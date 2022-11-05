Drive Chart
UNLV
SDGST

Key Players
N. Williams 10 WR
94 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
J. Mayden 18 QB
216 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 8 RuYds
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:16
J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by J.Matthews at UNLV 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Matthews for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
5:31
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:16
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:55
J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 24. Catch made by M.Redman at UNLV 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Redman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
80
yds
4:05
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:55
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:11
D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 30. Gain of 70 yards. N.Williams for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
80
yds
00:40
pos
6
14
Point After TD 5:11
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
4th Quarter
Field Goal 10:40
D.Gutierrez 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
4
plays
3
yds
2:01
pos
10
14
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 20
Rushing 8 8
Passing 6 10
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-14 4-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 325 315
Total Plays 61 72
Avg Gain 5.3 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 118 99
Rush Attempts 34 41
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 2.4
Yards Passing 207 216
Comp. - Att. 17-27 19-31
Yards Per Pass 6.3 5.1
Penalties - Yards 4-36 2-15
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.4 6-50.2
Return Yards 4 6
Punts - Returns 2-4 3-6
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UNLV 4-5 007310
San Diego State 5-4 077014
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, California
 207 PASS YDS 216
118 RUSH YDS 99
325 TOTAL YDS 315
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 207 1 2 124.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 1231 8 2 149.6
D. Brumfield 17/27 207 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 115 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 591 8
A. Robbins 21 115 0 24
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 137 5
D. Brumfield 12 5 0 10
C. Reese  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 359 0
C. Reese 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Williams  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 230 0
N. Williams 5 4 94 1 70
R. White  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 485 4
R. White 9 7 62 0 20
K. Williams  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 270 4
K. Williams 9 3 41 0 23
S. Zeon III  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 120 0
S. Zeon III 2 2 7 0 6
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 78 1
A. Robbins 1 1 3 0 3
C. Reese  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 40 0
C. Reese 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Plant Jr.  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 2.0
A. Plant Jr. 7-0 2.0 0
J. Dixon  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
J. Dixon 5-1 2.0 0
R. Johnson  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
R. Johnson 4-0 0.0 1
A. Ajiake  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Ajiake 4-5 1.0 0
J. Williams  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
J. Baldwin  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Baldwin 3-3 0.0 0
F. Thompkins  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
F. Thompkins 3-1 0.0 0
N. Williams  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
N. Williams 2-3 0.0 0
J. Morgan  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Morgan 2-2 0.0 0
E. Shelton  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
E. Ehimare  16 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Ehimare 1-0 1.0 0
T. Malakius  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Malakius 1-2 0.0 0
B. Harris  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
K. Beaudry  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
K. Beaudry 1-5 0.0 0
W. Muavesi  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
W. Muavesi 0-2 0.0 0
B. Key  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Key 0-1 0.0 0
I. Sayles  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Sayles 0-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez  32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/6 28/28
D. Gutierrez 1/1 29 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Nichols  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
M. Nichols 7 41.4 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Reese  26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
C. Reese 2 16.5 17 0
S. Green  24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
S. Green 1 24.0 24 0
N. Williams  2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
N. Williams 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Williams 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 28 0
N. Williams 2 2.0 4 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Mayden  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 216 2 1 134.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 769 3 2 147.6
J. Mayden 19/31 216 2 1
B. Burmeister  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 263 2 3 81.5
B. Burmeister 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Armstead  38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 190 0
J. Armstead 14 72 0 17
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 345 3
J. Byrd 5 18 0 11
K. Christon  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 134 0
K. Christon 7 11 0 7
J. Mayden  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 102 3
J. Mayden 10 8 0 9
C. Bell  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 201 0
C. Bell 1 2 0 2
C. Davis  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 126 1
C. Davis 1 1 0 1
B. Burmeister  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 185 1
B. Burmeister 1 -5 0 -5
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 59 0
J. Browning 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews  45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 226 1
J. Matthews 6 5 84 1 28
T. Shavers  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 316 2
T. Shavers 4 4 50 0 24
M. Redman  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 80 0
M. Redman 7 3 39 1 24
M. Shaw  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 0
M. Shaw 7 4 26 0 8
C. Bell  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
C. Bell 1 1 7 0 7
K. Christon  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 1
K. Christon 2 1 5 0 5
B. Penny  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 98 0
B. Penny 4 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Shawcroft  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
M. Shawcroft 5-6 0.0 0
P. McMorris  33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. McMorris 5-3 0.0 0
C. McDonald  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. McDonald 4-2 0.0 0
D. Malone  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Malone 4-0 0.0 1
D. Branch  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 1.0
D. Branch 3-1 1.0 1
G. Fountain  39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Fountain 2-0 0.0 0
C. Barfield  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Barfield 2-5 0.0 0
D. Celestine  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Celestine 2-0 0.0 0
N. Avinger  17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Avinger 1-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Tavai 1-2 0.5 0
K. Banks  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
K. Banks 1-3 0.5 0
C. McDonald  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. McDonald 1-1 1.0 0
S. Lakalaka  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Lakalaka 1-2 0.0 0
D. Okpoko  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Okpoko 0-1 0.0 0
V. Kaho  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
V. Kaho 0-2 0.0 0
J. Goynes  26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Goynes 0-1 0.0 0
Z. Fiaseu  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Fiaseu 0-1 0.0 0
J. Tavai  66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
J. Tavai 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/13 17/17
J. Browning 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 50.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 0 0
J. Browning 6 50.2 3 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Garrison  22 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
M. Garrison 1 1.0 1 0
A. Greene  94 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
A. Greene 1 11.0 11 0
D. Malone  32 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
D. Malone 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 10.4 114 1
J. Byrd 3 2.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 29 4:08 8 33 Punt
8:49 UNLV 35 1:21 3 -4 Punt
4:02 UNLV 1 2:05 3 3 Punt
1:01 UNLV 20 1:14 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 UNLV 27 1:41 4 10 Fumble
5:32 UNLV 34 1:37 3 -7 Punt
2:56 UNLV 33 1:25 5 39 Fumble
0:33 UNLV 8 0:21 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 UNLV 20 3:31 9 60 INT
5:51 UNLV 20 0:40 2 80 TD
2:15 UNLV 31 3:01 9 57 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 SDGST 14 2:01 4 3 FG
8:32 UNLV 14 2:51 6 40 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 SDGST 2 2:03 3 9 Punt
7:28 SDGST 30 3:26 5 18 Punt
1:57 UNLV 30 0:56 3 0 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 SDGST 35 5:31 10 65 TD
7:35 UNLV 37 2:03 4 3 FG Miss
3:55 SDGST 19 0:59 3 0 Punt
1:31 SDGST 28 0:58 6 23 Punt
0:12 SDGST 41 0:12 2 14 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 4:05 7 75 TD
7:24 SDGST 20 1:33 3 -1 Punt
5:11 SDGST 35 2:56 8 34 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 SDGST 20 1:33 4 -6 Downs
10:40 SDGST 25 2:08 5 17 Punt
5:41 SDGST 6 5:41 11 79 Game

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Reeser kicks 60 yards from SDSU 35 to the UNLV 5. S.Green returns the kickoff. S.Green FUMBLES forced by N.Avinger. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-D.Holly at UNLV 29. Tackled by SDSU at UNLV 29.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29
(14:53 - 1st) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at UNLV 30.
+14 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 30
(14:16 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at UNLV 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 44
(13:33 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 49.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 49
(13:05 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Banks; J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 48
(12:23 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 48. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 41.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41
(11:47 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 38.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 38
(11:12 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 38
(11:06 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 38
(11:01 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 36 yards to SDSU 2 Center-UNLV. Downed by N.Williams.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 2
(10:52 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; W.Muavesi at SDSU 5.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 5
(10:25 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 5. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 5. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; K.Beaudry at SDSU 11.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 11
(9:45 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at SDSU 11.
Punt
4 & 1 - SDGST 11
(9:00 - 1st) J.Browning punts 58 yards to UNLV 31 Center-SDSU. N.Williams returned punt from the UNLV 31. Tackled by T.Shavers at UNLV 35.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(8:49 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at UNLV 38.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 38
(8:27 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
Sack
3 & 7 - UNLV 38
(8:23 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 31 for -7 yards (C.McDonald)
Punt
4 & 14 - UNLV 31
(7:40 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 39 yards to SDSU 30 Center-UNLV. Downed by T.O'Dell.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(7:28 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 28 for -2 yards (A.Plant)
+24 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 28
(6:48 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 28. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morgan at UNLV 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48
(6:14 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to UNLV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry; D.Johnson at UNLV 44.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 44
(5:32 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to UNLV 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 42.
Sack
3 & 4 - SDGST 42
(4:58 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 48 for -10 yards (J.Dixon) J.Mayden FUMBLES forced by J.Dixon. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Mayden at SDSU 48. Tackled by UNLV at SDSU 48.
Punt
4 & 14 - SDGST 48
(4:15 - 1st) J.Browning punts 51 yards to UNLV 1 Center-SDSU. Downed by J.Byrd.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 1
(4:02 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai at UNLV 1.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 1
(3:37 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Branch; J.Tavai at UNLV 2.
Penalty
3 & 9 - UNLV 2
(2:54 - 1st) PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 1
(2:50 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; C.McDonald at UNLV 4.
Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 4
(2:07 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 35 yards to UNLV 39 Center-UNLV. J.Byrd returned punt from the UNLV 39. Tackled by K.Olotoa; D.Walden at UNLV 30.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Interception (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(1:57 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by B.Penny at UNLV 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UNLV 25.
+20 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 25
(1:15 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to UNLV End Zone for 5 yards. K.Christon for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-A.Uluave Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Int
2 & 10 - SDGST 30
(1:09 - 1st) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV End Zone. Intercepted by R.Johnson at UNLV End Zone. Tackled by SDSU at UNLV End Zone. Touchback.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(1:01 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 12 for -8 yards (D.Branch)
+10 YD
2 & 18 - UNLV 12
(0:19 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho; C.Barfield at UNLV 22.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UNLV 22
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
Punt
4 & 8 - UNLV 22
(14:57 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 43 yards to SDSU 35 Center-UNLV. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 35. Tackled by D.Walden at SDSU 35.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 65 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(14:47 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at SDSU 33.
+6 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 33
(14:13 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 33. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at SDSU 39.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 39
(13:38 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at SDSU 46.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(13:06 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 46. Catch made by C.Bell at SDSU 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 47.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 47
(12:20 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to UNLV 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; B.Key at UNLV 43.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43
(11:55 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to UNLV 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 36.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 36
(11:18 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to UNLV 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 35.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 35
(10:39 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(10:04 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Malakius at UNLV 28.
+28 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 28
(9:26 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by J.Matthews at UNLV 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Matthews for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:16 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Fumble (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:16 - 2nd) J.Reeser kicks 55 yards from SDSU 35 to the UNLV 10. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Anderson at UNLV 27.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27
(9:12 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 27. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at UNLV 30.
+13 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 30
(8:47 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at UNLV 43.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43
(8:09 - 2nd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Goynes at UNLV 41.
-4 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 41
(7:39 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 37 for -4 yards. D.Brumfield FUMBLES forced by SDSU. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-G.Fountain at UNLV 37. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 37.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37
(7:35 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to UNLV 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; F.Thompkins at UNLV 36.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 36
(6:58 - 2nd) J.Mayden scrambles to UNLV 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 29.
-5 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 29
(6:12 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 34 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at UNLV 34.
No Good
4 & 7 - SDGST 40
(5:37 - 2nd) J.Browning 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 34
(5:32 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UNLV 34
(5:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on UNLV-D.McDaniel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UNLV 29
(5:27 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at UNLV 29.
No Gain
3 & 15 - UNLV 29
(5:07 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 27 for -2 yards (K.Banks; J.Tavai)
Punt
4 & 17 - UNLV 27
(4:10 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to SDSU 24 Center-UNLV. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 24. Tackled by D.Walden at SDSU 21.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(3:55 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 21
(3:51 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at SDSU 21.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SDGST 21
(3:08 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
Punt
4 & 8 - SDGST 21
(3:03 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 46 yards to UNLV 33 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by N.Williams.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Fumble (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33
(2:56 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at UNLV 40.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 40
(2:34 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at UNLV 43.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43
(2:17 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 43. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at UNLV 46.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 46
(1:46 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 46. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Branch at SDSU 46.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(1:40 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 46. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 46. Gain of 18 yards. R.White FUMBLES forced by C.Barfield. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-D.Branch at SDSU 28. Tackled by UNLV at SDSU 28. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(1:31 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; K.Beaudry at SDSU 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 40
(1:20 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 40
(1:16 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 50
(0:58 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 50
(0:53 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 50. Catch made by M.Shaw at UNLV 50. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Baldwin at UNLV 45.
Sack
3 & 5 - SDGST 45
(0:49 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at UNLV 49 for -4 yards (E.Ehimare)
Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 49
(0:39 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 41 yards to UNLV 8 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by N.Williams.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 8
(0:33 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 5 for -3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Branch at UNLV 5.
+5 YD
2 & 13 - UNLV 5
(0:28 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai at UNLV 10.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 10
(0:23 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; K.Banks at UNLV 11.
Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 11
(0:19 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 48 yards to SDSU 41 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by J.Byrd.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - End of Half (2 plays, 14 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(0:12 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 40.
Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 40
(0:04 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister sacked at UNLV 45 for -5 yards (A.Plant)

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 41 yards from UNLV 35 to the SDSU 24. M.Garrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.O'Dell at SDSU 25.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(14:55 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Muavesi; J.Dixon at SDSU 23.
+24 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 23
(14:26 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 23. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 23. Gain of 24 yards. ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47
(14:01 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; D.Johnson at UNLV 49.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 49
(13:11 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by M.Shaw at UNLV 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UNLV 41.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(12:53 - 3rd) J.Mayden scrambles to UNLV 32 for 9 yards. ran out of bounds.
Penalty
2 & 1 - SDGST 32
(12:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 37
(11:45 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by J.Matthews at UNLV 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 24.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(11:09 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 24. Catch made by M.Redman at UNLV 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Redman for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:55 - 3rd) J.Browning extra point is good.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Interception (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:55 - 3rd) J.Reeser kicks 61 yards from SDSU 35 to the UNLV 4. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Reyes at UNLV 20.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(10:48 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at UNLV 25.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 25
(10:20 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at UNLV 29.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 29
(10:00 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at UNLV 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 37
(9:44 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu; M.Shawcroft at UNLV 39.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 39
(9:11 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at UNLV 45.
+15 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 45
(8:29 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 45. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SDSU 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(8:01 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 40
(7:52 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 20.
Int
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(7:32 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU End Zone. Intercepted by D.Malone at SDSU End Zone. Tackled by UNLV at SDSU End Zone. Touchback.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(7:24 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry; T.Malakius at SDSU 22.
No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 22
(6:54 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
Sack
3 & 8 - SDGST 22
(6:43 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 19 for -3 yards (A.Ajiake)
Punt
4 & 11 - SDGST 19
(6:01 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 61 yards to UNLV 20 Center-SDSU. N.Williams returned punt from the UNLV 20. Tackled by SDSU at UNLV 20.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 80 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(5:51 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at UNLV 30.
+70 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(5:27 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 30. Gain of 70 yards. N.Williams for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:11 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 34 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:11 - 3rd) R.O'Hara kicks 41 yards from UNLV 35 to the SDSU 24. A.Greene returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Holloway at SDSU 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(5:06 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 50
(5:02 - 3rd) J.Mayden scrambles to UNLV 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 45.
No Gain
2 & 5 - SDGST 45
(4:21 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 45
(4:13 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to UNLV 45. Catch made by T.Shavers at UNLV 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 41.
+7 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 41
(3:30 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(3:05 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 31.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 31
(2:31 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 31
(2:25 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
No Good
4 & 7 - SDGST 38
(2:19 - 3rd) J.Browning 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Interception (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(2:15 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 31
(2:11 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at UNLV 37.
+23 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 37
(1:31 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 40.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(1:06 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 40. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; C.Barfield at SDSU 33.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 33
(0:43 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; S.Lakalaka at SDSU 32.
+24 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 32
(0:16 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 8 for 24 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SDSU 8.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 8
(0:08 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 9.
-3 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 9
(15:00 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to SDSU 12 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 12.
Int
3 & 12 - UNLV 12
(14:28 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU End Zone. Intercepted by D.Branch at SDSU End Zone. Tackled by UNLV at SDSU End Zone. Touchback.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Downs (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(14:14 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at SDSU 16.
No Gain
2 & 14 - SDGST 16
(13:35 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
+5 YD
3 & 14 - SDGST 16
(13:33 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 16. Catch made by K.Christon at SDSU 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at SDSU 21.
-7 YD
4 & 9 - SDGST 21
(12:49 - 4th) RUSH

UNLV
Rebels
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 14
(12:41 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; P.McMorris at SDSU 14.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 14
(12:16 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 14.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 14
(11:32 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 14. Catch made by R.White at SDSU 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; P.McMorris at SDSU 11.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - UNLV 19
(10:50 - 4th) D.Gutierrez 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:40 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(10:40 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for K.Christon.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25
(10:33 - 4th) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Plant at SDSU 31. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(10:05 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 46. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at SDSU 46.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 46
(9:31 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
Sack
3 & 10 - SDGST 46
(9:25 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 42 for -4 yards (J.Dixon)
Punt
4 & 14 - SDGST 42
(8:41 - 4th) J.Browning punts 44 yards to UNLV 14 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by N.Williams.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14
(8:32 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 36 for 22 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; D.Okpoko at UNLV 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36
(8:11 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at UNLV 40.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 40
(7:40 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; C.Barfield at UNLV 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(7:10 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to SDSU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 47.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 47
(6:32 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to SDSU 47. Catch made by S.Zeon at SDSU 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 46.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 46
(5:58 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 46
(5:51 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 40 yards to SDSU 6 Center-UNLV. Downed by T.O'Dell.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - End of Game (11 plays, 79 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 6
(5:41 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 17 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; N.Williams at SDSU 17.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 17
(5:06 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 17. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; J.Morgan at SDSU 26.
No Gain
2 & 1 - SDGST 26
(4:28 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at SDSU 26.
+17 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 26
(3:37 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 43 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Baldwin at SDSU 43.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43
(2:58 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 46.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(2:44 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; N.Williams at UNLV 38.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 38
(1:59 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to UNLV 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 34.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(1:45 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; K.Beaudry at UNLV 28.
No Gain
2 & 4 - SDGST 28
(1:42 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Sayles; T.Malakius at UNLV 28.
+14 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 28
(1:00 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UNLV 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UNLV 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 14
(0:28 - 4th) J.Mayden kneels at the UNLV 15.
