|
|
|WKY
|CHARLO
Reed throws 6 TDs, Western Kentucky routs Charlotte 59-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Austin Reed threw touchdown passes to five different receivers in the first half and quickly added a sixth after halftime to lead Western Kentucky to a 59-7 win over Charlotte on Saturday.
There was never any doubt the Hilltoppers (6-4, 4-2 Conference USA) would become bowl eligible with their graduate transfer quarterback from Division III West Florida.
A week after surpassing 10,000 career yards and reaching 100 career touchdown passes, Reed led Western Kentucky to touchdowns on their first three possessions and five of seven possessions before halftime.
The second snap of the game produced a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Hall. The next possession was a one-play drive, Daewood Davis on the receiving end of a seven-yard play following an interception. The fourth score was the 14th-career touchdown reception for Joshua Simon, the most by a tight end in program history.
Reed was 23 of 38 for a season-best 409 yards. M alachi Corley, who had a 64-yard scoring reception, had six catches for a career-high 162 yards.
Anthony Brackenridge returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, the 13th interception for the Hilltoppers and their fifth defensive score in 24 takeaways.
Reserve quarterback Darius Ocean threw a touchdown pass in the final minute to set a school record with seven different receivers scoring.
Chris Reynolds threw a touchdown pass for the 49ers (2-8, 1-5).
---
|
A. Reed
16 QB
404 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, RuYd
|
C. Reynolds
3 QB
196 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -11 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|22
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|18
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|594
|384
|Total Plays
|59
|81
|Avg Gain
|10.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|161
|Rush Attempts
|18
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.7
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|456
|223
|Comp. - Att.
|25-41
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|10.7
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|8
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|7
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|4-46.5
|Return Yards
|76
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-76
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|456
|PASS YDS
|223
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|161
|
|
|594
|TOTAL YDS
|384
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|3
|49
|0
|37
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|8
|46
|0
|12
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|2
|41
|0
|29
|
L. Sanders 21 RB
|L. Sanders
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|3
|-1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|7
|6
|157
|1
|64
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|7
|5
|84
|1
|47
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|4
|56
|1
|20
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|1
|46
|1
|46
|
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|3
|3
|46
|0
|22
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|10
|3
|32
|1
|19
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|2
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Messer 80 WR
|E. Messer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Helms 87 TE
|R. Helms
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Marshall 19 DB
|V. Marshall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Brackenridge 31 DB
|A. Brackenridge
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Jones 18 DB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|40
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|17/27
|196
|1
|1
|
X. Williams 8 QB
|X. Williams
|2/7
|27
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|16
|85
|0
|13
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|20
|81
|0
|11
|
X. Williams 8 QB
|X. Williams
|5
|11
|0
|10
|
N. Groulx 12 CB
|N. Groulx
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|5
|-11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|12
|7
|88
|0
|19
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|3
|3
|38
|0
|18
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|6
|3
|29
|1
|14
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|4
|3
|26
|0
|15
|
T. Thompson 11 TE
|T. Thompson
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
E. Minter Jr. 15 TE
|E. Minter Jr.
|2
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Clemons 81 TE
|J. Clemons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Groulx 12 CB
|N. Groulx
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Watts 0 DE
|M. Watts
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|4
|46.5
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Corley rushed to CHA 46 for 29 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 46.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(14:43 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 46. Catch made by J.Hall at CHA 46. Gain of 46 yards. J.Hall for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:32 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:32 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(14:32 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28(14:12 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 33(13:41 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to CHA 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(13:05 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to CHA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 39.
|Int
2 & 9 - CHARLO 39(12:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 41. Intercepted by U.Stout at CHA 41. Tackled by CHA at CHA 7.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 7(11:59 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 7. Catch made by D.Davis at CHA 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Davis for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 1st) C.Munson kicks onside 17 from WKY 35 to CHA 48. CHA returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at CHA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(11:55 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 40 for -8 yards (T.Thompson; M.Allen)
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - CHARLO 40(11:15 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 45.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CHARLO 45(10:25 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-C.Reynolds Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - CHARLO 40(10:06 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-J.Jones Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CHARLO 45(9:56 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-E.Spencer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - CHARLO 40(9:37 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 43.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CHARLO 43(8:57 - 1st) B.Rice punts 55 yards to WKY 2 Center-CHA. Downed by K.Blake.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 2(8:43 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 7.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 7(8:09 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 7. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 12.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 12(7:47 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 12. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(7:22 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 36(7:11 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
|+64 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 36(7:04 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 36. Gain of 64 yards. M.Corley for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:52 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the CHA 5. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at CHA 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(6:45 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to CHA 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 30(5:58 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 30. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 36(5:36 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to CHA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(4:59 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 49 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at CHA 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(4:27 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 49. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 45(3:45 - 1st) C.Reynolds rushed to WKY 39 for 6 yards. C.Reynolds FUMBLES forced by K.Simpkins. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-K.Oliver at WKY 39. Tackled by CHA at WKY 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 39(3:37 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 39(3:33 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 39(3:28 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 39(3:25 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 47 yards to CHA 14 Center-WKY. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14(3:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 14. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 14. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(2:59 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 35(2:20 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(1:40 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to WKY 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 49.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CHARLO 49(0:58 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by T.Thompson at WKY 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 49. PENALTY on CHA-V.Tucker Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - CHARLO 36(0:36 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+10 YD
3 & 21 - CHARLO 36(0:32 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 46.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CHARLO 46(15:00 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 46 yards to WKY 8 Center-CHA. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 8(14:53 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 45 for 37 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 45.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(14:32 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Beljan at WKY 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 33(14:10 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to CHA 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 33. PENALTY on CHA-B.Mazangu Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 18(13:54 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 18(13:49 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to CHA 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 17.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 17(13:10 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 17. Catch made by J.Simon at CHA 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Simon for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the CHA 5. J.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at CHA 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14(12:56 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 16(12:13 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 16. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 16. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(11:33 - 2nd) J.Martin rushed to CHA 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 35(10:53 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by E.Minter at CHA 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 44(10:08 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 36 for -8 yards (L.Hernandez)
|+19 YD
2 & 18 - CHARLO 36(9:24 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 36. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(9:04 - 2nd) X.Williams rushed to WKY 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 39.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 39(8:20 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by S.Byrd at WKY 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(8:00 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to WKY 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 21(7:21 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CHARLO 21(7:15 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at WKY 22 for -1 yards (V.Marshall)
|No Gain
4 & 11 - CHARLO 22(6:58 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 22(6:50 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 22(6:45 - 2nd) M.Corley rushed to WKY 34 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at WKY 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34(6:08 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 35.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WKY 35(5:48 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 35(5:44 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WKY 49(5:23 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed sacked at WKY 43 for -6 yards (M.Watts)
|+22 YD
2 & 16 - WKY 43(4:43 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 43. Catch made by J.Beljan at WKY 43. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(4:20 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by D.Davis at CHA 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 19.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19(3:43 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 19. Catch made by D.Smith at CHA 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 6(3:04 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to CHA 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WKY 4(2:28 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - WKY 4(2:21 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 4. Catch made by J.Beljan at CHA 4. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 2.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - WKY 2(1:42 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 2(1:39 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 8.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 8(1:32 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 8(1:28 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 9.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CHARLO 9(1:23 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 47 yards to WKY 44 Center-CHA. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(1:17 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 44. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at CHA 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14(1:07 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 14. Catch made by J.Beljan at CHA 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Beljan for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at CHA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(0:57 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20(0:49 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 24(0:08 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(14:15 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 30. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 30. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at CHA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34(13:52 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 34.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 34(13:05 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(12:24 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 49.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(12:08 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by G.Dubose at WKY 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(11:47 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to WKY 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 24(11:26 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to WKY 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14(10:44 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for J.Clemons.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 14(10:38 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to WKY 14. Catch made by E.Spencer at WKY 14. Gain of 14 yards. E.Spencer for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks onside 10 from CHA 35 to CHA 45. WKY returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at CHA 45.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(10:32 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by M.Corley at CHA 45. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 19(10:13 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 19(10:08 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 19(10:03 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 19. Catch made by M.Mathison at CHA 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Mathison for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CHA-A.Siddiq Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(9:58 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(9:52 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 29. PENALTY on CHA-M.Rosso Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 16 - CHARLO 19(9:26 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 19 for 0 yards (J.Jones)
|+24 YD
3 & 16 - CHARLO 19(8:39 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 19. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 19. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(8:22 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 49.
|-5 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 49(8:00 - 3rd) N.Groulx rushed to CHA 44 for -5 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 44.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - CHARLO 44(7:12 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 44. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 44. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at WKY 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(6:30 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for J.Martin. PENALTY on CHA-J.Hughes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - CHARLO 43(6:22 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - CHARLO 45(5:36 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CHARLO 45(5:31 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. PENALTY on CHA-C.Reynolds Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 18 - CHARLO 45(5:24 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 38 yards to WKY 17 Center-CHA. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 17(5:18 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 17. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 24.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 24(4:56 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(4:40 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WKY 48(4:04 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Moses.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 48(3:58 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 48. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 48. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at CHA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 39(3:17 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 39(3:11 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 39. Catch made by D.Smith at CHA 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 34(2:28 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+4 YD
4 & 5 - WKY 34(2:25 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by J.Moses at CHA 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at CHA 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30(2:21 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to CHA 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 35(1:43 - 3rd) X.Williams rushed to CHA 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(1:14 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 45(0:31 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to WKY 43 for 12 yards. J.Martin ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(15:00 - 4th) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CHARLO 43(14:53 - 4th) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams sacked at CHA 47 for -10 yards (J.Evans)
|+7 YD
3 & 20 - CHARLO 47(14:08 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to WKY 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 46.
|+9 YD
4 & 13 - CHARLO 46(13:24 - 4th) X.Williams pass complete to WKY 46. Catch made by E.Minter at WKY 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 37.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37(13:17 - 4th) J.Moses rushed to WKY 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at WKY 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 42(12:41 - 4th) J.Moses rushed to CHA 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49(11:52 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to CHA 49. Catch made by M.Mathison at CHA 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 40(11:24 - 4th) J.Moses rushed to CHA 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 28(10:52 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for E.Messer.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 28(10:46 - 4th) J.Moses rushed to CHA 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 23(10:00 - 4th) J.Moses rushed to CHA 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - WKY 30(9:11 - 4th) B.Narveson 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WKY Holder-WKY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(9:06 - 4th) X.Williams rushed to CHA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 33(8:43 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to CHA 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 38.
|Int
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(8:00 - 4th) X.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 42. Intercepted by A.Brackenridge at CHA 42. A.Brackenridge for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 50 yards from WKY 35 to the CHA 15. Fair catch by S.Byrd.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(7:50 - 4th) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams sacked at CHA 22 for -3 yards (J.Hunter; C.Jones)
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 22(7:12 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to CHA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 25.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 25(6:27 - 4th) X.Williams pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(6:03 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to CHA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHARLO 45(5:19 - 4th) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 45(5:13 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to WKY 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(4:40 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to WKY 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CHARLO 39(3:55 - 4th) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for N.Groulx.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - CHARLO 39(3:49 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to WKY 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 34.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - CHARLO 34(3:31 - 4th) X.Williams steps back to pass. X.Williams pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34(3:27 - 4th) D.Ocean pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 34. Gain of 47 yards. D.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19(2:57 - 4th) J.Moses rushed to CHA 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 14(2:24 - 4th) J.Moses rushed to CHA 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WKY 9(1:41 - 4th) D.Ocean steps back to pass. D.Ocean pass incomplete intended for R.Helms.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WKY 9(1:36 - 4th) J.Moses rushed to CHA 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - WKY 5(0:54 - 4th) D.Ocean pass complete to CHA 5. Catch made by D.Smith at CHA 5. Gain of 5 yards. D.Smith for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the CHA 5. Fair catch by J.Martin.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:45 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to CHA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(0:16 - 4th) J.Martin rushed to CHA 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at CHA 36.
