Duke becomes bowl eligible with win over short-handed BC
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) Riley Leonard threw for 158 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 96 yards and another score to help Duke beat short-handed Boston College 38-31 on Friday night.
Duke (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 under first-year coach Mike Elko. The Blue Devils notched just three victories last season.
''Just a really monumental night for our program,'' Elko said. ''For us to come from where we were 10 months ago to here, bowl eligible with three games to go. Just a testament to everybody in our program and our university from the top down.''
Boston College (2-7, 1-5) was without quarterback Phil Jurkovec due to a right knee injury, but freshman Emmett Morehead shined in his first career start, throwing for four touchdowns with no interceptions.
''It's the first game Emmett's started since his junior year of high school. ... We put him in some really tough situations, but he showed leadership, he showed poise,'' said BC coach Jeff Hafley.
Duke forced a three-and-out to begin the second half and Jaquez Moore scored on a 24-yard run to extend its lead to 31-14. Boston College cut its deficit to 10 points but opted for an onside kick with 3:31 left in the third quarter and Duke recovered it before another score by Moore.
''At halftime we kind of got chewed into a little bit because like we weren't playing very well,'' Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter said. ''You look at the third quarter, we've struggled a lot there this year. It's no secret. So we came out and just had to set the tone for the half.''
Boston College got within 10 points again after a 75-yard drive ended in Morehead's 26-yard pass to fellow freshman Joseph Griffin Jr. with 12:07 remaining.
''He's (Griffin) six-foot four, so that's rare.'' Morehead said about his connections with Griffin. ''He's just a freak athlete, and with a basketball background, he's really good at tracking the ball.''
The Eagles added a 34-yard field goal with 17 seconds left, but Duke recovered another onside kick to seal it.
Moore finished with 82 yards rushing in his first multi-touchdown game for Duke. Leonard went untouched on a 60-yard touchdown on the sixth play of the game, and his 8-yard scoring pass to Sahmir Hagans made it 24-7.
Morehead was 27 of 45 for 330 yards passing for Boston College, which lost its fourth straight game. Joseph Griffin Jr. had 103 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and Zay Flowers added 65 yards and two scores.
''His (Morehead's) leadership was really impressive today,'' Hafley said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Morehead made a statement, becoming the first Boston College QB with four passing TDs since Dennis Grosel in 2020. Boston College played mistake-free football against a Duke team that was coming off a program-high eight turnovers in its 45-21 win over Miami.
Duke continued its dominance on the ground, securing its sixth game with 200-plus rushing yards this season. Four rushers combined for 232 yards after Duke entered ranked second in the ACC and 21st nationally with 205.1 yards per game.
UP NEXT
Duke hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Boston College plays at No. 21 North Carolina State on Nov. 12.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
R. Leonard
13 QB
158 PaYds, PaTD, 96 RuYds, RuTD
|
E. Morehead
14 QB
330 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|8
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|390
|405
|Total Plays
|65
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|232
|75
|Rush Attempts
|41
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|158
|330
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|27-45
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|7-53
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.0
|7-37.3
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|330
|
|
|232
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|405
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|16/24
|158
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|13
|96
|1
|60
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|15
|82
|2
|24
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|11
|51
|1
|13
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|10
|5
|48
|0
|21
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|5
|5
|45
|1
|16
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|3
|3
|36
|0
|27
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
M. Bowen-Sims 18 WR
|M. Bowen-Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Finney 82 TE
|C. Finney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|2-3
|2.0
|0
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DB
|T. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 77 OL
|J. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 8 LB
|D. Mausi
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 17 DB
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino 29 K
|T. Pelino
|1/1
|39
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|6
|41.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|2
|22.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|27/45
|330
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|10
|49
|0
|22
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|9
|32
|0
|11
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|9
|-6
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|7
|5
|103
|2
|36
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|12
|6
|65
|2
|28
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|8
|5
|44
|0
|15
|
D. Tomlin 13 WR
|D. Tomlin
|2
|2
|40
|0
|31
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|7
|3
|38
|0
|24
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|5
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
J. Franklin 17 TE
|J. Franklin
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Steele 2 LB
|B. Steele
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Batson 23 DB
|C. Batson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ezeiruaku 6 DE
|D. Ezeiruaku
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woodbey 9 DB
|J. Woodbey
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 13 DL
|K. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okpala 19 DE
|N. Okpala
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 8 LB
|J. Blackwell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 33 DL
|K. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 24 CB
|A. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Stoudmire 74 DT
|O. Stoudmire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 55 DL
|K. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|1/1
|34
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|4
|35.8
|0
|40
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|3
|39.3
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|4
|16.3
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 64 yards from BC 35 to the DUK 1. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.McGowan at DUK 20. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(14:54 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 10. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at DUK 18.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - DUKE 18(14:23 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-DUK False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 13(14:03 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson; J.Maitre at DUK 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(13:32 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell; A.Jackson at DUK 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 35(12:54 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 35. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at DUK 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(12:22 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+60 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(12:14 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to BC End Zone for 60 yards. R.Leonard for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 1st) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 1st) T.Pelino kicks 60 yards from DUK 35 to the BC 5. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Freeman at BC 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22(11:58 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at BC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BC 24(11:30 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BC 24(11:24 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BC 24(11:20 - 1st) S.Candotti punts 43 yards to DUK 33 Center-BC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(11:10 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka; K.Arnold at DUK 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 33(10:36 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DUKE 33(10:31 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - DUKE 33(10:28 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-C.Dillon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - DUKE 28(10:28 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 44 yards to BC 28 Center-DUK. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28(10:12 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to DUK 50 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 50(9:51 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 50. Catch made by A.Broome at DUK 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 45.
|+36 YD
2 & 5 - BC 45(9:04 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 45. Catch made by J.Griffin at DUK 45. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Young at DUK 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BC 9(8:55 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to DUK 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; D.Carter at DUK 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BC 9(8:20 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BC 9(8:14 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin. PENALTY on DUK-T.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BC 2(8:09 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 2. Catch made by Z.Flowers at DUK 2. Gain of 2 yards. Z.Flowers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 1st) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:06 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Steele at DUK 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(7:35 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 27. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 27. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at BC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(6:58 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 46(6:53 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to BC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma; B.Steele at BC 41.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 41(6:15 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to BC 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at BC 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(5:38 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to BC 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Steele; V.DePalma at BC 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 28(5:00 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to BC 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma; J.DeBerry at BC 22.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DUKE 22(4:17 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DUKE 29(4:11 - 1st) T.Pelino 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 1st) T.Pelino kicks 58 yards from DUK 35 to the BC 7. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Broadnax at BC 22. PENALTY on BC-J.Blackwell Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 11(4:00 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at BC 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 14(3:25 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at BC 16.
|Sack
3 & 5 - BC 16(3:03 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 11 for -5 yards (D.Carter)
|Punt
4 & 10 - BC 11(2:16 - 1st) D.Longman punts 40 yards to DUK 49 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(2:08 - 1st) T.Moore rushed to BC 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Stoudmire; K.Arnold at BC 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 47(1:28 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by J.Calhoun at BC 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; V.DePalma at BC 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:58 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to BC 35 for 4 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 35(0:22 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to BC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Williams; N.Okpala at BC 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to BC 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka; K.Arnold at BC 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(13:50 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to BC 23 for yards. J.Moore FUMBLES forced by BC. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-G.Barton at BC 21. Tackled by BC at BC 21. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Moore rushed to BC 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka at BC 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 24(13:29 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to BC 12 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; K.Wright at BC 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 12(12:56 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to BC 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku; B.Steele at BC 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 12(12:13 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to BC 12. Catch made by J.Calhoun at BC 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; V.DePalma at BC 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 7(11:21 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to BC End Zone for 7 yards. J.Waters for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) T.Pelino kicks 62 yards from DUK 35 to the BC 3. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Joiner at BC 23. PENALTY on BC-D.Crouch Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 10(11:10 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 10. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 10. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at BC 21. PENALTY on BC-G.Takacs Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 14 - BC 6(11:02 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Oben at BC 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 10(10:01 - 2nd) Z.Flowers rushed to BC 10 for yards. Z.Flowers FUMBLES forced by DUK. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-D.Carter at BC 10. D.Carter for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was overturned. E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - BC 10(9:54 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 10. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Carter; D.Johnson at BC 17.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BC 17(9:19 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 34 yards to DUK 49 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(9:13 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 49. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell at BC 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 45(8:37 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to BC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Valdez; K.Banks at BC 44.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DUKE 44(7:53 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DUKE 44(7:44 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 39 yards to BC 5 Center-DUK. Downed by J.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 5(7:37 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at BC 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BC 10(7:08 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at BC 13.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BC 13(6:32 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BC 13(6:27 - 2nd) S.Candotti punts 38 yards to DUK 49 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(6:19 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 49. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre at BC 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(5:46 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to BC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; D.Ezeiruaku at BC 31.
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 31(5:03 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to BC 31. Catch made by J.Moore at BC 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 8(4:21 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to BC 8. Catch made by S.Hagans at BC 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Hagans for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 2nd) T.Pelino kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(4:16 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi; S.Heyward at BC 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BC 34(3:43 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi; B.Johnson at BC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 39(3:10 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - BC 39(3:03 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 39. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Young at DUK 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(2:28 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to DUK 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BC 34(1:57 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 34. Catch made by A.Broome at DUK 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - BC 30(1:24 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to DUK 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at DUK 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 20(1:14 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BC 20(1:08 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for BC. PENALTY on DUK-R.Oben Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BC 15(1:00 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers. PENALTY on DUK-C.Rivers Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BC 2(0:54 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 2. Catch made by J.Griffin at DUK 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Griffin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) L.Connor kicks 60 yards from BC 35 to the DUK 5. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at DUK 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(0:44 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 30. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 30. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Steele at DUK 31.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - DUKE 31(0:37 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore. PENALTY on BC-B.Steele Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(0:33 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at DUK 36 for -4 yards (N.Okpala)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Pelino kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK D.Mausi J.Stinson at BC 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - BC 27(14:24 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers; R.Oben at BC 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 26(13:39 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BC 26(13:31 - 3rd) S.Candotti punts 37 yards to DUK 37 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(13:24 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 37. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; Woodbey at DUK 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 41(12:50 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka; C.Horsley at DUK 42.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 42(12:08 - 3rd) R.Leonard scrambles to BC 39 for 19 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at BC 39.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(11:30 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by S.Hagans at BC 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 23.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(10:50 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by S.Hagans at BC 23. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at BC 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 24(10:06 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to BC End Zone for 24 yards. J.Moore for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 3rd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 3rd) T.Pelino kicks 63 yards from DUK 35 to the BC 2. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Djungu-Sungu at BC 18. PENALTY on BC-D.Crouch Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 9(9:54 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; C.Dillon at BC 11.
|Sack
2 & 8 - BC 11(9:19 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 6 for -5 yards (D.Carter)
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - BC 6(8:40 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 6. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 6. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon; T.Davis at BC 14.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BC 14(7:55 - 3rd) D.Longman punts 29 yards to BC 43 Center-BC. Downed by K.Arnold.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(7:37 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for C.Finney. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 25 - DUKE 42(7:37 - 3rd) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at DUK 46.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - DUKE 46(7:02 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for M.Bowen-Sims.
|+6 YD
3 & 21 - DUKE 46(6:56 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to BC 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku; C.Onwuka at BC 48.
|Punt
4 & 15 - DUKE 48(6:21 - 3rd) P.Wilson punts 48 yards to BC End Zone Center-DUK. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(6:14 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 20. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 20. Gain of 28 yards. Z.Flowers FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(5:33 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 48. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at DUK 46.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BC 46(5:23 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to DUK 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Franklin at DUK 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BC 46(5:05 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for A.Broome.
|+26 YD
4 & 4 - BC 46(4:58 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by J.Griffin at DUK 46. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at DUK 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(4:50 - 3rd) E.Morehead scrambles to DUK 22 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Joiner at DUK 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - BC 22(4:08 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to DUK 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - BC 18(3:36 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 18. Catch made by Z.Flowers at DUK 18. Gain of 18 yards. Z.Flowers for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
|(3:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on BC-J.Funke False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 3rd) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) L.Connor kicks onside 15 from BC 35 to DUK 50. Fair catch by J.Hardison.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 50(3:31 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; K.Williams at DUK 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 50(2:54 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 50. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 45(2:32 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to BC 45. Catch made by J.Calhoun at BC 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre at BC 39.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(1:59 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by J.Calhoun at BC 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.DeBerry at BC 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(1:22 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to BC 10 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.DeBerry at BC 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - DUKE 10(0:34 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to BC 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 7. PENALTY on BC-Woodbey Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 3(0:19 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to BC 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 2(15:00 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to BC End Zone for 2 yards. J.Moore for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 4th) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) T.Pelino kicks 57 yards from DUK 35 to the BC 8. Fair catch by J.Gill.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(14:51 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - BC 25(14:47 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by D.Tomlin at BC 25. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stinson at DUK 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 44(14:17 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to DUK 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; D.Carter at DUK 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BC 41(13:31 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to DUK 36 for 5 yards. E.Morehead ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BC 36(12:58 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to DUK 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at DUK 35.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - BC 35(12:35 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 35. Catch made by D.Tomlin at DUK 35. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Heyward at DUK 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26(12:18 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 26. Catch made by J.Griffin at DUK 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Griffin for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 4th) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 4th) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:07 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at DUK 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(11:23 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to DUK 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at DUK 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(10:38 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to DUK 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at DUK 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 44(9:58 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to DUK 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Steele at DUK 45.
|Sack
3 & 6 - DUKE 45(9:17 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at DUK 38 for -7 yards (D.Ezeiruaku) R.Leonard FUMBLES forced by D.Ezeiruaku. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-G.Barton at DUK 38.
|Punt
4 & 13 - DUKE 38(8:23 - 4th) P.Wilson punts 40 yards to BC 22 Center-DUK. Fair catch by J.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22(8:20 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at BC 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 33(7:48 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 33. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett at BC 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - BC 41(7:27 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to BC 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at BC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 46(7:03 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 46(7:01 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Sack
3 & 10 - BC 46(6:48 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 35 for -11 yards (S.Heyward)
|Punt
4 & 21 - BC 35(6:19 - 4th) D.Longman punts 40 yards to DUK 25 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(6:13 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to DUK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at DUK 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(5:30 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to DUK 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; C.Onwuka at DUK 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DUKE 31(5:20 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|Punt
4 & 4 - DUKE 31(5:16 - 4th) P.Wilson punts 46 yards to BC 23 Center-DUK. Fair catch by J.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 23(5:10 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; C.Rivers at BC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BC 32(4:52 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - BC 32(4:42 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 32. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at BC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 47(4:27 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BC 47(4:23 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 47. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pickett at DUK 47.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BC 47(4:01 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|Sack
4 & 4 - BC 47(3:55 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 44 for -9 yards (D.Joiner)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(3:50 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to BC 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka at BC 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 41(3:44 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to BC 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Valdez at BC 42.
|-3 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 42(3:39 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to BC 45 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku at BC 45.
|Punt
4 & 11 - DUKE 45(2:55 - 4th) P.Wilson punts 29 yards to BC 16 Center-DUK. J.Gill returned punt from the BC 16. Tackled by T.Freeman at BC 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 18(2:44 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BC 18(2:41 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 18. Catch made by J.Griffin at BC 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by DUK at BC 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 31(2:27 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 31. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at BC 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 42(2:09 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 42. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 42. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rivers at BC 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - BC 48(1:44 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 48. Catch made by J.Franklin at BC 48. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pickett at DUK 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 43(1:38 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 43. Catch made by P.Garwo at DUK 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon; S.Heyward at DUK 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BC 37(1:24 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - BC 37(1:19 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to DUK 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at DUK 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30(1:02 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to DUK 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BC 21(0:43 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to DUK 21. Catch made by P.Garwo at DUK 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at DUK 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 17(0:25 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - BC 24(0:21 - 4th) C.Lytton 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BC Holder-BC.
