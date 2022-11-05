|
|
|MRSHL
|ODU
Verhoff's 4 field goals send Marshall past Old Dominion
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) True freshman Rece Verhoff made 4-of-5 field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday.
Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30 in the third and 23 in the fourth with 10:50 remaining. His 42-yard attempt with 6:26 left was blocked. Verhoff is 12-for-17 (70.5%) kicking field goals this season.
Marshall (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) outgained Old Dominion 387-209 in total yards and held the ball for more than half the game (38:11). Cam Fancher threw for 89 yards and was intercepted twice but gained 136 yards rushing on 18 carries. Khalan Laborn ran for 139 yards on 31 carries for the Thundering Herd.
Hayden Wolff threw for 198 yards for Old Dominion (3-6, 2-3).
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|13
|Rushing
|12
|1
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-19
|2-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|397
|203
|Total Plays
|81
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|308
|13
|Rush Attempts
|56
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|89
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|13-25
|23-44
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-91
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.0
|8-42.9
|Return Yards
|7
|59
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-7
|2-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|89
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|308
|RUSH YDS
|13
|
|
|397
|TOTAL YDS
|203
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|13/25
|89
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|31
|139
|0
|25
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|18
|136
|0
|41
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|7
|4
|28
|0
|12
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|5
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 13 DB
|D. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bosset 47 LS
|M. Bosset
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Leggs 5 DL
|T. Leggs
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alston 2 DL
|E. Alston
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Balogun 56 DL
|E. Balogun
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Green-McKnight 4 S
|J. Green-McKnight
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 22 S
|K. Martin
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barber 89 DL
|D. Barber
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|4/5
|33
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|6
|40.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|24/46
|198
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|5
|4
|53
|0
|31
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|5
|5
|36
|0
|15
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|7
|5
|35
|0
|18
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|8
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|6
|3
|25
|0
|18
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Kikwata 19 WR
|P. Kikwata
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 10 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Anthony Jr. 9 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brandt-Epps 97 DT
|D. Brandt-Epps
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|2-17
|0.5
|0
|
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|1-5
|0.0
|1
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 10 DT
|C. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kounta 53 OL
|K. Kounta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 25 LB
|S. Williams
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bibby 99 DT
|T. Bibby
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ra-El 12 S
|T. Ra-El
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henry 8 LB
|R. Henry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Charity 17 CB
|D. Charity
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 11 DE
|D. Harris
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|8
|42.9
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 56 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU 9. Fair catch by M.Knight.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(14:53 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Sam at ODU 27.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 27(14:23 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 27. Gain of 10 yards. A.Jennings ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 37(13:54 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at ODU 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 41(13:23 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSH at ODU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 48(12:55 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MSH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; A.Sam at MSH 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 49(12:23 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for P.Kikwata.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 48(12:19 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ODU 49(12:19 - 1st) E.Duane punts 39 yards to MSH 10 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by A.Sam.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(12:07 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at MSH 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 14(11:41 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; M.Haynes at MSH 17.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 17(10:58 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 42 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at MSH 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(10:26 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 49 for yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at MSH 49. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 25 - MRSHL 27(10:17 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; T.Jones at MSH 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 21 - MRSHL 31(9:53 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Harris; J.Henderson at MSH 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - MRSHL 36(9:03 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at MSH 38.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MRSHL 38(8:15 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 46 yards to ODU 16 Center-Z.Appio. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 16. Tackled by D.Foster; T.Bell at ODU 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(7:58 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(7:51 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; E.Carpenter at ODU 24.
|+31 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 24(7:17 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 24. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at MSH 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45(6:40 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MSH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Alston; K.Martin at MSH 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 43(6:05 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MSH 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Carpenter; C.Gray at MSH 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 41(5:32 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 41(5:26 - 1st) E.Duane punts 33 yards to MSH 8 Center-B.Hatcher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 8(5:16 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 8(5:12 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 8. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 8. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.James at MSH 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 15(4:42 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 23 for 8 yards. C.Fancher ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(4:12 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 23. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at MSH 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 27(3:35 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby; M.Haynes at MSH 30.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MRSHL 30(2:57 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-J.Henderson Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(2:31 - 1st) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps; S.Williams at MSH 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(2:09 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace at ODU 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 45(1:48 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 45. Catch made by C.Gammage at ODU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.James at ODU 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(1:19 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Kennedy at ODU 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 27(0:50 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by S.Ahmed at ODU 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.James; D.Harris at ODU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(0:27 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; E.Green at ODU 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 17(15:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Green; R.Kennedy at ODU 14.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 14(14:27 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Green; J.Henderson at ODU 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MRSHL 23(13:51 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 25(13:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-N.Saldiveri False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 20(13:48 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 20. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight; K.Martin at ODU 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38(13:17 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by D.Mack at ODU 38. Gain of 4 yards. D.Mack FUMBLES forced by O.Porter. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-A.Sam at ODU 42. Tackled by J.Bly at ODU 22.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(13:03 - 2nd) E.Horton rushed to ODU 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(12:33 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to ODU 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 5.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 5(11:54 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; S.Asbury at ODU 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 10(11:06 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MRSHL 16(10:40 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:35 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 25(10:30 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 25(10:26 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; E.Balogun at ODU 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ODU 30(9:41 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 38 yards to MSH 32 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by A.Sam.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(9:35 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Harris at MSH 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 39(9:00 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to MSH 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; T.Bibby at MSH 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(8:51 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to MSH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby; S.Asbury at MSH 47.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 47(8:19 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 47. Catch made by A.Turner at MSH 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at MSH 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 44(7:52 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 44(7:43 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 40 yards to ODU 16 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 16(7:36 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; E.Alston at ODU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ODU 17(7:01 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ODU 17(6:57 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ODU 17(6:50 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 26 yards to ODU 43 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by B.Hatcher.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(6:37 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by E.Horton at ODU 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; D.Lowry at ODU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 38(6:07 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|Int
3 & 5 - MRSHL 38(6:00 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 34. Intercepted by S.Asbury at ODU 34. Tackled by C.Gammage at ODU 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 44(5:51 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 44(5:43 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander; C.Gray at ODU 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 46(5:15 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 46. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander at MSH 50.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 50(4:37 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 47 yards to MSH 3 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by E.Green.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 3(4:27 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 20. Intercepted by T.Harris at MSH 20. Tackled by MSH at MSH 20. PENALTY on ODU-T.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(4:08 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 43 for 25 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; T.Harris at MSH 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(3:43 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at MSH 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MRSHL 45(3:01 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Payne.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 45(2:55 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by E.Payne at MSH 45. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Haynes at ODU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(2:24 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 44(2:21 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 44. Catch made by C.Montgomery at ODU 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; L.James at ODU 33.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - MRSHL 48(2:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-D.Miller Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(2:11 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 48. Catch made by E.Payne at ODU 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MRSHL 44(2:00 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MRSHL 44(1:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-M.Velez Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 21 - MRSHL 41(1:53 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to MSH 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Ra-El at MSH 45.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MRSHL 45(1:47 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 37 yards to ODU 18 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by M.Bosset.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18(1:38 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 18. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 18. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Gilmore at ODU 29.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 29(1:34 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Bosset at ODU 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 47(1:20 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 47. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 47. PENALTY on ODU-A.Jennings Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - ODU 32(1:06 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|+8 YD
2 & 25 - ODU 32(0:59 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at ODU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - ODU 40(0:32 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 17 - ODU 40(0:24 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 59 yards to MSH 1 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by J.Scales.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 1(0:12 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry; T.Bibby at MSH 3.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MRSHL 3(0:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-L.Osburn False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 2(0:09 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; M.Haynes at MSH 2.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 2(0:05 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 1 for -1 yards. C.Fancher FUMBLES forced by ODU. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-C.Fancher at MSH 1. Tackled by ODU at MSH 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; M.Haynes at MSH 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29(14:39 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; T.Harris at MSH 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(14:15 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 41(14:10 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; A.Ford at MSH 42.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MRSHL 42(13:44 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MRSHL 42(13:39 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 33 yards to ODU 25 Center-Z.Appio. ODU returned punt from the ODU 25. Tackled by MSH at ODU 26.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 26(13:30 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; E.Jackson at ODU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ODU 35(13:02 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ODU 35(12:51 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ODU 35(12:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 30(12:48 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 45 yards to MSH 25 Center-B.Hatcher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(12:38 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at MSH 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 28(12:10 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|+40 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 28(12:05 - 3rd) C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 32 for 40 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(11:36 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 24(11:03 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(10:49 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to ODU 21. Catch made by E.Horton at ODU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Harris at ODU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 15(10:05 - 3rd) C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at ODU 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 15(9:24 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - MRSHL 20(8:44 - 3rd) R.Verhoff 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 59 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU 6. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at ODU 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 22(8:34 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; D.Barber at ODU 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 24(7:45 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at ODU 29.
|Sack
3 & 3 - ODU 29(7:05 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 23 for -6 yards (E.Neal)
|Punt
4 & 9 - ODU 23(6:22 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 56 yards to MSH 21 Center-B.Hatcher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(6:09 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at MSH 23.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MRSHL 23(5:42 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MRSHL 23(5:37 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Harris; S.Asbury at MSH 23.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - MRSHL 23(4:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSH-D.Hill False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MRSHL 18(4:57 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 45 yards to ODU 37 Center-Z.Appio. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 37. Tackled by E.Alston at ODU 39. PENALTY on ODU-D.Charity Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18(4:39 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 18. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; A.Sam at ODU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33(4:16 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 33. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 33. Gain of 5 yards. I.Spencer ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 38(3:52 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Alston; K.Martin at ODU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 43(3:20 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 43. Gain of 0 yards. J.Harvey FUMBLES forced by J.Bobo. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-MSH at ODU 50. Tackled by ODU at ODU 50. Old Dominion challenged the fumble and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by ODU.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(3:07 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; S.Asbury at ODU 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(2:41 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; D.Lowry at ODU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 39(2:03 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 36(6:31 - 3rd) C.Fancher scrambles to ODU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 30. PENALTY on ODU-S.Asbury Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(0:57 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass INTERCEPTED at ODU End Zone. Intercepted by T.Hawkins at ODU End Zone. Tackled by MSH at ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 20(0:34 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at ODU 22.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ODU 21(0:08 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU. PENALTY on MSH-T.Leggs Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 32(0:00 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 31(15:00 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 24 for -7 yards (O.Porter; E.Balogun)
|Int
3 & 17 - ODU 24(14:24 - 4th) H.Wolff pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 34. Intercepted by E.Balogun at ODU 34. Tackled by K.Kounta at ODU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(14:14 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to ODU 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 18(13:41 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to ODU 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(12:56 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; K.Trinidad at ODU 9.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 9(12:24 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 11(11:42 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to ODU 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy; J.Henderson at ODU 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MRSHL 13(10:55 - 4th) R.Verhoff 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:50 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-MSH Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 40(10:50 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 40(10:42 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 40. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; D.Smith at ODU 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - ODU 41(10:04 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 41. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Smith at ODU 43.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - ODU 43(9:38 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(9:31 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 27 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(8:49 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 27(8:06 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at ODU 28 for -1 yards (J.Henderson; D.Brandt-Epps)
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 28(7:21 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 24.
4 & 7 - MRSHL 31(6:31 - 4th) R.Verhoff 41 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell. ODU blocked the kick. MSH recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 31(6:27 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 31(6:21 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 31. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at ODU 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46(6:01 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 46. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at ODU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 49(5:37 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - ODU 49(5:33 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to MSH 49 for 2 yards. B.Watson FUMBLES forced by K.Cumberlander. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-T.Leggs at MSH 49. Tackled by ODU at MSH 49.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(5:25 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 47(5:07 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; K.Trinidad at ODU 46.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 46(4:00 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to ODU 48 for -2 yards. K.Laborn ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 48(3:52 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to ODU 9 Center-Z.Appio. T.Harris returned punt from the ODU 9. Pushed out of bounds by T.Payne at ODU 48.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 48(3:41 - 4th) PENALTY on MSH-J.Bowers Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 41(3:41 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by B.Watson at MSH 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 41(3:19 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by B.Watson at MSH 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at MSH 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 30(2:49 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at MSH 36 for -6 yards (T.Leggs)
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - ODU 36(2:29 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to MSH 36. Catch made by A.Jennings at MSH 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Alston at MSH 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 28(2:00 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by B.Watson at MSH 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 22.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - ODU 22(1:57 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(1:50 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at MSH 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 30(1:44 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by ODU at MSH 31.
|+41 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 31(0:56 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to ODU 28 for 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ODU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(0:50 - 4th) C.Fancher kneels at the ODU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MRSHL 29(0:18 - 4th) C.Fancher kneels at the ODU 30.
