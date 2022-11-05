|
|
|IOWA
|PURDUE
Johnson helps Iowa run past Purdue 24-3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Kaleb Johnson ran for 200 yards on 22 carries, including a touchdown, and Spencer Petras passed for two touchdowns to power Iowa past Purdue 24-3 on Saturday.
Purdue's Aidan O'Connell struggled to find his rhythm on a windy day, completing just 20 of 43 passes for 168 yards and two interceptions.
Both teams are now 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Leading 17-3 at halftime, it took Iowa just 17 seconds in the second half to push the lead to 24-3 on Johnson's 75-yard touchdown run.
After starting the game 2 of 6, Petras finished 13 of 23 for 192 yards with two touchdowns.
The Hawkeyes took a 7-0 on Petras' 16-yard TD pass to Sam LaPorta, his first TD catch of the season, in the first minute of the second quarter.
After Kaevon Merriweather intercepted O'Connell, Iowa scored when Petras connected with Nico Ragaini for 29 yards to push the lead to 14-0.
The Boilermakers drove to the Iowa 26 before Seth Benson's interception at the 15-yard-old snuffed out the drive. The Hawkeyes picked up a first down on the Purdue 1 before three straight plays for a loss forced the Iowa to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Drew Stevens.
Purdue's only score came on Mitchell Fineran's 34-yard field goal with 1:40 left in the second quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: The Hawkeyes got a big road win and moved closer to bowl eligibility with one of their better offensive outputs. Iowa had been averaging just 16.4 points per game.
Purdue: The Boilermakers' hopes for a West Division title took a major hit with a lackluster offensive performance in its second consecutive loss. Purdue had been averaging 32.8 points a game,.
STALLING OUT
The fact that the Purdue's Boilermaker Special stalled before the game proved to be an omen for the football team. The train, which leads the team out on the field, needed several people to push it to get off the field. Purdue's offense never got in gear, either.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.
Purdue: Travels to Illinois on Saturday for Cannon Trophy Game.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Johnson
2 RB
200 RuYds, RuTD, 17 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
C. Jones
15 WR
104 ReYds, 11 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|2-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|376
|255
|Total Plays
|58
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|184
|87
|Rush Attempts
|35
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|192
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|20-43
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|4-31
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-51.8
|7-37.7
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|184
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|376
|TOTAL YDS
|255
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|13/23
|192
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|22
|200
|1
|75
|
J. Patterson 9 RB
|J. Patterson
|4
|4
|0
|1
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|5
|-19
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|6
|3
|71
|1
|41
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|5
|3
|56
|1
|29
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|3
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
A. Ostrenga 87 TE
|A. Ostrenga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|1/2
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|8
|51.8
|2
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|20/43
|168
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|14
|65
|0
|18
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|9
|35
|0
|9
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|4
|-26
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|19
|11
|104
|0
|41
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|2
|2
|35
|0
|24
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|2
|2
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Yaseen 2 WR
|A. Yaseen
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Piferi 89 TE
|P. Piferi
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Sydnor 96 DE
|K. Sydnor
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|1/1
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|6
|36.2
|2
|59
|
B. Cropsey 47 P
|B. Cropsey
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 32(14:28 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 32. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IOW at PUR 38.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(14:05 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to IOW 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(13:31 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 44(13:29 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to IOW 44. Catch made by D.Mockobee at IOW 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PURDUE 41(12:53 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PURDUE 41(12:50 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 21 yards to IOW 20 Center-N.Zecchino. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(12:42 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IOWA 29(12:10 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 29(11:46 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to IOW 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(11:31 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 30. Catch made by K.Johnson at IOW 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWA 33(10:48 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for D.Vines.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWA 33(10:42 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWA 33(10:38 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 67 yards to PUR End Zone Center-L.Elkin. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(10:31 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 26.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - PURDUE 26(10:03 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on IOW-R.Moss Defensive Holding 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(9:47 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 41(9:23 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 41(8:44 - 1st) A.O'Connell scrambles to PUR 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 44.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PURDUE 44(8:03 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 33 yards to IOW 23 Center-N.Zecchino. Downed by B.Kreul.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(7:54 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 23. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 23. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PUR at IOW 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 32(7:05 - 1st) A.Bruce rushed to IOW 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(6:35 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWA 41(6:05 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IOWA 41(6:03 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWA 41(6:00 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 55 yards to PUR 4 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by C.DeJean.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 4(5:51 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 4(5:46 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 4. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 4. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(5:10 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 49(4:34 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to IOW 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PURDUE 49(3:54 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PURDUE 49(3:48 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 40 yards to IOW 9 Center-N.Zecchino. Downed by C.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 9(3:40 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 12.
|+41 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 12(3:02 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 12. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 12. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(2:28 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to PUR 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 39(1:55 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to PUR 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 38(1:10 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to PUR 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(0:41 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at PUR 40 for -8 yards (L.Johnson)
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - IOWA 40(0:01 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to PUR 40. Catch made by D.Vines at PUR 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 30.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - IOWA 30(15:00 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by S.LaPorta at PUR 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(14:29 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to PUR 16. Catch made by S.LaPorta at PUR 16. Gain of 16 yards. S.LaPorta for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:23 - 2nd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:23 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 58 yards from IOW 35 to the PUR 7. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by IOW at PUR 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(14:16 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 23. Catch made by P.Piferi at PUR 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 25.
|Int
2 & 8 - PURDUE 25(13:36 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 49. Intercepted by K.Merriweather at IOW 49. Tackled by PUR at IOW 49.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(13:31 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 49. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 49. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(13:04 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 29(13:00 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to PUR 29. Catch made by N.Ragaini at PUR 29. Gain of 29 yards. N.Ragaini for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 2nd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 30 yards from IOW 35 to the PUR 35. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(12:53 - 2nd) T.Tracy rushed to PUR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 40.
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 40(12:24 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 40. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(11:52 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PURDUE 36(11:49 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 5. Intercepted by R.Moss at IOW 5. Tackled by PUR at IOW 1. PENALTY on IOW-R.Moss Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(11:41 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 15. Intercepted by S.Benson at IOW 15. Tackled by PUR at IOW 15. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(11:32 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to PUR 41 for 44 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(10:52 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 49 for -10 yards (J.Sullivan)
|+14 YD
2 & 20 - IOWA 49(10:12 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 49. Catch made by K.Johnson at IOW 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 37.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 37(9:35 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by N.Ragaini at PUR 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 13(9:05 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to PUR 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 4(8:39 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to PUR 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - IOWA 2(8:12 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for M.Pottebaum. PENALTY on PUR-C.Trice Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 1(8:09 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to PUR 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 3.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 3(7:35 - 2nd) A.Bruce rushed to PUR 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWA 6(6:54 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at PUR 8 for -2 yards (L.Johnson; K.Sydnor)
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - IOWA 16(6:14 - 2nd) D.Stevens 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 51 yards from IOW 35 to the PUR 14. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by IOW at PUR 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(6:07 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 33.
|-6 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 33(5:38 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 27 for -6 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 27.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - PURDUE 27(5:05 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 27. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 39.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - PURDUE 39(4:25 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR. PENALTY on IOW-C.DeJean Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(4:21 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 49(4:14 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 49. Catch made by A.Yaseen at PUR 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 47.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 47(3:37 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to IOW 47. Catch made by C.Jones at IOW 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(3:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on IOW-L.Van Ness Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17(3:09 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to IOW 2 for 15 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PURDUE 2(2:37 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PURDUE 2(2:29 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|Sack
3 & Goal - PURDUE 2(2:26 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at IOW 17 for -15 yards (L.Van Ness)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - PURDUE 24(1:44 - 2nd) M.Fineran 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Zecchino Holder-J.Albers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(1:40 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 31(1:09 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWA 34(1:03 - 2nd) S.Petras rushed to IOW 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - IOWA 34(0:56 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 66 yards to PUR End Zone Center-L.Elkin. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(0:48 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by D.Downing at PUR 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 20(0:30 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PURDUE 24(0:09 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for M.Rice.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - PURDUE 24(0:03 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for IOW.
|+75 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(14:54 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to PUR End Zone for 75 yards. K.Johnson for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:43 - 3rd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:43 - 3rd) D.Stevens kicks 52 yards from IOW 35 to the PUR 13. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by IOW at PUR 24. PENALTY on PUR-R.Brandt Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(14:36 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 14(14:08 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 21.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PURDUE 21(13:33 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PURDUE 21(13:27 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 59 yards to IOW 20 Center-N.Zecchino. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 20. Tackled by PUR at IOW 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(13:12 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 37(13:08 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - IOWA 37(13:04 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 37. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 42.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWA 42(12:21 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 38 yards to PUR 20 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by J.Heinz.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(12:14 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by D.Downing at PUR 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(11:40 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 41(11:09 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(10:38 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 49(10:07 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 49. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 48(9:30 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to IOW 48. Catch made by K.Lewis at IOW 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 43.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 43(8:49 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to IOW 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(8:14 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to IOW 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 39(7:38 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PURDUE 39(7:33 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - PURDUE 39(7:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on PUR-PUR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - PURDUE 44(7:28 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 33 yards to IOW 11 Center-N.Zecchino. Fair catch by C.DeJean.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(7:21 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 8.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - IOWA 8(6:44 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - IOWA 13(6:02 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 13. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 16.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWA 16(5:21 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 29 yards to IOW 45 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by J.Heinz.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(5:13 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to IOW 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(4:49 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to IOW 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 33(4:19 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|Sack
3 & 8 - PURDUE 33(4:17 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at IOW 38 for -5 yards (D.Craig)
|No Gain
4 & 13 - PURDUE 38(3:31 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(3:27 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 46(2:47 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to PUR 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(2:12 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to PUR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 43.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 43(1:35 - 3rd) A.Bruce rushed to PUR 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - IOWA 47(0:55 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to PUR 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 45.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - IOWA 45(0:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on IOW-IOW Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - IOWA 50(0:10 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 33 yards to PUR 17 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17(15:00 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 17. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 25(14:32 - 4th) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 26.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PURDUE 26(13:51 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 26(13:47 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 26. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(13:20 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 37(13:15 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 37.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PURDUE 37(12:37 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PURDUE 37(12:33 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 31 yards to IOW 32 Center-N.Zecchino. Downed by C.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(12:25 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 23 for -9 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 19 - IOWA 23(11:42 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - IOWA 28(11:04 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 30.
|Punt
4 & 12 - IOWA 30(10:20 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 70 yards to PUR End Zone Center-L.Elkin. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(10:13 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 23(9:40 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 23. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 28.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PURDUE 28(9:03 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - PURDUE 28(9:01 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(8:56 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to PUR 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 27(8:22 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to PUR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 26.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWA 26(7:42 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|No Good
4 & 8 - IOWA 34(7:35 - 4th) D.Stevens 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(7:31 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to PUR 33 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IOW at PUR 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 33(7:08 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to PUR 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(6:40 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to PUR 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 44(6:06 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PURDUE 44(6:00 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 44. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 48. PENALTY on PUR-T.Sheffield Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 23 - PURDUE 29(5:35 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 20 for -9 yards (J.Evans)
|Punt
4 & 32 - PURDUE 20(4:52 - 4th) B.Cropsey punts 47 yards to IOW 33 Center-N.Zecchino. Downed by S.Kane.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(4:44 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(4:04 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 48(3:23 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at IOW 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWA 49(2:43 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for A.Ostrenga.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - IOWA 49(2:40 - 4th) PENALTY on IOW-IOW Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - IOWA 44(2:40 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 56 yards to PUR End Zone Center-L.Elkin. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(2:31 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 22(1:59 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - PURDUE 27(1:30 - 4th) A.Burton rushed to PUR 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 31.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(1:00 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 27 for -4 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - PURDUE 27(0:32 - 4th) A.Burton rushed to PUR 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by IOW at PUR 30.
-
MRSHL
ODU
9
0
3rd 7:05 ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
21
30
3rd 6:25 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
24
14
2nd 7:09 ESP+
-
GAST
USM
21
0
2nd 7:35 ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
14
20
2nd 8:44 ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
3
7
2nd 10:26 ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
3
7
1st 1:36 BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
3
7
1st 0:31 CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
7
1st 4:30 FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
14
0
1st 0:56 ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
7
7
1st 1:55 ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
3
7
1st 4:38 CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
7
0
2nd 12:22
-
25UCF
MEMP
7
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
21
0
1st 6:27 PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
3
2nd 14:55 ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
7
1st 12:04 ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
0
1st 9:28 SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
3
1st 10:43 ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
7
1st 9:44 ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
067.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final