Drive Chart
|
|
|WVU
|IOWAST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
G. Greene
6 QB
43 PaYds, PaTD, 27 RuYds
|
C. Norton
5 RB
69 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 18 ReYds, 4 RECs
Field Goal 1:38
J.Gilbert 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
8
plays
45
yds
3:06
pos
0
3
Touchdown 7:49
H.Dekkers pass complete to WVU 16. Catch made by D.Hanika at WVU 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Hanika for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WVU-R.Collins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
13
plays
86
yds
7:02
pos
0
9
Touchdown 0:34
J.Daniels pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at ISU 25. Gain of 25 yards. B.Ford-Wheaton for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
73
yds
2:49
pos
6
10
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 13:24
H.Dekkers pass complete to WVU 24. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at WVU 24. Gain of 24 yards. X.Hutchinson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
79
yds
2:58
pos
7
16
Touchdown 8:31
C.Norton rushed to WVU End Zone for 5 yards. C.Norton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
59
yds
4:11
pos
7
23
Touchdown 3:52
C.Norton rushed to WVU End Zone for 4 yards. C.Norton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
16
yds
2:55
pos
7
30
Touchdown 1:04
G.Greene pass complete to ISU 8. Catch made by S.James at ISU 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.James for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
65
yds
2:41
pos
13
31
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|24
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|5
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|200
|392
|Total Plays
|49
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|173
|Rush Attempts
|22
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|124
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|12-27
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-45.1
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|200
|TOTAL YDS
|392
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|8/22
|81
|1
|1
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|4/5
|43
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|12
|48
|0
|10
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|5
|27
|0
|9
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|5
|1
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|5
|3
|38
|1
|25
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|8
|3
|38
|1
|17
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|3
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Davis 81 TE
|T. Davis
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Floyd 24 S
|M. Floyd
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burks 2 S
|A. Burks
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 9 CB
|C. Woods
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Ruffin 14 DB
|M. Ruffin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 7 S
|J. Cox
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 10 LB
|J. Bartlett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 11 CB
|W. McCormick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Muhammad 30 S
|N. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alston 12 DL
|T. Alston
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Vesterinen 96 DL
|E. Vesterinen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 93 DL
|M. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 16 DB
|C. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|9
|45.1
|4
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|24/36
|219
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|6
|77
|0
|38
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|18
|69
|2
|12
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|4
|13
|0
|4
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|7
|-12
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|11
|10
|123
|1
|24
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|7
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|7
|4
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|3
|2
|17
|1
|16
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Wilson Jr. 7 WR
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Rus 43 TE
|J. Rus
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 19 DB
|J. Cooper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Orange 95 DL
|D. Orange
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 47 LB
|K. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Petersen 52 DE
|J. Petersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
W. McLaughlin 23 LB
|W. McLaughlin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|1/2
|30
|2/2
|5
|
D. Nettles 97 K
|D. Nettles
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|4
|36.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the WVU End Zone. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Jackson at WVU 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 22(14:56 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at WVU 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 27(14:26 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at WVU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 33(14:07 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at WVU 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 36(13:30 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; B.Freyler at WVU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WVU 41(12:58 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 44 for yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at WVU 44. PENALTY on WVU-W.Milum Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WVU 31(12:29 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WVU 31(12:23 - 1st) O.Straw punts 51 yards to ISU 18 Center-WVU. Downed by A.Brinkman.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(12:11 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at ISU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWAST 22(11:43 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at ISU 22.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWAST 22(11:06 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWAST 22(10:58 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 40 yards to WVU 38 Center-ISU. Downed by M.Mendeszoon. PENALTY on WVU-A.Del Negro Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38(10:46 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; T.Onyedim at WVU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WVU 44(10:10 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Orange; C.Reeder at WVU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WVU 44(9:31 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WVU 44(9:25 - 1st) O.Straw punts 52 yards to ISU 4 Center-WVU. Downed by S.James.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 4(9:13 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 4. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 4. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by W.McCormick at ISU 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(8:40 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at ISU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(8:21 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by at ISU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 37(7:52 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 37(7:43 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 37. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Loe at ISU 43.
|Punt
4 & 1 - IOWAST 43(6:58 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 38 yards to WVU 19 Center-ISU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 19(6:50 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; C.Reeder at WVU 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 23(6:18 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 23. Catch made by B.Polendey at WVU 23. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Chambers at WVU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WVU 25(5:41 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson; C.Reeder at WVU 25.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WVU 25(5:03 - 1st) O.Straw punts 39 yards to ISU 36 Center-WVU. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 36. Tackled by B.Ford-Wheaton at ISU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(4:53 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; J.Cox at ISU 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 45(4:26 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at ISU 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 46(3:45 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 46. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at WVU 42.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(3:13 - 1st) J.Noel rushed to WVU 15 for 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Floyd at WVU 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(2:58 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to WVU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 13(2:05 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWAST 13(1:58 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - IOWAST 20(1:50 - 1st) J.Gilbert 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 63 yards from ISU 35 to the WVU 2. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Kyle at WVU 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26(1:41 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; G.Vaughn at WVU 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 36(0:59 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather. PENALTY on ISU-M.Purchase Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 49(0:50 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to WVU 45 for -6 yards. J.Daniels FUMBLES forced by. Fumble RECOVERED by WVU-J.Johnson at WVU 45. Tackled by at WVU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - WVU 45(0:11 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - WVU 45(0:06 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to ISU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at ISU 49.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WVU 49(15:00 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 35 yards to ISU 14 Center-WVU. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(14:53 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Vesterinen at ISU 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 18(14:41 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Carr; E.Loe at ISU 21.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 21(13:57 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 21. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by at ISU 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(13:17 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Woods at ISU 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 37(12:40 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 37. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Ruffin at ISU 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(12:13 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 44. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Woods at ISU 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 49(12:04 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 49. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by at WVU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(11:05 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to WVU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin; A.Burks at WVU 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 37(10:27 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to WVU 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Alston; A.Burks at WVU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(9:56 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to WVU 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; T.Alston at WVU 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 21(9:17 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to WVU 21. Catch made by J.Rus at WVU 21. Gain of 8 yards. J.Rus FUMBLES forced by M.Floyd. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-J.Rus at WVU 13. Tackled by at WVU 13.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(8:36 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to WVU 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett at WVU 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 13 - IOWAST 16(8:00 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to WVU 16. Catch made by D.Hanika at WVU 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Hanika for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WVU-R.Collins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 2nd) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 2nd) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(7:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at WVU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WVU 31(7:30 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WVU 31(7:26 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WVU 31(7:18 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 30 yards to ISU 39 Center-WVU. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(7:10 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett at ISU 40.
|Sack
2 & 9 - IOWAST 40(6:36 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 30 for -10 yards (T.Alston)
|No Gain
3 & 19 - IOWAST 30(5:56 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|Punt
4 & 19 - IOWAST 30(5:51 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts yards to WVU 35 Center-ISU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(5:48 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to WVU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Petersen; T.Onyedim at WVU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WVU 37(5:25 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Int
3 & 8 - WVU 37(5:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 30. Intercepted by A.Johnson at ISU 30. Tackled by WVU at ISU 30.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(4:53 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Stills at ISU 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 28(4:41 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 28. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by at ISU 34.
|Punt
3 & 6 - IOWAST 34(4:41 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 34 yards to WVU 32 Center-ISU. Fair catch by P.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 32(3:23 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 32. Catch made by C.Braham at WVU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at WVU 40.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - WVU 40(2:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on WVU-W.Milum False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 35(2:56 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald; T.Tampa at WVU 33.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 33(2:35 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 33. Catch made by S.James at WVU 33. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Jackson at ISU 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50(2:00 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to ISU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at ISU 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 45(1:24 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to ISU 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37(1:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37(1:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to ISU 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(0:49 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at ISU 25. Gain of 25 yards. B.Ford-Wheaton for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 47 yards from WVU 35 to the ISU 18. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Cox at ISU 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(0:28 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; L.Kpogba at ISU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by E.Dean at ISU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at ISU 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(14:40 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at ISU 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(14:21 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Stills at ISU 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 48(13:47 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 48. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 45.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 45(13:11 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to WVU 45. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at WVU 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Woods at WVU 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(12:36 - 3rd) H.Dekkers scrambles to WVU 23 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Floyd at WVU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IOWAST 23(11:59 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWAST 23(11:57 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to WVU 23. Catch made by C.Norton at WVU 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 23. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IOWAST 23(11:25 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to WVU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lockhart; D.Stills at WVU 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(10:36 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to WVU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin; J.Cox at WVU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWAST 17(10:01 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|Sack
3 & 6 - IOWAST 17(9:52 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at WVU 24 for -7 yards (J.Jefferson)
|No Good
4 & 13 - IOWAST 31(9:15 - 3rd) J.Gilbert 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 24(9:08 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for G.Greene.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 24(9:03 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; C.Reeder at WVU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WVU 29(8:23 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WVU 29(8:17 - 3rd) O.Straw punts 46 yards to ISU 25 Center-WVU. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(8:09 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Woods at ISU 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(7:33 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.McCormick at ISU 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 48(6:59 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to WVU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(6:21 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to WVU 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Stills; L.Carr at WVU 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48(5:45 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to WVU 48. Catch made by C.Norton at WVU 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Muhammad at WVU 47.
|Sack
3 & 9 - IOWAST 47(5:05 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 44 for -9 yards (D.Stills)
|Punt
4 & 18 - IOWAST 44(4:20 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 32 yards to WVU 24 Center-ISU. Downed by A.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 24(4:09 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 24 for yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim; M.Chambers at WVU 24. PENALTY on WVU-T.Rimac Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - WVU 14(3:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 14. Catch made by T.Davis at WVU 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at WVU 18.
|+13 YD
2 & 16 - WVU 18(2:59 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 18. Catch made by S.James at WVU 18. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at WVU 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 31(2:19 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at WVU 33.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WVU 33(1:36 - 3rd) O.Straw punts 61 yards to ISU 6 Center-A.Brinkman. Downed by A.Brinkman.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 6(1:22 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at ISU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(0:51 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 18(0:46 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at ISU 21.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 21(15:00 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWAST 21(14:47 - 4th) T.Perkins punts yards to WVU 26 Center-C.Guess. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 26. Tackled by D.Porter at WVU 26. PENALTY on WVU-R.Smith Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(14:41 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 36(14:39 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to WVU 26 for 38 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin at WVU 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(14:08 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to WVU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 24(13:46 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to WVU 24. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at WVU 24. Gain of 24 yards. X.Hutchinson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 4th) D.Nettles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 4th) K.Shackford kicks 63 yards from ISU 35 to the WVU 2. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Zenzen; J.Petersen at WVU 2.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 2(13:18 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 2(13:13 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 2(13:05 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for WVU.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WVU 2(12:50 - 4th) O.Straw punts 62 yards to ISU 36 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(12:42 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 36. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin at ISU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWAST 40(12:05 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 40(11:59 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 40. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 40. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.McLaurin at WVU 50.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50(11:15 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to WVU 17 for 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Ajayi at WVU 17. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(10:13 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to WVU 18 for yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at WVU 18. PENALTY on WVU-J.Jefferson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - IOWAST 12(9:49 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to WVU 9 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Burks at WVU 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 9(9:09 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to WVU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 5(8:38 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to WVU End Zone for 5 yards. C.Norton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 4th) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 4th) K.Shackford kicks 61 yards from ISU 35 to the WVU 4. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Hummel; B.Nikkel at WVU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 15(8:22 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WVU 15(8:16 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 7 for -8 yards (O.Vance)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - WVU 7(7:20 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 4 for -3 yards (M.Anderson; W.McDonald)
|Punt
4 & 21 - WVU 4(6:49 - 4th) O.Straw punts 30 yards to WVU 34 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(6:40 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley. PENALTY on WVU-R.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(6:32 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to WVU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 17(5:49 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to WVU 17. Catch made by D.Wilson at WVU 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi; C.Coleman at WVU 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 8(5:11 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to WVU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IOWAST 7(4:28 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to WVU 11 for yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 11. PENALTY on WVU-L.Kpogba Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 4(3:58 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to WVU End Zone for 4 yards. C.Norton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 4th) D.Nettles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 4th) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the WVU End Zone. Fair catch by S.James.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(3:52 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to WVU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Orange at WVU 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 32(3:29 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 32. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 32. Gain of 8 yards. R.Smith ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 40(2:55 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton. PENALTY on ISU-M.Mendeszoon Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 50(2:47 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 50(2:43 - 4th) G.Greene scrambles to ISU 41 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Vaughn at ISU 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 41(2:06 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to ISU 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; W.McLaughlin at ISU 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(1:52 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to ISU 35. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at ISU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 28.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 28(1:34 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to ISU 28. Catch made by R.Smith at ISU 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at ISU 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 8(1:15 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to ISU 8. Catch made by S.James at ISU 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.James for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 4th) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 4th) C.Legg kicks onside 11 from WVU 35 to WVU 46. X.Hutchinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at WVU 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(1:03 - 4th) H.Dekkers kneels at the WVU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWAST 47(0:21 - 4th) H.Dekkers kneels at the WVU 48.
-
TROY
UL
14
17
4th 9:29 ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
24
4th 11:34 ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
0
1st 1:50 ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
7
7
1st 0:34 FS2
-
HOU
SMU
14
21
1st 2:06 NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
14
7
1st 3:16 FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
0
1st 0:00 CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
0
1st 14:48 PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
3
1st 12:26 ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
0
1st 11:12 NBC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
0
1st 11:15 ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
0
1st 13:10 BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
0
1st 12:01 SECN
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+