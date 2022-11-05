Drive Chart
BYU
BOISE

Key Players
J. Hall 3 QB
377 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 82 RuYds, RuTD
T. Green 10 QB
220 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 14 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:01
J.Hall rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. J.Hall for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
6:06
pos
6
0
Point After TD 8:48
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 0:35
T.Green pass complete to BYU 16. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 16. Gain of 16 yards. L.Caples for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
2:53
pos
7
6
Point After TD 0:36
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:27
T.Green pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by E.McAlister at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. E.McAlister for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
72
yds
4:30
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:30
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Field Goal 6:24
J.Oldroyd 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
8
plays
76
yds
4:04
pos
10
14
Touchdown 0:24
J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 24. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 24. Gain of 24 yards. P.Nacua for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
83
yds
2:26
pos
16
14
Point After TD 0:25
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:48
G.Holani rushed to BYU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
78
yds
5:40
pos
17
20
Point After TD 9:45
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 8:16
J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by H.Ropati at BOISE 48. Gain of 48 yards. H.Ropati for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
64
yds
1:33
pos
23
21
Point After TD 8:12
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 6:28
G.Holani rushed to BYU End Zone for 11 yards. G.Holani for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
65
yds
1:44
pos
24
27
Point After TD 6:28
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
28
Touchdown 1:46
J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 6. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 6. Gain of 6 yards. P.Nacua for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
9
plays
75
yds
4:42
pos
30
28
Point After TD 1:46
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 17
Rushing 6 8
Passing 19 8
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 7-12 4-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 532 335
Total Plays 74 53
Avg Gain 7.2 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 155 115
Rush Attempts 32 30
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 3.8
Yards Passing 377 220
Comp. - Att. 29-42 17-23
Yards Per Pass 9.0 9.2
Penalties - Yards 4-20 4-45
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 1-38.0 4-42.3
Return Yards 0 16
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-16
Safeties 0 0
1234T
BYU 5-5 70101431
Boise State 6-3 7071428
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 377 PASS YDS 220
155 RUSH YDS 115
532 TOTAL YDS 335
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hall  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 377 3 2 158.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 2245 21 3 153.1
J. Hall 29/42 377 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hall  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 184 0
J. Hall 12 82 1 48
L. Katoa  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 278 2
L. Katoa 12 46 0 18
H. Ropati  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Ropati 5 28 0 10
P. Nacua  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 156 4
P. Nacua 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
P. Nacua  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
17 14 157 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 382 3
P. Nacua 17 14 157 2 27
H. Ropati  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 82 1
H. Ropati 3 3 82 1 48
C. Roberts  27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 231 2
C. Roberts 4 2 38 0 22
B. Cosper  20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 237 1
B. Cosper 4 2 34 0 21
K. Hill  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 410 4
K. Hill 6 4 24 0 11
L. Katoa  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 59 0
L. Katoa 2 2 21 0 12
L. Lunt  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
L. Lunt 1 1 14 0 14
M. Wake  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 34 0
M. Wake 1 1 7 0 7
I. Rex  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 175 3
I. Rex 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
6/11 27/27
J. Oldroyd 1/1 25 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Rehkow  24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
R. Rehkow 1 38.0 1 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Nyberg  23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
H. Nyberg 1 20.0 20 0
T. Gunther  36 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
T. Gunther 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 220 2 0 183.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 862 4 4 137.8
T. Green 17/23 220 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 73 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 657 6
G. Holani 20 73 2 11
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 400 5
A. Jeanty 5 17 0 5
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 258 5
T. Green 5 14 0 13
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 228 2
L. Caples 6 5 81 1 23
S. Cobbs  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 256 2
S. Cobbs 4 3 50 0 24
E. McAlister  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 92 0
E. McAlister 3 2 33 1 24
R. Smith  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 131 1
R. Smith 3 2 24 0 23
T. Hopper  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 65 0
T. Hopper 2 2 9 0 5
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 75 0
D. Koetter 1 1 8 0 8
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 136 3
G. Holani 1 1 8 0 8
B. Bowens  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 237 2
B. Bowens 2 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Robinson  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Robinson 0-0 0.0 1
J. Skinner  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Skinner 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
14/17 27/27
J. Dalmas 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 0 0
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 4 42.3 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Crowe  33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
T. Crowe 1 12.0 12 0
C. Wright  83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
C. Wright 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 6:06 12 75 TD
7:27 BYU 23 3:58 9 44 Downs
0:36 BYU 25 3:03 5 51 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 BYU 4 3:55 8 55 Punt
5:17 BOISE 45 4:54 8 27 INT
0:14 BOISE 10 0:14 3 9 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 BYU 25 4:04 8 66 FG
2:51 BYU 22 2:26 7 83 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 BYU 36 1:33 4 64 TD
6:28 BYU 25 4:42 9 75 TD
1:00 BOISE 27 1:00 2 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:54 BOISE 25 1:27 3 4 Punt
3:29 BOISE 33 2:53 6 67 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:33 BOISE 32 1:32 3 5 Punt
7:06 BOISE 4 1:49 3 8 Punt
0:23 BOISE 20 0:09 1 0 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 29 4:30 10 72 TD
6:26 BOISE 25 3:35 7 19 Punt
0:25 BOISE 22 5:40 12 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:12 BOISE 35 1:44 4 65 TD
1:46 BOISE 25 0:46 4 2 Downs

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 28.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 28
(14:42 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 36.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(14:28 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 41.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 41
(13:51 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 46.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(13:19 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by L.Lunt at BYU 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 40. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Biggers Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40
(12:53 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 40. Catch made by C.Roberts at BOISE 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 24.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24
(12:32 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 18.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 18
(11:20 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 18. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 18. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 13.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 13
(10:54 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 9.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 9
(10:20 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to BOISE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 8.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - BYU 8
(9:37 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 8. Catch made by H.Ropati at BOISE 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 3.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 3
(9:01 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. J.Hall for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:48 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:54 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE 5. Fair catch by BOISE.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(8:48 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 29.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 29
(8:18 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 29.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 28
(7:42 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 29
(7:34 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 43 yards to BYU 28 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.

BYU
Cougars
 - Downs (9 plays, 44 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 28
(7:27 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-BYU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 23
(7:27 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 24 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 24.
+13 YD
2 & 14 - BYU 24
(6:55 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 24. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 37.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 37
(6:22 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 37. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 44.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(6:05 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 43.
No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 43
(5:11 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(5:11 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 42
(5:05 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BYU 33
(4:22 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.
No Gain
4 & 1 - BYU 33
(3:40 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 33.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(3:29 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 33. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(3:17 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 40.
No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 40
(3:03 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 35 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 35. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45
(2:24 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 45. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 22.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(2:03 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 15.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 15
(1:31 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BYU 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 16.
+16 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 16
(0:40 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BYU 16. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 16. Gain of 16 yards. L.Caples for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:36 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.

BYU
Cougars
 - Interception (5 plays, 51 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(0:34 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by L.Katoa at BYU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 34.
+18 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34
(15:00 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47
(14:29 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 47. Catch made by L.Katoa at BOISE 47. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(14:02 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 34.
Penalty
2 & 8 - BYU 34
(13:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-BYU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 13 - BYU 39
(12:49 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
1 & 10 - BYU 24
(12:42 - 2nd) J.Hall pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 16. Intercepted by J.Skinner at BOISE 16. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BOISE 32.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32
(12:33 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 33.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 33
(12:08 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 37.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 37
(11:27 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 37
(11:13 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 59 yards to BYU 4 Center-BOISE. Downed by BOISE.

BYU
Cougars
 - Punt (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 4
(11:01 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 6.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 6
(10:17 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 6. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 6. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 18.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 17
(9:49 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 17. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 17. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 28.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 28
(9:26 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 32.
+22 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 32
(8:42 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 32. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(8:16 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 46
(8:03 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 42.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BYU 42
(7:28 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 42
(7:16 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 38 yards to BOISE 4 Center-BYU. Downed by BYU.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 4
(7:06 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 7.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 7
(6:42 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 13.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 13
(6:03 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 12.
Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 12
(5:33 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 33 yards to BOISE 45 Center-BOISE. Out of bounds.

BYU
Cougars
 - Interception (8 plays, 27 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(5:17 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 44.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 44
(4:43 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 44. Catch made by M.Wake at BOISE 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 37.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 37
(3:42 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by K.Hill at BOISE 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(3:16 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 32.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 32
(2:39 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to BOISE 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 24.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 24
(1:53 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 24. Catch made by K.Hill at BOISE 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 21.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 21
(1:18 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 18.
Int
2 & 7 - BYU 18
(0:34 - 2nd) J.Hall pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE End Zone. Intercepted by R.Robinson at BOISE End Zone. Tackled by BYU at BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - Fumble (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(0:23 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green sacked at BOISE 20 for 0 yards (BYU) T.Green FUMBLES forced by BYU. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-BYU at BOISE 10. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 10.

BYU
Cougars
 - End of Half (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 10
(0:14 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 10
(0:10 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 10. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 1.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BYU 1
(0:01 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 1.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 29.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29
(14:50 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 37.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 36
(14:34 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 39.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(14:18 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 43.
+24 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 43
(13:47 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 43. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 43. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 33.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(13:13 - 3rd) T.Green scrambles to BYU 28 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 28.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 28
(12:50 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BYU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 25.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 25
(12:08 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BYU 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 19.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19
(11:33 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BYU 19. Catch made by G.Holani at BYU 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 11.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 11
(11:11 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BYU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 9.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 9
(10:38 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by E.McAlister at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. E.McAlister for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:30 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.

BYU
Cougars
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 66 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:30 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 59 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU 6. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 26.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(10:25 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 26. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 32.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 32
(10:05 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
+48 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 32
(9:57 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to BOISE 20 for 48 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 20.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 20
(9:11 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 10.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 10
(8:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on BYU-H.LaChance False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 15
(8:13 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 13.
No Gain
2 & 13 - BYU 13
(7:34 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
+10 YD
3 & 13 - BYU 13
(7:32 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to BOISE 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 3.
Penalty
4 & Goal - BYU 3
(6:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on BYU-H.LaChance False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - BYU 15
(6:33 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:26 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 51 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE 14. Fair catch by BOISE.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(6:26 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 30.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 30
(6:06 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 33.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 33
(5:29 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 34.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 34
(4:47 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(4:19 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 37
(4:16 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 41.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 41
(3:42 - 3rd) T.Green scrambles to BOISE 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 44.
Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 44
(2:58 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 34 yards to BYU 22 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by T.Gunther.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 83 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(2:51 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 22. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 22. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BYU 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(2:25 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43
(2:22 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(2:04 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 41
(1:52 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 41. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 27.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27
(1:35 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to BOISE 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 24.
+24 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 24
(0:36 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 24. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 24. Gain of 24 yards. P.Nacua for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:25 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 78 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:25 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 55 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE 10. T.Crowe returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 22.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(0:20 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 22. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 31.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 31
(15:00 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 36.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(14:49 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 37.
+23 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 37
(14:19 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 40.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(13:41 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BYU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 36.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 36
(13:17 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BYU 36. Catch made by T.Hopper at BYU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 31.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 31
(12:44 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BYU 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 23.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23
(12:14 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BYU 23. Catch made by L.Caples at BYU 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 15.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 15
(11:44 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BYU 15. Catch made by B.Bowens at BYU 15. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 8.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 8
(11:13 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BYU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 5.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 5
(10:38 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BYU 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 1
(9:52 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BYU End Zone for 1 yards. G.Holani for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:45 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 64 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:45 - 4th) J.Dalmas kicks 40 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU 25. T.Gunther returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(9:41 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BYU 39.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 39
(9:03 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 39
(8:58 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 48.
+48 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48
(8:30 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by H.Ropati at BOISE 48. Gain of 48 yards. H.Ropati for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:12 - 4th) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:12 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE 5. Out of bounds.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(8:12 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 35. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 48.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48
(7:48 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by E.McAlister at BYU 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 24.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 24
(7:14 - 4th) T.Green rushed to BYU 11 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 11.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11
(6:40 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BYU End Zone for 11 yards. G.Holani for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:28 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:28 - 4th) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(6:28 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 25. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 48.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48
(6:02 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 48. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 40.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 40
(5:30 - 4th) L.Katoa rushed to BOISE 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 39.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 39
(4:45 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 36.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(4:08 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by H.Ropati at BOISE 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 7.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 7
(3:22 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 6.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BYU 6
(2:42 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BYU 6
(2:38 - 4th) J.Hall rushed to BOISE 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 6.
+6 YD
4 & Goal - BYU 6
(1:52 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BOISE 6. Catch made by P.Nacua at BOISE 6. Gain of 6 yards. P.Nacua for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
PAT Good
(1:46 - 4th) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

BSU
Broncos
 - Downs (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:46 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:46 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:42 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 25. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BOISE 27. PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - BOISE 15
(1:34 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+12 YD
3 & 20 - BOISE 15
(1:28 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 15. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BYU at BOISE 27.
No Gain
4 & 8 - BOISE 27
(1:06 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.

BYU
Cougars
 - End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27
(1:00 - 4th) J.Hall kneels at the BOISE 28.
No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 28
(0:34 - 4th) J.Hall kneels at the BOISE 29.
NCAA FB Scores