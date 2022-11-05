Drive Chart
|
|
|BYU
|BOISE
Key Players
|
J. Hall
3 QB
377 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 82 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Green
10 QB
220 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 14 RuYds
Touchdown 9:01
J.Hall rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. J.Hall for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
6:06
pos
6
0
Touchdown 0:35
T.Green pass complete to BYU 16. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 16. Gain of 16 yards. L.Caples for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
2:53
pos
7
6
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 10:27
T.Green pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by E.McAlister at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. E.McAlister for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
72
yds
4:30
pos
7
13
Field Goal 6:24
J.Oldroyd 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
8
plays
76
yds
4:04
pos
10
14
Touchdown 0:24
J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 24. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 24. Gain of 24 yards. P.Nacua for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
83
yds
2:26
pos
16
14
Touchdown 9:48
G.Holani rushed to BYU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
78
yds
5:40
pos
17
20
Touchdown 8:16
J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by H.Ropati at BOISE 48. Gain of 48 yards. H.Ropati for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
64
yds
1:33
pos
23
21
Touchdown 6:28
G.Holani rushed to BYU End Zone for 11 yards. G.Holani for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
65
yds
1:44
pos
24
27
Touchdown 1:46
J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 6. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 6. Gain of 6 yards. P.Nacua for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
9
plays
75
yds
4:42
pos
30
28
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|17
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|19
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|532
|335
|Total Plays
|74
|53
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|115
|Rush Attempts
|32
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|377
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|29-42
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|4-42.3
|Return Yards
|0
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|377
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|532
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|29/42
|377
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|12
|82
|1
|48
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|12
|46
|0
|18
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|5
|28
|0
|10
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|17
|14
|157
|2
|27
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|3
|3
|82
|1
|48
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|4
|2
|38
|0
|22
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|4
|2
|34
|0
|21
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|6
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
L. Lunt 80 TE
|L. Lunt
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/1
|25
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
T. Gunther 36 WR
|T. Gunther
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|17/23
|220
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|6
|5
|81
|1
|23
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|4
|3
|50
|0
|24
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|3
|2
|33
|1
|24
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|3
|2
|24
|0
|23
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|4
|42.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 28(14:42 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(14:28 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 41(13:51 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 46.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(13:19 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by L.Lunt at BYU 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 40. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Biggers Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40(12:53 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 40. Catch made by C.Roberts at BOISE 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24(12:32 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 18(11:20 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 18. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 18. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 13(10:54 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 9(10:20 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to BOISE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 8.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BYU 8(9:37 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 8. Catch made by H.Ropati at BOISE 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 3(9:01 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. J.Hall for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE 5. Fair catch by BOISE.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(8:48 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 29(8:18 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 29.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 28(7:42 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 29(7:34 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 43 yards to BYU 28 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(7:27 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-BYU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 23(7:27 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 24 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 24.
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - BYU 24(6:55 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 24. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 37(6:22 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 37. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(6:05 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 43(5:11 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 42(5:11 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 42(5:05 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BYU 33(4:22 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BYU 33(3:40 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(3:29 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 33. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(3:17 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 40(3:03 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 35 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 35. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45(2:24 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 45. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(2:03 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 15(1:31 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 16(0:40 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BYU 16. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 16. Gain of 16 yards. L.Caples for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(0:34 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by L.Katoa at BYU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 34.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34(15:00 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47(14:29 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 47. Catch made by L.Katoa at BOISE 47. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(14:02 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 34.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BYU 34(13:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-BYU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - BYU 39(12:49 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - BYU 24(12:42 - 2nd) J.Hall pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 16. Intercepted by J.Skinner at BOISE 16. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BOISE 32.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(12:33 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 33(12:08 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 37.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 37(11:27 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 37(11:13 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 59 yards to BYU 4 Center-BOISE. Downed by BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 4(11:01 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 6.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 6(10:17 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 6. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 6. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 17(9:49 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 17. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 17. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 28(9:26 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 32.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 32(8:42 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 32. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 46(8:16 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 46(8:03 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BYU 42(7:28 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 42(7:16 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 38 yards to BOISE 4 Center-BYU. Downed by BYU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 4(7:06 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 7(6:42 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 13.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 13(6:03 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 12.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 12(5:33 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 33 yards to BOISE 45 Center-BOISE. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45(5:17 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 44(4:43 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 44. Catch made by M.Wake at BOISE 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 37(3:42 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by K.Hill at BOISE 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 32(3:16 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 32(2:39 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to BOISE 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 24(1:53 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 24. Catch made by K.Hill at BOISE 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 21(1:18 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 18.
|Int
2 & 7 - BYU 18(0:34 - 2nd) J.Hall pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE End Zone. Intercepted by R.Robinson at BOISE End Zone. Tackled by BYU at BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 10(0:14 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 10(0:10 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 10. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BYU 1(0:01 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(14:50 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 36(14:34 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(14:18 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 43.
|+24 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 43(13:47 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 43. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 43. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(13:13 - 3rd) T.Green scrambles to BYU 28 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 28(12:50 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BYU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 25(12:08 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BYU 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(11:33 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BYU 19. Catch made by G.Holani at BYU 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 11(11:11 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BYU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 9(10:38 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by E.McAlister at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. E.McAlister for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 59 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU 6. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26(10:25 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 26. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 32(10:05 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|+48 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 32(9:57 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to BOISE 20 for 48 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 20(9:11 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 10(8:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on BYU-H.LaChance False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 15(8:13 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 13.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BYU 13(7:34 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - BYU 13(7:32 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to BOISE 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 3.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - BYU 3(6:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on BYU-H.LaChance False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BYU 15(6:33 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 51 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE 14. Fair catch by BOISE.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:26 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 30(6:06 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 33(5:29 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 34.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 34(4:47 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(4:19 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 37(4:16 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 41(3:42 - 3rd) T.Green scrambles to BOISE 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 44(2:58 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 34 yards to BYU 22 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by T.Gunther.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22(2:51 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 22. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 22. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43(2:25 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43(2:22 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 41(2:04 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 41(1:52 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 41. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27(1:35 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 24(0:36 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 24. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 24. Gain of 24 yards. P.Nacua for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 55 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE 10. T.Crowe returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(0:20 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 22. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 31(15:00 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(14:49 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 37.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 37(14:19 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(13:41 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BYU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 36(13:17 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by T.Hopper at BYU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 31(12:44 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BYU 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(12:14 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BYU 23. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 15(11:44 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BYU 15. Catch made by B.Bowens at BYU 15. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 8(11:13 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BYU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 5(10:38 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BYU 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 1(9:52 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BYU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:45 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 4th) J.Dalmas kicks 40 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU 25. T.Gunther returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(9:41 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 39(9:03 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 39(8:58 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48(8:30 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by H.Ropati at BOISE 48. Gain of 48 yards. H.Ropati for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 4th) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE 5. Out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(8:12 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 35. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 48.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(7:48 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by E.McAlister at BYU 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 24.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(7:14 - 4th) T.Green rushed to BYU 11 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(6:40 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BYU End Zone for 11 yards. G.Holani for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:28 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 4th) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:28 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 25. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48(6:02 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 48. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 40(5:30 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 39(4:45 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 36.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(4:08 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by H.Ropati at BOISE 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 7(3:22 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BYU 6(2:42 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BYU 6(2:38 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 6.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - BYU 6(1:52 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 6. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 6. Gain of 6 yards. P.Nacua for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 4th) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:46 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:42 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 25. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BOISE 27. PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - BOISE 15(1:34 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - BOISE 15(1:28 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 15. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 27.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - BOISE 27(1:06 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
