Drive Chart
|
|
|UNLV
|SDGST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
N. Williams
10 WR
94 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
J. Mayden
18 QB
216 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 8 RuYds
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 9:16
J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by J.Matthews at UNLV 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Matthews for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
5:31
pos
0
6
Touchdown 10:55
J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 24. Catch made by M.Redman at UNLV 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Redman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
80
yds
4:05
pos
0
13
Touchdown 5:11
D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 30. Gain of 70 yards. N.Williams for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
80
yds
00:40
pos
6
14
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|20
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|325
|315
|Total Plays
|61
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|99
|Rush Attempts
|34
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|207
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.4
|6-50.2
|Return Yards
|4
|6
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|3-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|216
|
|
|118
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|325
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|17/27
|207
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|21
|115
|0
|24
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|12
|5
|0
|10
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|5
|4
|94
|1
|70
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|9
|7
|62
|0
|20
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|9
|3
|41
|0
|23
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|7-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 50 DL
|J. Dixon
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 0 DB
|R. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
F. Thompkins 10 LB
|F. Thompkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 16 DL
|E. Ehimare
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 21 DB
|B. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
W. Muavesi 96 DL
|W. Muavesi
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Key 94 DL
|B. Key
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Sayles 9 LB
|I. Sayles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|7
|41.4
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|
S. Green 24 RB
|S. Green
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|19/31
|216
|2
|1
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Armstead 38 RB
|J. Armstead
|14
|72
|0
|17
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|5
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|7
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|10
|8
|0
|9
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|6
|5
|84
|1
|28
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|4
|4
|50
|0
|24
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|7
|3
|39
|1
|24
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|7
|4
|26
|0
|8
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|3-1
|1.0
|1
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Avinger 17 CB
|N. Avinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 21 CB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Okpoko 90 DL
|D. Okpoko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Kaho 44 LB
|V. Kaho
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goynes 26 CB
|J. Goynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Fiaseu 51 LB
|Z. Fiaseu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|6
|50.2
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Garrison 22 S
|M. Garrison
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
A. Greene 94 TE
|A. Greene
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|2.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Reeser kicks 60 yards from SDSU 35 to the UNLV 5. S.Green returns the kickoff. S.Green FUMBLES forced by N.Avinger. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-D.Holly at UNLV 29. Tackled by SDSU at UNLV 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(14:53 - 1st) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at UNLV 30.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 30(14:16 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at UNLV 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(13:33 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 49(13:05 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Banks; J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 48(12:23 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 48. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(11:47 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 38(11:12 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 38(11:06 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 38(11:01 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 36 yards to SDSU 2 Center-UNLV. Downed by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(10:52 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; W.Muavesi at SDSU 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 5(10:25 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 5. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 5. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; K.Beaudry at SDSU 11.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 11(9:45 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at SDSU 11.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SDGST 11(9:00 - 1st) J.Browning punts 58 yards to UNLV 31 Center-SDSU. N.Williams returned punt from the UNLV 31. Tackled by T.Shavers at UNLV 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(8:49 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at UNLV 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 38(8:27 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UNLV 38(8:23 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 31 for -7 yards (C.McDonald)
|Punt
4 & 14 - UNLV 31(7:40 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 39 yards to SDSU 30 Center-UNLV. Downed by T.O'Dell.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(7:28 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 28 for -2 yards (A.Plant)
|+24 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 28(6:48 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 28. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morgan at UNLV 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(6:14 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to UNLV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry; D.Johnson at UNLV 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 44(5:32 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to UNLV 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 42.
|Sack
3 & 4 - SDGST 42(4:58 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 48 for -10 yards (J.Dixon) J.Mayden FUMBLES forced by J.Dixon. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Mayden at SDSU 48. Tackled by UNLV at SDSU 48.
|Punt
4 & 14 - SDGST 48(4:15 - 1st) J.Browning punts 51 yards to UNLV 1 Center-SDSU. Downed by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 1(4:02 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai at UNLV 1.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 1(3:37 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Branch; J.Tavai at UNLV 2.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UNLV 2(2:54 - 1st) PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 1(2:50 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; C.McDonald at UNLV 4.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 4(2:07 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 35 yards to UNLV 39 Center-UNLV. J.Byrd returned punt from the UNLV 39. Tackled by K.Olotoa; D.Walden at UNLV 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(1:57 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by B.Penny at UNLV 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UNLV 25.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 25(1:15 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to UNLV End Zone for 5 yards. K.Christon for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-A.Uluave Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Int
2 & 10 - SDGST 30(1:09 - 1st) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV End Zone. Intercepted by R.Johnson at UNLV End Zone. Tackled by SDSU at UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(1:01 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 12 for -8 yards (D.Branch)
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - UNLV 12(0:19 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho; C.Barfield at UNLV 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UNLV 22(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UNLV 22(14:57 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 43 yards to SDSU 35 Center-UNLV. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 35. Tackled by D.Walden at SDSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(14:47 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at SDSU 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 33(14:13 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at SDSU 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 39(13:38 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at SDSU 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(13:06 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 46. Catch made by C.Bell at SDSU 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 47(12:20 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to UNLV 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; B.Key at UNLV 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(11:55 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to UNLV 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 36(11:18 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to UNLV 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 35(10:39 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(10:04 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Malakius at UNLV 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 28(9:26 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by J.Matthews at UNLV 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Matthews for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 2nd) J.Reeser kicks 55 yards from SDSU 35 to the UNLV 10. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Anderson at UNLV 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(9:12 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 27. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at UNLV 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 30(8:47 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at UNLV 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(8:09 - 2nd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Goynes at UNLV 41.
|-4 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 41(7:39 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 37 for -4 yards. D.Brumfield FUMBLES forced by SDSU. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-G.Fountain at UNLV 37. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 37.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(7:35 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to UNLV 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; F.Thompkins at UNLV 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 36(6:58 - 2nd) J.Mayden scrambles to UNLV 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 29.
|-5 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 29(6:12 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 34 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at UNLV 34.
|No Good
4 & 7 - SDGST 40(5:37 - 2nd) J.Browning 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(5:32 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UNLV 34(5:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on UNLV-D.McDaniel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UNLV 29(5:27 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at UNLV 29.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - UNLV 29(5:07 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 27 for -2 yards (K.Banks; J.Tavai)
|Punt
4 & 17 - UNLV 27(4:10 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to SDSU 24 Center-UNLV. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 24. Tackled by D.Walden at SDSU 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(3:55 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 21(3:51 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at SDSU 21.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SDGST 21(3:08 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SDGST 21(3:03 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 46 yards to UNLV 33 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(2:56 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at UNLV 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 40(2:34 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at UNLV 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(2:17 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 43. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at UNLV 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 46(1:46 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 46. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Branch at SDSU 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(1:40 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 46. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 46. Gain of 18 yards. R.White FUMBLES forced by C.Barfield. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-D.Branch at SDSU 28. Tackled by UNLV at SDSU 28. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(1:31 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; K.Beaudry at SDSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(1:20 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 40(1:16 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(0:58 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 50(0:53 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 50. Catch made by M.Shaw at UNLV 50. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Baldwin at UNLV 45.
|Sack
3 & 5 - SDGST 45(0:49 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at UNLV 49 for -4 yards (E.Ehimare)
|Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 49(0:39 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 41 yards to UNLV 8 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 8(0:33 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 5 for -3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Branch at UNLV 5.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - UNLV 5(0:28 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai at UNLV 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 10(0:23 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; K.Banks at UNLV 11.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 11(0:19 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 48 yards to SDSU 41 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(0:12 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(0:04 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister sacked at UNLV 45 for -5 yards (A.Plant)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 41 yards from UNLV 35 to the SDSU 24. M.Garrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.O'Dell at SDSU 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(14:55 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Muavesi; J.Dixon at SDSU 23.
|+24 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 23(14:26 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 23. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 23. Gain of 24 yards. ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(14:01 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; D.Johnson at UNLV 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 49(13:11 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by M.Shaw at UNLV 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UNLV 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(12:53 - 3rd) J.Mayden scrambles to UNLV 32 for 9 yards. ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - SDGST 32(12:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 37(11:45 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by J.Matthews at UNLV 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(11:09 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 24. Catch made by M.Redman at UNLV 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Redman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 3rd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 3rd) J.Reeser kicks 61 yards from SDSU 35 to the UNLV 4. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Reyes at UNLV 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(10:48 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at UNLV 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 25(10:20 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at UNLV 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 29(10:00 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at UNLV 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(9:44 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu; M.Shawcroft at UNLV 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 39(9:11 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at UNLV 45.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 45(8:29 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 45. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SDSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(8:01 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 40(7:52 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 20.
|Int
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(7:32 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU End Zone. Intercepted by D.Malone at SDSU End Zone. Tackled by UNLV at SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(7:24 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry; T.Malakius at SDSU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 22(6:54 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|Sack
3 & 8 - SDGST 22(6:43 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 19 for -3 yards (A.Ajiake)
|Punt
4 & 11 - SDGST 19(6:01 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 61 yards to UNLV 20 Center-SDSU. N.Williams returned punt from the UNLV 20. Tackled by SDSU at UNLV 20.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(5:51 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at UNLV 30.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(5:27 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 30. Gain of 70 yards. N.Williams for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 3rd) R.O'Hara kicks 41 yards from UNLV 35 to the SDSU 24. A.Greene returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Holloway at SDSU 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(5:06 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(5:02 - 3rd) J.Mayden scrambles to UNLV 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SDGST 45(4:21 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 45(4:13 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 45. Catch made by T.Shavers at UNLV 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 41.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 41(3:30 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(3:05 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 31.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 31(2:31 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 31(2:25 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|No Good
4 & 7 - SDGST 38(2:19 - 3rd) J.Browning 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(2:15 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 31(2:11 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at UNLV 37.
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 37(1:31 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(1:06 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; C.Barfield at SDSU 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 33(0:43 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; S.Lakalaka at SDSU 32.
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 32(0:16 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 8 for 24 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SDSU 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 8(0:08 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 9.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 9(15:00 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to SDSU 12 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 12.
|Int
3 & 12 - UNLV 12(14:28 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU End Zone. Intercepted by D.Branch at SDSU End Zone. Tackled by UNLV at SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(14:14 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at SDSU 16.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SDGST 16(13:35 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - SDGST 16(13:33 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 16. Catch made by K.Christon at SDSU 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at SDSU 21.
|-7 YD
4 & 9 - SDGST 21(12:49 - 4th) RUSH
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(12:41 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; P.McMorris at SDSU 14.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 14(12:16 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 14(11:32 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 14. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; P.McMorris at SDSU 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UNLV 19(10:50 - 4th) D.Gutierrez 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(10:40 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for K.Christon.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(10:33 - 4th) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Plant at SDSU 31. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(10:05 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 46. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at SDSU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 46(9:31 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|Sack
3 & 10 - SDGST 46(9:25 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 42 for -4 yards (J.Dixon)
|Punt
4 & 14 - SDGST 42(8:41 - 4th) J.Browning punts 44 yards to UNLV 14 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(8:32 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 36 for 22 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; D.Okpoko at UNLV 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(8:11 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at UNLV 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 40(7:40 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; C.Barfield at UNLV 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(7:10 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 47(6:32 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 47. Catch made by S.Zeon at SDSU 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 46(5:58 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 46(5:51 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 40 yards to SDSU 6 Center-UNLV. Downed by T.O'Dell.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 6(5:41 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 17 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; N.Williams at SDSU 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 17(5:06 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 17. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; J.Morgan at SDSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SDGST 26(4:28 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at SDSU 26.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 26(3:37 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 43 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Baldwin at SDSU 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(2:58 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(2:44 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; N.Williams at UNLV 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 38(1:59 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to UNLV 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(1:45 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; K.Beaudry at UNLV 28.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SDGST 28(1:42 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Sayles; T.Malakius at UNLV 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 28(1:00 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UNLV 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 14(0:28 - 4th) J.Mayden kneels at the UNLV 15.
