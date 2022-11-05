Drive Chart
|
|
|NMEX
|UTAHST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 13:02
C.Legas pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at NM 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Vaughn for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
43
yds
00:34
pos
0
6
Field Goal 0:26
L.Drzewiecki 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
10
plays
58
yds
3:17
pos
3
7
Touchdown 9:36
N.Jones rushed to UTS End Zone for 24 yards. N.Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
69
yds
4:38
pos
9
7
Touchdown 10:51
C.Coles rushed to NM End Zone for 6 yards. C.Coles for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
71
yds
4:09
pos
10
13
Field Goal 4:32
C.Coles 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
6
plays
4
yds
2:03
pos
10
17
Field Goal 7:44
C.Coles 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
12
plays
77
yds
4:48
pos
10
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|2
|6
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|3-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|258
|283
|Total Plays
|64
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|216
|134
|Rush Attempts
|46
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|42
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|7-18
|13-27
|Yards Per Pass
|1.0
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|12-101
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-31.6
|6-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|42
|PASS YDS
|149
|
|
|216
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|283
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|7/18
|42
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|21
|146
|1
|43
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|20
|63
|0
|23
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Vigil 23 RB
|Z. Vigil
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|3
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Queen 81 TE
|E. Queen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 10 WR
|T. Hall
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 14 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Zimmerman 83 WR
|K. Zimmerman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wilson 6 S
|R. Wilson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Drake 45 DE
|K. Drake
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 99 DE
|J. Phillips
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 16 S
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Riley 36 LB
|S. Riley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Darame 92 DE
|O. Darame
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Hailey 11 S
|X. Hailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Haulcy 28 S
|A. Haulcy
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Shewell 52 DL
|I. Shewell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 5 S
|J. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kiehne 90 DE
|T. Kiehne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DE
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Leutele 30 LB
|R. Leutele
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Drzewiecki 94 K
|L. Drzewiecki
|1/2
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|7
|31.6
|3
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lewis 5 S
|J. Lewis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|13/27
|149
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|19
|82
|0
|24
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|10
|23
|0
|6
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|13
|17
|0
|12
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
J. Wilmore 23 RB
|J. Wilmore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|8
|5
|83
|1
|38
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|8
|4
|31
|0
|11
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Sterzer 83 TE
|J. Sterzer
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
O. Tia 15 WR
|O. Tia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Royals 81 WR
|J. Royals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Larsen 19 S
|I. Larsen
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alford 33 LB
|M. Alford
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 4 S
|D. Tatum
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 9 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|1-10
|0.0
|0
|
P. Joyner Jr. 0 DE
|P. Joyner Jr.
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 8 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Marion 17 S
|L. Marion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coleman 94 DT
|T. Coleman
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Vakauta 96 DT
|P. Vakauta
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|2/3
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|6
|44.5
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. L.Wysong returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Joyce; J.Smith at NM 1.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 1(14:47 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Neves; I.Larsen at NM 7.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEX 7(14:27 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 7(14:26 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at NM 9.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 9(13:49 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 34 yards to NM 43 Center-NM. Downed by R.Leutele.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(13:36 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; D.Hunter at NM 38.
|+38 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 38(13:10 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at NM 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Vaughn for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UTS-M.Alford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(13:02 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEX 40(12:59 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-H.Motu'apuaka Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 45(12:50 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; P.Vakauta at NM 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 45(12:11 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to NM 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; B.Vaughns at NM 44.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 44(11:38 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 42 yards to UTS 14 Center-NM. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14(11:28 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall; A.Haulcy at UTS 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - UTAHST 12(11:06 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 12. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at UTS 17.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 17(10:43 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 17(10:37 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 49 yards to NM 34 Center-UTS. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 34(10:29 - 1st) B.Wooden rushed to NM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at NM 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 40(9:54 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman; P.Joyner at NM 41.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEX 41(9:14 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for B.Wooden.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 41(9:10 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 29 yards to UTS 30 Center-NM. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 30. Tackled by Z.Morris; S.Riley at UTS 38.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(8:58 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 40 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Riley at UTS 40.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UTAHST 40(8:41 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 35 for yards (C.Moon) PENALTY on NM-NM Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(8:28 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 39.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 39(8:06 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 39(7:37 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by N.Davis at NM 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(7:19 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 35. Catch made by B.Cobbs at NM 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 29(6:58 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 29(6:40 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to NM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 26.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 26(6:03 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; J.Phillips at NM 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(5:43 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Moon at NM 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 22(5:09 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 22(4:59 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to NM 7 for yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; J.Reed at NM 7. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - UTAHST 32(4:35 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by J.Sterzer at NM 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; B.Santana at NM 24.
|No Good
4 & 9 - UTAHST 31(3:52 - 1st) C.Coles 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(3:43 - 1st) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 47 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Reynolds; M.Alford at NM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 47(3:23 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 47. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at NM 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 47(2:42 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to UTS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; T.Coleman at UTS 50.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 50(2:20 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by L.Wysong at UTS 50. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Marion at UTS 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 32(1:54 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - NMEX 27(1:51 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for K.Zimmerman.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 27(1:44 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum; H.Reynolds at UTS 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(1:30 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEX 13(0:48 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 13.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEX 13(0:36 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NMEX 21(0:31 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 55 yards from NM 35 to the UTS 10. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lewis; C.Ellis at UTS 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:16 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at UTS 45.
|Sack
2 & 5 - UTAHST 45(0:07 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 38 for -7 yards (I.Shewell)
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - UTAHST 38(15:00 - 2nd) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Santana; R.Hannah at UTS 44.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UTAHST 44(14:30 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 30 yards to NM 26 Center-UTS. Downed by B.Cobbs.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(14:17 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at NM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NMEX 34(13:50 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; H.Reynolds at NM 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 34(13:20 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at NM 38.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(12:36 - 2nd) J.Holaday scrambles to UTS 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 44(12:21 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to UTS 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at UTS 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 35(11:51 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to UTS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(11:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-H.Motu'apuaka Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - NMEX 28(10:58 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to UTS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Vakauta; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 27(10:26 - 2nd) C.Alexander rushed to UTS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 24.
|+24 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 24(9:48 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to UTS End Zone for 24 yards. N.Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:39 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:33 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 19 for -6 yards (B.Santana)
|Penalty
3 & 16 - UTAHST 19(8:55 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on NM-D.Hunter Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(8:46 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Martin at UTS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 37(8:20 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 37(8:14 - 2nd) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; A.Odums at UTS 41.
|+10 YD
4 & 3 - UTAHST 41(7:35 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee rushed to NM 49 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Hailey at NM 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(7:10 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 49(6:47 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to NM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; R.Leutele at NM 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 46(6:26 - 2nd) C.Legas scrambles to NM 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(6:02 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to NM 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Darame; D.Hunter at NM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 35(5:36 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to NM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; J.Reed at NM 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAHST 35(4:58 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Lane.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - UTAHST 35(4:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 40(4:52 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 36 yards to NM 4 Center-UTS. Downed by J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 4(4:43 - 2nd) L.Wysong rushed to NM 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; M.Anyanwu at NM 7.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 7(4:09 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; H.Reynolds at NM 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(3:42 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; H.Reynolds at NM 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 20(3:04 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; M.Alford at NM 18.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 18(2:23 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 18. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 18. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Tatum at NM 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 32(1:57 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at NM 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 36(1:05 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at NM 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 45(0:45 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for K.Zimmerman. PENALTY on UTS-M.Anyanwu Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(0:39 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by B.Wooden at UTS 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UTS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 40(0:18 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - NMEX 40(0:10 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by A.Erickson at UTS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Anyanwu at UTS 35.
|No Good
4 & 5 - NMEX 43(0:06 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NM Holder-NM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 41 yards from NM 35 to the UTS 24. Fair catch by B.Lane. PENALTY on UTS-M.Alford Personal Foul / Defense 1 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12(15:00 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to UTS 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Hunter at UTS 12.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 12(14:39 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UTAHST 12(14:34 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 7 for yards (D.Hunter) PENALTY on NM-C.Moon Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24(14:27 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 24. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Martin; S.Riley at UTS 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - UTAHST 25(14:01 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at UTS 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 30(14:02 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at UTS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(13:39 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 39(13:30 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 39. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(13:10 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; K.Drake at NM 42.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UTAHST 42(12:53 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn. PENALTY on NM-NM Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UTAHST 37(12:54 - 3rd) C.Legas scrambles to NM 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 34. PENALTY on UTS-J.South Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on NM-J.Saltonstall Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 37(12:45 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 31.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(12:23 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 7 for 24 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 7(12:05 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; J.Harris at NM 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UTAHST 6(11:32 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAHST 6(11:00 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Santana at NM 6.
4 & 4 - UTAHST(11:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-NM Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - UTAHST 6(11:00 - 3rd) C.Coles rushed to NM End Zone for 6 yards. C.Coles for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 3rd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(10:51 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to UTS 32 for 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Larsen at UTS 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 32(10:26 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to UTS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 30(9:50 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to UTS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu; B.Vaughns at UTS 27.
|-5 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 27(9:12 - 3rd) Z.Vigil rushed to UTS 32 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 32.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEX 32(8:27 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 31 yards to UTS 1 Center-NM. Downed by J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 1(8:17 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; K.Drake at UTS 4.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 4(7:49 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Drake; B.Santana at UTS 5.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 5(7:22 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to UTS 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at UTS 8.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 8(6:48 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 51 yards to NM 41 Center-UTS. J.Lewis MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-J.Nance at NM 41. Tackled by NM at NM 41.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(6:35 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; J.Reed at NM 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 34(6:12 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Darame at NM 32.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - UTAHST 32(5:46 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs. PENALTY on NM-R.Leutele Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(5:38 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.Royals.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 27(5:32 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UTAHST 27(5:23 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at NM 32 for -5 yards (J.Phillips)
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - UTAHST 39(4:38 - 3rd) C.Coles 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:32 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner; D.Tatum at NM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(3:54 - 3rd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 30(3:35 - 3rd) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 35 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Vongphachanh at NM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(3:03 - 3rd) C.Alexander rushed to NM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; H.Motu'apuaka at NM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 35(2:47 - 3rd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for T.Hall.
|Sack
3 & 10 - NMEX 35(2:43 - 3rd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 28 for -7 yards (K.Neves)
|Punt
4 & 17 - NMEX 28(2:35 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 28 yards to UTS 44 Center-NM. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 44. Tackled by NM at UTS 44.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(2:13 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to UTS 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Drake at UTS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAHST 42(1:41 - 3rd) J.Wilmore rushed to UTS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall; D.Hunter at UTS 42.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 42(1:10 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for O.Tia.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UTAHST 42(1:01 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 58 yards to NM End Zone Center-UTS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(0:53 - 3rd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen; K.Neves at NM 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 26(0:18 - 3rd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; K.Neves at NM 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 28(0:11 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; K.Neves at NM 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(15:00 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; B.Vaughns at NM 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(14:32 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman; P.Vakauta at NM 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 44(13:58 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; H.Reynolds at NM 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 45(13:19 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 45. Catch made by C.Alexander at NM 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at NM 46.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 46(12:42 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to UTS 13 Center-NM. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(12:32 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; J.Lewis at UTS 16.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 16(12:11 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 16. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at UTS 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(11:54 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at UTS 34.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 34(11:39 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 34. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 34. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; A.Odums at NM 38. PENALTY on NM-J.Saltonstall Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(11:08 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 43 for -5 yards. Tackled by K.Drake at NM 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - UTAHST 43(10:46 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiehne; J.Phillips at NM 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - UTAHST 40(10:15 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by B.Cobbs at NM 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 29.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 29(9:48 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to NM 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17(9:07 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; C.Moon at NM 10.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTAHST 10(8:28 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; J.Phillips at NM 10.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 10(7:53 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for R.Briggs. PENALTY on UTS-C.Motes Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTAHST 17(7:48 - 4th) C.Coles 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(7:44 - 4th) J.Holaday rushed to NM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at NM 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(7:11 - 4th) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at NM 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEX 27(6:30 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEX 27(6:15 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 16 yards to NM 43 Center-NM. Downed by R.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(6:13 - 4th) PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 48(6:13 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; C.Moon at NM 45.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - UTAHST 45(5:40 - 4th) PENALTY on UTS-F.Alo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - UTAHST 50(5:24 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; B.Santana at NM 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - UTAHST 47(4:44 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Darame; S.Riley at NM 43.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTAHST 43(4:30 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 43 yards to NM End Zone Center-UTS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(4:25 - 4th) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at NM 21.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NMEX 21(3:41 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 13 for yards (P.Joyner; A.Vongphachanh) PENALTY on UTS-P.Joyner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(3:39 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEX 36(3:20 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong. PENALTY on UTS-D.Tatum Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(3:14 - 4th) J.Holaday rushed to UTS 45 for 4 yards. J.Holaday FUMBLES forced by A.Vongphachanh. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-H.Reynolds at UTS 45. for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 4th) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(3:00 - 4th) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at NM 30.
|Sack
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(2:23 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 21 for -9 yards (D.Grzesiak)
|Sack
3 & 14 - NMEX 21(1:43 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 17 for -4 yards (P.Joyner)
|No Gain
4 & 18 - NMEX 17(0:58 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
