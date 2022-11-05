Drive Chart
|
|
|MTSU
|LATECH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
T. Wilkins
39 RB
85 RuYds, RuTD
|
P. McNeil
17 QB
285 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
Touchdown 6:36
T.Wilkins rushed to LT End Zone for 69 yards. T.Wilkins for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
85
yds
1:37
pos
6
0
Touchdown 5:40
P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by C.Allen at MTS 41. Gain of 41 yards. C.Allen for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
77
yds
00:56
pos
7
6
Touchdown 1:48
P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by T.Harris at MTS 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Harris for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
60
yds
3:04
pos
7
13
Touchdown 12:49
C.Cunningham rushed to LT End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cunningham for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
50
yds
3:59
pos
13
14
Field Goal 10:48
J.Barnes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
5
plays
59
yds
2:01
pos
14
17
Field Goal 8:44
J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
6
plays
9
yds
1:59
pos
14
20
Touchdown 1:09
P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 27. Catch made by T.Harris at MTS 27. Gain of 27 yards. T.Harris for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
70
yds
3:04
pos
14
26
Touchdown 0:11
C.Cunningham pass complete to LT 3. Catch made by J.Lane at LT 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Lane for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
60
yds
00:51
pos
20
27
Touchdown 10:51
C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 18. Intercepted by W.Roberts at MTS 18. W.Roberts for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
8
yds
1:00
pos
21
33
Field Goal 3:05
J.Barnes 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
4
plays
8
yds
2:14
pos
21
37
Field Goal 1:12
J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
4
plays
-8
yds
1:23
pos
21
40
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|20
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-6
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|417
|449
|Total Plays
|87
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|138
|Rush Attempts
|43
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|226
|311
|Comp. - Att.
|23-44
|17-37
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|10-93
|9-111
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-34.3
|2-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|74
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-68
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|226
|PASS YDS
|311
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|417
|TOTAL YDS
|449
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|15/27
|136
|1
|3
|
N. Vattiato 11 QB
|N. Vattiato
|8/17
|90
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|24
|91
|0
|15
|
T. Wilkins 39 RB
|T. Wilkins
|4
|85
|1
|69
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|3
|12
|1
|9
|
D. Riles 12 QB
|D. Riles
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Vattiato 11 QB
|N. Vattiato
|10
|0
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bailey 25 WR
|B. Bailey
|3
|3
|46
|0
|19
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|4
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|7
|4
|33
|0
|11
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|9
|3
|31
|0
|11
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|4
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|4
|3
|21
|1
|15
|
D. Riles 12 QB
|D. Riles
|3
|3
|18
|0
|14
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|6
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Tate Jr 86 WR
|J. Tate Jr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|1/1
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|2
|51.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|23
|123
|0
|34
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|4
|18
|0
|14
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|2
|2
|0
|11
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|11
|7
|157
|2
|44
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|8
|4
|109
|1
|57
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|7
|3
|17
|0
|14
|
N. Jones 84 TE
|N. Jones
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 80 WR
|J. Lewis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Morrison 10 LB
|K. Morrison
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Nason 96 DL
|Z. Nason
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 22 DB
|W. Roberts
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Brooks 13 DB
|M. Brooks
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|4/5
|40
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|2
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|19.3
|23
|0
|
J. Burnett 98 DL
|J. Burnett
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at LT 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(14:54 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 23(14:50 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for N.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 23(14:47 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LATECH 23(14:44 - 1st) A.McCready punts 34 yards to MTS 43 Center-LT. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(14:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 43. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 46.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MTSU 46(14:14 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali. PENALTY on MTS-J.Graham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - MTSU 36(14:06 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at MTS 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MTSU 45(13:38 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 45(13:33 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 48 yards to LT 7 Center-B.Butler. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 7. Tackled by MTS at LT 14.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(13:23 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 14. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 18(12:56 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(12:25 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 26(12:22 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(11:54 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 37.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 37(11:18 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 37. Catch made by N.Jones at LT 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(10:38 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 46(10:35 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 46(10:29 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 16 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(9:49 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 16(9:02 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by G.Hebert at MTS 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 13.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LATECH 13(8:27 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|No Good
4 & 7 - LATECH 20(8:18 - 1st) J.Barnes 30 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(8:13 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 21(7:47 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(7:29 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to LT 46 for yards. Tackled by LT at LT 46. PENALTY on MTS-S.Porcher Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - MTSU 26(7:13 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 26. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 31. PENALTY on LT-K.Fisher Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+69 YD
1 & 15 - MTSU 31(6:45 - 1st) T.Wilkins rushed to LT End Zone for 69 yards. T.Wilkins for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:36 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 59 yards from MTS 35 to the LT 6. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at LT 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(6:31 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 23(6:28 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 23. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 23. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 41.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(5:47 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by C.Allen at MTS 41. Gain of 41 yards. C.Allen for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(5:40 - 1st) PENALTY on MTS-Z.Harden Illegal Blindside Block 13 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 23 - MTSU 12(5:40 - 1st) PENALTY on MTS-J.Palmer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 28 - MTSU 7(5:40 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - MTSU 10(5:12 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|No Gain
3 & 25 - MTSU 10(5:07 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|Punt
4 & 25 - MTSU 10(5:03 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 55 yards to LT 35 Center-B.Butler. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 35. Tackled by MTS at LT 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(4:52 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 40(4:49 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+44 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 40(4:44 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 40. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(4:22 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by T.Magee at MTS 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LATECH 8(3:41 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 8(3:36 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 6(3:15 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 4.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 4(2:34 - 1st) S.Harris rushed to MTS 10 for -6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 10(1:52 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by T.Harris at MTS 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Harris for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the MTS End Zone. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at MTS 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(1:42 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 24. PENALTY on LT-M.Clark Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(1:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 48(1:05 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to LT 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(0:42 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 41(0:11 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by F.Peasant at LT 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 29. PENALTY on LT-K.Fisher Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(0:09 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(0:06 - 1st) D.Riles rushed to LT 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 8.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 8(15:00 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 5.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - MTSU 5(14:10 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 2(13:52 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 3(13:19 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to LT 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 2(12:53 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to LT End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cunningham for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:49 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at LT 18.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 18(12:43 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 18. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(12:12 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 22(11:33 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by S.Harris at MTS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 23.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LATECH 23(10:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LATECH 30(10:53 - 2nd) J.Barnes 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(10:43 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 25(10:00 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(9:34 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 19.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MTSU 19(8:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Thornton.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MTSU 19(8:53 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MTSU 26(8:48 - 2nd) J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 50 yards from LT 35 to the MTS 15. Fair catch by Y.Ali.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:44 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:38 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 28(8:15 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 28. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(7:50 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LATECH 46(7:21 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 46(7:16 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(6:49 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 35(6:21 - 2nd) T.Wilkins rushed to LT 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(5:55 - 2nd) T.Wilkins rushed to LT 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 22(5:07 - 2nd) T.Wilkins rushed to LT 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 19(4:50 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to LT 19. Catch made by Y.Ali at LT 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 15.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LATECH 15(4:10 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(4:06 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 15. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 21.
|+20 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 21(3:44 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 41. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(3:16 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 41(2:41 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MTSU 41(2:38 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris. PENALTY on MTS-J.Wyatt Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(2:34 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MTSU 38(2:00 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by C.Allen at MTS 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 38(1:18 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by C.Allen at MTS 38. Gain of 11 yards. C.Allen ran out of bounds.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(1:09 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 27. Catch made by T.Harris at MTS 27. Gain of 27 yards. T.Harris for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 63 yards from LT 35 to the MTS 2. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(1:02 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 36.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(0:55 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by D.Riles at MTS 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(0:35 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 50. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 42. PENALTY on LT-C.Singleton Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(0:27 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to LT 27. Catch made by J.Lane at LT 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 12.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(0:20 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to LT 3 for 9 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 3(0:15 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to LT 3. Catch made by J.Lane at LT 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Lane for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 41 yards from MTS 35 to the LT 24. J.Burnett returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at LT 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(0:10 - 2nd) L.Lyddy kneels at the LT 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 26.
|Int
2 & 9 - LATECH 26(14:34 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at LT 49. Intercepted by M.Brooks at LT 49. Tackled by MTS at LT 49.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(14:24 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 46.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 46(13:52 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by S.Harris at MTS 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(13:17 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at MTS 35 for -3 yards (J.Ferguson)
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - MTSU 35(12:39 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 30.
|Int
3 & 8 - MTSU 30(11:57 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 13. Intercepted by T.Ross at MTS 13. Tackled by LT at MTS 13.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(11:51 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 18(11:33 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 21.
|Int
3 & 2 - MTSU 21(10:59 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 18. Intercepted by W.Roberts at MTS 18. W.Roberts for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 3rd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(10:51 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for F.Peasant.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(10:48 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane. PENALTY on LT-W.Roberts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(10:44 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 47(10:21 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 48(10:03 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to LT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 48.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(9:42 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at LT 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 30.
|Int
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(9:23 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at LT 5. Intercepted by M.Brooks at LT 5. Tackled by MTS at MTS 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(9:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-M.Brooks Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(9:08 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(8:30 - 3rd) C.Allen rushed to MTS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 43.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 43(7:58 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 47 for -4 yards. M.Crosby FUMBLES forced by MTS. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-M.Crosby at MTS 50. Tackled by MTS at MTS 50.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MTSU 50(7:16 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MTSU 50(7:12 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 34 yards to MTS 16 Center-LT. Downed by LT.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(7:02 - 3rd) D.Riles rushed to MTS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 16(6:32 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by D.Riles at MTS 16. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at MTS 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LATECH 20(6:05 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by D.Riles at MTS 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 20.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LATECH 20(5:21 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts yards to LT 20 Center-B.Butler. P.Okorie blocked the kick. LT recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(5:19 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 5(4:42 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 6.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MTSU 6(3:58 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 6. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 6. Gain of yards. T.Harris for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LT-LT Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 16(3:52 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - MTSU 22(3:09 - 3rd) J.Barnes 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 59 yards from LT 35 to the MTS 6. Y.Ali returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at MTS 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 22(3:00 - 3rd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at MTS 11 for -11 yards (C.Singleton) N.Vattiato FUMBLES forced by C.Singleton. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-K.Fisher at MTS 11. Tackled by MTS at MTS 11.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 11(2:35 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to MTS 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 10.
|Sack
2 & 9 - MTSU 10(1:57 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at MTS 19 for -9 yards (J.Ferguson)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - MTSU 19(1:20 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - MTSU 26(1:16 - 3rd) J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-N.White.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 64 yards from LT 35 to the MTS 1. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(1:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on MTS-MTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 20(1:12 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - LATECH 23(0:46 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 23. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LATECH 34(0:25 - 3rd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - LATECH 34(0:22 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(15:00 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 39(14:30 - 4th) N.Vattiato rushed to MTS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 41.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 41(13:55 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by B.Bailey at MTS 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(13:22 - 4th) N.Vattiato scrambles to LT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 40.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 40(12:47 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by B.Bailey at LT 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 22(12:28 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to LT 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LATECH 17(11:59 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to LT 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 17.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LATECH 17(11:19 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for E.Metcalf.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - LATECH 17(11:16 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by Y.Ali at LT 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LATECH 7(10:59 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LATECH 7(10:48 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to LT End Zone for 7 yards. F.Peasant for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MTS-J.Ryles Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - LATECH 17(10:48 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-J.Ryles False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 20 - LATECH 20(10:31 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at LT 32 for -12 yards (Z.Nason) PENALTY on MTS-N.Vattiato Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
3 & 32 - LATECH 32(9:25 - 4th) N.Vattiato rushed to LT 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 21. PENALTY on LT-R.Lyles Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 11(9:50 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 10(9:46 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to LT 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LATECH 9(9:33 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LATECH 16(9:29 - 4th) Z.Rankin 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich. PENALTY on LT-R.Johnson Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 55 yards from MTS 35 to the LT 10. Fair catch by S.Harris.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(9:25 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(8:50 - 4th) P.McNeil rushed to LT 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at LT 38.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(8:08 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 28 for 34 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(7:30 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 28 for yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28. PENALTY on LT-B.Hale Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - MTSU 38(7:08 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to MTS 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 35.
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - MTSU 35(6:26 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to MTS 21 for 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 21.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 21(5:38 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 20.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - MTSU 20(4:51 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for N.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(4:45 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 25. PENALTY on MTS-J.Ryles Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - LATECH 10(4:39 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by B.Bailey at MTS 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 19(4:01 - 4th) N.Vattiato scrambles to MTS 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at MTS 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LATECH 27(3:35 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - LATECH 27(3:29 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert. PENALTY on MTS-K.Rutledge Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(3:21 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 24(2:37 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 26(2:33 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to MTS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 23.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - MTSU 23(2:27 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(2:24 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 23. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 23(2:08 - 4th) N.Vattiato rushed to MTS 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(1:56 - 4th) N.Vattiato scrambles to MTS 39 for 3 yards. N.Vattiato ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 39(1:47 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LT at MTS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(1:32 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 48(1:26 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(1:06 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at LT 45 for -7 yards (K.Morrison)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - LATECH 45(0:56 - 4th) D.Riles rushed to LT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 45.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - LATECH 45(0:49 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|Sack
4 & 17 - LATECH 45(0:47 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at MTS 48 for -7 yards (K.Rose) N.Vattiato FUMBLES forced by K.Rose. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-W.Kelly at MTS 48. Tackled by LT at MTS 48.
-
TROY
UL
14
17
4th 9:42 ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
24
4th 13:14 ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
0
1st 2:57 ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
7
7
1st 0:35 FS2
-
HOU
SMU
14
14
1st 2:13 NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
14
7
1st 3:33 FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
0
1st 0:00 CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
0
1st 15:00 PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
3
1st 12:26 ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
0
1st 14:31 NBC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
0
1st 12:44 ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
0
1st 14:26 BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
0
1st 13:44 SECN
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+