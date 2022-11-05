|
UL Monroe comes from 21 down to beat Texas State, 31-30
MONROE, La. (AP) Malik Jackson scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give Louisiana-Monroe the lead, and Texas State missed a field goal with seven seconds left as the Warhawks held on for a 31-30 victory on Saturday night.
UL Monroe (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) could not move the football after it took the lead, going three-and-out and fumbling the ball away on its last two possessions. Texas State (3-6, 1-4) punted and turned the ball over on downs before driving to the Warhawks' 21 for Seth Keller's 38-yard field goal attempt.
Layne Hatcher threw a pair of touchdown passes to Javen Banks, and Lincoln Pare ran for a score as Texas State took a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
Chandler Rogers caught a short touchdown pass from Will Derrick and hit Tyrone Howell with a 46-yard scoring strike to bring UL Monroe back, making it 24-17 at halftime, and his 18-yard pass to Howell got the Warhawks within three, 27-24 with 6:25 left in the third.
Rogers was 28 of 40 for 310 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception for UL Monroe (3-6, 2-3). Howell finished with 12 catches for 176 yards and both touchdowns.
L. Hatcher
3 QB
237 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 12 RuYds
T. Howell
4 WR
176 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 12 RECs
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|367
|380
|Total Plays
|73
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|67
|Rush Attempts
|32
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|237
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|29-41
|29-41
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|3-47.7
|Return Yards
|73
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-58
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|237
|PASS YDS
|313
|130
|RUSH YDS
|67
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|380
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|29/41
|237
|2
|0
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|25
|100
|1
|22
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|3
|18
|0
|14
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|4
|12
|0
|12
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|9
|8
|92
|0
|47
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|3
|3
|46
|0
|18
J. Banks 1 WR
|J. Banks
|7
|3
|27
|2
|11
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|6
|6
|22
|0
|12
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|3
|2
|20
|0
|16
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|4
|1
|15
|0
|15
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|3
|3
|5
|0
|4
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
T. Lyons 86 TE
|T. Lyons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|4-3
|0.0
|0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|2-1
|1.0
|0
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|2-7
|1.0
|0
J. Morris 0 S
|J. Morris
|2-5
|0.0
|0
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|2-1
|1.5
|0
B. Holloway 37 LB
|B. Holloway
|2-6
|0.0
|0
C. Mills 7 CB
|C. Mills
|1-3
|0.0
|0
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|1-5
|0.5
|0
D. Good 15 RB
|D. Good
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Spears 12 S
|T. Spears
|1-6
|0.0
|0
D. Sears 96 DL
|D. Sears
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Ratcliff 97 DL
|D. Ratcliff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Bell 33 LB
|B. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|0-5
|0.0
|0
C. Rogers 12 QB
|C. Rogers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
K. Rodgers 3 CB
|K. Rodgers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Mask 5 S
|D. Mask
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|3/4
|41
|3/3
|12
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|3
|37.7
|2
|42
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|1
|58.0
|58
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|28/40
|310
|2
|1
W. Derrick 80 WR
|W. Derrick
|1/1
|3
|1
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|12
|47
|1
|15
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|5
|12
|0
|4
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|12
|0
|12
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|10
|-3
|0
|9
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|16
|12
|176
|2
|46
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|3
|3
|37
|0
|29
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|5
|3
|20
|0
|16
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|6
|3
|11
|0
|4
F. Lloyd Jr. 0 WR
|F. Lloyd Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
N. Quinlan 87 TE
|N. Quinlan
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
W. Derrick 80 WR
|W. Derrick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Driggers 2 LB
|T. Driggers
|8-1
|0.0
|0
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|7-3
|0.0
|0
Q. Ledet Jr. 5 DT
|Q. Ledet Jr.
|5-1
|0.5
|0
L. Tillery 0 CB
|L. Tillery
|4-1
|0.0
|0
K. Snyder 12 DE
|K. Snyder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Johnson 21 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
D. Godsey Jr. 13 CB
|D. Godsey Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
I. Humphries 22 S
|I. Humphries
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Thomas 91 DT
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Vigers 7 CB
|C. Vigers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bailey 8 LB
|J. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
F. Gardner 33 LB
|F. Gardner
|1-1
|0.5
|0
K. Calligan 30 S
|K. Calligan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Odom 3 S
|T. Odom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|0-2
|0.0
|0
T. Williams 6 S
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
S. Hines 15 S
|S. Hines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|1/1
|31
|4/4
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|3
|47.7
|1
|51
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|6
|18.5
|34
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at TXST 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(14:37 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks (D.Mayberry).
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(14:34 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at TXST 50.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(14:11 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 50. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 50. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(13:30 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ULM 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 16(13:03 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10(12:28 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULM 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 10(11:59 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 10. Catch made by A.Hawkins at ULM 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - TXSTSM 8(11:21 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 8. Catch made by J.Banks at ULM 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Banks for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:12 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 56 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 9. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Holloway at ULM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(11:04 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 30(10:58 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; D.Mask at ULM 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 35(10:32 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ULM 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(10:10 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 43. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 43. Gain of 7 yards. F.Lloyd ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - LAMON 50(9:34 - 1st) B.Mortimer rushed to TXST 38 for 12 yards. B.Mortimer FUMBLES forced by A.Edwards. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-T.Spears at TXST 38. Tackled by ULM at TXST 38.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(9:27 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 40 for 22 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(9:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by A.Hawkins at ULM 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 36(8:38 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 36. Catch made by R.Groves at ULM 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(8:22 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 13.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 13(7:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 13(7:41 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(7:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 11. Catch made by J.Banks at ULM 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Banks for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 58 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 7. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez at ULM 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 19(7:00 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; J.Revels at ULM 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - LAMON 18(6:35 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by N.Quinlan at ULM 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ULM 22.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 22(5:58 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; L.Bell at ULM 19.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LAMON 19(5:28 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 43 yards to TXST 38 Center-ULM. A.Hawkins returned punt from the TXST 38. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 4.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 4(5:07 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; D.Mayberry at ULM 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 3(4:33 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. L.Pare for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:27 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 51 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 14. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez; P.Tuggle at ULM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:21 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick (N.Ezidore).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:18 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Mask; J.Morris at ULM 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(3:45 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 41. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Mask; S.Tupou at TXST 49.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(3:12 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 49. Catch made by A.Henry at TXST 49. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(2:40 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to TXST 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; N.Ezidore at TXST 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 19(1:54 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - LAMON 19(1:47 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to TXST 10 for 9 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 10(1:19 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to TXST 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; L.Harris at TXST 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 9(0:40 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 9. Catch made by B.Mortimer at TXST 9. Gain of 4 yards. B.Mortimer ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - LAMON 5(0:01 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to TXST 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; L.Bell at TXST 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - LAMON 3(15:00 - 2nd) W.Derrick pass complete to TXST 3. Catch made by C.Rogers at TXST 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Rogers for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(14:54 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at TXST 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(14:34 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 29. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at TXST 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(14:01 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at TXST 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(13:48 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 43 for 3 yards. L.Pare ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 43(13:12 - 2nd) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Webb; L.Tillery at TXST 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 46(12:28 - 2nd) L.Hatcher scrambles to TXST 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Gardner at TXST 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 46(11:51 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards to ULM 17 Center-TXST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 17(11:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 17. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bell; B.Holloway at ULM 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 19(11:14 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 19. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at ULM 21.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 21(10:43 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 21. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 21. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Mills; T.Spears at ULM 47. PENALTY on TXST-B.Bell Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on TXST-B.Bell Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(10:31 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on TXST-C.Mills Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(10:22 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 23(10:19 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 23. Catch made by Z.Jackson at TXST 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAMON 9(9:54 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LAMON 9(9:43 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to TXST 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; S.Tupou at TXST 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAMON 5(9:08 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at TXST 14 for -9 yards (N.Mbanasor; S.Tupou)
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - LAMON 21(8:24 - 2nd) C.Sutherland 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST End Zone. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Glass; C.Mills at TXST 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(8:13 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hines; T.Williams at TXST 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 31(7:46 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; J.Johnson at TXST 29.
|+47 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(7:13 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 29. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 29. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 24.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(6:41 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by L.Pare at ULM 24. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 26.
|-6 YD
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 26(5:53 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at ULM 26. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; Q.Drake at ULM 32.
|+14 YD
3 & 18 - TXSTSM 32(5:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by R.Groves at ULM 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Godsey at ULM 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 25(4:35 - 2nd) S.Keller 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 62 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 3. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez at ULM 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(4:24 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 20 for -3 yards (J.Revels)
|Penalty
2 & 13 - LAMON 20(4:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-T.Howell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - LAMON 15(3:43 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 15. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at ULM 18.
|+17 YD
3 & 15 - LAMON 18(3:09 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at ULM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(2:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 35(2:35 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 35(2:31 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 35. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Good at ULM 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(1:59 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by TXST at ULM 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - LAMON 45(1:50 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; B.Holloway at TXST 48.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LAMON 48(1:16 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 44 for -8 yards (N.Ezidore)
|Punt
4 & 14 - LAMON 44(1:10 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 49 yards to TXST 7 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 7(1:04 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 7(1:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 7. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 7. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at TXST 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 15(0:53 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Godsey at TXST 16.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 16(0:50 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards to ULM 42 Center-TXST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(0:45 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell (S.Tupou).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 42(0:13 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 42. Gain of 12 yards. T.Howell ran out of bounds.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(0:32 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by T.Howell at TXST 46. Gain of 46 yards. T.Howell for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 42 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST 23. I.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.Gardner; M.Gray at TXST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(0:17 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by J.Jeter at TXST 43. Gain of 0 yards. J.Jeter ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(0:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(0:07 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by J.Jeter at TXST 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 57 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 8. Out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 29 for -6 yards (N.Mbanasor)
|Int
2 & 16 - LAMON 29(14:45 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 39. Intercepted by D.Mask at ULM 39. Tackled by J.Frett at ULM 24.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(14:22 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to ULM 15 for 9 yards. L.Pare ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 15(14:08 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to ULM 9 for yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 9. PENALTY on TXST-E.Lovell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 25(13:36 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 25(12:49 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by J.Jeter at ULM 25. Gain of 1 yards. J.Jeter ran out of bounds.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(12:49 - 3rd) S.Keller 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(12:39 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 36(12:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher scrambles to ULM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 33(12:04 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at ULM 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 27.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LAMON 27(11:41 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to ULM 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 27.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(11:36 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; L.Harris at ULM 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 29(11:07 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; J.Revels at ULM 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(10:56 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 44. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at ULM 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 46(10:03 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 46. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(9:30 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(9:25 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by B.Knight at TXST 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at TXST 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 37(8:49 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to TXST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at TXST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(8:14 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(8:10 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to TXST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; J.Morris at TXST 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 32(7:46 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by T.Howell at TXST 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(7:05 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to TXST 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 18(6:29 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by T.Howell at TXST 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Howell for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 3rd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 63 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST 2. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Odom; B.Mortimer at TXST 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(6:18 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at TXST 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 32(6:02 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at TXST 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 35(5:08 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by J.Jeter at TXST 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at TXST 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(4:46 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at TXST 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 46(3:57 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(3:43 - 3rd) J.Jeter rushed to ULM 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(2:42 - 3rd) J.Jeter rushed to ULM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake; D.Mayberry at ULM 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 33(2:26 - 3rd) L.Hatcher scrambles to ULM 24 for yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 24. PENALTY on TXST-K.Hergel Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 19 - LAMON 43(2:05 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 43. Catch made by D.Moorer at ULM 43. Gain of 16 yards. D.Moorer ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 27(1:33 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by D.Jackson at ULM 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(0:53 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 23(0:45 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 23. Catch made by J.Jeter at ULM 23. Gain of 0 yards. J.Jeter ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 23(0:15 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 23. Catch made by J.Jeter at ULM 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bailey at ULM 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAMON 29(15:00 - 4th) S.Keller 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks 58 yards from TXST 35 to the ULM 7. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez at ULM 20.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(14:50 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 20. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 20. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at ULM 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(14:31 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(14:27 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at ULM 48.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(13:55 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Rodgers; T.Spears at TXST 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(13:20 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by J.Frett at TXST 33. Gain of 4 yards. J.Frett ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(12:53 - 4th) PENALTY on TXST-TXST Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 24(12:37 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TXST 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; L.Bell at TXST 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(12:04 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to TXST 13. Catch made by J.Frett at TXST 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; L.Bell at TXST 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 9(11:29 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to TXST 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; D.Ratcliff at TXST 4.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXSTSM 4(10:50 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TXST 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; B.Holloway at TXST 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 3(10:23 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to TXST End Zone for 3 yards. M.Jackson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 4th) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 4th) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(10:20 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at TXST 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 31(9:57 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at TXST 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(9:34 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at TXST 38.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 38(8:54 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(8:31 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to ULM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Humphries at ULM 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMON 44(7:57 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMON 44(7:48 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAMON 44(7:41 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to ULM 10 Center-TXST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10(7:33 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULM 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; J.Revels at ULM 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 12(6:54 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 12. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mills; T.Spears at ULM 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 18(6:04 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Mills; J.Revels at ULM 19.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 19(5:21 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 51 yards to TXST 30 Center-ULM. Fair catch by R.Groves.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(5:14 - 4th) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at TXST 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(4:47 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Humphries at TXST 44.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LAMON 44(4:06 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown. PENALTY on ULM-D.Mayberry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(3:54 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to ULM 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 40(3:28 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by L.Pare at ULM 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 36.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAMON 36(2:44 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at ULM 39 for -3 yards (F.Gardner; Q.Ledet)
|No Gain
4 & 8 - LAMON 39(1:56 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(1:44 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 39. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 39. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at ULM 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 34(1:39 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; S.Tupou at ULM 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 36(1:36 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 39 for 3 yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by D.Sears. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-J.Revels at ULM 39. Tackled by ULM at ULM 39.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(1:30 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to ULM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; J.Johnson at ULM 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - LAMON 32(1:10 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to ULM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at ULM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAMON 31(0:46 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to ULM 34 for yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 34. PENALTY on ULM-K.Snyder Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 16(0:41 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to ULM 21 for -5 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at ULM 21.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LAMON 21(0:21 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LAMON 21(0:17 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|No Good
4 & 15 - LAMON 28(0:12 - 4th) S.Keller 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
