Williams runs for 2 TDs, No. 2 Ohio St gets by Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday.
The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee in the AP poll and trailing only the Volunteers in the season's first College Football Playoff rankings. But what figured to be an easy win turned into a struggle.
Ohio State didn't score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15, with the rain and whipping wind not to mention Northwestern's physical play creating havoc.
Williams gave Ohio State the lead with a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He made it 21-7 when he scored from the 2 with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the game after C.J. Stroud broke a 44-yard run, and the Buckeyes came away with a tougher-than-expected win.
Stroud, the Big Ten leader in yards passing, set a career low with 76. He completed just 10 of 26 passes in his only game this year without a touchdown throw. Stroud, who came in with minus-4 yards rushing, ran for 79, helping the Buckeyes pick up their 10th straight win against Northwestern and 34th in the past 35 meetings.
The Wildcats (1-8, 1-5) dropped their eighth straight, matching their worst skid since the 1998 team lost eight in a row. They are 5-17 since falling to Ohio State in the 2020 conference championship game.
Evan Hull ran for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Brendan Sullivan threw for 79, completing 10 of 14 passes, and the Wildcats remained winless since beating Nebraska in Ireland to start the season.
Ohio State came came in averaging 48.9 points - second only to Tennessee - and hadn't scored fewer than 44 in a Big Ten game. But the ugly conditions and Northwestern's physical play in the trenches made for a tough time.
Northwestern, which has not beaten a top-five team since knocking off No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 5 Iowa in the first two games of the 1959 season, grabbed a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Hull took a direct snap and scored from the 16.
Egbuka turned up the right side and scored from the 15 to tie it at 7 with 2:26 left in the half. Stroud kept that drive going with a 16-yard keeper on fourth down at the Northwestern 37.
Ohio State took a 14-7 lead with 8:44 left in the third on a 27-yard touchdown by Williams, who bounced off a pack, turned to the right and beat three or four defenders.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Though the Buckeyes remained unbeaten, they could drop a spot or two
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: The Buckeyes had a tough time after winning at Penn State last week. And the way the Buckeyes got pushed around in the early going was eye-opening.
Northwestern: Though they hung in against one of the Big Ten's powerhouses, the Wildcats continue their slide.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: The Buckeyes have a home game against Indiana next week and visit Maryland before a showdown with No. 4 Michigan in Columbus on Nov. 26.
Northwestern: The Wildcats will try to stop their skid when they visit Minnesota.
---
|
M. Williams
3 RB
111 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
E. Hull
26 RB
122 RuYds, RuTD, 4 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|17
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|9-20
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|283
|285
|Total Plays
|61
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|207
|206
|Rush Attempts
|35
|59
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|76
|79
|Comp. - Att.
|10-26
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-27
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-50.3
|6-40.8
|Return Yards
|18
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|76
|PASS YDS
|79
|
|
|207
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|283
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|10/26
|76
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|26
|111
|2
|27
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|6
|79
|0
|44
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|2
|21
|1
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|8
|5
|51
|0
|15
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|4
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|9
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|4
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
G. Scott Jr. 88 TE
|G. Scott Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burke 10 CB
|D. Burke
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 CB
|J. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 91 DT
|T. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 25 S
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hamilton 58 DT
|T. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|7
|50.3
|2
|77
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|10/14
|79
|0
|0
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|30
|122
|1
|17
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|12
|55
|0
|15
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|11
|50
|0
|19
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|7
|6
|49
|0
|13
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Gill 5 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 23 DB
|D. Turner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton Jr. 11 DB
|A. Hampton Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stage 90 K
|A. Stage
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 56 yards from NW 35 to the OSU 9. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Metz at OSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(14:55 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 37 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by NW at OSU 37. PENALTY on OSU-M.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - OHIOST 20(14:32 - 1st) E.Egbuka rushed to OSU 26 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at OSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - OHIOST 26(14:11 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - OHIOST 26(14:10 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|Punt
4 & 14 - OHIOST 26(14:05 - 1st) J.Mirco punts 34 yards to NW 40 Center-B.Robinson. Downed by D.Burke.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(13:57 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at NW 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 43(13:36 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at NW 44.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NWEST 44(13:06 - 1st) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NWEST 44(13:02 - 1st) L.Akers punts 56 yards to OSU End Zone Center-W.Halkyard. Touchback. PENALTY on NW-NW Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(12:54 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at OSU 27. PENALTY on NW-NW Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(12:32 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at OSU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIOST 39(12:02 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for G.Scott.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 39(11:57 - 1st) C.Stroud scrambles to OSU 46 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NW at OSU 46. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 46(11:28 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at OSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(10:57 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 49(10:54 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to NW 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 47.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OHIOST 47(10:15 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OHIOST 47(10:10 - 1st) J.Mirco punts 47 yards to NW End Zone Center-B.Robinson. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(10:03 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at NW 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(9:49 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 33. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at NW 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - NWEST 40(9:24 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at NW 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(9:07 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 50. Catch made by B.Kirtz at NW 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at OSU 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(8:48 - 1st) B.Sullivan scrambles to OSU 30 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Burke at OSU 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 30(8:19 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to OSU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OSU 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(8:00 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to OSU 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; J.Johnson at OSU 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 19(7:29 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to OSU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at OSU 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 16(6:52 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to OSU End Zone for 16 yards. E.Hull for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 1st) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(6:45 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mitchell at OSU 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - OHIOST 32(6:27 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-D.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(6:18 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 27. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at OSU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 34(5:53 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Heard; A.Adebawore at OSU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIOST 34(5:18 - 1st) J.Mirco punts 37 yards to NW 29 Center-B.Robinson. Downed by J.Ballard.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 29(5:11 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at NW 38.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NWEST 38(4:45 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 36 for yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at NW 36. PENALTY on NW-C.Schmidt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - NWEST 28(4:23 - 1st) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at NW 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 31(3:49 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 31. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at NW 35.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NWEST 35(3:18 - 1st) L.Akers punts 52 yards to OSU 13 Center-W.Halkyard. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 13. Tackled by R.Niro at OSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(3:06 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at OSU 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 33(2:35 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 33. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at OSU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 40(1:56 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at OSU 40.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OHIOST 40(1:14 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at OSU 40.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(1:07 - 1st) B.Sullivan rushed to OSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 37(0:41 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to OSU 37. Catch made by C.Porter at OSU 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at OSU 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 33(0:12 - 1st) B.Sullivan rushed to OSU 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OSU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(15:00 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to OSU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent at OSU 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 25(14:20 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to OSU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom; J.Johnson at OSU 23.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 23(13:36 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to OSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 25.
|+4 YD
4 & 8 - NWEST 25(12:55 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Washington at OSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at OSU 21.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - OHIOST(12:49 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming. PENALTY on OSU-L.Wypler Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on NW-C.Mitchell Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(12:42 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 21. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at OSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(12:18 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 36(12:16 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OHIOST 36(12:12 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OHIOST 36(12:08 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 64 yards to NW End Zone Center-B.Robinson. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(12:00 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McCalister at NW 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 23(11:20 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at NW 26.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 26(10:37 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 43 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Burke at NW 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(10:02 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at NW 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 43(9:18 - 2nd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; T.Eichenberg at NW 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 46(8:33 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to OSU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; M.Hall at OSU 49.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NWEST 49(7:46 - 2nd) H.Renner punts 31 yards to OSU 18 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by O.Adeyi.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 18(7:38 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 18. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 18. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NW at OSU 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(7:15 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 29. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at OSU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OHIOST 28(6:38 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OHIOST 28(6:31 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - OHIOST 28(6:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on OSU-OSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - OHIOST 23(6:25 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 77 yards to NW End Zone Center-B.Robinson. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(6:17 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at NW 22.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 22(6:08 - 2nd) NW rushed to NW 20 for -2 yards. NW FUMBLES forced by OSU. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-B.Sullivan at NW 20. Tackled by OSU at NW 20.
|-6 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 20(5:21 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 14 for -6 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at NW 14.
|Punt
4 & 16 - NWEST 14(5:04 - 2nd) H.Renner punts 32 yards to NW 46 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by W.Halkyard.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(4:55 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to NW 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 44(4:27 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to NW 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Heard; D.O'Rourke at NW 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 39(3:50 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to NW 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; D.O'Rourke at NW 37.
|+16 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 37(3:20 - 2nd) C.Stroud rushed to NW 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(2:54 - 2nd) C.Stroud scrambles to NW 15 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Mueller at NW 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 15(2:33 - 2nd) E.Egbuka rushed to NW End Zone for 15 yards. E.Egbuka for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:26 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at NW 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(2:21 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent at NW 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 33(1:36 - 2nd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at NW 39.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(0:55 - 2nd) NW rushed to NW 29 for -10 yards. Tackled by OSU at NW 29.
|-4 YD
2 & 20 - NWEST 29(0:51 - 2nd) B.Sullivan kneels at the NW 25.
|-4 YD
3 & 24 - NWEST 25(0:15 - 2nd) B.Sullivan kneels at the NW 21.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at NW 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(14:17 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at NW 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 32(13:35 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at NW 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(12:56 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; L.Ransom at NW 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NWEST 45(12:12 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent at NW 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NWEST 45(11:35 - 3rd) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at NW 45.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NWEST 45(10:51 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent; L.Ransom at NW 45.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(10:45 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to NW 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore; X.Mueller at NW 46.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OHIOST 46(10:08 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - OHIOST 46(10:04 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to NW 46. Catch made by M.Harrison at NW 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(9:34 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 34(9:27 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to NW 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at NW 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 27(8:53 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to NW End Zone for 27 yards. M.Williams for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 64 yards from OSU 35 to the NW 1. E.Hull returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Curry at NW 18.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(8:39 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 37 for 19 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at NW 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(8:02 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to NW 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at NW 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 43(7:19 - 3rd) A.Clair rushed to NW 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at NW 44.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 44(6:39 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 44. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at OSU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(6:00 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to OSU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 44.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 44(5:23 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to OSU 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at OSU 46.
|Sack
3 & 9 - NWEST 46(4:42 - 3rd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at OSU 46 for 0 yards (J.Tuimoloau)
|Punt
4 & 9 - NWEST 46(3:55 - 3rd) H.Renner punts 30 yards to OSU 16 Center-W.Halkyard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(3:49 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at OSU 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 18(3:25 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 18. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 18. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at OSU 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 23(2:58 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 23. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at OSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(2:41 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 34(2:39 - 3rd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at OSU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(2:09 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 46(2:03 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 46. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 46. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mitchell at OSU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIOST 48(1:34 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OHIOST 48(1:32 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 48 yards to NW 4 Center-B.Robinson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 4(1:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on NW-V.Picozzi False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 12 - NWEST 2(1:24 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at NW 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - NWEST 11(0:41 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at NW 12.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 12(15:00 - 4th) B.Sullivan rushed to NW 27 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at NW 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(14:40 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer at NW 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 28(14:19 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at NW 30.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 30(13:41 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at NW 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(13:22 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Cage; Z.Harrison at NW 42.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 42(12:54 - 4th) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - NWEST 42(12:45 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 42. Catch made by C.Porter at NW 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OSU 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(12:15 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to NW 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at NW 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - NWEST 49(11:42 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 49. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 46(11:09 - 4th) B.Sullivan rushed to OSU 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(10:57 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to OSU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; R.Hickman at OSU 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 38(10:24 - 4th) B.Sullivan rushed to OSU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at OSU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NWEST 36(9:48 - 4th) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for G.Hooper Price.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - NWEST 36(9:44 - 4th) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(9:41 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to OSU 41 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at OSU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 41(9:04 - 4th) C.Stroud rushed to OSU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at OSU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OHIOST 44(8:28 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIOST 44(8:20 - 4th) J.Mirco punts 45 yards to NW 11 Center-B.Robinson. Downed by J.Proctor.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 11(8:11 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau; T.Eichenberg at NW 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 12(7:49 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent at NW 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 16(7:14 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; L.Ransom at NW 18.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NWEST 18(6:39 - 4th) H.Renner punts 44 yards to OSU 38 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by R.Niro.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(6:27 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to OSU 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at OSU 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(5:53 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to NW 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at NW 49.
|+44 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 49(5:12 - 4th) C.Stroud rushed to NW 5 for 44 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at NW 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 5(4:32 - 4th) C.Stroud rushed to NW 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at NW 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 2(4:24 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to NW End Zone for 2 yards. M.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 26 yards from OSU 35 to the NW 39. D.Carr returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Curry at NW 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(4:18 - 4th) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 42. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Proctor at OSU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(4:06 - 4th) B.Sullivan scrambles to OSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hamilton at OSU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 44(3:47 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NWEST 44(3:42 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - NWEST 44(3:38 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(3:34 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to OSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at OSU 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 48(3:27 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to NW 48 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Gallagher at NW 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 48(2:38 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to NW 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(2:31 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to NW 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; B.Gallagher at NW 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OHIOST 41(1:41 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to NW 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - OHIOST 41(0:56 - 4th) M.Williams rushed to NW 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Story; R.Heard at NW 34.
|-4 YD
4 & 2 - OHIOST 34(0:10 - 4th) C.Stroud kneels at the NW 38.
