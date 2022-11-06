|
Thompson-Robinson's 4 TDs lead No. 10 UCLA past ASU 50-36
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdled a defender on a 33-yard touchdown run, one of his two rushing scores, and also passed for two TDs as No. 10 UCLA held off Arizona State 50-36 on Saturday night.
Thompson-Robinson threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage, and the Sun Devils turned it into a field goal. But then he led drives of 75, 77, 91 and 90 yards to give UCLA (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) a 28-10 halftime lead that grew to 35-10 on his 4-yard run in the third quarter.
Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns, and the Sun Devils (3-6, 2-4) scored 18 straight points to close to 42-36 on Xazavian Valladay's 1-yard TD run and Bourguet's 2-point conversion pass with 6:24 left.
UCLA put it away on its next possession on Colson Yankoff's 1-yard touchdown run with 2:30 remaining.
''I didn't personally have any doubt,'' Thompson-Robinson said. ''For me, it was really easy. I just had to put and read my keys. We knew what we were going to get, and we got what we expected.''
The Bruins, one of three teams with one Pac-12 loss perched behind first-place Oregon, had 402 yards rushing. Thompson-Robinson finished with 169 yards passing and 120 yards on the ground.
UCLA played without Pac-12 leading rusher Zach Charbonnet, who was in uniform and active on the sideline but wore bandages on his left triceps and left calf.
Wide receiver-turned-running back Kazmeir Allen had 137 yards rushing, including a touchdown, and 63 more receiving for UCLA.
''I'm just a ballplayer,'' said Allen, saying he spent one day at practice last week at running back. ''I barely knew Zach was unavailable until the beginning of the game.''
Keegan Jones added 98 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns while stepping in for Charbonnet, who was third in Division I with 137.7 yards rushing per game.
''The one good thing you have with all these offensive weapons on our team, you can put them in different spots and they made it happen,'' Thompson-Robinson said.
Thompson-Robinson showed his athleticism early. He hurdled Arizona State defensive back Jordan Clark at the 3-yard line on his 33-yard score on UCLA's second series, and his 3-yard scoring pass to Jones gave the Bruins a 14-10 lead they never relinquished.
Jones scored on a 10-yard run on the next drive and Thompson-Robinson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Michael Ezeike for a 28-10 lead with 33 seconds left in the first half.
UCLA rolled up 333 of its 571 total yards before halftime.
''They controlled the line of scrimmage and they ran the football at will,'' Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano said. ''We're trying to play catch-up the whole time. We need to make sure that we fix that. We can't let a team run for 400 yards on us and expect to win.''
NO ZACH ATTACK
Charbonnet engaged with teammates on the sideline and even joined the offensive unit in a group huddle on the field during a third-quarter drive. He also was held out of a 45-7 victory over Alabama State in Week 2 for undisclosed reasons.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Bruins should move up in the AP Top 25 after losses by No. 1 Tennessee, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama. While Tennessee likely will remain in the top six, Alabama and especially Clemson could take a hard fall. The Pac-12 could have three teams in the top eight, with No. 8 Oregon and No. 9 USC also poised to gain ground.
THE TAKEAWAY
Bruins coach Chip Kelly has the UCLA offense purring. Even without Charbonnet, the Bruins had 571 yards of total offense with a multi-pronged attack reminiscent of his plug-and-play days at Oregon, when the Ducks were perennial national title contenders. The Bruins are averaging 40.8 points and have scored at least 30 in every game. But the defense gave up 45 points in a loss at Oregon two weeks ago, exacerbating season-long questions that were not answered with Arizona State's 300-yard second half.
UP NEXT
UCLA visits Arizona on Saturday.
Arizona State visits Washington State on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
169 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 110 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
X. Valladay
1 RB
92 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 89 ReYds, 10 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|29
|Rushing
|16
|5
|Passing
|5
|19
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|9-11
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|571
|468
|Total Plays
|62
|80
|Avg Gain
|9.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|402
|119
|Rush Attempts
|42
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.6
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|169
|349
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|38-49
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-75
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|7
|4
|Rushing TDs
|5
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.0
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|169
|PASS YDS
|349
|402
|RUSH YDS
|119
|571
|TOTAL YDS
|468
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|13/20
|169
|2
|1
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|1/1
|42
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|11
|147
|1
|75
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|10
|110
|2
|34
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|12
|98
|1
|22
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|8
|48
|1
|23
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|33
|0
|33
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|3
|3
|64
|0
|33
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|4
|4
|63
|0
|42
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Medrano 20 LB
|K. Medrano
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|6-5
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Newcombe 31 DB
|I. Newcombe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Schwesinger 49 LB
|C. Schwesinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DL
|G. Smith III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2
|39.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|2
|14.5
|16
|0
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|38/49
|349
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|20
|92
|2
|17
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|3
|24
|0
|14
|
T. White 28 RB
|T. White
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|6
|-5
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|11
|10
|89
|0
|23
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|12
|8
|83
|1
|16
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|7
|7
|66
|0
|17
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|7
|5
|63
|0
|18
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|3
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|2
|2
|15
|1
|12
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
C. Johnson Jr. 17 WR
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 0 DB
|I. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 92 DL
|B. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 58 DL
|J. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Norman-Lott 55 DL
|O. Norman-Lott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 49 DL
|T. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|2/2
|35
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|4
|44.5
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|2
|24.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA 46. Intercepted by C.Edmonds at UCLA 46. Tackled by L.Loya at UCLA 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(14:52 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell; G.Smith at UCLA 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 31(14:06 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by X.Valladay at UCLA 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28(13:25 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; K.Churchwell at UCLA 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 26(12:49 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 26. Catch made by J.Conyers at UCLA 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; D.Muasau at UCLA 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(12:16 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UCLA 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZST 7(11:34 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARIZST 7(11:29 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARIZST 14(11:23 - 1st) C.Brown 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(11:19 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at UCLA 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UCLA 23(10:59 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|+22 YD
3 & 12 - UCLA 23(10:51 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 23. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 23. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Bethley at UCLA 45.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(10:23 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to ASU 21 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Woods at ASU 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(10:07 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to ASU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 18(9:35 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to ASU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea; A.Cooper at ASU 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 14(9:04 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU End Zone for 14 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Johnson at ASU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:48 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at ASU 25.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:20 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at ASU 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(7:39 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 40. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; J.Davies at UCLA 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(7:14 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to UCLA 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UCLA 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 38(6:41 - 1st) T.Bourguet scrambles to UCLA 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 33(6:09 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 33(6:06 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by G.Sanders at UCLA 33. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hearn at UCLA 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(5:29 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(4:56 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; G.Smith at UCLA 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 6(4:15 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; D.Muasau at UCLA 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARIZST 3(3:38 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA End Zone for yards. X.Valladay for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ASU-I.Glass Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - ARIZST 13(3:32 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 13. Catch made by J.Conyers at UCLA 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at UCLA 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - ARIZST 3(2:48 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 3. Catch made by M.Swinson at UCLA 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Swinson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 1st) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UCLA End Zone. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.White at UCLA 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(2:33 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UCLA 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(2:12 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 50 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Bethley at UCLA 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 50(1:45 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 50. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 45.
|+42 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 45(1:13 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ASU 45. Catch made by K.Allen at ASU 45. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at ASU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 3(0:36 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ASU 3. Catch made by K.Jones at ASU 3. Gain of 3 yards. K.Jones for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(0:32 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Johnson; C.Yankoff at ASU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(0:25 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARIZST 24(0:21 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders. PENALTY on UCLA-A.Hearn Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(0:17 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at ASU 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 35(15:00 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by D.Ngata at ASU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at ASU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZST 41(14:21 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZST 41(14:14 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 40 yards to UCLA 19 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(14:07 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 19. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UCLA 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UCLA 19.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 19(13:41 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 19. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at UCLA 19.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCLA 19(13:03 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCLA 19(12:56 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira punts 38 yards to ASU 43 Center-J.Landherr. Fair catch by J.Jacobs.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(12:49 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at ASU 33 for -10 yards (G.Murphy)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - ARIZST 33(12:14 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - ARIZST 33(12:09 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at ASU 42.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARIZST 42(11:33 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 49 yards to UCLA 9 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 9(11:26 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott; K.Soelle at UCLA 13.
|+33 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 13(10:56 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 13. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 13. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at UCLA 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(10:36 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 43.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(10:14 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU 10 for 33 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(9:47 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to ASU End Zone for 10 yards. K.Jones for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(9:43 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at ASU 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 24(9:17 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at ASU 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZST 31(8:42 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at ASU 35.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(8:09 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by A.Johnson at ASU 35. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at ASU 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZST 33(7:21 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at ASU 44.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - ARIZST 44(6:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on ASU-M.Swinson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZST 39(6:32 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARIZST 39(6:28 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 51 yards to UCLA 10 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(6:21 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; T.Pesefea at UCLA 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UCLA 14(5:47 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 14(5:45 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 14. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at UCLA 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(5:17 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; M.Robertson at UCLA 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(4:59 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; T.Pesefea at UCLA 39.
|Sack
2 & 5 - UCLA 39(4:31 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 33 for -6 yards (T.Pesefea)
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - UCLA 33(3:53 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UCLA 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(3:21 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ASU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 46(2:50 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by H.Habermehl at ASU 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 43(2:17 - 2nd) C.Yankoff rushed to ASU 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at ASU 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(2:05 - 2nd) C.Yankoff rushed to ASU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ASU 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 28(1:42 - 2nd) C.Yankoff rushed to ASU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(1:19 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at ASU 27 for -4 yards (J.Moore)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UCLA 27(0:50 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - UCLA 27(0:44 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU 9 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at ASU 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 9(0:37 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ASU 9. Catch made by M.Ezeike at ASU 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Ezeike for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(0:33 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at ASU 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 34(0:27 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 34. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at ASU 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(0:14 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 43. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at ASU 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 45(0:10 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to UCLA 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(0:04 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at UCLA 50 for -7 yards (G.Murphy; L.Latu)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at ASU 26.
|Sack
2 & 9 - ARIZST 26(14:37 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at ASU 17 for -9 yards (D.Muasau)
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZST 17(13:59 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 17. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at ASU 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARIZST 27(13:27 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 38 yards to UCLA 35 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(13:19 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 41 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at UCLA 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 41(12:52 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; A.Cooper at UCLA 43.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 43(12:33 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 50 for 17 yards. K.Allen FUMBLES forced by K.Bethley. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-D.Thompson-Robinson at UCLA 50. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(12:11 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to ASU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 36.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UCLA 36(11:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UCLA 41(11:25 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for UCLA.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - UCLA 41(11:21 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ASU 41. Catch made by J.Bobo at ASU 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley; K.Soelle at ASU 26.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(11:03 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to ASU 4 for 22 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 4(10:48 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to ASU 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at ASU 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCLA 4(10:15 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for C.Yankoff.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 4(10:11 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU End Zone for 4 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:03 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:03 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by M.Swinson at ASU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at ASU 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(9:38 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(9:31 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock; G.Murphy at UCLA 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 43(9:01 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 26 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Osling at UCLA 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(8:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARIZST 31(7:56 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARIZST 31(7:51 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - ARIZST 31(7:44 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by J.Conyers at UCLA 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by I.Newcombe at UCLA 20.
|+13 YD
4 & 4 - ARIZST 20(6:59 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 20. Catch made by G.Sanders at UCLA 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn; M.Osling at UCLA 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 7(6:21 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 7. Catch made by E.Badger at UCLA 7. Gain of 7 yards. E.Badger for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:15 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Bourguet steps back to pass. Catch made by X.Valladay at UCLA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 64 yards from ASU 35 to the UCLA 1. Fair catch by T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(6:15 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to ASU End Zone for 75 yards. K.Allen for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:03 - 3rd) T.White rushed to ASU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Toia at ASU 28.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(5:32 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 28. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at ASU 46. PENALTY on UCLA-M.Osling Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(5:05 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by E.Badger at UCLA 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 31(4:34 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by A.Johnson at UCLA 31. Gain of 2 yards. A.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(4:05 - 3rd) T.White rushed to UCLA 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 24(3:15 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UCLA 22.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZST 22(2:37 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 22. Catch made by E.Badger at UCLA 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at UCLA 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 9(2:00 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; D.Muasau at UCLA 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 5(1:05 - 3rd) T.Bourguet rushed to UCLA 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZST 1(0:33 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA End Zone for 1 yards. X.Valladay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:30 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Bourguet steps back to pass. Catch made by M.Swinson at UCLA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. PENALTY on ASU-M.Swinson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.Murphy Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 35 yards from ASU 50 to the UCLA 15. L.Loya returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.White at UCLA 25.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:24 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ASU 41 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Bethley at ASU 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(15:00 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to ASU 43 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 43.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - UCLA 43(14:36 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ASU 46 for -3 yards. FUMBLES forced by ASU. Fumble RECOVERED by ASU-J.Moore at ASU 46. Tackled by UCLA at ASU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(14:31 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 46.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 46(13:55 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by G.Sanders at UCLA 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(13:47 - 4th) PENALTY on ASU-I.Glass Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 25 - ARIZST 46(13:27 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 35.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - ARIZST 35(13:22 - 4th) PENALTY on UCLA-A.Hearn Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(13:08 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UCLA 16.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 16(12:30 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 16. Catch made by J.Conyers at UCLA 16. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZST 20(11:55 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 20. Catch made by X.Valladay at UCLA 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ARIZST 25(11:13 - 4th) C.Brown 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 4th) E.Czaplicki kicks 55 yards from ASU 35 to the UCLA 10. T.Mokiao-Atimalala returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Djonkam; C.Soelle at UCLA 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(11:04 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at UCLA 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 30(10:32 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at UCLA 31.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 31(9:52 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at UCLA 29.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCLA 29(9:11 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira punts 40 yards to ASU 31 Center-J.Landherr. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(8:58 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at ASU 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(8:38 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UCLA 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 45(8:06 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 45. Catch made by E.Badger at UCLA 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(7:45 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 29(7:40 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 29. Catch made by X.Valladay at UCLA 29. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 6(7:16 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at UCLA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZST 1(7:00 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UCLA 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZST 1(6:28 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to UCLA End Zone for 1 yards. X.Valladay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:24 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Bourguet steps back to pass. Catch made by A.Johnson at UCLA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 4th) E.Czaplicki kicks 55 yards from ASU 35 to the UCLA 10. T.Mokiao-Atimalala returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Luckett at UCLA 26.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(6:18 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 46 for 20 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at UCLA 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(5:51 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UCLA 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 49(5:11 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to ASU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 45. PENALTY on ASU-K.Bethley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(4:46 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to ASU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 24.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 24(4:04 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to ASU 1 for 23 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 1(3:20 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to ASU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at ASU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 1(2:34 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Yankoff for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:30 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at ASU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:30 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by D.Ngata at ASU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano; D.Muasau at ASU 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(2:08 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 39. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at ASU 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(1:52 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 50. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 47(1:32 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 47. Catch made by D.Ngata at UCLA 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UCLA 41.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 41(1:05 - 4th) D.Ngata rushed to UCLA 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at UCLA 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(0:50 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 27. Catch made by E.Badger at UCLA 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 12(0:28 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to UCLA 12. Catch made by X.Valladay at UCLA 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes; D.Muasau at UCLA 7.
|Int
2 & 5 - ARIZST 7(0:21 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass INTERCEPTED at UCLA End Zone. Intercepted by J.Davies at UCLA End Zone. Tackled by ASU at UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(0:15 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson kneels at the UCLA 19.
