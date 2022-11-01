|
|
|OREG
|COLO
No. 8 Oregon can stay unbeaten in Pac-12 vs. Colorado
Oregon's seven straight wins have the Ducks ranked No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season, and they'll be heavy favorites to make it eight against Colorado in a matchup of the top and bottom teams in the Pac-12 Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colo.
Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) might need the style points from a blowout win just to keep pace for a shot at a top-four spot in the CFP. But there is no overlooking the Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) for the Ducks to get to the Pac-12 championship game, and perhaps even more success.
The Ducks are lighting up the scoreboard on offense. Since a 49-3 loss to now-CFP No. 3 Georgia to open the season, Oregon has not lost and has scored no fewer than 41 points in each of its seven straight wins.
Oregon has won 27 straight games when the Ducks scored 40 or more points. The Ducks have totaled 500 or more yards of offense in five straight games and have given up just one sack this season.
Quarterback Bo Nix leads the way on offense. He has three games with three rushing touchdowns, leads the conference in rushing touchdowns with 11 and has thrown 20 touchdown passes.
Oregon's offense averages 525.8 yards per game to lead the Pac-12. Conversely, Colorado is last in the league in total offense at 295.3 yards per game.
Defensive back Christian Gonzalez, who was a top player for Colorado in his two seasons there before transferring to Oregon prior to this season, had eight tackles and blocked a field goal last weekend at Cal. Gonzalez will face his former team Saturday.
"We're going to celebrate our wins, but as an offense and as a defense there's things we've got to work on," Gonzalez said, per Oregon's athletics website. "We can finish out a game better as a defense. It's just getting back to work, being humble and hungry."
Colorado will face its third top-12 program of the season in Oregon, as TCU and UCLA have risen to Nos. 7 and 12, respectively. The Buffaloes still have at least two more current top-25 opponents on their schedule, Southern California and Utah.
In a 42-34 home loss to Arizona State last week, Colorado scored a season-high 34 points. Jordyn Tyson had an 88-yard punt return for a score and caught a 58-yard touchdown pass for the Buffaloes.
Deion Smith rushed for 111 yards, a career high.
Defensively, Colorado struggled in pass coverage against the Sun Devils and were often victimized by big plays. Arizona State had 15 plays in which it gained at least 10 rushing yards or at least 15 yards on a pass completion.
"Our offense goes and has a tremendous drive, the defense has to get a stop," Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford said via the team website. "Those are the things I believe we're going to piece together throughout the course of these next four weeks."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Nix
10 QB
274 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 16 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
J. Tyson
4 WR
137 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|21
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|479
|367
|Total Plays
|66
|70
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|195
|120
|Rush Attempts
|39
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|284
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|22-27
|17-34
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.5
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|77
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-77
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|284
|PASS YDS
|247
|
|
|195
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|479
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|20/24
|274
|2
|0
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|1/1
|18
|1
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 QB
|T. Thompson
|1/2
|-8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|11
|120
|0
|65
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|8
|37
|1
|9
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|9
|16
|2
|6
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|6
|15
|0
|6
|
K. Haasenritter 29 RB
|K. Haasenritter
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Thompson 13 QB
|T. Thompson
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|5
|4
|80
|0
|58
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|2
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|3
|3
|40
|0
|25
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|3
|2
|26
|1
|16
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|5
|5
|26
|0
|11
|
P. Herbert 88 TE
|P. Herbert
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|2
|2
|17
|0
|25
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Conerly Jr. 76 OL
|J. Conerly Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowe 10 LB
|J. Flowe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|2-1
|0.0
|2
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenfield 24 DB
|J. Greenfield
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Swinson 44 DE
|B. Swinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 21 LB
|K. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Florence 6 DB
|J. Florence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 5 LB
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ma'ae 48 DL
|T. Ma'ae
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shipley 90 DE
|J. Shipley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 52 DL
|B. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Terrell 14 DB
|K. Terrell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|17/34
|247
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|11
|54
|0
|12
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|7
|41
|0
|27
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|5
|27
|0
|12
|
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|6
|15
|0
|6
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|3
|3
|0
|9
|
D. Carter 9 QB
|D. Carter
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|10
|5
|137
|1
|81
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|3
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|6
|4
|27
|0
|8
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|3
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|6
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson 80 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Striker 2 S
|J. Striker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 35 LB
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 75 T
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 13 DL
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 93 DL
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 44 LB
|D. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DL
|N. Rodman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Maddox 56 DL
|M. Maddox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|1/2
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 53 P
|T. Carrizosa
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lang; J.Sami at ORE 27.
|+58 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 27(14:30 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 27. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15(13:56 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to COL 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moore; R.Barnes at COL 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 9(13:29 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to COL 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 6.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 6(12:53 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to COL 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lang; J.Sami at COL 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 4(12:18 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to COL 4. Catch made by J.Conerly at COL 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Conerly for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(12:14 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at COL 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 33(12:07 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe at COL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 36(11:30 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 36(11:26 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at COL 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 45(11:06 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at COL 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 49(10:27 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; B.Addison at ORE 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 34(10:12 - 1st) J.Shrout rushed to ORE 36 for -2 yards. COL FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-J.Shrout at ORE 36. Tackled by ORE at ORE 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - COLO 36(9:35 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to ORE 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 24(8:59 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to ORE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Swinson at ORE 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLO 22(8:17 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - COLO 22(8:10 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to ORE 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 16.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - COLO 16(7:21 - 1st) J.Stacks rushed to ORE 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at ORE 15.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15(7:20 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ORE 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 23(6:54 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 23. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at ORE 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 32(6:28 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Matavao.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 32(6:25 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ORE 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 36(5:44 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by COL at ORE 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(5:26 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 44. Catch made by N.Whittington at ORE 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ORE 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 49(5:07 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by N.Whittington at ORE 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo; Q.Perry at COL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 45(4:55 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 45(4:49 - 1st) S.Dollars rushed to COL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 41(4:10 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to COL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Main at COL 36. Oregon challenged the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 36(3:27 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to COL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sami; N.Rodman at COL 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34(2:55 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to COL 18 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18(2:32 - 1st) M.Irving pass complete to COL 18. Catch made by B.Nix at COL 18. Gain of 18 yards. B.Nix for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(2:25 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; K.Brown at COL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 29(1:59 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at COL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLO 29(1:23 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 29(1:19 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 41 yards to ORE 30 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by J.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 30(1:13 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 30. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at ORE 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(0:56 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at ORE 46.
|+41 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 46(0:33 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 46. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 46. Gain of 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods at COL 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 13(0:03 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-ORE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 18(15:00 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to COL 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - OREG 14(14:32 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to COL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at COL 12.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 12(13:50 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to COL 12. Catch made by N.Whittington at COL 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OREG 1(13:24 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to COL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sami; Q.Perry at COL 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 1(12:47 - 2nd) N.Sewell rushed to COL End Zone for 1 yards. N.Sewell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:43 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Bridges at COL 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 19(12:35 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig (B.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 19(12:30 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell (N.Sewell).
|+81 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 19(12:26 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 19. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 19. Gain of 81 yards. J.Tyson for 81 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 2nd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:14 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ORE 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 32(11:37 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ORE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 36(11:14 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ORE 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 36(10:37 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery at ORE 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 42(10:15 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woods; T.Lang at ORE 43.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OREG 43(9:32 - 2nd) A.Bales punts 22 yards to COL 35 Center-K.Battles. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(9:25 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ma'ae at COL 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 38(8:37 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe at COL 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - COLO 40(7:55 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 40. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at COL 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 46(7:32 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at COL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - COLO 47(6:52 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - COLO 47(6:43 - 2nd) J.Shrout scrambles to ORE 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 44.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 44(6:00 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to ORE 44. Catch made by J.Tyson at ORE 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 27(5:43 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 27(5:35 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to ORE 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ma'ae; C.Rogers at ORE 22.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 22(4:52 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to ORE 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; B.Dorlus at ORE 22.
|No Good
4 & 6 - COLO 30(4:08 - 2nd) C.Becker 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-D.Bedell Holder-T.Carrizosa.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(4:02 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at ORE 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 26(3:37 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at ORE 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 31(3:00 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ORE 34.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34(2:29 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 34. Catch made by P.Herbert at ORE 34. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 43.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43(1:55 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by T.Ferguson at COL 43. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18(1:22 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to COL 18. Catch made by N.Whittington at COL 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 16(0:59 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to COL 16. Catch made by M.Matavao at COL 16. Gain of 16 yards. M.Matavao for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 63 yards from ORE 35 to the COL 2. C.Offerdahl returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.David at COL 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 20(0:47 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at COL 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 25(0:22 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williams at COL 31.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 31(0:17 - 2nd) COL rushed to COL 27 for -4 yards. COL FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-A.Fontenot at COL 27. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson at COL 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by A.Fontenot at COL 25. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bassa at COL 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(14:24 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 40. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 44.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 44(14:09 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to ORE 17 for 27 yards. Tackled by B.Williams; J.Bassa at ORE 17. PENALTY on COL-G.Christian-Lichtenhan Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 32(13:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on COL-J.Hestera False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - COLO 37(13:22 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to ORE 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williams; C.Gonzalez at ORE 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - COLO 33(12:41 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by B.Russell at ORE 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - COLO 26(12:02 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - COLO 34(11:56 - 3rd) C.Becker 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Bedell Holder-T.Carrizosa.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(11:51 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to COL 10 for 65 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Moore at COL 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(11:28 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to COL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery at COL 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 7(10:54 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to COL 7. Catch made by K.Hutson at COL 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OREG 5(10:05 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to COL 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 5.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - OREG 5(9:33 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.McCormick.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 5(9:22 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 10 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at COL 10.
|Int
2 & 5 - COLO 10(9:12 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at COL 38. Intercepted by C.Gonzalez at COL 38. Tackled by T.Brown at COL 2. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & Goal - COLO 2(8:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORE-T.Bass False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 7(8:48 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to COL 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 1(8:23 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to COL End Zone for 1 yards. B.Nix for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(8:17 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson at COL 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 25(7:40 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 25(7:30 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at COL 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 42(7:01 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at COL 48.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - COLO 48(6:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on COL-C.Roddick False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Int
2 & 9 - COLO 43(6:00 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 34. Intercepted by C.Gonzalez at ORE 34. C.Gonzalez ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(5:49 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by N.Whittington at COL 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 23(5:16 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to COL 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Striker at COL 16.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OREG 16(4:55 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to COL 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Main at COL 16.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 16(4:25 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to COL 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at COL 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 14(3:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on COL-COL Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OREG 9(3:44 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 9(3:31 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to COL End Zone for 9 yards. N.Whittington for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 25(3:25 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at COL 41. PENALTY on COL-R.Sneed Offensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 22 - COLO 13(2:40 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe at COL 14.
|Penalty
2 & 21 - COLO 14(2:14 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson. PENALTY on ORE-J.Hill Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 29(2:01 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson. PENALTY on ORE-C.Gonzalez Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 44(1:59 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson at COL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - COLO 47(1:23 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - COLO 47(1:13 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to ORE 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Shipley at ORE 49.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - COLO 49(0:33 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49(0:25 - 3rd) S.Dollars rushed to COL 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo; J.Striker at COL 45.
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 45(0:05 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to COL 45. Catch made by D.Thornton at COL 45. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(15:00 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by S.Dollars at COL 20. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Reed at COL 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 11(14:49 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to COL 11. Catch made by M.Matavao at COL 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; R.Barnes at COL 1.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 1(14:18 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to COL 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery at COL 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 4(13:36 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to COL 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 1(12:57 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to COL End Zone for 1 yards. B.Nix for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(12:53 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by A.Fontenot at COL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Greenfield at COL 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 30(12:11 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 30. Catch made by A.Fontenot at COL 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at COL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 41(11:44 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for COL.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 41(11:28 - 4th) J.Stacks rushed to COL 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at COL 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - COLO 47(10:58 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to ORE 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 47(10:06 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 47(10:04 - 4th) D.Carter rushed to COL 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at COL 49.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - COLO 49(9:32 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by A.Hankerson at COL 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Manning; B.Addison at ORE 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(9:05 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at ORE 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Florence at ORE 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - COLO 30(8:43 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to ORE 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson at ORE 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - COLO 30(8:22 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to ORE 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Swinson at ORE 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 26(7:18 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to ORE 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 19.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - COLO 19(6:59 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for COL.
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - COLO 19(6:49 - 4th) J.Shrout rushed to ORE 27 for -4 yards. J.Shrout FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-J.Hestera at ORE 27. Tackled by ORE at ORE 23.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - COLO 23(6:00 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 23(5:55 - 4th) T.Thompson pass complete to ORE 23. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORE 23. Gain of -8 yards. Tackled by J.Striker at ORE 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - OREG 15(5:28 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to ORE 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at ORE 17.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - OREG 17(4:47 - 4th) T.Thompson steps back to pass. T.Thompson pass incomplete intended for S.Dollars.
|Punt
4 & 16 - OREG 17(4:31 - 4th) A.Bales punts 43 yards to COL 40 Center-K.Battles. Downed by J.LaDuke.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(4:20 - 4th) COL rushed to COL 35 for -5 yards. Tackled by ORE at COL 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - COLO 35(3:44 - 4th) J.Stacks rushed to COL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at COL 37.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - COLO 37(3:18 - 4th) PENALTY on COL-A.Harkey False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-7 YD
3 & 18 - COLO 32(3:00 - 4th) COL rushed to COL 25 for -7 yards. COL FUMBLES forced by ORE. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-D.Barkins at COL 25. Tackled by COL at COL 25.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(2:36 - 4th) T.Thompson rushed to COL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; M.Maddox at COL 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 24(1:33 - 4th) K.Haasenritter rushed to COL 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Striker at COL 22.
|-4 YD
3 & 7 - OREG 22(1:08 - 4th) T.Thompson rushed to COL 26 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at COL 26.
|+7 YD
4 & 11 - OREG 26(0:55 - 4th) K.Haasenritter rushed to COL 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at COL 19.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 19(0:40 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Greenfield; K.Terrell at COL 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 28(0:15 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Terrell; B.Roberts at COL 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(0:08 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Greenfield at COL 44.
-
TROY
UL
14
17
4th 9:42 ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
24
4th 12:37 ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
0
1st 1:50 ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
7
7
1st 0:36 FS2
-
HOU
SMU
14
20
1st 2:06 NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
14
7
1st 3:16 FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
0
1st 0:00 CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
0
1st 14:55 PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
3
1st 12:26 ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
0
1st 12:17 NBC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
0
1st 12:04 ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
0
1st 13:55 BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
0
1st 13:05 SECN
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+