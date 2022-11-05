|
|
|SALA
|GAS
Webb powers South Alabama over Georgia Southern 38-31
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Sophomore La'Damian Webb rushed for a school-record 247 yards and four touchdowns to rally South Alabama to a 38-31 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.
Webb carried 35 times to post his record total for South Alabama (7-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), surpassing the previous mark of 203 set by Tra Minter in 2018 against Coastal Carolina.
Webb scored the final three touchdowns of the game. His 5-yard scoring run with three minutes left in the third quarter pulled the Jaguars within 31-24. Webb added another 5-yard touchdown run with 11:46 remaining in the game to knot the score at 31 and gave South Alabama the lead with 5:50 left on a 9-yard run.
Georgia Southern (5-4, 2-3) led 21-7 after one quarter on Khadry Jackson's 43-yard interception-return score, Jalen White's 54-yard scoring run and Kyle Vantrease's 16-yard touchdown pass to Derwin Burgess Jr.
Webb's first TD run helped South Alabama pull within 24-17 at halftime.
Carter Bradley completed 16 of 27 passes for 193 yards for the Jaguars with two interceptions. His 10-yard scoring toss to Jalen Wayne came in the first quarter.
Vantrease totaled 278 yards on 26-of-45 passing for the Eagles with two touchdowns and an interception. Jjay Mcafee had the other touchdown catch. Burgess finished with eight receptions for 96 yards.
---
|
L. Webb
3 RB
247 RuYds, 4 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, REC
|
K. Vantrease
6 QB
278 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -4 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|21
|Rushing
|16
|4
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|2
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|514
|366
|Total Plays
|83
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|321
|88
|Rush Attempts
|56
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|193
|278
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|26-45
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|13-118
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|5-48.4
|Return Yards
|0
|40
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|2--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-43
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|193
|PASS YDS
|278
|
|
|321
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|514
|TOTAL YDS
|366
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|16/27
|193
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|35
|247
|4
|26
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|6
|42
|0
|21
|
T. Justice 86 TE
|T. Justice
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|7
|-15
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|4
|2
|42
|0
|27
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|4
|3
|33
|0
|28
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|2
|2
|31
|0
|19
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|9
|3
|28
|1
|10
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|2
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|4
|3
|17
|0
|14
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|29
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|2
|29.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|26/45
|278
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|10
|65
|1
|54
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|5
|27
|0
|18
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|3
|-4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|13
|8
|96
|1
|19
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|9
|7
|76
|0
|21
|
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|5
|2
|37
|1
|30
|
D. Cobb 26 WR
|D. Cobb
|4
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
M. Sanders Jr. 21 WR
|M. Sanders Jr.
|6
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Archie 28 WR
|E. Archie
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Davis 93 DL
|D. Davis
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 2 DL
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. McCloud 96 DL
|L. McCloud
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 6 DB
|N. Thompson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Jackson 9 LB
|K. Jackson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|5
|48.4
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 60 yards from GSO 35 to the SAB 5. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by GSO at SAB 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(14:50 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 42.
|Int
2 & 9 - SALA 42(14:22 - 1st) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 43. Intercepted by K.Jackson at SAB 43. K.Jackson for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:06 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(14:09 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 28(13:37 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 33(13:05 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(12:35 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 40(12:00 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Sack
3 & 8 - SALA 40(11:53 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 33 for -7 yards (J.Ellis) C.Bradley FUMBLES forced by J.Ellis. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-D.Voisin at SAB 33.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SALA 33(11:35 - 1st) J.Martin punts 42 yards to GSO 25 Center-SAB. K.Hood returned punt from the GSO 25. Tackled by SAB at GSO 22.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 22(10:45 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 22. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 37(10:29 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 37. Catch made by J.White at GSO 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 43(10:03 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 46.
|+54 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 46(9:25 - 1st) J.White rushed to SAB End Zone for 54 yards. J.White for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(9:20 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 28.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 28(8:59 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 49(8:40 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to GSO 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 46.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - SALA 46(7:56 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin. PENALTY on GSO-T.Bride Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31(7:51 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by L.Sefcik at GSO 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 12(7:26 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to GSO 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 10(7:00 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to GSO 10. Catch made by J.Wayne at GSO 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Wayne for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 55 yards from SAB 35 to the GSO 10. Fair catch by A.Brown.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(6:56 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 33.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - GAS 33(6:25 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood. PENALTY on SAB-J.Richardson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43(6:18 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 44(5:47 - 1st) K.Vantrease scrambles to GSO 49 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at GSO 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 49(5:18 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 45(4:50 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for G.Green.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 45(4:42 - 1st) G.Green rushed to SAB 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 39.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - GAS 39(4:13 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-SAB Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34(4:13 - 1st) G.Green rushed to SAB 16 for 18 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 16(3:33 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 16(3:29 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to SAB 16. Catch made by D.Burgess at SAB 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Burgess for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:24 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 25(3:19 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 28(2:41 - 1st) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 32.
|+30 YD
4 & 3 - SALA 32(1:45 - 1st) T.Justice rushed to GSO 38 for 30 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 38.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(1:12 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to GSO 13 for 25 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 13(0:46 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to GSO 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 8(0:27 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to GSO 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 4.
3 & 1 - SALA(0:15 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-J.Wayne Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on GSO-N.Thompson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 4(0:15 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to GSO 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 1(15:00 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to GSO End Zone for 1 yards. L.Webb for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 50 yards from SAB 35 to the GSO 15. Fair catch by A.Brown. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30(14:56 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 38(14:46 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45(14:08 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 44.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GAS 44(13:36 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - GAS 44(13:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders. PENALTY on SAB-J.Richardson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 41(13:23 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Burgess at SAB 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GAS 33(12:51 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to SAB 32 for yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 32. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 28(12:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-P.Wimbley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 15 - GAS 33(12:37 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to SAB 33. Catch made by K.Hood at SAB 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 17(12:24 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 17(12:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to SAB 17. Catch made by D.Burgess at SAB 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 10.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - GAS 10(11:45 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on SAB-T.Kiser Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - GAS 2(11:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-L.Langemeier False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GAS 7(11:42 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 7(11:37 - 2nd) K.Vantrease rushed to SAB 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 9.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 9(11:03 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to SAB 9. Catch made by K.Hood at SAB 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - GAS 12(10:23 - 2nd) A.Raynor 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 64 yards from GSO 35 to the SAB 1. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by GSO at SAB 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 23(10:11 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 26(9:33 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 36(9:22 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 36 for yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 36. PENALTY on SAB-A.Strickland Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - SALA 26(9:03 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 20 for -6 yards (L.McCloud)
|+5 YD
2 & 26 - SALA 20(8:21 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 25.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - SALA 25(7:43 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Punt
4 & 21 - SALA 25(7:35 - 2nd) J.Martin punts 46 yards to GSO 29 Center-SAB. Downed by D.Gamble.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29(7:23 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 33(7:05 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAS 33(7:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 33(6:55 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 50 yards to SAB 17 Center-GSO. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17(6:48 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 25.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 25(6:19 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(6:06 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 44(5:29 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 44(5:23 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 44. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 41.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(5:03 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to GSO 41. Catch made by C.Lacy at GSO 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 13(4:39 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to GSO 13. Catch made by C.Lacy at GSO 13. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 13.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SALA 13(4:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-SAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - SALA 18(4:29 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to GSO 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 10.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SALA 10(3:26 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SALA 19(3:26 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 51 yards from SAB 35 to the GSO 14. Fair catch by A.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(3:18 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 25(2:48 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 35. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 34.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 34(2:41 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAS 32(2:21 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 46 yards to SAB 22 Center-GSO. Downed by J.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22(2:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 22. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 30.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - SALA 30(1:40 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 40. PENALTY on SAB-J.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SALA 20(1:32 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Sack
3 & 12 - SALA 20(1:24 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 13 for -7 yards (D.Davis)
|Punt
4 & 19 - SALA 13(1:16 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 49 yards to GSO 38 Center-SAB. K.Hood returned punt from the GSO 38. Tackled by SAB at GSO 38. PENALTY on GSO-Q.Bonner Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(1:05 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30(0:46 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by D.Cobb at GSO 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 40.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(0:33 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 39(0:25 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 39(0:20 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Cobb.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 39(0:16 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by E.Archie at SAB 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 35.
4 & 6 - GAS 42(0:11 - 2nd) M.Lantz 52 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-GSO Holder-GSO. C.Coleman blocked the kick. D.Luter recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 26(14:31 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GAS 34(14:11 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - GAS 34(13:28 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 51 yards to SAB 15 Center-GSO. C.Lacy MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-J.Meyers at SAB 15. Tackled by SAB at SAB 15.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(13:10 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34(12:40 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SALA 43(12:06 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Int
3 & 1 - SALA 43(12:01 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 12. Intercepted by N.Thompson at GSO 12. Tackled by SAB at GSO 12.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 12(11:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on GSO-P.Wimbley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - GAS 7(11:53 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.White.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - GAS 7(11:50 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+16 YD
3 & 15 - GAS 7(11:45 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 7. Catch made by D.Cobb at GSO 7. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 23(11:33 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 23(11:28 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 23. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 32(10:53 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 34.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34(10:12 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 34. Catch made by J.McAfee at GSO 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(9:59 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by D.Burgess at SAB 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(9:34 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 25(9:29 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by D.Burgess at SAB 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 7(8:49 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to SAB 7. Catch made by J.McAfee at SAB 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.McAfee for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(8:45 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 26(8:09 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35(7:42 - 3rd) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 41(7:06 - 3rd) O.Wells rushed to SAB 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 43(6:43 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to GSO 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 49(6:01 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at GSO 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 35(5:19 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 35(5:14 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at GSO 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 33(4:40 - 3rd) O.Wells rushed to GSO 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 20(4:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on GSO-J.Jackson Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - SALA 15(4:20 - 3rd) O.Wells rushed to GSO 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 12(3:49 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to GSO 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 8(3:18 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to GSO 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 5(3:05 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to GSO End Zone for 5 yards. L.Webb for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(3:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on SAB-M.Strong Disqualification / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 63 yards from SAB 20 to the GSO 17. A.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at GSO 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 27(2:52 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GSO 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 27.
|Sack
2 & 10 - GAS 27(2:18 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease sacked at GSO 20 for -7 yards (C.Rias)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - GAS 20(1:37 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee.
|Punt
4 & 17 - GAS 20(1:30 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 50 yards to SAB 30 Center-GSO. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 30. Tackled by GSO at SAB 30. PENALTY on SAB-C.Thompson Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17(1:15 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 22(0:33 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 22. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SAB 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 34.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34(14:53 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 34. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 39. PENALTY on GSO-A.Wilson Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 34. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 34. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 39(14:39 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 39(14:36 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 33(14:07 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22(13:36 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10(13:05 - 4th) C.Bradley rushed to GSO 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 8(12:26 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 5(11:51 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO End Zone for 5 yards. L.Webb for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 54 yards from SAB 35 to the GSO 11. A.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at GSO 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 25(11:40 - 4th) PENALTY on SAB-R.Hyatt Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(11:40 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 35 for -5 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 35.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - GAS 35(11:11 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 49.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 49(10:29 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 48(9:36 - 4th) A.Beck punts 45 yards to SAB 7 Center-GSO. Fair catch by J.Miller. PENALTY on GSO-N.Thompson Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22(9:29 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to SAB 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35(8:54 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to SAB 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 44(8:19 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SAB 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 49(7:41 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(7:09 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 35(6:30 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO 9 for 26 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 9(5:55 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO End Zone for 9 yards. L.Webb for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:50 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 61 yards from SAB 35 to the GSO 4. K.Hood returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at GSO 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 24(5:43 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 24. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 29.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 29(5:15 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 29. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by SAB at GSO 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 48(4:38 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 48(4:33 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.White.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 48(4:28 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - GAS 48(4:23 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on SAB-B.Higdon Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
4 & 5 - GAS 47(4:19 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to SAB 47. Catch made by D.Cobb at SAB 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 44.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 44(4:17 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to SAB 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 46.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 46(3:36 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to SAB 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at SAB 46.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 46(2:39 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 46. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37(2:01 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 28(1:53 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to GSO 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 18.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18(1:11 - 4th) C.Bradley kneels at the GSO 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - SALA 20(1:08 - 4th) C.Bradley kneels at the GSO 22.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - SALA 22(0:33 - 4th) C.Bradley kneels at the GSO 24.
