|
|
|TROY
|UL
Vidal's late TD run helps Troy top Louisiana-Lafayette 23-17
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Kimani Vidal ran 21 times for 117 yards - including a 22-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds to play - and Troy scored the final 23 points to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 23-17 Saturday night to win its sixth consecutive game.
Brooks Buce kicked a 37-yard field goal with 2:41 left that made it 17-all and the Troy (7-2, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) defense forced the Ragin' Cajuns to go three-and-out on their ensuing possession. Vidal's TD run capped an eight-play, 68-yard drive and gave the Trojans their first lead of the game.
Ben Wooldridge scored on a 10-yard run that gave Louisiana (4-5, 2-4) a 17-0 lead with 8:36 left in the third quarter but the Trojans responded with a 20-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Gunnar Watson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Michael Vice on the play of the period to make it 17-7 going into the fourth.
The Ragin' Cajuns went three-and-out on their ensuing possession and Watson hit Deyunkrea Lewis for a 35-yard TD with 12:01 to play.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Vidal
28 RB
117 RuYds, RuTD, 14 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
B. Wooldridge
10 QB
112 PaYds, 34 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|21
|Rushing
|11
|16
|Passing
|8
|4
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|377
|315
|Total Plays
|71
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|203
|Rush Attempts
|36
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|223
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|13-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|3-17
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-34.8
|5-44.2
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|377
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|21/35
|223
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|21
|117
|1
|22
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|7
|25
|0
|7
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|6
|-6
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|12
|5
|79
|0
|35
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|9
|8
|76
|0
|25
|
D. Lewis 2 TE
|D. Lewis
|2
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|3
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|2
|2
|8
|1
|5
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 3 DE
|A. Showers
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swanson 23 S
|K. Swanson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Steward 33 S
|T. Steward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|1/1
|37
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|5
|41.8
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|13/29
|112
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|18
|98
|0
|28
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|13
|51
|0
|12
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|9
|34
|2
|16
|
Z. Perry 21 RB
|Z. Perry
|4
|20
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|10
|6
|50
|0
|17
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|4
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bernard 4 WR
|J. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Perry 21 RB
|Z. Perry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. McGriff 93 DL
|N. McGriff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peterson 15 LB
|J. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anderson 11 CB
|C. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 19 LB
|A. Riley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 28 CB
|K. Martin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Whitfield 38 LB
|C. Whitfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Landry 98 DL
|A. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-5
|0.0
|1
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
|D. Hutchinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/3
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|5
|44.2
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|3
|7.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TRY 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 24(14:36 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at TRY 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TROY 28(14:19 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-TRY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TROY 23(13:59 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 17 for -6 yards (A.Jones; M.Narcisse)
|Punt
4 & 18 - TROY 17(13:22 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to ULL 39 Center-TRY. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 39. Tackled by K.Swanson; K.Vidal at ULL 45.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(12:52 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 45. Gain of 4 yards. M.Jefferson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UL 49(12:30 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 49(12:25 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UL 49(12:23 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 43 yards to TRY 8 Center-ULL. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 8(12:16 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; B.Trahan at TRY 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20(11:57 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; A.Riley at TRY 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 28(11:30 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Pedescleaux at TRY 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33(11:05 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at TRY 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 38(10:43 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson; K.Martin at TRY 41.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 41(10:18 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to TRY 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Lawson at TRY 42.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TROY 42(9:43 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-C.Ollendieck False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 37(9:43 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 37 yards to ULL 26 Center-TRY. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 26. Tackled by J.Woods at ULL 42.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42(9:30 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 41(9:06 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to TRY 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at TRY 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - UL 35(8:44 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 35. Catch made by T.Williams at TRY 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at TRY 23.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(8:23 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 25.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UL 25(7:35 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to TRY 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 25.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UL 25(7:02 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|No Good
4 & 12 - UL 32(6:55 - 1st) K.Almendares 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(6:50 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Whitfield at TRY 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 30(6:27 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; T.Lewis at TRY 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(6:14 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at TRY 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 38(5:32 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to TRY 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at TRY 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47(4:55 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at TRY 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 50(4:15 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at ULL 40. PENALTY on TRY-D.Stoudemire Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 46(3:57 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at TRY 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TROY 49(3:30 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TROY 49(2:51 - 1st) M.Rivers punts yards to ULL 49 Center-TRY. ULL blocked the kick. ULL recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(2:44 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by E.Rogers at TRY 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UL 45(2:27 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to TRY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Showers; T.Steward at TRY 42.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - UL 42(1:42 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TRY 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Showers at TRY 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 33(1:22 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Steward; C.Slocum at TRY 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - UL 25(0:59 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TRY 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 13(0:30 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TRY 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UL 13(15:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UL 7(14:16 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|No Good
4 & 4 - UL 15(14:11 - 2nd) K.Almendares 25 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 20(14:07 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 20(13:59 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 20. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at TRY 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33(13:38 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TRY 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 32(12:59 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; K.Ossai at TRY 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 37(12:08 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at TRY 42.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TROY 42(11:24 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 38 yards to ULL 20 Center-TRY. Downed by Z.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(11:17 - 2nd) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ULL 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UL 27(10:46 - 2nd) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; K.Robertson at ULL 33.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UL 33(10:27 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson at ULL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 49(9:42 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson; O.Fletcher at ULL 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UL 49(9:02 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 45.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - UL 45(8:31 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; R.Steward at TRY 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(8:18 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 29.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 29(8:01 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 29(7:45 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; C.Slocum at TRY 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(7:17 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for Z.Perry.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 25(7:05 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Steward; C.Martial at TRY 20.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - UL 20(6:30 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson at TRY 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 11(5:46 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY End Zone for 11 yards. B.Wooldridge for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 59 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY 6. Fair catch by P.Higgins.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(5:39 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at TRY 29.
|Int
2 & 6 - TROY 29(5:00 - 2nd) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 49. Intercepted by B.Trahan at TRY 49. Tackled by TRY at TRY 49.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(4:54 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 43(4:33 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; C.Martial at TRY 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 42(3:58 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38(3:20 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by C.Smith at TRY 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UL 36(2:36 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial T.Jackson at TRY 33. PENALTY on TRY-T.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18(2:31 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 12(1:42 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; T.Jackson at TRY 13.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UL 13(1:38 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UL 20(1:32 - 2nd) K.Almendares 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:27 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 62 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY 3. Fair catch by P.Higgins.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25(1:27 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 25(1:23 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 25(1:19 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at TRY 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TROY 33(1:10 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to ULL 23 Center-TRY. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(1:03 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULL 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(0:45 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 39. Gain of 7 yards. N.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 46(0:34 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 46(0:29 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ULL 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 50(0:24 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 48.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - UL 48(0:18 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by E.Rogers at TRY 48. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Fletcher at TRY 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 33(0:13 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by N.Johnson at TRY 33. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at TRY 33. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UL 38(0:07 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UL 38(0:04 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 64 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL 1. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Lee at ULL 23.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(14:51 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 49 for 28 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(14:02 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UL 40(13:36 - 3rd) Z.Perry rushed to TRY 36 for 4 yards. Z.Perry FUMBLES forced by TRY. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-A.Gillie at TRY 36. Tackled by TRY at TRY 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(13:02 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to TRY 36. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TRY 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 29.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 29(12:36 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UL 29(12:28 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; A.Showers at TRY 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(12:00 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 24.
|Sack
2 & 9 - UL 24(11:28 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at TRY 27 for -3 yards (T.Harris)
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - UL 27(10:42 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 18.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - UL 18(10:07 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to TRY 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; K.Robertson at TRY 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 12(9:27 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TRY 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Showers; K.Robertson at TRY 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UL 10(8:43 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge rushed to TRY End Zone for 10 yards. B.Wooldridge for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 3rd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(8:36 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Peterson at TRY 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 29(8:10 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 29(8:01 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 29. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at TRY 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45(7:44 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 45. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at TRY 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 50(7:07 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 48(6:22 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43(6:06 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 40(5:44 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 40(5:26 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 35.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - TROY 35(5:03 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at ULL 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Amos at ULL 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 29(4:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on TRY-D.King False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TROY 34(4:28 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 34. Catch made by K.Vidal at ULL 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 30(3:45 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULL 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 20(3:19 - 3rd) G.Watson rushed to ULL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Landry at ULL 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18(2:48 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULL 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; D.Hutchinson at ULL 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 17(2:07 - 3rd) T.Johnson rushed to ULL 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 10(1:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff at ULL 6. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 3(0:57 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 3(0:53 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hutchinson; B.Trahan at ULL 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 3(0:07 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TROY 3(0:03 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 3. Catch made by M.Vice at ULL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Vice for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(15:00 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UL 25(14:56 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 29(14:10 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UL 29(14:05 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 38 yards to TRY 33 Center-ULL. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33(13:58 - 4th) T.Johnson rushed to TRY 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; B.Bishop at TRY 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44(13:38 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44(13:31 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 37 for 19 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson at ULL 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(12:57 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 35(12:17 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
|+35 YD
3 & 8 - TROY 35(12:09 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by D.Lewis at ULL 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Lewis for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(12:01 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; S.Brown at ULL 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - UL 24(11:25 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at ULL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 36(11:08 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UL 36(10:58 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; S.Brown at ULL 39.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - UL 39(10:20 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; T.Harris at ULL 36.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UL 36(9:42 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 42 yards to TRY 22 Center-ULL. Downed by K.Pedescleaux.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22(9:29 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Riley at TRY 19.
|+21 YD
2 & 13 - TROY 19(8:50 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 19. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 19. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at TRY 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40(8:19 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 40. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at TRY 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 44(7:53 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 44. Gain of 4 yards. T.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 2 - TROY 48(7:32 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 43 for -5 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
|Punt
4 & 7 - TROY 43(6:50 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 46 yards to ULL 11 Center-TRY. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 11. Tackled by K.Swanson at ULL 10.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 10(6:42 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at ULL 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UL 12(6:15 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; T.Harris at ULL 14.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 14(5:37 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UL 14(5:29 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 60 yards to TRY 26 Center-ULL. Downed by D.Day.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26(5:13 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 26. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 26. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 49.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49(4:38 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by R.Johnson at ULL 49. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14(4:24 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Riley; K.Moncrief at ULL 13.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TROY 13(3:37 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at ULL 20 for -7 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - TROY 20(2:54 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - TROY 27(2:46 - 4th) B.Buce 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(2:41 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; C.Martial at ULL 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UL 29(2:18 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Steward; C.Martial at ULL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UL 30(1:39 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UL 30(1:29 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 38 yards to TRY 32 Center-ULL. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 32(1:22 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 32. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at TRY 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TROY 37(1:02 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TROY 37(0:55 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson. PENALTY on ULL-K.Pedescleaux Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46(0:48 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 49(0:39 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULL 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 36(0:24 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 36(0:20 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ULL 36. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULL 36. Gain of 4 yards. T.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 32(0:15 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22(0:10 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ULL 2 for yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 2. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. K.Vidal rushed to ULL End Zone for 22 yards. K.Vidal for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:05 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UL 25(0:05 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 15 for -10 yards (A.Showers) B.Wooldridge FUMBLES forced by A.Showers. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-C.Smith at ULL 15. Tackled by TRY at ULL 15.
-
6BAMA
10LSU
24
24
4th 0:00 ESPN
-
HOU
SMU
63
77
4th 3:37 NFLN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
10
45
4th 3:03 PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
25
24
4th 6:36 ESP2
-
FSU
MIAMI
38
3
4th 4:19 ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
10
34
4th 3:02 ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
45
17
4th 6:30 BTN
-
SC
VANDY
38
27
4th 6:06 SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
14
27
4th 11:28 ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
7
0
1st 10:30 ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
7
0
1st 10:41
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
0
1st 8:34 FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
0
1st 14:06 FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+
-
TROY
UL
23
17
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
31
Final ESP3
-
BYU
BOISE
31
28
Final FS2
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
34
27
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
10
14
Final CBSSN
-
4CLEM
ND
14
35
Final NBC