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 1st) M.Boyle kicks 64 yards from CSU 35 to the SJS 1. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Laday at SJS 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24(13:36 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles left tackle to SJS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at SJS 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 28(13:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass left complete to SJS 28. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at SJS 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37(12:37 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed left guard to SJS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at SJS 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 41(12:04 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass right complete to SJS 41. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at SJS 46.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 46(11:28 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed up the middle to SJS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; M.Kamara at SJS 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 45(10:52 - 1st) A.Weir punts 36 yards to CSU 19 Center-SJS. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(10:48 - 1st) C.Millen rushed left guard to CSU 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at CSU 18.
|Sack
2 & 11 - COLOST 18(10:11 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 9 for -9 yards (A.Matau)
|+7 YD
3 & 20 - COLOST 9(9:32 - 1st) C.Millen pass right complete to CSU 9. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Guidry; R.Johnson at CSU 16.
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 16(8:53 - 1st) P.Turner punts 32 yards to CSU 48 Center-CSU. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 48(8:48 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete deep middle intended for D.Mazotti (A.Hector).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 48(8:18 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed left guard to CSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick; M.Wa-Kalonji at CSU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 45(8:43 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete left intended for E.Cooks.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 45(8:40 - 1st) A.Weir punts 33 yards to CSU 12 Center-SJS. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 12(7:56 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 12. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 13.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 13(7:12 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 21.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 21(6:55 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed up the middle to CSU 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon at CSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(6:15 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete right intended for T.Horton (T.Jenkins).
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 35(6:13 - 1st) K.Holles rushed up the middle to CSU 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Tago at CSU 31.
|Sack
3 & 14 - COLOST 31(5:32 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 24 for -7 yards (A.Matau)
|Punt
4 & 21 - COLOST 24(4:51 - 1st) P.Turner punts 36 yards to SJS 40 Center-CSU. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(4:44 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass right complete to SJS 40. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at SJS 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 43(4:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass short right complete to SJS 43. Catch made by S.Garrett at SJS 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson; C.Anusiem at SJS 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 48(3:40 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass left complete to SJS 48. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48(2:57 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles up the middle to CSU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 43(2:29 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass left complete to CSU 43. Catch made by S.Olson at CSU 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at CSU 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 36(2:05 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass right complete to CSU 36. Catch made by N.Nash at CSU 36. Gain of yards. N.Woods ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - SJST 46(1:36 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass short right complete to CSU 46. Catch made by SJS at CSU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; J.Howell at CSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - SJST 41(0:58 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|Sack
3 & 15 - SJST 41(0:53 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at CSU 41 for 0 yards (CSU) C.Cordeiro FUMBLES forced by CSU. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-SJS at CSU 49.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SJST 41(0:25 - 1st) A.Weir punts 41 yards to CSU End Zone Center-SJS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(0:19 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 11 for -9 yards (SJS)
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - COLOST 10(15:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 14.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - COLOST 14(14:29 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 14. Catch made by CSU at CSU 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 14.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - COLOST 14(13:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 21 - COLOST 9(13:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 26 - COLOST 4(13:25 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 52 yards to SJS 44 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44(13:07 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 33(12:41 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to CSU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 31(12:14 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by E.Cooks at CSU 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 25(11:19 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - SJST 25(11:21 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to CSU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 20(10:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 20(10:51 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by K.Robinson at CSU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 7.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 7(10:19 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to CSU 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 10(9:41 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 10(9:36 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CSU 10. Catch made by J.Braddock at CSU 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - SJST 2(9:14 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CSU 2. Catch made by D.Mazotti at CSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Mazotti for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 59 yards from SJS 35 to the CSU 6. CSU returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jenkins at CSU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(9:02 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles up the middle to CSU 25 for yards. Tackled by B.Parham at CSU 25. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - COLOST 10(8:51 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed up the middle to CSU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kakiva at CSU 10.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - COLOST 10(7:52 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 10. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 10. Gain of yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 18. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - COLOST 5(7:30 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 5. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined. No Play.
|+26 YD
3 & 25 - COLOST 6(7:06 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 6. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 6. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(6:57 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 31 for -1 yards (A.Matau)
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 31(6:03 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by G.Williams at CSU 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 32.
|+41 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 32(5:25 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 32. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 27.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(4:54 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to SJS 27. Catch made by T.Horton at SJS 27. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLOST 5(4:21 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - COLOST 5(4:16 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to SJS 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLOST 9(3:33 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - COLOST 16(3:30 - 2nd) M.Boyle 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CSU Holder-CSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 2nd) M.Boyle kicks 62 yards from CSU 35 to the SJS 3. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(3:26 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 29(2:57 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 36 for 7 yards. C.Cordeiro ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 36(2:27 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 36(2:22 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SJST 36(2:18 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for N.Nash.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SJST 36(2:13 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 35 yards to CSU 29 Center-SJS. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(2:07 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 28 for -1 yards (SJS)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - COLOST 28(1:25 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by J.Williams at CSU 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 38. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(1:15 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Intentional Grounding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - COLOST 48(0:30 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 48. Catch made by CSU at CSU 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 48. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 20 - COLOST 43(0:23 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to SJS 32 for 25 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(0:17 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at SJS 39 for yards (SJS) PENALTY on SJS-SJS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 17(0:00 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to SJS 8 for 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8. PENALTY on CSU-K.Hamilton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 32(14:19 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 32. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 33(14:02 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 33. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41(13:40 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 43(13:21 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to CSU 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 47(13:08 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CSU 47. Catch made by D.Mazotti at CSU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 37.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37(12:51 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CSU 37. Catch made by I.Hamilton at CSU 37. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 12(12:36 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to CSU 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 5(12:22 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to CSU End Zone for 5 yards. K.Robinson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(12:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on SJS-SJS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(10:51 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(10:47 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Arkin.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 40(10:44 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 30 for -10 yards (SJS)
|+38 YD
3 & 20 - COLOST 30(10:22 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 30. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 30. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(9:18 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to SJS 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 21(8:51 - 3rd) C.Millen scrambles to SJS 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 18.
|Int
2 & 7 - COLOST 18(8:18 - 3rd) C.Millen pass INTERCEPTED at SJS 18. Intercepted by N.Shelton at SJS 18. Tackled by CSU at SJS 18. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 20(8:11 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 20(8:05 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 20. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 39(7:36 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 36. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 39. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46(6:46 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to CSU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 42(6:14 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CSU 42. Catch made by J.Lockhart at CSU 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SJST 41(6:06 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SJST 41(5:23 - 3rd) A.Weir punts 38 yards to CSU 3 Center-SJS. Downed by B.Alvarez.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 3(5:15 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 5.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - COLOST 5(4:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - COLOST 1(4:37 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 14 for 13 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 14.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 14(4:25 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 14. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 14. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at CSU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(3:41 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 30. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 34(3:04 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for CSU.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLOST 34(2:57 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLOST 34(2:51 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 38 yards to SJS 28 Center-CSU. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(2:41 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 27. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 27. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 26(2:00 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 37.
|Int
1 & 10 - SJST 37(1:38 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass INTERCEPTED at CSU 35. Intercepted by A.Hector at CSU 35. Tackled by SJS at CSU 35. PENALTY on CSU-A.Hector Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(0:44 - 3rd) C.Millen scrambles left guard to CSU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at CSU 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 26(0:47 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed up the middle to CSU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at CSU 27.
3 & 3 - COLOST(15:00 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 20 for -7 yards (SJS) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - COLOST 20(14:39 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-B.Guzman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 15(14:39 - 4th) P.Turner punts yards to CSU 20 Center-CSU. Out of bounds. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - COLOST 20(14:23 - 4th) P.Turner punts 34 yards to SJS 46 Center-CSU. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46(14:18 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by I.Hamilton at SJS 46. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35(13:59 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by E.Cooks at CSU 35. Gain of 35 yards. E.Cooks for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 4th) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(13:46 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 33.
|+42 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 33(13:14 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 33. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 25. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(12:46 - 4th) C.Millen scrambles to SJS 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 15(12:11 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to SJS 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 7.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - COLOST 7(11:39 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to SJS 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 6.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - COLOST 6(11:01 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to SJS 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLOST 1(10:53 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to SJS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - COLOST 1(10:13 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to SJS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLOST 2(9:22 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - COLOST 2(9:16 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 2(9:11 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 2. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 2. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 21(8:54 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 23.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SJST 23(8:01 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for M.Miller.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SJST 23(7:54 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SJST 23(7:51 - 4th) A.Weir punts 41 yards to CSU 36 Center-SJS. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(7:45 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 36. Catch made by M.Fox at CSU 36. Gain of yards. M.Fox ran out of bounds. PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 20 - COLOST 26(7:30 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 26. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 26. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at SJS 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(6:57 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at SJS 49 for yards (SJS) PENALTY on SJS-N.Wright Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 5 - COLOST 43(6:10 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at SJS 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(6:04 - 4th) C.Millen scrambles to SJS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 26.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 26(5:29 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at SJS 33 for -7 yards (S.Toia)
|Sack
3 & 17 - COLOST 33(4:57 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at SJS 40 for -7 yards (SJS)
|+40 YD
4 & 24 - COLOST 40(4:38 - 4th) J.Stratton pass complete to SJS 40. Catch made by T.Horton at SJS 40. Gain of 40 yards. T.Horton for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:26 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Stratton steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Horton at SJS 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 4th) M.Boyle kicks 51 yards from CSU 35 to the SJS 14. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at SJS 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 14(4:17 - 4th) PENALTY on SJS-SJS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 9(4:17 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 47 for 38 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 47(2:43 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to CSU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 48. PENALTY on CSU-C.Bariteau Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 33(3:03 - 4th) C.Cordeiro rushed to CSU 38 for -5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - SJST 38(2:58 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+37 YD
3 & 15 - SJST 38(2:54 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CSU 38. Catch made by J.Lockhart at CSU 38. Gain of 37 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 1(2:23 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. K.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 4th) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 49 yards from SJS 35 to the CSU 16. A.Hector returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at CSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(2:18 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 27(2:10 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLOST 27(2:02 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - COLOST 27(1:54 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
4 & 15 - COLOST 22(1:58 - 4th) J.Stratton scrambles to CSU 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(1:32 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 40(1:26 - 4th) J.Stratton pass complete to CSU 40. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(1:11 - 4th) J.Stratton pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by T.Horton at SJS 46. Gain of 18 yards. T.Horton ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(0:58 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 28(0:55 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Int
3 & 10 - COLOST 28(0:49 - 4th) J.Stratton pass INTERCEPTED at SJS 4. Intercepted by R.Johnson at SJS 4. Tackled by CSU at SJS 13.
