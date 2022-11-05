|
No. 23 Liberty gets goal-line stop, beats Arkansas 21-19
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Johnathan Bennett threw three touchdown passes in the first half and No. 23 Liberty used a late goal-line stop on a 2-point conversion try to beat Arkansas 21-19 on Saturday.
Liberty (8-1) stopped KJ Jefferson's conversion attempt with 1:11 left to seal the win.
The Razorbacks (5-4) scored 19 unanswered points on a field goal, safety, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. Jefferson took a shotgun snap up the middle on the conversion try and was marked short of the end zone near the goal line. Officials upheld the call after more than two minutes of review.
Liberty raced to a 21-point lead behind Bennett's three first-half TD passes. Bennett finished 15 of 25 for 224 yards. But the Flames were held to just 79 yards in the second half while Arkansas had 250.
Jefferson was 23 of 37 passing for 284 yards with two touchdown passes, both to tight end Trey Knox, and two interceptions. One of the picks was late in the first half when he looked for Knox on a 26-yard pass in the end zone. The ball bounced off the tight end and into the hands of a Liberty defender.
Bennett led Liberty on an 80-yard drive on eight plays on the ensuing drive for what proved to be the winning score.
Arkansas entered with the sixth-ranked rushing game in FBS, averaging more than 244 yards. Liberty held Arkansas to 144, including just 60 from Rocket Sanders, the ninth-ranked rusher in the nation.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Liberty could jump a couple spots after beating an SEC opponent.
Arkansas picked up votes last week, but is unlikely to get that result again.
THE TAKEAWAY
Liberty's lone loss came by one point to Wake Forest in Week 3. The Flames may be the best non-power-conference team in FBS.
Arkansas' bowl-eligibility hopes are in trouble as the Razorbacks face ranked opponents the next two weeks before finishing in a rivalry game against Missouri.
UP NEXT
Liberty: The Flames play at Connecticut in Week 12.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks get another home game when Ole Miss visits Saturday.
---
|
J. Bennett
11 QB
224 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 18 RuYds
|
K. Jefferson
1 QB
284 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 35 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|22
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-6
|Total Net Yards
|314
|427
|Total Plays
|63
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|143
|Rush Attempts
|38
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|224
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|15-25
|23-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-27
|6-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-36.0
|6-39.5
|Return Yards
|13
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-13
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|224
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|143
|
|
|314
|TOTAL YDS
|427
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|15/25
|224
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|15
|56
|0
|9
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|9
|29
|0
|10
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|9
|18
|0
|12
|
T. Green 2 RB
|T. Green
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Caper 23 RB
|M. Caper
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|10
|7
|145
|1
|42
|
K. Austin 14 WR
|K. Austin
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|3
|2
|27
|1
|18
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|3
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
C. Snead 8 WR
|C. Snead
|4
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
A. Henderson 83 TE
|A. Henderson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|6-3
|2.5
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Zachary 77 DL
|K. Zachary
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 5 DT
|D. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardy 94 DE
|J. Hardy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 29 S
|A. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dixon 99 DL
|B. Dixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 LB
|A. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ricks Jr. 18 CB
|D. Ricks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sings V 3 DE
|S. Sings V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anthony 8 CB
|D. Anthony
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Singleton 20 CB
|K. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|6
|42.0
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|23/37
|284
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|17
|60
|0
|28
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|6
|56
|0
|19
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|16
|35
|0
|15
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|2
|-6
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|7
|6
|119
|0
|36
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|10
|8
|86
|0
|18
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|3
|2
|25
|0
|23
|
W. Thompson 84 WR
|W. Thompson
|5
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|3
|2
|13
|2
|8
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
H. Henry 82 TE
|H. Henry
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 19 DB
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 40 DL
|L. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. McAdoo 81 WR
|Q. McAdoo
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Washington 8 TE
|T. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 33 DL
|I. Nichols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 58 DL
|J. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|1/1
|50
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|5
|47.4
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|3
|13.7
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at ARK 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 25(14:41 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at ARK 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 25(14:19 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at ARK 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 27(13:50 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 45 yards to LIB 28 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 28(13:42 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 28. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Blair M.Chavis at LIB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 38(13:24 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Hunter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 38(13:21 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LIB 38(13:16 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith. PENALTY on ARK-D.Sanders Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 43(13:11 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to ARK 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 49(12:38 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to ARK 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Pool L.Brini at ARK 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 49(12:08 - 1st) J.Bennett scrambles to ARK 49 for 3 yards. J.Bennett FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-LIB at ARK 49. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 46.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 46(11:30 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to ARK 46 for -1 yards. D.Hunter FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-LIB at ARK 46. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 47.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 47(11:19 - 1st) A.Alves punts 39 yards to ARK 8 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 8(11:10 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Charles D.Johnson at ARK 5.
|+36 YD
2 & 13 - ARK 5(10:47 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 5. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 5. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at ARK 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 41(10:23 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at ARK 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARK 40(10:09 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 31 for -9 yards (K.Charles; D.Johnson)
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - ARK 31(9:28 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 31. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at ARK 43.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 43(8:45 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 43 yards to LIB 14 Center-E.Stein. Downed by F.Castro. PENALTY on LIB-D.Darko Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 7(8:34 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blair D.Sanders at LIB 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 10(8:06 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Pool S.Blair at LIB 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 14(7:46 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Jackson at LIB 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 19(7:15 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 19(7:09 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 19(7:04 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 19. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at LIB 25.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LIB 25(6:23 - 1st) A.Alves punts 47 yards to ARK 28 Center-A.Mock. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 28. Tackled by T.Sibley at ARK 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(6:23 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for B.Stephens.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(6:16 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Zachary at ARK 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARK 24(5:45 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARK 24(5:38 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 44 yards to LIB 32 Center-E.Stein. Downed by J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32(5:30 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at LIB 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - LIB 30(4:56 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARK at LIB 38.
|Sack
3 & 4 - LIB 38(4:14 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 34 for -4 yards (J.Domineck)
|Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 34(3:36 - 1st) A.Alves punts 40 yards to ARK 26 Center-A.Mock. Downed by T.Sibley.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 26(3:30 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at ARK 29.
|-5 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 29(3:07 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 24 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at ARK 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - ARK 24(2:27 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by W.Thompson at ARK 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at ARK 31.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARK 31(1:46 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 28 yards to LIB 41 Center-E.Stein. A.Jones blocked the kick. LIB recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41(1:36 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 41. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 41. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher M.Chavis at ARK 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 28(1:18 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to ARK 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 23.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LIB 23(1:03 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 23(0:58 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to ARK 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Jackson H.Clark at ARK 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 16(0:24 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to ARK 16. Catch made by N.Frith at ARK 16. Gain of 16 yards. N.Frith for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ARK End Zone. A.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Sibley at ARK 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 15(0:11 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 15(0:06 - 1st) A.Green rushed to ARK 34 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Green at ARK 34.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 34(15:00 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Green at ARK 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 48(14:41 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Butler J.Scruggs at ARK 46.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ARK 46(14:17 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - ARK 46(14:09 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to LIB 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 47.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - ARK 47(13:53 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(13:46 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to ARK 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders Q.McAdoo at ARK 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43(13:05 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to ARK 43. Catch made by T.Sibley at ARK 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 34(12:21 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to ARK 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brini Z.Williams at ARK 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32(11:46 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to ARK 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20(11:06 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to ARK 20. Catch made by D.Douglas at ARK 20. Gain of 20 yards. D.Douglas for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:00 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Walker J.Scruggs at ARK 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 30(10:36 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Clark T.Dupree at ARK 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 29(10:06 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 29. Catch made by W.Thompson at ARK 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at ARK 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 42(9:55 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at ARK 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 42(9:31 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at ARK 45.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARK 45(8:45 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARK 45(8:39 - 2nd) R.Bauer punts 55 yards to LIB End Zone Center-E.Stein. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 20(8:27 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 19 for -1 yards (B.Pool)
|Sack
2 & 11 - LIB 19(7:48 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 18 for -1 yards (D.Sanders)
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - LIB 18(7:01 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at LIB 24.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LIB 24(6:17 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 47 yards to ARK 29 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 29(6:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARK-R.Stromberg False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - ARK 24(6:09 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at ARK 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 37(5:50 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at ARK 46.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 46(5:32 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to LIB 26 for 28 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 26.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARK 26(5:03 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass INTERCEPTED at LIB End Zone. Intercepted by D.Anthony at LIB End Zone. Tackled by ARK at LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20(4:55 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at LIB 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LIB 25(4:23 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|+33 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 25(4:15 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 25. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at ARK 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42(3:29 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to ARK 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Pool E.Gregory at ARK 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 40(2:53 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to ARK 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher H.Clark at ARK 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 31(2:14 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to ARK 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 24(1:32 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by D.Douglas at ARK 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 23(1:17 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to ARK 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 18(0:55 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 18(0:50 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to ARK 18. Catch made by T.Sibley at ARK 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Sibley for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 60 yards from LIB 35 to the ARK 5. A.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Treadwell Q.Reese at ARK 24.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 24(0:35 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 24. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at ARK 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 42(0:22 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 31 for -11 yards (D.Johnson)
|+22 YD
2 & 21 - ARK 31(0:13 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 31. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 47. PENALTY on LIB-D.Johnson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - ARK 40(0:02 - 2nd) C.Little 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Stein Holder-R.Bauer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Douglas rushed to LIB 25 for -8 yards. D.Douglas FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-LIB at LIB 25. Tackled by ARK at LIB 17.
|+42 YD
2 & 18 - LIB 17(14:25 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 17. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 17. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41(13:31 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to ARK 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory H.Clark at ARK 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 38(12:56 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to ARK 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher B.Pool at ARK 33.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 33(12:20 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to ARK 33. Catch made by J.Jackson at ARK 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 24(11:35 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to ARK 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders B.Pool at ARK 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 23(10:55 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for LIB.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 23(10:46 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to ARK 23. Catch made by A.Henderson at ARK 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Brini S.Blair at ARK 16.
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - LIB 16(10:01 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to ARK 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Ball E.Gregory at ARK 17.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17(9:57 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Reese K.Charles at ARK 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 23(9:36 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 23. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi D.Johnson at ARK 25.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 25(9:04 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Reese at ARK 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 40(8:43 - 3rd) J.Haselwood rushed to ARK 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at ARK 38.
|Sack
2 & 12 - ARK 38(8:12 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 34 for -4 yards (LIB)
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - ARK 34(7:53 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 34. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi J.Scruggs at ARK 42.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 42(7:06 - 3rd) R.Bauer punts 50 yards to LIB 8 Center-E.Stein. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 8. Tackled by ARK at LIB 8.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 8(6:54 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to LIB 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Jackson D.Sanders at LIB 12.
|Sack
2 & 6 - LIB 12(6:20 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 7 for -5 yards (M.Slusher)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LIB 7(5:44 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 7(5:37 - 3rd) A.Alves punts yards to ARK 7 Center-A.Mock. Q.McAdoo blocked the kick. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 20 to the ARK 15. A.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Hodge at ARK 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 22(5:28 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hardy A.Washington at ARK 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 23(5:04 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Butler at ARK 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 30(4:38 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Sings at ARK 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 37(4:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARK-B.Latham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - ARK 32(4:07 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs T.Dupree at ARK 30.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - ARK 30(3:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARK-L.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 22 - ARK 25(3:27 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at ARK 27.
|+23 YD
3 & 20 - ARK 27(2:55 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 27. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by LIB at ARK 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 50(2:31 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 40 for -10 yards (A.Walker)
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - ARK 40(1:57 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Walker B.Dixon at ARK 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - ARK 49(1:30 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 49. Catch made by B.Stephens at ARK 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 46.
|+7 YD
4 & 6 - ARK 46(1:08 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to LIB 46. Catch made by B.Stephens at LIB 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 39(0:54 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to LIB 37 for 2 yards. K.Jefferson FUMBLES forced by LIB. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-ARK at LIB 37. Tackled by J.Hardy T.Dupree at LIB 37.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 37(0:16 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to LIB 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Dixon at LIB 41.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARK 41(15:00 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson.
|Sack
4 & 12 - ARK 41(14:55 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at LIB 43 for -2 yards (D.Johnson)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43(14:48 - 4th) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols H.Clark at LIB 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 45(14:08 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 48.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 48(13:24 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to ARK 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders J.Stewart at ARK 49.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - LIB 49(13:14 - 4th) PENALTY on LIB-LIB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LIB 46(13:14 - 4th) A.Alves punts 36 yards to ARK 18 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - ARK 18(13:08 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass INTERCEPTED at ARK 50. Intercepted by R.Rahimi at ARK 50. Tackled by ARK at ARK 37.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 16(12:49 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 16. Catch made by H.Henry at ARK 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ARK 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 25(12:30 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Osagiede A.Walker at ARK 23.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARK 23(12:04 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for R.Sanders.
|+13 YD
4 & 3 - ARK 23(11:57 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 23. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 23. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ricks at ARK 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36(11:21 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson K.Singleton at ARK 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 37(11:04 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Zachary T.Dupree at ARK 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARK 39(10:34 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+11 YD
4 & 7 - ARK 39(10:29 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 39. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Green at ARK 50.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 50(10:11 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to LIB 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at LIB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 35(9:51 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 35(9:48 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for ARK.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 35(9:42 - 4th) K.Jefferson scrambles to LIB 29 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Zachary C.Megginson at LIB 29.
|+13 YD
4 & 4 - ARK 29(9:02 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to LIB 29. Catch made by J.Haselwood at LIB 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Green at LIB 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 16(8:50 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 16(8:34 - 4th) K.Jefferson scrambles to LIB 6 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at LIB 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 6(8:12 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to LIB 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LIB 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 5(7:48 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to LIB 5. Catch made by T.Knox at LIB 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Knox for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:42 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Sanders rushed to LIB 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the LIB End Zone. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARK at LIB 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 21(7:36 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at LIB 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 21(7:00 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 21. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at LIB 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 28(6:18 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams Q.McAdoo at LIB 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33(5:31 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at LIB 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LIB 42(4:46 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams at LIB 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LIB 42(4:00 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ball L.Brini at LIB 42.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LIB 42(3:53 - 4th) A.Alves punts 43 yards to ARK 15 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 15(3:47 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by LIB at ARK 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28(3:34 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 28. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at ARK 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 37(3:11 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at ARK 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 47(2:57 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by LIB at ARK 40. PENALTY on ARK-D.Wagner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - ARK 37(2:38 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 37. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at ARK 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - ARK 44(2:22 - 4th) K.Jefferson scrambles to LIB 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Washington A.Walker at LIB 42.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42(1:55 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by M.Landers at LIB 42. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi Q.Reese at LIB 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 8(1:20 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to LIB 8. Catch made by T.Knox at LIB 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Knox for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:11 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Jefferson rushed to LIB 3 for yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 4th) C.Little kicks onside 9 from ARK 35 to ARK 44. LIB returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARK at ARK 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 44(1:00 - 4th) J.Bennett kneels at the ARK 45. PENALTY on ARK-ARK Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 5 - LIB 39(0:56 - 4th) J.Bennett kneels at the ARK 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LIB 40(0:43 - 4th) J.Bennett kneels at the ARK 47.
