Williams' 192 yards rushing lead Baylor past Oklahoma, 38-35
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Craig Williams ran for a career-high 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Baylor defeated Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday to keep its Big 12 title hopes alive.
Williams, a fifth-year junior, had rushed for 456 yards his entire injury-plagued career before exploding against the Sooners. His top performance this season had been 68 yards rushing against BYU, and he did not play in Baylor's previous two games.
In all, the Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) ran for 281 yards and five touchdowns to claim their third straight win.
Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns and ran nine times for 70 yards and another score. But he threw three interceptions - all in the first half - after just throwing one all season before Saturday's game.
Eric Gray rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 58 yards for the Sooners (5-4, 2-4), who had won two straight.
Despite Gabriel's mistakes, Baylor led just 24-21 at the break because the Sooners gained 334 yards in the first half.
Qualan Jones' 10-yard touchdown run with 9:15 remaining in the fourth quarter gave Baylor a 38-28 lead. Gray's 1-yard score with 4:05 remaining cut the Bears' lead to 38-35, but Baylor ran out the clock on the next possession.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: The Bears pulled off the win, despite getting just 132 yards passing out of Blake Shapen and just seven yards on four carries from freshman phenom Richard Reese. They could work their way back into the next Top 25 after spending most of the early part of the season there.
Oklahoma: The Sooners gained 499 yards and basically moved the ball at will, but turned the ball over too many times. The defense struggled with tackling throughout and couldn't get the critical stop it needed late.
UP NEXT
Baylor: Hosts Kansas State on Saturday.
Oklahoma: Visits West Virginia on Saturday.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
|
C. Williams
0 RB
192 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
D. Gabriel
8 QB
261 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 70 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|29
|Rushing
|14
|16
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|413
|499
|Total Plays
|71
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|281
|238
|Rush Attempts
|48
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|132
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|8-64
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|5
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|40
|12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-40
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|281
|RUSH YDS
|238
|
|
|413
|TOTAL YDS
|499
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|14/23
|132
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|25
|192
|2
|51
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|9
|47
|1
|10
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|3
|33
|1
|32
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|4
|7
|1
|5
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|3
|6
|0
|9
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|8
|5
|72
|0
|20
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|4
|4
|34
|0
|14
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|3
|2
|15
|0
|17
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Davidson 81 WR
|J. Davidson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 87 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|10-4
|0.0
|1
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
C. Jones 32 LB
|C. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 CB
|L. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCarty 19 CB
|A. McCarty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 7 LB
|B. Jackson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 DL
|S. Ika
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 41 LB
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DL
|C. Ogbonnaya
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maxwell 96 DL
|C. Maxwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|49
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|4
|42.3
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|22/34
|261
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|23
|106
|2
|17
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|9
|70
|1
|25
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|6
|23
|0
|14
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. West 81 WR
|T. West
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Walker 29 RB
|T. Walker
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|5
|4
|120
|1
|63
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|9
|8
|58
|0
|14
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|4
|3
|39
|0
|16
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|5
|3
|27
|0
|19
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|5
|3
|13
|1
|9
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Lawrence 12 DB
|K. Lawrence
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 DB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kanak 7 LB
|J. Kanak
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Grimes 14 DL
|R. Grimes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelleher 51 LS
|K. Kelleher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 22 DB
|C. Coldon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|2
|47.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|2
|4.5
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Willis rushed to OKL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at OKL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OKLA 31(14:40 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at OKL 31.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 31(14:12 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 50.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(14:02 - 1st) D.Gabriel scrambles to BAY 25 for 25 yards. D.Gabriel ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(13:22 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to BAY 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at BAY 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:56 - 1st) PENALTY on OKL-J.Farooq False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - OKLA 30(12:44 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by E.Gray at BAY 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at BAY 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 16(12:28 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to BAY 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle C.Jones at BAY 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 11(11:58 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to BAY 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin D.Doyle at BAY 10.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLA 10(11:24 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 10(11:21 - 1st) D.Gabriel scrambles to BAY End Zone for 10 yards. D.Gabriel for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the BAY End Zone. J.Nabors returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Lawrence at BAY 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(11:03 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 37. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at BAY 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 46(10:47 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to OKL 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(10:11 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to OKL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Downs D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 44(9:42 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKL 44. Catch made by B.Sims at OKL 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lawrence at OKL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(9:04 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to OKL 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Stripling J.Kelley at OKL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(8:31 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Davidson.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(8:24 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to OKL 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 35.
|+16 YD
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 35(7:45 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKL 35. Catch made by J.Cameron at OKL 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at OKL 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(7:14 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to OKL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 14(6:37 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to OKL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 11(6:01 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to OKL End Zone for 11 yards. C.Williams for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:54 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott S.Ika at OKL 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 30(5:32 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 30. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at OKL 31.
|Int
3 & 4 - OKLA 31(5:08 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 35. Intercepted by D.Doyle at OKL 35. Tackled by OKL at OKL 26.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(5:01 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKL 26. Catch made by Q.Jones at OKL 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at OKL 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 9(4:43 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to OKL 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OKL 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 6(3:55 - 1st) J.Nabors rushed to OKL End Zone for 6 yards. J.Nabors for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(3:50 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BAY at OKL 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 26(3:30 - 1st) J.Farooq rushed to OKL 37 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Walcott; D.Lemear at OKL 37.
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(3:11 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 37. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 37. Gain of 63 yards. M.Mims for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(3:01 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones. PENALTY on BAY-M.Mazzccua Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 15(2:55 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 15. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Kelley at BAY 13.
|+9 YD
2 & 22 - BAYLOR 13(2:16 - 1st) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.White at BAY 22.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 22(1:53 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 22(1:45 - 1st) I.Power punts 46 yards to OKL 32 Center-BAY. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(1:37 - 1st) T.West rushed to OKL 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan D.Doyle at OKL 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 39(1:11 - 1st) T.Walker rushed to OKL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones A.Marshall at OKL 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 40(0:51 - 1st) T.Walker rushed to OKL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Marshall S.Ika at OKL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(0:24 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Major.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 42(0:18 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at OKL 43.
|Int
3 & 9 - OKLA 43(15:00 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass INTERCEPTED at BAY 35. Intercepted by D.Lemear at BAY 35. Tackled by OKL at OKL 34.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(14:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKL-J.Kanak Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 5 - BAYLOR 29(14:50 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to OKL 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles E.Downs at OKL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 32(14:14 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 32(14:07 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to OKL 32 for yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 32. PENALTY on OKL-D.Stutsman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 27(14:02 - 2nd) J.Nabors rushed to OKL 32 for -5 yards.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 39(13:05 - 2nd) J.Mayers 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAY Holder-BAY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:59 - 2nd) J.Farooq rushed to OKL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson A.Walcott at OKL 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 29(12:43 - 2nd) D.Stoops rushed to OKL 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at OKL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(12:03 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 37(11:50 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle D.Lemear at OKL 41. PENALTY on BAY-M.Jones Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(11:44 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 44(11:40 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - OKLA 44(11:35 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by E.Gray at BAY 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott G.Hall at BAY 35.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OKLA 35(11:07 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to BAY 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Neal S.Ika at BAY 35.
|Result
|Play
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(11:02 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 14 for 51 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Washington at OKL 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(10:22 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.White J.Johnson at OKL 13.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 13(9:40 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(9:09 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL End Zone for 1 yards. C.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:06 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 25. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(8:49 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 42(8:43 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to BAY 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 33(8:21 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to BAY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle G.Hall at BAY 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(8:00 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for OKL.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 29(7:54 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to BAY 29. Catch made by T.Wease at BAY 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 25(7:30 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to BAY 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Neal D.Lemear at BAY 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(7:09 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to BAY 14. Catch made by E.Gray at BAY 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at BAY 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 5(6:52 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to BAY End Zone for 5 yards. E.Gray for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|(6:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAY-B.Utley Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on OKL-W.Morris Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(6:46 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman W.Washington at BAY 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(6:11 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence C.Coldon at OKL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(5:35 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to OKL 44. Catch made by K.Johnson at OKL 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(4:57 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 35(4:19 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 35(4:15 - 2nd) D.Doyle rushed to OKL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(4:10 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 33.
|Int
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 33(3:16 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 17. Intercepted by B.Bowman at OKL 17. Tackled by G.Holmes at OKL 20.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(3:10 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 20. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at OKL 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(2:54 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at OKL 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 36(2:31 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAY at OKL 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 41(2:12 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 41. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 50.
|Int
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(1:59 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass INTERCEPTED at BAY 32. Intercepted by C.Morgan at BAY 32. Tackled by OKL at BAY 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(1:52 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(1:48 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 26 for -6 yards (J.Redmond)
|-2 YD
3 & 16 - BAYLOR 26(1:12 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 26. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 26. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Kanak D.White at BAY 24.
|Punt
4 & 19 - BAYLOR 24(1:05 - 2nd) I.Power punts 38 yards to OKL 38 Center-BAY. M.Mims returned punt from the OKL 38. Tackled by A.McCarty at OKL 44.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(0:54 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 44 for 0 yards (B.Jackson)
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 44(0:44 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 44. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at BAY 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(0:31 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(0:24 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to BAY 40. Catch made by J.Farooq at BAY 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(0:11 - 2nd) D.Gabriel scrambles to BAY 7 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at BAY 7. PENALTY on OKL-A.Raym Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on OKL-A.Raym Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
1 & 25 - OKLA 45(0:05 - 2nd) Z.Schmit 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-OKL Holder-OKL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Nabors rushed to OKL 43 for 32 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 43.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(14:47 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to OKL 43. Catch made by J.Cameron at OKL 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at OKL 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(14:13 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to OKL 27. Catch made by R.Reese at OKL 27. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 22(13:41 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to OKL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.White D.Stutsman at OKL 20.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 20(13:10 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to OKL 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu J.Broiles at OKL 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(12:41 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to OKL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Downs K.Kelleher at OKL 10.
|-5 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 10(12:06 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 15. PENALTY on OKL-I.Coe Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(11:57 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Redmond at OKL 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 8(10:53 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley. PENALTY on OKL-C.Coldon Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(11:01 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to OKL End Zone for 2 yards. R.Reese for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 3rd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(10:56 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(10:52 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at OKL 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - OKLA 27(10:13 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 22 for -5 yards (G.Randolph)
|Punt
4 & 13 - OKLA 22(9:34 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 48 yards to BAY 30 Center-OKL. Fair catch by G.Holmes. PENALTY on OKL-G.Williams Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(9:27 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman J.Johnson at BAY 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 44(8:56 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman E.Downs at BAY 50.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 50(8:13 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 50. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 50. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at OKL 30. PENALTY on BAY-H.Presley Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - BAYLOR 35(7:54 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 35. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at BAY 40.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 40(7:15 - 3rd) I.Power punts 40 yards to OKL 20 Center-BAY. M.Mims returned punt from the OKL 20. Tackled by J.White M.Harris at OKL 23.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(7:08 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown G.Hall at OKL 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 27(6:45 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear T.Brown at OKL 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(6:30 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at OKL 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 42(4:52 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 42. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at OKL 50. PENALTY on BAY-C.Morgan Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(5:53 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to BAY 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 23.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(5:34 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to BAY 9 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Doyle at BAY 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 9(4:59 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to BAY 9. Catch made by D.Stoops at BAY 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Stoops for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:52 - 3rd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(4:52 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OKL at BAY 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(4:23 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Grimes at BAY 37.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 37(3:51 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 37(3:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAY-M.Mazzccua False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BAYLOR 32(3:43 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for BAY.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BAYLOR 32(3:36 - 3rd) I.Power punts 45 yards to OKL 23 Center-BAY. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(3:28 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle C.Morgan at OKL 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 29(3:05 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at OKL 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(2:42 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jones G.Hall at OKL 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 38(2:04 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to OKL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan C.Maxwell at OKL 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 41(1:26 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 41. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle A.Walcott at OKL 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(1:08 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 48. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 46.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - OKLA 46(0:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKL-B.Willis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 49(0:29 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to BAY 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear G.Randolph at BAY 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 46(0:03 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to BAY 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan D.Doyle at BAY 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 46(15:00 - 4th) M.Turk punts 46 yards to BAY End Zone Center-OKL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(14:50 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(14:35 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at BAY 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 26(14:09 - 4th) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman D.White at BAY 29.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 29(13:41 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kanak at BAY 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(13:08 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 39 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stutsman at BAY 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 39(12:33 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at BAY 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(11:58 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 45. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at OKL 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(11:19 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to OKL 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Washington J.Broiles at OKL 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(10:33 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to OKL 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at OKL 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(9:57 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to OKL 10 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broiles at OKL 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 10(9:20 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to OKL End Zone for 10 yards. Q.Jones for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:15 - 4th) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at OKL 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 27(8:49 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; C.Morgan at OKL 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 29(8:21 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 29. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BAY at OKL 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(7:57 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 36. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at OKL 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 45(7:36 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at OKL 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 43(7:08 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 43. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at OKL 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(6:48 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq. PENALTY on BAY-BAY Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - OKLA 48(6:43 - 4th) M.Major rushed to BAY 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle C.Ogbonnaya at BAY 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 45(6:22 - 4th) M.Major rushed to BAY 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(5:56 - 4th) D.Gabriel rushed to BAY 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at BAY 34.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 34(5:33 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to BAY 17 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(5:08 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to BAY 17. Catch made by E.Gray at BAY 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Player at BAY 14.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 14(4:33 - 4th) D.Gabriel rushed to BAY 1 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lemear at BAY 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 1(4:09 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to BAY End Zone for 1 yards. E.Gray for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:05 - 4th) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 4th) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(4:05 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at BAY 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 28(3:33 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman D.White at BAY 29.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(2:55 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 29. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.White W.Washington at BAY 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(2:16 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.White at BAY 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 46(2:12 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at BAY 50.
|+43 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 50(2:06 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to OKL 7 for 43 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(1:26 - 4th) B.Shapen kneels at the OKL 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 9(0:46 - 4th) B.Shapen kneels at the OKL 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(0:17 - 4th) B.Shapen kneels at the OKL 12.
-
TROY
UL
14
17
4th 11:08 ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
24
4th 14:50 ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
0
1st 3:57 ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
7
0
1st 0:40 FS2
-
HOU
SMU
14
14
1st 3:24 NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
14
7
1st 4:40 FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
0
1st 1:57 CBSSN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
0
1st 13:20 ESP2
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
0
1st 12:48 ESPU
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+