Evans, Louisville ground James Madison 34-10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) What a difference a month makes for the Louisville Cardinals.
On Oct. 1, coach Scott Satterfield's team sat at 2-3 after a perplexing loss at Boston College, and a back-loaded schedule with several teams that were either ranked or had been earlier in the season loomed over the team.
On Saturday night, after the Cardinals beat James Madison 34-10, Louisville sits 6-3, and the fourth-year coach credited the turnaround to doing the little things.
''I think we just came out each day and got specific on what we were running on defense and what we were running on offense. ... Let's keep it simple,'' Satterfield said. ''We know our kids play fast and don't beat ourselves. And I think we've done a much better job of that over the last four games.''
That was evident Saturday as the Cardinals torched what was the nation's leading rushing defense for 244 yards on the ground. The Dukes (5-3) entered the game allowing just 384 yards in their first seven contests.
Tiyon Evans ran for 126 yards on 10 carries, including a 71-yard touchdown that broke the game open in the third quarter. Jawhar Jordan added 117 yards on 17 carries.
Evans, who missed a couple of weeks after suffering a lower leg injury in the 34-33 loss at Boston College, said the team was trying to figure out its identity a month ago.
''I can say we're heading now in the right direction,'' said Evans, who had his second straight 100-yard performance.
Malik Cunningham threw for 223 yards and three scores on 14-of-20 passing in the win, with Tyler Hudson catching six of those passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Unlike last week, when Louisville's defense forced Wake Forest into eight turnovers and eight sacks, the Cardinals did not get any of those against the Dukes. However, the Cardinals found a way to stymie an offense that entered Saturday averaging 38.7 points and 480.7 yards per game, limiting James Madison to just 193 yards.
James Madison's Percy Agyei-Obese ran for 102 yards on 24 carries. His 9-yard touchdown with 1:43 left in the first half gave the Dukes a 10-7 lead.
Cunningham, however, then rallied the Cardinals for a nine-play, 65-yard drive that led to a James Turner 28-yard field goal to end the half and tie the game.
After the Dukes took the lead late in the second half, coach Curt Cignetti said Louisville dominated the rest of the way.
''They played big boy ball in the second half,'' he said.
Quarterback Todd Centeio returned to action for James Madison after missing the Oct. 22 game against Marshall due to an oblique injury. But he threw for just 52 yards on 4-of-15 passing after throwing for 862 yards in his two previous starts.
RARE W
Saturday's win marked the first time in more than 20 years that Louisville won a game in which its defense failed to get a sack or a turnover. The last such win came on Sept. 21, 2002, when the Cardinals beat Army 45-14.
CUNNINGHAM TIES RECORD
Cunningham's three touchdowns passing on Saturday means he's now accountable for 119 touchdowns in his Louisville career. That ties Lamar Jackson for the team record. Cunningham has 70 passing and 49 rushing scores, compared to 50 rushing and 69 passing for Jackson.
BIG PICTURE
James Madison: After starting their first FBS season with five straight wins and a Top 25 ranking, the Dukes have hit a rough patch with three straight losses.
Cignetti attributed some of that to a lack of depth.
''It takes time to build depth,'' he said. ''We have a lot of disappointed guys. We got off to a fast start. Our guys aren't used to this.''
Louisville: The Cardinals not only clinched bowl eligibility on Saturday, they now have their longest winning streak under Satterfield. It's also Louisville's longest streak since winning five straight in 2016, Jackson's Heisman Trophy-winning season.
UP NEXT
James Madison travels to face Old Dominion next Saturday.
Louisville plays at Clemson Saturday and seeks its first win against its Atlantic Coast Conference foe.
---
|
P. Agyei-Obese
31 RB
102 RuYds, RuTD
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
223 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|23
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|193
|467
|Total Plays
|51
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|244
|Rush Attempts
|36
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|52
|223
|Comp. - Att.
|4-15
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-70
|6-73
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.9
|3-45.0
|Return Yards
|16
|7
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|3-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|52
|PASS YDS
|223
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|244
|
|
|193
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|4/15
|52
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|24
|102
|1
|21
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|5
|11
|0
|5
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|5
|7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|2
|2
|27
|0
|20
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|5
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
Z. Horton 44 TE
|Z. Horton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Brown 9 WR
|R. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Painter 89 TE
|D. Painter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Egan 88 WR
|H. Egan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Greene Jr. 0 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wise 40 K
|C. Wise
|1/2
|34
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|7
|43.9
|2
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|2
|8.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|14/20
|223
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|10
|126
|1
|71
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|16
|113
|0
|26
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|15
|0
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|8
|6
|142
|1
|44
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|2
|2
|25
|1
|14
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|5
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
C. Bell 80 WR
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Martin 41 TE
|I. Martin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Carter 88 WR
|J. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/2
|35
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|3
|45.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|2.3
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 29.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 29(14:13 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 50 for 21 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 50(13:31 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JMAD 49(12:44 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton. PENALTY on LOU-B.Perry Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(12:44 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to LOU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 32(12:04 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 21(11:15 - 1st) PENALTY on JM-JM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - JMAD 26(10:50 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 19(10:05 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to LOU 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - JMAD 20(9:23 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to LOU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - JMAD 24(8:46 - 1st) C.Wise 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(8:43 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on JM-JM Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(8:37 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 44.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 44(8:06 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 38. PENALTY on JM-JM Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(7:55 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by B.Smith at JM 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 9(7:40 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to JM 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - LVILLE 7(6:32 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to JM 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LVILLE 1(5:54 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 1. Catch made by I.Martin at JM 1. Gain of 1 yards. I.Martin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:49 - 1st) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 77 yards from LOU 20 to the JM 3. K.Black returns the kickoff. Tackled by LOU at JM 6.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 6(5:36 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 10(4:52 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 13.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JMAD 13(4:04 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton.
|Punt
4 & 3 - JMAD 13(4:07 - 1st) S.Clark punts 46 yards to LOU 41 Center-JM. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(4:00 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LVILLE 45(3:19 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to JM 49 for yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - LVILLE 35(2:55 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 49. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LVILLE 49(2:13 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|-4 YD
4 & 2 - LVILLE 49(2:12 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(2:03 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 45(1:55 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 41(1:08 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 36.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - JMAD 36(0:34 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(0:46 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LVILLE 40(0:09 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LVILLE 40(0:00 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 29 for -11 yards (M.Kamara)
|Punt
4 & 17 - LVILLE 29(15:00 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 47 yards to JM 24 Center-LOU. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 24. Tackled by LOU at JM 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(14:49 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 30(14:07 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 30.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 30(13:25 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 30(13:19 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 65 yards to LOU 5 Center-JM. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 5(13:08 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(12:52 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 23(12:04 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 33. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(11:44 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 38(10:55 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 40(10:22 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by M.Ford at JM 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(9:56 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to JM 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 49(9:21 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 49(9:19 - 2nd) M.Cunningham scrambles to JM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 47.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LVILLE 47(8:28 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 47 yards to JM End Zone Center-LOU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(8:25 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 21(7:39 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - JMAD 26(7:03 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 26. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(6:42 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(5:51 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 46(5:12 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 47.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 47(4:27 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by K.Black at JM 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 33.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(3:48 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to LOU 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(3:12 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to LOU 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - JMAD 12(2:30 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 9(1:49 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU End Zone for 9 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(1:43 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by C.Bell at LOU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(1:32 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 39(1:32 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 39(1:28 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to JM 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 44.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(1:07 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 4. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 4. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 4.
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 4(0:54 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 10 for -6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 10.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 10(0:27 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - LVILLE 11(0:19 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - LVILLE 18(0:02 - 2nd) J.Turner 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 28(14:28 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 37. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(14:05 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 42(13:30 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to JM 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(13:19 - 3rd) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 50.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - LVILLE 50(12:54 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to JM 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(11:56 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to JM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 33.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 33(11:22 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 18. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(10:46 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to JM 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 11.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 11(10:20 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to JM 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 12.
|Sack
3 & 4 - LVILLE 12(9:41 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at JM 18 for -6 yards (I.Ukwu)
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25(9:05 - 3rd) J.Turner 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 60 yards from LOU 35 to the JM 5. Fair catch by S.Malignaggi.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(8:59 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 31(8:21 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - JMAD 30(7:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on JM-JM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - JMAD 25(7:10 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - JMAD 32(6:28 - 3rd) S.Clark punts 46 yards to LOU 22 Center-JM. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 22. Tackled by JM at LOU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 55 yards from LOU 35 to the JM 10. Fair catch by S.Malignaggi.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(6:04 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 29(5:24 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 30(4:37 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - JMAD 31(3:52 - 3rd) S.Clark punts 40 yards to LOU 29 Center-JM. Downed by JM. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. S.Clark punts 39 yards to LOU 30 Center-JM. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 30. B.Smith FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-K.Davis at LOU 30. Tackled by LOU at LOU 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(3:52 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 30(3:47 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to LOU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 30.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - JMAD 30(3:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on JM-JM False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - JMAD 35(3:07 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Painter.
|No Good
4 & 15 - JMAD 42(2:35 - 3rd) C.Wise 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(2:29 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 25 - LVILLE 20(2:29 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - LVILLE 26(2:11 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 33.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LVILLE 33(1:05 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 41 yards to JM 26 Center-LOU. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 26. Tackled by LOU at JM 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 36(0:58 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 36(0:53 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 35.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - JMAD 35(0:05 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 11 - JMAD 35(15:00 - 4th) S.Clark punts 35 yards to LOU 30 Center-JM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(14:52 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to LOU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 37.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 37(14:22 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 44. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(13:47 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at JM 47 for -3 yards (JM)
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - LVILLE 47(13:08 - 4th) J.Mitchell rushed to JM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 44.
|+44 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 44(12:27 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 28. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 28. Gain of 44 yards. T.Hudson for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:22 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(12:22 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 28(11:45 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to JM 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - JMAD 27(11:01 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|Punt
4 & 8 - JMAD 27(10:53 - 4th) S.Clark punts 37 yards to LOU 36 Center-JM. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(10:45 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 39(10:33 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 45. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 45.
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 45(9:47 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to JM 29 for 26 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(9:04 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to JM 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(7:17 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 12. PENALTY on JM-JM Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 6 yards offset. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 12(8:10 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to JM 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 8.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - LVILLE 8(7:00 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to JM 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 11.
|+11 YD
4 & 4 - LVILLE 11(6:35 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to JM 11. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at JM 11. Gain of 11 yards. A.Huggins-Bruce for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(6:29 - 4th) K.Black rushed to JM 31 for yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 31. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - JMAD 15(5:54 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 15. Catch made by K.Black at JM 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - JMAD 22(5:28 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+18 YD
3 & 13 - JMAD 22(5:26 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 40. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(5:18 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to JM 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 41(4:34 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at JM 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JMAD 45(3:49 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for H.Egan.
|Punt
4 & 5 - JMAD 45(3:40 - 4th) S.Clark punts 39 yards to LOU 16 Center-JM. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 16. Tackled by JM at LOU 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 16(3:38 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 16(3:02 - 4th) LOU rushed to LOU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 20(2:31 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 27. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 13 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(1:43 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 16(1:28 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 32 for 16 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 32. PENALTY on JM-JM Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(1:07 - 4th) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 42(1:07 - 4th) J.Mitchell rushed to LOU 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by JM at LOU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - LVILLE 40(0:14 - 4th) M.Cunningham kneels at the LOU 40.
