Rice beats UTEP, reaches 5 wins for first time since 2015
HOUSTON (AP) TJ McMahon threw for a career-high 334 yards, including a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown to Bradley Rozner with 25 seconds left, and Rice edged UTEP 37-30 on Thursday night.
Rice (5-4, 3-2 Conference USA) reached five wins in a season for the first time since 2015.
UTEP backup QB Calvin Brownholtz ran for a 25-yard score to tie the game at 27-all with 11:17 left in the fourth quarter. The teams traded field goals with UTEP tying it with 2:35 left.
Rice used back-to-back 13-yard plays to get to midfield and McMahon later found Rozner in the corner of the end zone for their sixth connection of the game.
McMahon was 21 of 31 with two touchdowns and one interception, and Rozner had 142 receiving yards and a score. Christian VanSickle made field goals of 43, 21 and 38.
Brownholtz was 7-of-10 passing for 56 yards and he carried it eight times for 64 yards for UTEP (4-6, 2-4). Gavin Baechle also made three field goals, with a long of 51.
---
|
C. Brownholtz
7 QB
56 PaYds, 64 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. McMahon
7 QB
334 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 23 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|20
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|313
|502
|Total Plays
|64
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|168
|Rush Attempts
|36
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|159
|334
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-24
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.8
|2-35.5
|Return Yards
|0
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|334
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|313
|TOTAL YDS
|502
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|8/18
|103
|1
|0
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|7/10
|56
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|8
|64
|1
|25
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|9
|42
|1
|9
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|9
|33
|0
|20
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|6
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|11
|6
|79
|0
|37
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|2
|2
|48
|0
|36
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|7
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|3
|2
|10
|1
|7
|
J. Clarke 9 WR
|J. Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Flores 86 WR
|L. Flores
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 32 CB
|I. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Barnes 13 DB
|D. Barnes
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Boyd-Matthews 14 CB
|A. Boyd-Matthews
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Williams 42 DE
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 1 S
|T. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Robinson 44 DE
|E. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Westmoreland 0 DE
|M. Westmoreland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tafuna 50 DT
|T. Tafuna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Theard 6 LB
|G. Theard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|3/3
|51
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|4
|43.8
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|2
|7.0
|14
|0
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|21/31
|334
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|6
|65
|0
|31
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|8
|58
|0
|34
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|10
|23
|1
|18
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|9
|6
|142
|1
|46
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|6
|5
|58
|0
|20
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|8
|4
|43
|0
|23
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|2
|2
|31
|1
|27
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Johnson III 32 FB
|J. Johnson III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunbar 3 CB
|J. Dunbar
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DL
|Q. Titre
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siano 44 LB
|A. Siano
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean 22 CB
|J. Jean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|1-7
|1.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DL
|D. Carroll
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|3/3
|43
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|2
|35.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.VanSickle kicks 63 yards from RICE 35 to the TEP 2. R.Flores returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Morrison at TEP 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 22(14:54 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 22(14:47 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 42 for 20 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; K.Lockhart at TEP 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(14:11 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll; I.Enechukwu at TEP 41.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UTEP 41(13:35 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for D.Hankins.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - UTEP 41(13:30 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 41. Catch made by T.Thompson at TEP 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(12:58 - 1st) G.Hardison rushed to RICE 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 39.
|+37 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 39(11:56 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to RICE 39. Catch made by T.Smith at RICE 39. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 2. PENALTY on RICE-D.Carroll Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 2(11:48 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to RICE End Zone for 2 yards. D.Hankins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 52 yards from TEP 35 to the RICE 13. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(11:41 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.Knight at RICE 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 27(11:09 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by B.Groen at RICE 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at RICE 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 32(10:26 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at RICE 36.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36(9:53 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 36. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.James; K.Hylton at TEP 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 44(9:23 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to TEP 35 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson; T.Knight at TEP 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - RICE 35(8:46 - 1st) D.Connors rushed to TEP 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tafuna; M.Westmoreland at TEP 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 34(8:06 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to TEP 34. Catch made by B.Rozner at TEP 34. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at TEP 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 29(7:51 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to TEP 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at TEP 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 23(7:14 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by D.Connors at TEP 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 16.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - RICE 16(6:37 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|Sack
3 & 3 - RICE 16(6:35 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at TEP 25 for -9 yards (C.Wallerstedt)
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - RICE 33(5:54 - 1st) C.VanSickle 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Wilson Holder-T.McMahon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:49 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll; G.Taylor at TEP 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - UTEP 27(5:13 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 18 for -9 yards (M.Morrison)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - UTEP 18(4:30 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 17 - UTEP 18(4:20 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 39 yards to RICE 43 Center-A.Tejada. Fair catch by L.McCaffrey.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 43(4:14 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Moss at RICE 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - RICE 40(3:31 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Boyd-Matthews at RICE 47.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 47(2:46 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 47. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 47. Gain of 36 yards. B.Rozner for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on RICE-I.Esdale Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27(2:34 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to TEP 27. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at TEP 27. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Boyd-Matthews; K.Hylton at TEP 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 4(1:53 - 1st) U.West rushed to TEP 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Robinson; D.Williams at TEP 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 2(1:13 - 1st) U.West rushed to TEP 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; G.Theard at TEP 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 1(0:37 - 1st) U.West rushed to TEP End Zone for 1 yards. U.West for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 1st) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:33 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at TEP 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(15:00 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 37(14:53 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at TEP 43.
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 43(14:15 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 43. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(13:34 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to RICE 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; K.Orji at RICE 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTEP 33(13:00 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 33(12:55 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to RICE 33. Catch made by T.Smith at RICE 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - UTEP 36(12:11 - 2nd) G.Baechle 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 64 yards from TEP 35 to the RICE 1. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(12:06 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at RICE 33.
|+34 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 33(11:29 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to TEP 33 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEP at TEP 33. PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48(11:02 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to TEP 48. Catch made by B.Rozner at TEP 48. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at TEP 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 2(10:29 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to TEP End Zone for 2 yards. T.McMahon for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 63 yards from RICE 35 to the TEP 2. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Taylor at TEP 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 16(10:16 - 2nd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Siano; T.Schuman at TEP 22.
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 22(9:41 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to TEP 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at TEP 19.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 19(8:57 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for J.Tupou.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 19(8:45 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 45 yards to RICE 36 Center-A.Tejada. Fair catch by L.McCaffrey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 36(8:39 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; J.Taylor at RICE 36.
|Int
2 & 10 - RICE 36(8:01 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 47. Intercepted by I.Johnson at RICE 47. Tackled by RICE at RICE 47. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(7:52 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to RICE 47. Catch made by T.Smith at RICE 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 46(7:23 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to RICE 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy; B.Boenisch at RICE 44.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 44(6:45 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to RICE 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; K.Lockhart at RICE 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(6:08 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to RICE 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; C.Conti at RICE 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 27(5:29 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to RICE 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Chamberlain at RICE 26.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 26(4:55 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to RICE 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; C.Conti at RICE 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(4:26 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to RICE 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; J.Dunbar at RICE 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 14(3:45 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to RICE 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain; M.Morrison at RICE 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 7(3:08 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to RICE 7. Catch made by J.Tupou at RICE 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Tupou for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 64 yards from TEP 35 to the RICE 1. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(3:04 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; C.Wallerstedt at RICE 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 29(2:26 - 2nd) L.McCaffrey rushed to RICE 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes; A.Boyd-Matthews at RICE 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 31(2:00 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 31. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Boyd-Matthews at RICE 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41(1:50 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46(1:23 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to TEP 28 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 28(1:14 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 28(1:08 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to TEP 28. Catch made by J.Bradley at TEP 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at TEP 24.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - RICE 24(0:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on RICE-S.Baker False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 29(0:55 - 2nd) L.McCaffrey rushed to TEP 11 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton; T.Knight at TEP 11.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11(0:48 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to TEP 11. Catch made by I.Esdale at TEP 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - RICE 3(0:28 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - RICE 3(0:24 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - RICE 11(0:20 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Wilson Holder-T.McMahon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 55 yards from RICE 35 to the TEP 10. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at TEP 18. PENALTY on TEP-T.Williams Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 9(0:12 - 2nd) G.Hardison kneels at the TEP 8.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at RICE 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 29(14:34 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at RICE 28.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 28(13:57 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 28. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at RICE 36. PENALTY on TEP-J.Taylor Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 36(13:34 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 36(13:27 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.James; K.Hylton at RICE 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RICE 41(12:47 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Punt
4 & 5 - RICE 41(12:42 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 31 yards to TEP 28 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(12:33 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll; C.Conti at TEP 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 28(11:59 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; T.Chamberlain at TEP 37.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTEP 37(11:19 - 3rd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at TEP 37.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UTEP 37(10:39 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 56 yards to RICE 7 Center-A.Tejada. L.McCaffrey returned punt from the RICE 7. L.McCaffrey FUMBLES forced by D.Barnes. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Tuialuuluu at RICE 39. Tackled by RICE at RICE 39.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(10:22 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to RICE 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - UTEP 42(9:34 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to RICE 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman; Q.Titre at RICE 41.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UTEP 41(9:08 - 3rd) G.Hardison rushed to RICE 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; Q.Titre at RICE 41.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UTEP 41(8:27 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 35 yards to RICE 6 Center-A.Tejada. Downed by D.Baptist.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 6(8:18 - 3rd) U.West rushed to RICE 3 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; E.Robinson at RICE 3.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - RICE 3(7:29 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; K.Moss at RICE 5.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 5(6:53 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at RICE 7.
|Punt
4 & 9 - RICE 7(6:08 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 40 yards to RICE 47 Center-J.Wilson. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(6:01 - 3rd) G.Hardison scrambles to RICE 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 46(5:25 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for D.Hankins.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 46(5:18 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by T.Smith at RICE 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 36. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(4:56 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 36(4:48 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to RICE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre at RICE 34.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTEP 34(4:05 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for J.Clarke.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UTEP 41(4:00 - 3rd) G.Baechle 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35 to the RICE 3. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(3:55 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at RICE 33.
|+31 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 33(3:18 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to TEP 36 for 31 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at TEP 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 36(2:42 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 36(2:34 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to TEP 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 32.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - RICE 32(1:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-P.Amaewhule Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 27(1:32 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to TEP 27. Catch made by J.Bradley at TEP 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.Bradley for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(1:23 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(1:14 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; T.Chamberlain at TEP 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 28(0:29 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 28. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 28. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dunbar at TEP 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-T.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 38(15:00 - 4th) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 38. Catch made by J.Tupou at TEP 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at TEP 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - UTEP 41(14:19 - 4th) C.Brownholtz scrambles to TEP 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at TEP 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 49(13:31 - 4th) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 49. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 49. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Fresch at RICE 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(13:06 - 4th) C.Brownholtz rushed to RICE 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; K.Orji at RICE 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTEP 40(12:42 - 4th) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 40(12:36 - 4th) C.Brownholtz pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by R.Flores at RICE 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Siano; G.Taylor at RICE 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(12:00 - 4th) C.Brownholtz rushed to RICE 25 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Siano at RICE 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 25(11:24 - 4th) C.Brownholtz rushed to RICE End Zone for 25 yards. C.Brownholtz for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 59 yards from TEP 35 to the RICE 6. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Allen at RICE 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 34(11:11 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at RICE 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 42(10:31 - 4th) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 48 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at RICE 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 48(9:50 - 4th) K.Campbell rushed to RICE 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.James; D.Barnes at RICE 48.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 48(9:07 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 48. Catch made by C.Montgomery at RICE 48. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 17.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 17(8:32 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at TEP 25 for -8 yards (P.Amaewhule)
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - RICE 25(7:47 - 4th) T.McMahon rushed to TEP 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; C.Wallerstedt at TEP 20.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - RICE 20(7:01 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - RICE 28(6:56 - 4th) C.VanSickle 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Wilson Holder-T.McMahon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 4th) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(6:52 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; J.Pearcy at TEP 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 29(6:12 - 4th) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Jean at TEP 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(5:35 - 4th) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 46(5:31 - 4th) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu; M.Morrison at TEP 47.
|+36 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 47(4:44 - 4th) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 47. Catch made by T.Thompson at TEP 47. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(4:06 - 4th) C.Brownholtz rushed to RICE 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; K.Lockhart at RICE 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 14(3:26 - 4th) C.Brownholtz rushed to RICE 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; K.Lockhart at RICE 10.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UTEP 10(2:42 - 4th) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - UTEP 10(2:39 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-TEP Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UTEP 22(2:39 - 4th) G.Baechle 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35 to the RICE 3. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(2:35 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at RICE 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(2:04 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to TEP 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEP 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 49(1:35 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - RICE 46(1:17 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-S.Baker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - RICE 41(1:01 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+12 YD
2 & 20 - RICE 41(0:56 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 41. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at TEP 47. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 47(0:50 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to TEP 47. Catch made by I.Esdale at TEP 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; T.Wilson at TEP 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27(0:38 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to TEP 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.James at TEP 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 23(0:30 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by B.Rozner at TEP 23. Gain of 23 yards. B.Rozner for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 4th) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 4th) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:25 - 4th) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 25. Gain of -2 yards. R.Flores ran out of bounds.
|-16 YD
2 & 12 - UTEP 23(0:17 - 4th) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by TEP at TEP 23. Gain of -16 yards. Lateral to C.Brownholtz to TEP End Zone for yards. Tackled by RICE at TEP End Zone.
-
DUKE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
045 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
055.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072.5 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
042.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
063 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
049.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
067 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044 O/U
-18
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
067.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN