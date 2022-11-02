|
|
|TENN
|UGA
No. 1 Tennessee ready to show it belongs on top vs. No. 3 Georgia
Defending national champion Georgia had been viewed as the top team in college football this season, but Tennessee has flipped the script.
When the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released on Tuesday night, the Volunteers were No. 1 while the Bulldogs were No. 3, creating even more drama for their big Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday at Athens, Ga.
It's the latest sign that Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) is a bona fide national championship contender in Josh Heupel's second year as coach.
"I don't know that we placed a timeframe on it," Heupel said on ESPN after the rankings were unveiled. "I think that is one of the things that had our players buy into what we're doing. We never set a ceiling. ...
"There's a long way to go. We obviously have a huge step this week in Athens, Georgia, but I love competing with this team every Saturday."
Georgia (8-0, 5-0) also is behind Ohio State in the initial CFP rankings.
Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart never overlooks information when it comes to motivational speeches, so the current pecking order certainly will be mentioned leading into the showdown.
Georgia has won the past five meetings entering a contest featuring two of the strongest offenses in the nation.
The Volunteers lead the nation in scoring offense (49.4 points per game) and total offense (553.0 yards per game), while Georgia ranks second in total offense (530.1) and is tied for sixth in scoring (41.8).
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has become a leading Heisman Trophy candidate by throwing for 2,338 yards with 21 touchdowns and just one interception. Big-play receiver Jalin Hyatt has 45 receptions for 907 yards and a nation-leading 14 touchdown catches.
Smart said Hooker is vastly improved over the quarterback the Bulldogs saw during a 41-17 victory in Knoxville last season.
"He's one step ahead of where he was," Smart said of Hooker. "To think of the reps and the games he's played since the games last year, he's just as elusive, he's got probably the same arm talent. Those two don't improve. It's his decision-making and his processing. And the guys around him are playing better, too."
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has passed for 2,349 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 22-3 career record as a starter.
Receiver Ladd McConkey (33 receptions, 413 yards, 2 TDs) and tight end Brock Bowers (31 catches, 547 yards, 3 TDs) are solid players. Bowers had five receptions for a career-high 154 yards and a touchdown last Saturday in the Bulldogs' 42-20 win over Florida.
Defense is where there is a pronounced difference between the clubs.
Georgia ranks second in scoring defense (10.5) and fourth in total defense (262.6), while the Volunteers are tied for 26th in scoring defense (21.0) and are 82nd in total defense (393.6).
The Bulldogs remained sturdy on defense despite the loss of five NFL first-round picks and eight overall draftees from last season's unit.
Smart doesn't understand why outsiders expected a defensive drop-off this season.
"It is not like just because you lose good players, it does not mean you are not going to be good the next year," Smart said. "Maybe that is an expectation that some teams have, but that is not the expectation of any team I have ever been a part of. The expectation is that you are going to be good because you recruit good players and because you coach hard."
Hooker surely isn't expecting an easy time against the Georgia defense.
"The effort and attitude and toughness that they bring to the game is immaculate, and that's what SEC football is about," Hooker said. "This is the top brand of football."
The Bulldogs received a blow on Tuesday when Smart said standout outside linebacker Nolan Smith would miss the remainder of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle. Smith will undergo surgery.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Wright
20 RB
69 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Bennett
13 QB
257 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 13 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|289
|387
|Total Plays
|75
|62
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|130
|Rush Attempts
|42
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|195
|257
|Comp. - Att.
|23-33
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|10.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-55
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.0
|4-50.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|257
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|23/33
|195
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|8
|7
|68
|0
|17
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|8
|6
|63
|0
|28
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|11
|6
|38
|0
|11
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|3
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 90 DL
|D. Bailey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hadden 5 DB
|K. Hadden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 15 LB
|K. Garland
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|2/2
|47
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|4
|38.0
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|17/25
|257
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|10
|52
|0
|15
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|16
|46
|0
|20
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|5
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|5
|5
|94
|1
|37
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|2
|57
|0
|49
|
A. Smith 11 WR
|A. Smith
|3
|1
|52
|0
|52
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|5
|3
|27
|0
|10
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|4
|3
|20
|1
|9
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 36 DB
|C. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chambliss 32 LB
|C. Chambliss
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 DB
|T. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingram-Dawkins 93 DL
|T. Ingram-Dawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 15 LB
|T. Marshall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Davis 0 LB
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DL
|W. Brinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|2/2
|38
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|4
|50.3
|1
|75
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 59 yards from TEN 35 to the UGA 6. D.Edwards returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Herring at UGA 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23(14:55 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at UGA 32.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UGA 32(14:37 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 32. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at UGA 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 32(13:59 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at UGA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 43(13:40 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 43(13:39 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 47.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47(13:05 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 47 for -6 yards. D.Edwards FUMBLES forced by L.Bumphus. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-T.McDonald at UGA 47. Tackled by UGA at UGA 47.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(12:55 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by J.Hyatt at UGA 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Starks K.Ringo at UGA 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 40(12:38 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by C.Tillman at UGA 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 35(12:19 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-G.Mincey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 40(12:03 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by C.Tillman at UGA 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 34(11:37 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by J.Hyatt at UGA 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TENN 30(11:13 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-TEN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 35(10:51 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by P.Fant at UGA 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TENN 37(10:09 - 1st) C.McGrath 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 52 yards from TEN 35 to the UGA 13. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at UGA 20.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(10:02 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by A.Smith at UGA 20. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(9:35 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to TEN 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald; K.Garland at TEN 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 13(9:00 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 13(8:55 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - UGA 13(8:49 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to TEN End Zone for 13 yards. S.Bennett for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(8:32 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Warren at TEN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at TEN 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 31(8:19 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by J.Warren at TEN 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon J.Carter at TEN 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 37(8:01 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-G.Mincey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 32(7:43 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at TEN 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - TENN 35(7:09 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at TEN 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TENN 41(6:46 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TENN 41(6:37 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 41 yards to UGA 18 Center-TEN. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 18(6:30 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at UGA 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - UGA 16(5:53 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 16. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at UGA 24.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UGA 24(5:11 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Blaylock.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UGA 24(5:05 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 75 yards to TEN 1 Center-UGA. Downed by UGA.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 1(4:54 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson M.Starks at TEN 4.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 4(4:38 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at TEN 5.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TENN 5(3:59 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TEN 1 for -4 yards (J.Carter) H.Hooker FUMBLES forced by J.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-J.Spraggins at TEN 1. Tackled by UGA at TEN 1. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TENN 1(3:49 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 36 yards to TEN 37 Center-TEN. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(3:32 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at TEN 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(3:16 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 38 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UGA at TEN 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 38(2:52 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Beal at TEN 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TENN 41(2:28 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TENN 41(2:24 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 38 yards to UGA 21 Center-TEN. Fair catch by L.McConkey. PENALTY on TEN-W.Wright Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(2:14 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at UGA 37.
|+49 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 37(1:31 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 37. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 37. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough K.Hadden at TEN 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14(0:56 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to TEN 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 7(0:21 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to TEN 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Banks T.McDonald at TEN 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 4(15:00 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to TEN 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus at TEN 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 5(14:24 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to TEN 5. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at TEN 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Rosemy-Jacksaint for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(14:17 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour at TEN 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 25(13:45 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at TEN 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TENN 30(13:20 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Warren. PENALTY on UGA-J.Bullard Defensive Holding 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(13:14 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at TEN 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 44(12:54 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at TEN 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 46(12:29 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 46. Catch made by J.Warren at TEN 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45(12:07 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to UGA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at UGA 43.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TENN 43(11:30 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman. PENALTY on UGA-K.Ringo Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33(11:23 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by C.Tillman at UGA 33. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ringo at UGA 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(11:01 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to UGA 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 11(10:41 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to UGA 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ingram-Dawkins at UGA 9.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TENN 9(10:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-J.Crawford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TENN 14(10:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-J.Carvin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TENN 19(9:44 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for P.Fant.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - TENN 26(9:40 - 2nd) C.McGrath 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the UGA End Zone. Fair catch by D.Edwards.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(9:36 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough K.Garland at UGA 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 34(8:48 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Banks R.Harrison at UGA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 38(8:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 38(8:04 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at UGA 39.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UGA 39(7:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on UGA-B.Bowers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - UGA 34(7:22 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at UGA 37.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UGA 37(6:48 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 32 yards to TEN 31 Center-UGA. Downed by J.Dumas-Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 31(6:41 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at TEN 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 48(6:24 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to UGA 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Smith M.Williams at UGA 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 45(6:02 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to UGA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Beal at UGA 43.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TENN 43(5:37 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to UGA 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 43.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 43(5:13 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to UGA 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - TENN 39(4:59 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass INTERCEPTED at UGA End Zone. Intercepted by K.Ringo at UGA End Zone. Tackled by TEN at UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(4:52 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus at UGA 25.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 25(4:09 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at UGA 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(3:30 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 45. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 46(3:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to TEN 46. Catch made by D.Edwards at TEN 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(2:28 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEN 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Banks J.Mitchell at TEN 43.
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - UGA 43(1:37 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by L.McConkey at TEN 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at TEN 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(1:00 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to TEN 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas at TEN 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 24(0:52 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to TEN 24. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at TEN 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 18(0:18 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to TEN 18. Catch made by L.McConkey at TEN 18. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at TEN 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10(0:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to TEN 10. Catch made by K.McIntosh at TEN 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at TEN 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 2(0:07 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|Field Goal
3 & 2 - UGA 9(0:03 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-S.Bennett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at TEN 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 28(14:31 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 28. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at TEN 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TENN 34(14:08 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at TEN 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 34(13:45 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Chambliss at TEN 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(13:30 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chambliss at TEN 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 40(13:05 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at TEN 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(12:35 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 47. Gain of 3 yards. ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 50(12:05 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to UGA 41 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at UGA 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 41(11:45 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at UGA 46 for -5 yards (J.Dumas-Johnson)
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - TENN 46(11:15 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to UGA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Starks; C.Chambliss at UGA 44.
|Sack
3 & 13 - TENN 44(10:49 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at UGA 50 for -6 yards (W.Brinson)
|Punt
4 & 19 - TENN 50(10:04 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts 37 yards to UGA 13 Center-TEN. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 13(9:53 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Terry at UGA 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UGA 17(9:19 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 17(9:15 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 17. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter; J.Mitchell at UGA 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(8:36 - 3rd) B.Bowers rushed to UGA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UGA 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 32(8:04 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UGA 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(7:33 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at UGA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UGA 37(6:55 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UGA 37.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 37(6:15 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 37. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 40(5:35 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to TEN 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald; J.Mitchell at TEN 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 33(4:49 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Young; S.Page at TEN 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 31(4:05 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to TEN 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; J.McCollough at TEN 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 26(3:25 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to TEN 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 23(2:45 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to TEN 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at TEN 21.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - UGA 21(2:00 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to TEN 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Page at TEN 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UGA 28(1:22 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-B.Thorson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(1:09 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by at TEN 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 29(0:44 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Starks; T.Smith at TEN 44.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(0:31 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 37 for -7 yards. J.Wright FUMBLES forced by J.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-T.Ingram-Dawkins at TEN 37. Tackled by at TEN 37.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 34(0:19 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 34. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at TEN 43. PENALTY on TEN-TEN Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 29(0:04 - 3rd) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at TEN 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to TEN 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at TEN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 47(14:42 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 47(14:39 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 46.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 46(14:14 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 46. Catch made by C.Tillman at UGA 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(13:49 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to UGA 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour at UGA 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 33(13:26 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to UGA 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at UGA 30.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TENN 30(13:03 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman. PENALTY on UGA-K.Ringo Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 20(12:55 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to UGA 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at UGA 17.
|Sack
2 & 7 - TENN 17(12:26 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at UGA 22 for -5 yards (T.Marshall)
|Penalty
3 & 12 - TENN 22(11:55 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-J.Crawford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 17 - TENN 27(11:43 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at UGA 33 for -6 yards (J.Bullard)
|Penalty
4 & 23 - TENN 33(10:51 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-D.Wright False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 28 - TENN 38(10:40 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at UGA 41 for yards (M.Williams) PENALTY on UGA-M.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23(10:14 - 4th) H.Hooker scrambles to UGA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at UGA 19.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TENN 19(9:51 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TENN 19(9:43 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at UGA 23 for -4 yards (J.Bullard)
|No Gain
4 & 10 - TENN 23(9:14 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23(9:07 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Eason at UGA 21.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UGA 21(8:27 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 26 for yards. Tackled by T.Flowers; K.Hadden at UGA 26. PENALTY on UGA-W.McClendon Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 21 - UGA 12(7:58 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at UGA 13.
|+2 YD
3 & 20 - UGA 13(7:14 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at UGA 15.
|Punt
4 & 18 - UGA 15(6:27 - 4th) B.Thorson punts 46 yards to TEN 39 Center-UGA. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 39(6:16 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to TEN 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at TEN 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 45(6:00 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 45. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at UGA 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 46(5:45 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 46. Catch made by B.McCoy at UGA 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 35. PENALTY on UGA-C.Chambliss Defensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(5:18 - 4th) H.Hooker scrambles to UGA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TENN 34(4:53 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - TENN 34(4:38 - 4th) H.Hooker scrambles to UGA 33 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lassiter at UGA 33.
|+28 YD
4 & 8 - TENN 33(4:35 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by J.Hyatt at UGA 33. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 5(4:18 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to UGA End Zone for 5 yards. J.Wright for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 4th) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 4th) C.McGrath kicks onside 11 from TEN 35 to TEN 46. D.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at TEN 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 46(4:14 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to TEN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 44.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 44(4:07 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to TEN 48 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 48.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UGA 48(4:03 - 4th) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UGA 48(3:56 - 4th) B.Thorson punts 48 yards to TEN End Zone Center-UGA. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 20(3:47 - 4th) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by UGA at TEN 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 29(3:29 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to TEN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; N.Stackhouse at TEN 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 32(3:19 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 32. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UGA at TEN 39.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TENN 39(3:03 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for P.Fant.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TENN 39(2:56 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - TENN 39(2:51 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at TEN 39.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(2:42 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to TEN 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey; R.Harrison at TEN 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 38(1:54 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to TEN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at TEN 35.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 35(1:06 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to TEN 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at TEN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(0:24 - 4th) S.Bennett kneels at the TEN 27.
-
TROY
UL
14
17
4th 9:42 ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
24
4th 12:37 ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
0
1st 1:50 ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
7
7
1st 0:36 FS2
-
HOU
SMU
14
20
1st 2:06 NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
14
7
1st 3:16 FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
0
1st 0:00 CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
0
1st 14:55 PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
3
1st 12:26 ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
0
1st 12:17 NBC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
0
1st 12:04 ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
0
1st 13:55 BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
0
1st 13:05 SECN
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+