No. 7 TCU gets to 9-0 with 34-24 victory over Texas Tech
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Derius Davis returned the first punt 82 yards for a touchdown, Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and No. 7 TCU pulled away in a 34-24 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.
Davis caught one of Max Duggan's two fourth-quarter TD passes as the Horned Frogs reached 9-0 for the first time since 2010, a 13-0 season that ended with a Rose Bowl victory and No. 2 national ranking.
The previous perfect run for TCU (6-0 in Big 12 this season) came in the Mountain West Conference and was before the College Football Playoff.
The nine-game winning streak is the longest since the Horned Frogs won 16 straight over the 2014-15 seasons. In 2014, one-loss TCU had joined the Big 12 but was left out of the first four-team CFP.
The Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4) went ahead 17-13 in the third quarter on Tyler Shough's 33-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Sparkman, but ended up falling to 2-4 against ranked teams in coach Joey McGuire's first season.
Defensive standout Tyree Wilson made the first big play for Texas Tech with a fourth-down tackle for loss when TCU was driving up 7-0 after Darius' return up the right sideline and back toward the middle.
Wilson, though, sparked the Horned Frogs' go-ahead drive with a facemask penalty when his sack of Duggan would have put TCU in third and long.
A pass interference penalty in the end zone put the ball at the 2-yard line, and Miller extended his rushing TD streak to 10 games on the next play for a 20-17 lead.
Miller surpassed 100 yards rushing for the sixth time in seven games, finishing with a season-high 158 yards on 21 carries. Duggan was 12 of 23 for 195 yards without an interception, giving him 24 TDs and two picks.
The Red Raiders started 3 of 3 on fourth down, but failed on consecutive possessions in their territory after Miller's TD, setting up Duggan's 23-yard scoring pass to Davis and a 16-yarder to Emari Demercado.
Freshman Behren Morton started strong for Texas Tech, going 7 of 10 with a 47-yard touchdown to Jerand Bradley. But he left with an lower left leg injury in the first half.
Shough, the opening day starter who has missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, went 9 of 22 for 84 yards and had a short touchdown run late.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had one interception after entering the game with a Big 12-leading 15. While they protected the ball better, the league's No. 1 passing offense was held under 200 yards (163) for the second week in a row after not having fewer than 299 before that.
TCU: The nine-game winning streak is the longest as a head coach for Sonny Dykes, in his first season with the Horned Frogs. Dykes, who was facing his alma mater and the school where he was an assistant, is the first Big 12 coach to go this deep into his first season without losing.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: After playing ranked opponents six of the first nine games, the Red Raiders don't have a team currently in the Top 25 on their remaining schedule. Kansas visits next Saturday.
TCU: The Horned Frogs play at Texas. They lost to the Longhorns for just the second time in the past eight meetings last year in Fort Worth.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
T. Shough
12 QB
78 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 9 RuYds, RuTD
|
K. Miller
33 RB
158 RuYds, RuTD, 5 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|23
|Rushing
|12
|12
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-6
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|352
|429
|Total Plays
|71
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|195
|234
|Rush Attempts
|39
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|157
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|16-32
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|4-52
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.0
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|17
|93
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|3-93
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|195
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|352
|TOTAL YDS
|429
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Valdez 0 RB
|C. Valdez
|3
|71
|0
|38
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|10
|59
|0
|21
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|8
|46
|0
|24
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|7
|9
|1
|7
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|4
|6
|0
|5
|
B. Morton 2 QB
|B. Morton
|6
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|3
|2
|54
|1
|47
|
J. Sparkman 6 WR
|J. Sparkman
|5
|3
|46
|1
|33
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|7
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
B. Boyd 13 WR
|B. Boyd
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|3
|3
|10
|0
|9
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|6
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Teeter 43 TE
|H. Teeter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 86 WR
|J. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adedire 43 DL
|J. Adedire
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|1/1
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|6
|47.0
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|3
|20.7
|26
|0
|
T. Matthews 32 LB
|T. Matthews
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|2
|8.5
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|12/23
|195
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|21
|158
|1
|50
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|11
|43
|0
|15
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|4
|31
|0
|20
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|12
|6
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|3
|3
|62
|0
|30
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|3
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|3
|36
|1
|23
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
B. Conwright 0 WR
|B. Conwright
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hudson 7 WR
|J. Hudson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DL
|T. Cooper
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Ellis III 93 DL
|G. Ellis III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Frederic 98 LS
|L. Frederic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 96 DL
|L. Uguak
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. McMillan 27 CB
|J. McMillan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|2/2
|40
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|4
|43.5
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|11.7
|14
|0
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|31.0
|82
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:54 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Newton at TT 31.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 31(14:18 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TT 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXTECH 28(13:43 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 54 yards to TCU 18 Center-J.Knotts. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 18. D.Davis for 82 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TT End Zone. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Marcheselli at TT 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(13:15 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TT 17 for -3 yards (D.Horton; T.Cooper)
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - TXTECH 17(12:50 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 17. Catch made by X.White at TT 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford D.Horton at TT 21.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 21(12:10 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 42 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.McMillan; B.Clark at TT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(11:52 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 42(11:48 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 38 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; D.Winters at TT 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - TXTECH 38(11:17 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 38. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TT 45.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXTECH 45(10:40 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 55 yards to TCU End Zone Center-J.Knotts. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 20(10:29 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 20(10:22 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather T.Wilson at TCU 23.
|+38 YD
3 & 7 - TCU 23(9:45 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 23. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 23. Gain of 38 yards. S.Williams ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 39(9:22 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TT 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at TT 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 39(9:02 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters K.Merriweather at TT 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 37(8:27 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to TT 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(8:11 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to TT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 26(7:35 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to TT 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather M.Waters at TT 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 25(6:58 - 1st) M.Duggan scrambles to TT 18 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Merriweather at TT 18.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - TCU 18(6:05 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TT 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 20.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(5:54 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Fox at TT 29.
|+24 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 29(5:36 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TCU 47 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Foster M.Perry at TCU 47.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(5:22 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TCU 47. Catch made by J.Bradley at TCU 47. Gain of 47 yards. J.Bradley for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Low at TCU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 14(5:02 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 14(4:58 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TCU 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 18(4:18 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 18. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Williams K.Eldridge at TCU 23.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TCU 23(3:37 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 33 yards to TT 44 Center-B.Matiscik. M.Price returned punt from the TT 44. Pushed out of bounds by T.Battle at TT 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(3:28 - 1st) B.Morton rushed to TT 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TT 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 48(2:53 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TCU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper at TCU 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 47(2:40 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TCU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper J.Hodges at TCU 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(2:26 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley. PENALTY on TCU-T.Hodges-Tomlinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(2:21 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TCU 15 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodge at TCU 15.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(2:07 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TCU 15. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TCU at TCU 5.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 5(1:43 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TCU 5. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TCU 5. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 2.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TXTECH 2(1:05 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-D.Wilburn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & Goal - TXTECH 7(0:54 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TCU 11 for -4 yards (D.Winters)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TXTECH 11(0:06 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for H.Teeter.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - TXTECH 19(0:02 - 1st) T.Wolff 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 59 yards from TT 35 to the TCU 6. E.Demercado returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Curley at TCU 26. PENALTY on TT-A.Frye Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(14:52 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TCU 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TCU 38(14:32 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge T.Wilson at TCU 42.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 42(14:09 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 42. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 42. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 28(13:31 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for TCU.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 28(13:26 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TT 28. Catch made by D.Davis at TT 28. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 23(12:46 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TT 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire at TT 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TCU 30(12:03 - 2nd) G.Kell 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(11:58 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges J.Newton at TT 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 32(11:44 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by M.Price at TT 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TT 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 33(11:05 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to TT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TT 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 34(10:25 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to TT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mitchell at TT 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(9:55 - 2nd) B.Morton rushed to TT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TT 38.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TXTECH 38(9:25 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TT 35 for -3 yards (D.Winters)
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - TXTECH 35(8:48 - 2nd) B.Morton rushed to TT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Ellis at TT 39.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXTECH 39(8:09 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 51 yards to TCU 10 Center-J.Knotts. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 10. Tackled by K.Minor T.Owens at TCU 8.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 8(7:59 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 35 for 27 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TCU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 35(7:29 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 27 for -8 yards (J.Pierre; T.Wilson)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - TCU 27(6:48 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - TCU 27(6:39 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for E.Bailey.
|Punt
4 & 18 - TCU 27(6:32 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 43 yards to TT 30 Center-B.Matiscik. M.Price returned punt from the TT 30. Pushed out of bounds by C.Curtis at TT 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(6:16 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 45(6:12 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TCU 45 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at TCU 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(5:59 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TCU 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge L.Uguak at TCU 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 46(5:32 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TCU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Camara S.Banks at TCU 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 45(4:55 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to TCU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 44.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXTECH 44(4:15 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 27 yards to TCU 17 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 17(4:04 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TCU 20.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 20(3:32 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by B.Conwright at TCU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TT at TCU 33. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33(3:11 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TCU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 48(2:40 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TT 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson J.Adedire at TT 49.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 49(2:04 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TT 49. Catch made by T.Barber at TT 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson J.Pierre at TT 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 28(1:24 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TT 32 for -4 yards (J.Pierre)
|+20 YD
2 & 14 - TCU 32(1:13 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by G.Henderson at TT 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 12. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 12(0:56 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TT 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather R.Pearson at TT 6.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 6(0:20 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TT 12 for -6 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 12.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 12(0:17 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TCU 20(0:13 - 2nd) G.Kell 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 45 yards from TCU 35 to the TT 20. T.Matthews returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Battle at TT 40.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(0:02 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 35 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TT 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 59 yards from TT 35 to the TCU 6. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by V.Scott at TCU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 15(14:52 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 19 for yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TCU 19. PENALTY on TCU-D.Davis Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - TCU 8(14:18 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - TCU 8(14:13 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Hudson.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - TCU 8(14:03 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TCU 16.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TCU 16(13:31 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 47 yards to TT 37 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(13:25 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by X.White at TT 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 40(13:10 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXTECH 40(12:57 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by M.Price at TT 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 34. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXTECH 40(12:52 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 50 yards to TCU 10 Center-J.Knotts. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 10. Tackled by I.Smith T.Matthews at TCU 23.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 23(12:41 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TCU 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 28(12:05 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez J.Pierre at TCU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TCU 26(11:30 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TCU 26(11:22 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 51 yards to TT 23 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(11:14 - 3rd) T.Shough rushed to TT 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge J.Hodges at TT 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 25(10:47 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by B.Boyd at TT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges M.Bradford at TT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXTECH 32(10:29 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Fox T.Cooper at TT 32.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 32(9:53 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to TT 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TT 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(9:33 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley. PENALTY on TCU-D.Winters Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(9:30 - 3rd) N.Martinez rushed to TCU 48 for 6 yards. N.Martinez FUMBLES forced by TCU. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-N.Martinez at TCU 48. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXTECH 42(9:06 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TCU 42. Catch made by S.Thompson at TCU 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXTECH 42(9:00 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Sparkman.
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - TXTECH 42(8:57 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TCU 42. Catch made by S.Thompson at TCU 42. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Clark at TCU 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(8:43 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TCU 33. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TCU 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Sparkman for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:38 - 3rd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 56 yards from TT 35 to the TCU 9. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Owens at TCU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 21(8:33 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for TCU.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 21(8:27 - 3rd) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by TT at TCU 30. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 30(8:01 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge J.Adedire at TCU 32.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32(7:29 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TT 18 for 50 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge M.Dunlap at TT 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 18(6:53 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TT 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez R.Pearson at TT 14.
|Sack
2 & 6 - TCU 14(6:15 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TT 17 for -3 yards (D.Taylor-Demerson)
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - TCU 17(5:30 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TT 17. Catch made by J.Hudson at TT 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 12.
|Sack
4 & 4 - TCU 12(4:46 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TT 20 for -8 yards (J.Hutchings)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(4:37 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Frederic T.Mitchell at TT 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 23(4:14 - 3rd) T.Shough scrambles to TT 30 for 7 yards. T.Shough ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(3:53 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXTECH 32(3:21 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 32(3:16 - 3rd) T.Shough rushed to TT 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TT 36.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXTECH 36(2:44 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 45 yards to TCU 19 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 19(2:37 - 3rd) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TCU 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 26(2:21 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TCU 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 28(1:47 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TCU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 34(1:15 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TCU 34(1:05 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 28 for yards (T.Wilson) PENALTY on TT-T.Wilson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(0:50 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TT 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40(0:29 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TT 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 35(15:00 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by T.Barber at TT 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 24(14:48 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TT 24. Catch made by D.Davis at TT 24. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 16. PENALTY on TT-D.Taylor-Demerson Horse Collar Tackle 8 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 8(14:37 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TT 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TCU 6(13:35 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams. PENALTY on TT-R.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 2(13:30 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TT End Zone for 2 yards. K.Miller for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TT End Zone. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TT 16.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 16(13:18 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 28 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at TT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(13:07 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Sparkman.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 28(12:54 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Banks M.Bradford at TT 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXTECH 36(12:36 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|-2 YD
4 & 2 - TXTECH 36(12:26 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TT 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor J.Hodges at TT 34.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(12:21 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TT 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 24(11:47 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TT 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 23(11:05 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TT 23. Catch made by D.Davis at TT 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Davis for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:53 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TT End Zone. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McMillan at TT 26.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(10:47 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 26. Catch made by M.Price at TT 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TT 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(10:34 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 39. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge J.Hodges at TT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXTECH 40(10:08 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 40(10:01 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by B.Boyd at TT 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TT 45.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - TXTECH 45(9:35 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 45(9:28 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TT 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 39.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - TCU 39(8:58 - 4th) PENALTY on TT-V.Scott Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(8:44 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TT 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap M.Waters at TT 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 23(8:03 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TT 10 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 10.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 10(7:24 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TT 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 13.
|-3 YD
2 & 13 - TCU 13(6:37 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TT 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre M.Waters at TT 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 16 - TCU 16(5:53 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TT 16. Catch made by E.Demercado at TT 16. Gain of 16 yards. E.Demercado for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:46 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:40 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 17 for -8 yards (S.Banks)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - TXTECH 17(5:14 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|Int
4 & 18 - TXTECH 17(5:11 - 4th) T.Shough pass INTERCEPTED at TT 33. Intercepted by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TT 33. Tackled by TT at TT 33.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33(5:02 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to TT 13 for 20 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 13(4:33 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to TT 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 6.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 6(4:07 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to TT 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 8.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 8(3:56 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to TT 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 4.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TCU 4(3:39 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to TT 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge V.Scott at TT 4.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 4(3:34 - 4th) C.Valdez rushed to TT 42 for 38 yards. Tackled by M.Perry N.Obiazor at TT 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(3:20 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TT 49.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TXTECH 49(2:50 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 49(2:45 - 4th) C.Valdez rushed to TCU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(2:36 - 4th) PENALTY on TCU-J.Hodges Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(2:36 - 4th) C.Valdez rushed to TCU 3 for 30 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXTECH 3(2:21 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TCU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 3(1:52 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TCU End Zone for 3 yards. T.Shough for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 4th) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks onside 8 from TT 35 to TT 43. B.Nowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by TT at TT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 43(1:45 - 4th) M.Duggan kneels at the TT 44.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TCU 44(1:11 - 4th) M.Duggan kneels at the TT 45.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TCU 45(0:32 - 4th) M.Duggan kneels at the TT 47.
