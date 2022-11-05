Drive Chart
NMEX
UTAHST

Key Players
N. Jones 25 RB
146 RuYds, RuTD
T. Vaughn 0 WR
83 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:02
C.Legas pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at NM 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Vaughn for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
43
yds
00:34
pos
0
6
Point After TD 13:02
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 0:26
L.Drzewiecki 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
10
plays
58
yds
3:17
pos
3
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:36
N.Jones rushed to UTS End Zone for 24 yards. N.Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
69
yds
4:38
pos
9
7
Point After TD 9:39
L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:51
C.Coles rushed to NM End Zone for 6 yards. C.Coles for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
71
yds
4:09
pos
10
13
Point After TD 10:51
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Field Goal 4:32
C.Coles 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
6
plays
4
yds
2:03
pos
10
17
4th Quarter
Field Goal 7:44
C.Coles 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
12
plays
77
yds
4:48
pos
10
20
Point After TD 3:00
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 17
Rushing 12 7
Passing 2 6
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 6-16 3-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 4-4
Total Net Yards 258 283
Total Plays 64 74
Avg Gain 4.0 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 216 134
Rush Attempts 46 47
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 2.9
Yards Passing 42 149
Comp. - Att. 7-18 13-27
Yards Per Pass 1.0 4.4
Penalties - Yards 5-55 12-101
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-31.6 6-44.5
Return Yards 0 8
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 2-7 370010
Utah State 4-5 70101027
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, UT
 42 PASS YDS 149
216 RUSH YDS 134
258 TOTAL YDS 283
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Holaday  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 42 0 0 58.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.0% 52 0 1 56.8
J. Holaday 7/18 42 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Jones  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 146 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 308 1
N. Jones 21 146 1 43
J. Holaday  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 68 1
J. Holaday 20 63 0 23
B. Wooden  4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 0
B. Wooden 1 6 0 6
L. Wysong  15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 31 1
L. Wysong 1 3 0 3
C. Alexander  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
C. Alexander 2 3 0 3
Z. Vigil  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
Z. Vigil 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Wysong  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 204 1
L. Wysong 3 3 36 0 18
A. Erickson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 0
A. Erickson 5 1 5 0 5
C. Alexander  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Alexander 1 1 1 0 1
E. Queen  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
E. Queen 2 0 0 0 0
B. Wooden  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
B. Wooden 2 1 0 0 0
T. Hall  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Hall 2 1 0 0 0
D. Jones  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Jones 2 0 0 0 0
K. Zimmerman  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Zimmerman 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wilson  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Wilson 5-2 0.0 0
C. Moon  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
C. Moon 3-6 0.0 0
D. Hunter  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
D. Hunter 2-6 0.0 0
K. Drake  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Drake 2-3 0.0 0
B. Santana  51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
B. Santana 2-4 1.0 0
A. Odums  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Odums 2-3 0.0 0
J. Phillips  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
J. Phillips 1-3 1.0 0
R. Hannah  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Hannah 1-4 0.0 0
B. Johnson  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Riley  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
S. Riley 1-3 0.0 0
J. Reed II  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Reed II 1-3 0.0 0
O. Darame  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
O. Darame 1-2 0.0 0
X. Hailey  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Hailey 1-0 0.0 0
A. Haulcy  28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Haulcy 1-5 0.0 0
I. Shewell  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Shewell 1-0 1.0 0
D. Martin  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Martin 0-2 0.0 0
J. Lewis  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lewis 0-1 0.0 0
T. Kiehne  90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Kiehne 0-1 0.0 0
J. Harris  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
R. Leutele  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Leutele 0-3 0.0 0
J. Saltonstall  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Saltonstall 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Drzewiecki  94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/9 4/4
L. Drzewiecki 1/2 31 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Rodriguez  10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 31.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 0 0
A. Rodriguez 7 31.6 3 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wysong  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
L. Wysong 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lewis 5 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 47 0
J. Lewis 1 0.0 0 0
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 149 1 0 106.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 528 5 5 125.1
C. Legas 13/27 149 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Briggs  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 82 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 259 1
R. Briggs 19 82 0 24
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 717 2
C. Tyler Jr. 10 23 0 6
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 175 2
C. Legas 13 17 0 12
S. Kotsanlee  63 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
S. Kotsanlee 1 10 0 10
C. Coles  59 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
C. Coles 1 6 1 6
J. Wilmore  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Wilmore 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 294 3
T. Vaughn 8 5 83 1 38
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 542 4
B. Cobbs 8 4 31 0 11
J. McGriff  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 289 3
J. McGriff 3 1 16 0 16
N. Davis  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 86 0
N. Davis 2 2 11 0 7
J. Sterzer  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Sterzer 1 1 8 0 8
O. Tia  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Tia 1 0 0 0 0
J. Royals  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Royals 1 0 0 0 0
R. Briggs  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
R. Briggs 1 0 0 0 0
B. Lane  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
B. Lane 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Larsen  19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
I. Larsen 6-2 0.0 0
M. Alford  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
M. Alford 4-4 0.0 0
D. Tatum  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Tatum 3-2 0.0 0
D. Grzesiak  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
D. Grzesiak 3-3 1.0 0
M. Anyanwu  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Anyanwu 3-2 0.0 0
A. Vongphachanh  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 2-4 0.0 0
K. Neves  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
K. Neves 2-4 1.0 0
H. Reynolds  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-10 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
H. Reynolds 1-10 0.0 0
P. Joyner Jr.  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
P. Joyner Jr. 1-2 1.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka  8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 1-4 0.0 0
L. Marion  17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Marion 1-0 0.0 0
B. Vaughns  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
B. Vaughns 0-5 0.0 0
T. Coleman  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Coleman 0-3 0.0 0
P. Vakauta  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
P. Vakauta 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles  59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/8 17/17
C. Coles 2/3 49 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee  63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 6 44.5 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 1
T. Vaughn 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jones 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 7.1 100 0
C. Jones 2 4.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 1 1:24 3 8 Punt
13:02 NMEX 40 1:34 3 4 Punt
10:29 NMEX 34 1:31 3 7 Punt
3:43 NMEX 24 3:17 10 63 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 NMEX 26 4:38 9 74 TD
4:43 NMEX 4 4:42 11 61 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:51 NMEX 25 2:34 4 43 Punt
4:32 NMEX 25 2:19 6 3 Punt
0:53 NMEX 20 3:21 7 26 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:44 NMEX 25 1:31 3 2 Punt
4:25 NMEX 20 1:25 3 31 Fumble
3:00 NMEX 25 2:08 4 -8 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 NMEX 43 0:34 2 43 TD
11:28 UTAHST 14 0:59 3 3 Punt
8:58 UTAHST 38 5:15 12 38 FG Miss
0:26 UTAHST 40 1:09 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:36 UTAHST 25 4:56 12 35 Punt
0:01 UTAHST 35 0:01 1 12 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 25 4:09 14 91 TD
8:17 UTAHST 1 1:42 3 7 Punt
6:35 NMEX 41 2:03 6 9 FG
2:13 UTAHST 44 1:20 3 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 UTAHST 13 4:48 12 77 FG
6:13 NMEX 48 1:48 3 5 Punt
0:52 NMEX 17 0:52 2 -4 Game

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. L.Wysong returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Joyce; J.Smith at NM 1.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 1
(14:47 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Neves; I.Larsen at NM 7.
No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEX 7
(14:27 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 7
(14:26 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at NM 9.
Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 9
(13:49 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 34 yards to NM 43 Center-NM. Downed by R.Leutele.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 43 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(13:36 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; D.Hunter at NM 38.
+38 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 38
(13:10 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at NM 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Vaughn for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:02 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:02 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UTS-M.Alford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(13:02 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEX 40
(12:59 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-H.Motu'apuaka Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 45
(12:50 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; P.Vakauta at NM 45.
-1 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 45
(12:11 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to NM 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; B.Vaughns at NM 44.
Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 44
(11:38 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 42 yards to UTS 14 Center-NM. Fair catch by C.Jones.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14
(11:28 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall; A.Haulcy at UTS 12.
+5 YD
2 & 12 - UTAHST 12
(11:06 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 12. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at UTS 17.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 17
(10:43 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 17
(10:37 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 49 yards to NM 34 Center-UTS. Fair catch by L.Wysong.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 34
(10:29 - 1st) B.Wooden rushed to NM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at NM 40.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 40
(9:54 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman; P.Joyner at NM 41.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEX 41
(9:14 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for B.Wooden.
Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 41
(9:10 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 29 yards to UTS 30 Center-NM. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 30. Tackled by Z.Morris; S.Riley at UTS 38.

USU
Aggies
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 38 yards, 5:15 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(8:58 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 40 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Riley at UTS 40.
Penalty
2 & 8 - UTAHST 40
(8:41 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 35 for yards (C.Moon) PENALTY on NM-NM Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(8:28 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 39.
No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 39
(8:06 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 39.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 39
(7:37 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by N.Davis at NM 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 35.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(7:19 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 35. Catch made by B.Cobbs at NM 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 29.
No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 29
(6:58 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 29
(6:40 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to NM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 26.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 26
(6:03 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; J.Phillips at NM 25.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(5:43 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to NM 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Moon at NM 22.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 22
(5:09 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 22
(4:59 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to NM 7 for yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; J.Reed at NM 7. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 17 - UTAHST 32
(4:35 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by J.Sterzer at NM 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; B.Santana at NM 24.
No Good
4 & 9 - UTAHST 31
(3:52 - 1st) C.Coles 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 63 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 24
(3:43 - 1st) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 47 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Reynolds; M.Alford at NM 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 47
(3:23 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 47. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at NM 47.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 47
(2:42 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to UTS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; T.Coleman at UTS 50.
+18 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 50
(2:20 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by L.Wysong at UTS 50. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Marion at UTS 32.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 32
(1:54 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - NMEX 27
(1:51 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for K.Zimmerman.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 27
(1:44 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum; H.Reynolds at UTS 16.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16
(1:30 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 13.
No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEX 13
(0:48 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to UTS 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 13.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEX 13
(0:36 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NMEX 21
(0:31 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:26 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 55 yards from NM 35 to the UTS 10. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lewis; C.Ellis at UTS 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40
(0:16 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at UTS 45.
Sack
2 & 5 - UTAHST 45
(0:07 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 38 for -7 yards (I.Shewell)
+6 YD
3 & 12 - UTAHST 38
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Santana; R.Hannah at UTS 44.
Punt
4 & 6 - UTAHST 44
(14:30 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 30 yards to NM 26 Center-UTS. Downed by B.Cobbs.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 74 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26
(14:17 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at NM 34.
No Gain
2 & 2 - NMEX 34
(13:50 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; H.Reynolds at NM 34.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 34
(13:20 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at NM 38.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38
(12:36 - 2nd) J.Holaday scrambles to UTS 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 44.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 44
(12:21 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to UTS 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at UTS 35.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 35
(11:51 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to UTS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 33.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 33
(11:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-H.Motu'apuaka Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - NMEX 28
(10:58 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to UTS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Vakauta; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 27.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 27
(10:26 - 2nd) C.Alexander rushed to UTS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 24.
+24 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 24
(9:48 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to UTS End Zone for 24 yards. N.Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:39 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (12 plays, 35 yards, 4:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 2nd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(9:39 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
Sack
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(9:33 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 19 for -6 yards (B.Santana)
Penalty
3 & 16 - UTAHST 19
(8:55 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on NM-D.Hunter Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34
(8:46 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Martin at UTS 37.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 37
(8:20 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 37
(8:14 - 2nd) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; A.Odums at UTS 41.
+10 YD
4 & 3 - UTAHST 41
(7:35 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee rushed to NM 49 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Hailey at NM 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49
(7:10 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 49
(6:47 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to NM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Riley; R.Leutele at NM 46.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 46
(6:26 - 2nd) C.Legas scrambles to NM 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 39.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(6:02 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to NM 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Darame; D.Hunter at NM 35.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 35
(5:36 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to NM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; J.Reed at NM 35.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAHST 35
(4:58 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Lane.
Penalty
4 & 6 - UTAHST 35
(4:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 40
(4:52 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 36 yards to NM 4 Center-UTS. Downed by J.Smith.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 61 yards, 4:42 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 4
(4:43 - 2nd) L.Wysong rushed to NM 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; M.Anyanwu at NM 7.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 7
(4:09 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; H.Reynolds at NM 17.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17
(3:42 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; H.Reynolds at NM 20.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 20
(3:04 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; M.Alford at NM 18.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 18
(2:23 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 18. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 18. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Tatum at NM 32.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 32
(1:57 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at NM 36.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 36
(1:05 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at NM 45.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 45
(0:45 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for K.Zimmerman. PENALTY on UTS-M.Anyanwu Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(0:39 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by B.Wooden at UTS 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UTS 40.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 40
(0:18 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - NMEX 40
(0:10 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by A.Erickson at UTS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Anyanwu at UTS 35.
No Good
4 & 5 - NMEX 43
(0:06 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NM Holder-NM.

USU
Aggies
 - End of Half (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(0:01 - 2nd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at UTS 47.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (14 plays, 91 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 41 yards from NM 35 to the UTS 24. Fair catch by B.Lane. PENALTY on UTS-M.Alford Personal Foul / Defense 1 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to UTS 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Hunter at UTS 12.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 12
(14:39 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UTAHST 12
(14:34 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 7 for yards (D.Hunter) PENALTY on NM-C.Moon Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24
(14:27 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 24. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Martin; S.Riley at UTS 23.
+7 YD
2 & 12 - UTAHST 25
(14:01 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at UTS 32.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 30
(14:02 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at UTS 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(13:39 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(13:30 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 39. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(13:10 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; K.Drake at NM 42.
Penalty
2 & 7 - UTAHST 42
(12:53 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn. PENALTY on NM-NM Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UTAHST 37
(12:54 - 3rd) C.Legas scrambles to NM 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 34. PENALTY on UTS-J.South Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on NM-J.Saltonstall Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 37
(12:45 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 31.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31
(12:23 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 7 for 24 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 7.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 7
(12:05 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; J.Harris at NM 6.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UTAHST 6
(11:32 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAHST 6
(11:00 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Santana at NM 6.
4 & 4 - UTAHST
(11:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-NM Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
+6 YD
4 & Goal - UTAHST 6
(11:00 - 3rd) C.Coles rushed to NM End Zone for 6 yards. C.Coles for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:51 - 3rd) C.Coles extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (4 plays, 43 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:51 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
+43 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(10:51 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to UTS 32 for 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Larsen at UTS 32.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 32
(10:26 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to UTS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 30.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 30
(9:50 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to UTS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu; B.Vaughns at UTS 27.
-5 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 27
(9:12 - 3rd) Z.Vigil rushed to UTS 32 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 32.
Punt
4 & 10 - NMEX 32
(8:27 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 31 yards to UTS 1 Center-NM. Downed by J.Reed.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 1
(8:17 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; K.Drake at UTS 4.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 4
(7:49 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Drake; B.Santana at UTS 5.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 5
(7:22 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to UTS 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at UTS 8.
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 8
(6:48 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 51 yards to NM 41 Center-UTS. J.Lewis MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-J.Nance at NM 41. Tackled by NM at NM 41.

USU
Aggies
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(6:35 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; J.Reed at NM 34.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 34
(6:12 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to NM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Darame at NM 32.
Penalty
3 & 1 - UTAHST 32
(5:46 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs. PENALTY on NM-R.Leutele Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(5:38 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.Royals.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(5:32 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
Sack
3 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(5:23 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at NM 32 for -5 yards (J.Phillips)
Field Goal
4 & 15 - UTAHST 39
(4:38 - 3rd) C.Coles 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (6 plays, 3 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:32 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(4:32 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner; D.Tatum at NM 30.
No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 30
(3:54 - 3rd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 30
(3:35 - 3rd) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 35 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Vongphachanh at NM 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(3:03 - 3rd) C.Alexander rushed to NM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; H.Motu'apuaka at NM 35.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 35
(2:47 - 3rd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for T.Hall.
Sack
3 & 10 - NMEX 35
(2:43 - 3rd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 28 for -7 yards (K.Neves)
Punt
4 & 17 - NMEX 28
(2:35 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 28 yards to UTS 44 Center-NM. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 44. Tackled by NM at UTS 44.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(2:13 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to UTS 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Drake at UTS 42.
No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAHST 42
(1:41 - 3rd) J.Wilmore rushed to UTS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall; D.Hunter at UTS 42.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 42
(1:10 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for O.Tia.
Punt
4 & 12 - UTAHST 42
(1:01 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 58 yards to NM End Zone Center-UTS. Touchback.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(0:53 - 3rd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen; K.Neves at NM 26.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 26
(0:18 - 3rd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; K.Neves at NM 28.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 28
(0:11 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; K.Neves at NM 30.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 30
(15:00 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; B.Vaughns at NM 41.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(14:32 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman; P.Vakauta at NM 44.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 44
(13:58 - 4th) N.Jones rushed to NM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; H.Reynolds at NM 45.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 45
(13:19 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 45. Catch made by C.Alexander at NM 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at NM 46.
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 46
(12:42 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to UTS 13 Center-NM. Fair catch by C.Jones.

USU
Aggies
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 77 yards, 4:48 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13
(12:32 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; J.Lewis at UTS 16.
+13 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 16
(12:11 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 16. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at UTS 29.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(11:54 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at UTS 34.
+28 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 34
(11:39 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 34. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 34. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; A.Odums at NM 38. PENALTY on NM-J.Saltonstall Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(11:08 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 43 for -5 yards. Tackled by K.Drake at NM 43.
+3 YD
2 & 15 - UTAHST 43
(10:46 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiehne; J.Phillips at NM 40.
+11 YD
3 & 12 - UTAHST 40
(10:15 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by B.Cobbs at NM 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 29.
+12 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 29
(9:48 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to NM 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 17.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17
(9:07 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; C.Moon at NM 10.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UTAHST 10
(8:28 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; J.Phillips at NM 10.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 10
(7:53 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for R.Briggs. PENALTY on UTS-C.Motes Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTAHST 17
(7:48 - 4th) C.Coles 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:44 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(7:44 - 4th) J.Holaday rushed to NM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at NM 25.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25
(7:11 - 4th) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at NM 27.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEX 27
(6:30 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
Punt
4 & 8 - NMEX 27
(6:15 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 16 yards to NM 43 Center-NM. Downed by R.Wilson.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(6:13 - 4th) PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 48
(6:13 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; C.Moon at NM 45.
Penalty
2 & 12 - UTAHST 45
(5:40 - 4th) PENALTY on UTS-F.Alo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 17 - UTAHST 50
(5:24 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; B.Santana at NM 47.
+4 YD
3 & 14 - UTAHST 47
(4:44 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to NM 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Darame; S.Riley at NM 43.
Punt
4 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(4:30 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 43 yards to NM End Zone Center-UTS. Touchback.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Fumble (3 plays, 31 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(4:25 - 4th) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at NM 21.
Penalty
2 & 9 - NMEX 21
(3:41 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 13 for yards (P.Joyner; A.Vongphachanh) PENALTY on UTS-P.Joyner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 36
(3:39 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEX 36
(3:20 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong. PENALTY on UTS-D.Tatum Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(3:14 - 4th) J.Holaday rushed to UTS 45 for 4 yards. J.Holaday FUMBLES forced by A.Vongphachanh. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-H.Reynolds at UTS 45. for yards TOUCHDOWN.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Downs (4 plays, -8 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:00 - 4th) C.Coles extra point is good.
Kickoff
(3:00 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(3:00 - 4th) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at NM 30.
Sack
2 & 5 - NMEX 30
(2:23 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 21 for -9 yards (D.Grzesiak)
Sack
3 & 14 - NMEX 21
(1:43 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 17 for -4 yards (P.Joyner)
No Gain
4 & 18 - NMEX 17
(0:58 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.

USU
Aggies
 - End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17
(0:52 - 4th) C.Legas kneels at the NM 18.
-3 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 18
(0:28 - 4th) C.Legas kneels at the NM 21.
