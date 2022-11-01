|
|
|PSU
|IND
No. 15 Penn State tries to regroup against Indiana
When last season's College Football Playoff rankings rolled out for the first time, Penn State was nowhere to be found.
But that's not the case this year.
Penn State was ranked 15th by the CFP selection committee, and it will look to show that it's worthy of that ranking when it meets Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.
In order to do that, PSU is going to have to get back to its winning ways.
After winning five straight games to open the season, the Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) have lost two of their last three following a 44-31 setback against Ohio State last Saturday.
Penn State trailed just 16-14 after three quarters, but the Buckeyes broke out for 28 points in the fourth. Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford completed 32 of 47 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted three times. Receiver Parker Washington was also impressive, hauling in 11 receptions for 179 yards and a score.
Clifford has thrown for 1,816 yards and 16 TDs this season. However, the recent losses to conference opponents have made Penn State coach James Franklin consider mixing things up under center, and he could opt to start true freshman Drew Allar at quarterback against Indiana (3-5, 1-4).
"For us, we're gonna look at who gives us the best chance to be 1-0 this week and go from there. And whoever that is based on this week's practice and preparation, we'll go with," Franklin said. "That's really kind of how it's been all year long."
Allar has only appeared in six games, throwing for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 18-for-31 passing.
The Hoosiers certainly wouldn't be opposed to facing a quarterback with less experience, though, as they're in serious need of a spark after falling 24-17 at Rutgers on Oct. 22 to drop their fifth consecutive game.
Indiana captured an early 14-0 lead, but gave up 24 unanswered points before Charles Campbell kicked a 39-yard field goal with 1:18 left in the fourth to pull within seven. Connor Bazelak completed 24 of 42 passes for 210 yards and an interception while adding a rushing touchdown.
Leading receiver Cam Camper (46 receptions, 569 yards, two TDs) tore his ACL in the first half of the meeting with the Scarlet Knights and will miss the rest of the season, making matters worse for the Hoosiers.
If there is any positive heading into Saturday, it's that Indiana should be well rested after regrouping during its bye week.
"The thing I focused on was rehab, reps and rest. You had guys in different categories," Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. "Some guys needed to rehab injuries. Some guys needed to just flat-out rest, didn't practice them at all, some of our older guys that got a lot of snaps.
"A lot of guys got a lot of good reps. Did a younger guys scrimmage on Wednesday. Some live reps, had some fun with that. ... A chance to be able to do some positive things."
Penn State has dominated the all-time series, winning 23 of the 25 meetings between the teams. Indiana last won on Oct. 24, 2020, upsetting the then-No. 8 Nittany Lions in Bloomington.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Allen
13 RB
86 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 72 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
J. Tuttle
14 QB
82 PaYds, PaTD, 8 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|11
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|13
|5
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|483
|196
|Total Plays
|84
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|65
|Rush Attempts
|49
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|304
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|2.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.8
|9-46.3
|Return Yards
|63
|12
|Punts - Returns
|3-25
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-38
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|304
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|483
|TOTAL YDS
|196
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|15/23
|229
|0
|1
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|9/12
|75
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|18
|86
|3
|12
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|16
|73
|1
|15
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|3
|11
|0
|10
|
T. Smith 38 RB
|T. Smith
|6
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Holzworth 34 RB
|T. Holzworth
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|4
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|3
|2
|72
|0
|45
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|8
|5
|63
|0
|27
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|4
|4
|43
|1
|29
|
L. Clifford 82 WR
|L. Clifford
|3
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|4
|4
|30
|0
|14
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|2
|2
|29
|0
|25
|
K. Dinkins 16 TE
|K. Dinkins
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Holzworth 34 RB
|T. Holzworth
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
O. Evans 18 WR
|O. Evans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 8 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Winston Jr. 21 S
|K. Winston Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 3 CB
|J. Dixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 44 DE
|C. Robinson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeLuca 34 LB
|D. DeLuca
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vanover 56 DE
|A. Vanover
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Katshir 45 LB
|C. Katshir
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Izzard 99 DT
|C. Izzard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Buddin 42 LB
|J. Buddin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dennis-Sutton 33 DE
|D. Dennis-Sutton
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Townley Jr. 18 DE
|D. Townley Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|50
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|3
|8.3
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|9/12
|82
|1
|0
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|4/11
|41
|0
|2
|
B. Sorsby 15 QB
|B. Sorsby
|3/6
|8
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|7
|44
|0
|23
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|10
|8
|0
|15
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|7
|7
|1
|4
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|3
|-6
|0
|3
|
B. Sorsby 15 QB
|B. Sorsby
|2
|-8
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|2
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|3
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|2
|2
|24
|1
|13
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
J. Swinton 18 WR
|J. Swinton
|4
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|6
|3
|5
|0
|9
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Grier 16 DB
|J. Grier
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hohlt 43 LB
|M. Hohlt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Dunnam 15 DB
|P. Dunnam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swinton 18 WR
|J. Swinton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turner 14 LB
|K. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 98 DL
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Keys 7 DB
|C. Keys
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Watley-Neely 12 DB
|L. Watley-Neely
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Jones 46 LB
|I. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 91 DL
|L. Cox
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lanier 9 DB
|B. Lanier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robbins 41 DL
|B. Robbins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 13 DB
|T. Mullen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DL
|J. Tevis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bonds 24 DB
|B. Bonds
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|9
|46.3
|5
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Delp 80 WR
|C. Delp
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Head at PSU 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 25(14:33 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at PSU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(14:18 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Head; D.Elliott at PSU 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 38(13:49 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mullen at PSU 42.
|Sack
3 & 4 - PSU 42(13:16 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 33 for -9 yards (A.Bryant)
|Punt
4 & 13 - PSU 33(12:40 - 1st) B.Amor punts 49 yards to IU 18 Center-B.Sokach-Minnick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 18(12:34 - 1st) J.Tuttle steps back to pass. J.Tuttle sacked at IU 17 for -1 yards (N.Tarburton)
|-5 YD
2 & 11 - IND 17(12:06 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 12 for -5 yards. Tackled by K.King at IU 12.
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - IND 12(11:27 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 12. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 12. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at IU 16.
|Punt
4 & 12 - IND 16(10:47 - 1st) J.Evans punts 38 yards to PSU 46 Center-K.Robinson. Downed by IU.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(10:36 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; T.Mullen at PSU 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 48(10:07 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to IU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen; A.Casey at IU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 43(9:48 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to IU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 43(9:07 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to IU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 41(8:23 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by M.Tinsley at IU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mullen at IU 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 31(8:03 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to IU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; J.Haynes at IU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 29(7:54 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 29(7:36 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to IU 29. Catch made by M.Tinsley at IU 29. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 2(7:24 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to IU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Head at IU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 1(6:55 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to IU End Zone for 1 yards. N.Singleton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(6:50 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at IU 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - IND 21(6:29 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at IU 25.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - IND 25(5:58 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at IU 39.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(5:42 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 39. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 39. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed at PSU 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(5:26 - 1st) J.Tuttle scrambles to PSU 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 20.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - IND 20(4:55 - 1st) J.Tuttle rushed to PSU 5 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon; J.Brown at PSU 5.
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - IND 5(4:41 - 1st) J.Tuttle rushed to PSU 11 for -6 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton at PSU 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - IND 11(4:15 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to PSU 11. Catch made by A.Barner at PSU 11. Gain of 11 yards. A.Barner for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on PSU-N.Tarburton Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - PSU 25(4:09 - 1st) S.Clifford pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 31. Intercepted by T.Mullen at PSU 31. Tackled by B.Strange at PSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(4:03 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to PSU 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - IND 23(3:26 - 1st) J.Tuttle pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by D.Matthews at PSU 23. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at PSU 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - IND 25(2:54 - 1st) J.Tuttle scrambles to PSU 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 19.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(2:48 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to PSU 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac at PSU 23.
|Sack
2 & 14 - IND 23(2:17 - 1st) J.Tuttle steps back to pass. J.Tuttle sacked at PSU 32 for -9 yards (A.Isaac)
|Penalty
3 & 23 - IND 32(1:55 - 1st) PENALTY on IU-J.Sales False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 28 - IND 37(1:47 - 1st) J.Tuttle steps back to pass. J.Tuttle sacked at PSU 44 for -7 yards (J.Brown)
|Punt
4 & 35 - IND 44(1:19 - 1st) J.Evans punts 42 yards to PSU 2 Center-K.Robinson. Downed by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 2(1:10 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 2. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 2. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Keys at PSU 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 13(0:50 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 13. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt; J.Sanguinetti at PSU 19. PENALTY on IU-C.Keys Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 34(0:47 - 1st) PENALTY on PSU-B.Effner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - PSU 29(0:28 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 29. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at PSU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 34(15:00 - 2nd) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at PSU 38.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - PSU 38(14:21 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 38. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at IU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(14:08 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to IU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre at IU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PSU 45(13:54 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PSU 45(13:46 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PSU 45(13:41 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 45 yards to IU End Zone Center-B.Sokach-Minnick. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 20(13:34 - 2nd) J.Tuttle steps back to pass. J.Tuttle pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 20(13:30 - 2nd) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 20. Catch made by J.Swinton at IU 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.King; D.DeLuca at IU 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - IND 23(12:48 - 2nd) J.Tuttle scrambles to IU 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by PSU at IU 31. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. J.Tuttle scrambles to IU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by PSU at IU 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 29(12:48 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 39 yards to PSU 32 Center-K.Robinson. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 32(12:37 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; A.Bryant at PSU 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 33(11:59 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; D.Matthews at PSU 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - PSU 36(11:23 - 2nd) S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at PSU 39.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PSU 39(10:43 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 51 yards to IU 10 Center-B.Sokach-Minnick. Downed by D.Hardy.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(10:31 - 2nd) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 10. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton at IU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - IND 18(10:11 - 2nd) J.Tuttle steps back to pass. J.Tuttle pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IND 18(10:06 - 2nd) J.Tuttle steps back to pass. J.Tuttle pass incomplete intended for J.Lucas.
|Punt
4 & 2 - IND 18(10:04 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 39 yards to PSU 43 Center-K.Robinson. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 43. Tackled by R.Barnes at IU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38(9:53 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by K.Allen at IU 38. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McCullough at IU 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 11(9:28 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to IU End Zone for 11 yards. K.Allen for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:25 - 2nd) D.Matthews rushed to IU 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at IU 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - IND 21(9:10 - 2nd) J.Tuttle scrambles to IU 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.King at IU 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - IND 28(8:30 - 2nd) J.Tuttle pass complete to IU 28. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at IU 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - IND 33(7:49 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 54 yards to PSU 13 Center-K.Robinson. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 13. P.Washington FUMBLES forced by IU. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-T.Holzworth at PSU 15. Tackled by IU at PSU 15.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 15(7:41 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 15. Catch made by T.Johnson at PSU 15. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at PSU 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 44(7:33 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson. PENALTY on IU-D.Matthews Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(7:25 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to IU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at IU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PSU 36(7:19 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 36(7:04 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to IU 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 29(6:44 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to IU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 26(6:04 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to IU 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 18.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 18(5:38 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to IU 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 6(5:12 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to IU End Zone for 6 yards. K.Allen for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:04 - 2nd) J.Tuttle steps back to pass. J.Tuttle sacked at IU 16 for -9 yards (D.Ellies)
|Sack
2 & 19 - IND 16(4:47 - 2nd) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby sacked at IU 15 for -1 yards (C.Robinson)
|Sack
3 & 20 - IND 15(4:04 - 2nd) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby sacked at IU 8 for -7 yards (C.Izzard)
|Punt
4 & 27 - IND 8(3:25 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 42 yards to PSU 50 Center-K.Robinson. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 50. Tackled by B.Lanier at IU 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 46(3:16 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 46(3:12 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to IU 46. Catch made by P.Washington at IU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Cox; T.Mullen at IU 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 41(2:43 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to IU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 37.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 37(2:01 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to IU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a at IU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 33(1:50 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 33(1:44 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to IU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PSU 33(1:03 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - PSU 40(0:54 - 2nd) J.Pinegar 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Sokach-Minnick Holder-B.Amor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:50 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at IU 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - IND 29(0:14 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Beamon at IU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Sorsby pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at IU 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - IND 26(14:34 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.King at IU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 25(14:08 - 3rd) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for J.Lucas.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 25(14:05 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 69 yards to PSU 6 Center-K.Robinson. Downed by IU.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 6(13:52 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; T.Mullen at PSU 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 18(13:43 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at PSU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 20(13:12 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at PSU 20.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 20(12:32 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 20. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bonds; J.Head at PSU 26.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PSU 26(11:55 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 44 yards to IU 30 Center-B.Sokach-Minnick. C.Delp returned punt from the IU 30. Tackled by J.Sutherland at IU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(11:43 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; D.Ellies at IU 45.
|Int
2 & 7 - IND 45(11:24 - 3rd) B.Sorsby pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 7. Intercepted by K.King at PSU 7. Tackled by J.Swinton at PSU 7.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 7(11:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on PSU-A.Vanover Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 4(11:15 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sanguinetti at PSU 6.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 6(10:45 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; J.Tevis at PSU 9.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 9(9:55 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 9. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 9. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre at PSU 34.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 34(9:45 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 34. Catch made by K.Allen at PSU 34. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre at IU 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 21(9:05 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at IU 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - PSU 12(8:38 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to IU 12. Catch made by T.Johnson at IU 12. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 6.
1 & 6 - PSU(8:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on IU-T.Mullen Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on PSU-K.Lambert-Smith Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 6(8:24 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to IU End Zone for 6 yards. K.Allen for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(8:21 - 3rd) B.Sorsby pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by D.Matthews at IU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.DeLuca at IU 34.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - IND 34(8:06 - 3rd) B.Sorsby pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by D.Matthews at IU 34. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Katshir at IU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 32(7:44 - 3rd) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 32(7:41 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 50 yards to PSU 18 Center-K.Robinson. Downed by IU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 18(7:29 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 22 for yards. Tackled by A.Casey at PSU 22. PENALTY on PSU-D.Shelton Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 18 - PSU 10(7:16 - 3rd) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 10. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Watley-Neely at PSU 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 19(6:50 - 3rd) D.Allar scrambles to PSU 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at PSU 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 29(6:21 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at PSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PSU 33(5:44 - 3rd) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - PSU 33(5:40 - 3rd) D.Allar scrambles to PSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Head at PSU 34.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PSU 34(5:06 - 3rd) G.Nwosu punts 36 yards to IU 30 Center-B.Sokach-Minnick. Downed by K.Saunders.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IND 30(4:59 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to PSU 47 for 23 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at PSU 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(4:38 - 3rd) D.Williams pass complete to PSU 47. Catch made by A.Barner at PSU 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at PSU 34.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(4:27 - 3rd) D.Williams pass complete to PSU 34. Catch made by D.McCulley at PSU 34. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dixon at PSU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 24(4:12 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 24(4:08 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to PSU 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - IND 19(3:36 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to PSU 17 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed; A.Vanover at PSU 17.
|Int
4 & 3 - IND 17(3:00 - 3rd) D.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 16. Intercepted by D.Dennis-Sutton at PSU 16. Tackled by D.Williams at PSU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(2:52 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Grier at PSU 41.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 41(2:22 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to IU 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Grier at IU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 44(2:04 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to IU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a; B.Jennings at IU 41.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 41(1:22 - 3rd) D.Allar pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by L.Clifford at IU 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:11 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to IU 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Lanier; L.Cox at IU 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - PSU 16(0:51 - 3rd) D.Allar pass complete to IU 16. Catch made by T.Johnson at IU 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at IU 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 12(0:37 - 3rd) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for O.Evans.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PSU 12(0:33 - 3rd) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for B.Strange. PENALTY on IU-J.Haynes Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 2(0:28 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to IU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant; A.Casey at IU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PSU 1(15:00 - 4th) D.Allar rushed to IU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Cox; J.Tevis at IU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PSU 1(14:14 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to IU 1. Catch made by H.Wallace at IU 1. Gain of 1 yards. H.Wallace for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 4th) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 4th) J.Pinegar kicks 61 yards from PSU 35 to the IU 4. J.Lucas MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by IU-J.Lucas at IU 4. Tackled by H.Wallace at IU 14.
|Int
1 & 10 - IND 14(14:03 - 4th) D.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at IU 22. Intercepted by D.Hardy at IU 22. Tackled by A.Coby at IU 4.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 4(13:55 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to IU 4. Catch made by T.Johnson at IU 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Johnson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:51 - 4th) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 4th) S.Sahaydak kicks 59 yards from PSU 35 to the IU 6. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Sahaydak at IU 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(13:47 - 4th) D.Williams pass complete to IU 28. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 28. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Winston Jr at IU 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - IND 37(13:27 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.King at IU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 39(13:03 - 4th) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IND 39(12:58 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.King; D.Dennis-Sutton at IU 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - IND 40(12:17 - 4th) D.Williams scrambles to PSU 49 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Buddin at PSU 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 49(11:49 - 4th) PENALTY on IU-K.Benson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IND 46(11:41 - 4th) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for IU.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IND 46(11:32 - 4th) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - IND 46(11:27 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to PSU 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Dennis-Sutton at PSU 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IND 45(10:41 - 4th) J.Evans punts 44 yards to PSU 1 Center-K.Robinson. Downed by IU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 1(10:33 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for O.Evans.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 1(10:29 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to PSU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Dunnam; B.Bonds at PSU 4.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - PSU 4(9:44 - 4th) PENALTY on PSU-J.Nelson False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - PSU 2(9:31 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 2. Catch made by L.Clifford at PSU 2. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at PSU 8.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PSU 8(8:56 - 4th) G.Nwosu punts 32 yards to PSU 40 Center-B.Sokach-Minnick. Downed by M.Meiga.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(8:47 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to PSU 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Buddin; K.King at PSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IND 41(8:10 - 4th) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - IND 41(8:06 - 4th) D.Williams scrambles to PSU 35 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Vanover at PSU 35. PENALTY on PSU-A.Vanover Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(7:43 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to PSU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.King at PSU 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - IND 17(7:19 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to PSU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Townley; D.Dennis-Sutton at PSU 15.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - IND 15(6:56 - 4th) D.Williams pass complete to PSU 15. Catch made by J.Swinton at PSU 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr at PSU 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - IND 6(6:40 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to PSU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr at PSU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IND 1(6:20 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to PSU End Zone for 1 yards. J.Lucas for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 4th) C.Campbell extra point is good.