Running game critical as No. 16 Illinois welcomes Michigan State
Ranked 16th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released this week, Illinois has a chance to somewhat avenge its only loss of the season on Saturday when it hosts Michigan State in Champaign, Ill.
The Fighting Illini are unbeaten in nonconference and conference games within the Big Ten West Division, but their lone game against a Big Ten East opponent was a 23-20 loss at Indiana in Week 2.
Michigan State is the second opponent from the Big Ten East for Illinois this year, and doubts about the Fighting Illini stacking up against the ballyhooed East remain.
Illinois has erased plenty of doubt this season and capitalized on opportunities in becoming one of the nation's most surprising success stories.
The Fighting Illini (7-1, 4-1) have won six straight since the loss to Indiana and sit atop the Big Ten West, one game ahead of Purdue, which will visit Champaign on Nov. 12.
The No. 14 ranking in this week's AP Top 25 Poll is the highest for Illinois since 2007, and it is ranked by the CFP Committee for the first time ever.
"I think our team will enjoy being talked about," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. "It will be awesome to speak of it. But we're into Michigan State. We're into what we can do. We want to play Michigan State as strong as we can play them and let the cards fold as they are."
The defense has been the big story for Illinois. The Fighting Illini defense has allowed 8.8 points per game this season.
The style of play feeds perfectly with running back Chase Brown leading the nation in rushing with 1,208 yards for Illinois, which is coming off a 26-9 win at Nebraska on Saturday.
While Illinois has been one of the country's most pleasant surprises, Michigan State has been the complete opposite as one of the country's biggest disappointments.
At the start of the season, the Spartans (3-5, 1-4) were where Illinois is right now -- No. 14 in the country.
But struggles along the offensive line and secondary has led to Michigan State losing five of its last six games. The latest defeat was a 29-7 rout at rival Michigan in a game marred by a postgame fight in the tunnel that led to the suspension of four Michigan State players.
While apologizing for the incident and talking about the suspensions on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker also did his best to make sure his team switched its focus to playing a ranked opponent on the road.
"We're choosing to move forward and work every day to get better in everything that we're doing," Tucker said. "There's no other choice to be made in how we proceed. That's how we are going about our business."
Michigan State is 0-3 on the road this season.
This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2019.
Illinois has won the last two meetings against the Spartans: 31-27 at Champaign in 2016 and 37-34 at East Lansing in 2019.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
P. Thorne
10 QB
182 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
|
T. DeVito
3 QB
288 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|25
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-6
|Total Net Yards
|294
|443
|Total Plays
|58
|84
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|155
|Rush Attempts
|29
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|182
|288
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|25-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-77
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.6
|3-21.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|182
|PASS YDS
|288
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|294
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|19/29
|182
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|15
|81
|0
|24
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|3
|13
|1
|11
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|6
|10
|0
|8
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|4
|10
|0
|11
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|9
|5
|68
|1
|34
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|3
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|3
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|5
|3
|20
|0
|21
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|3
|3
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|6-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 12 CB
|C. Kimbrough
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangham 1 S
|J. Mangham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunt 99 DT
|J. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Gaoteote 10 LB
|M. Gaoteote
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Patton 93 K
|B. Patton
|1/2
|21
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|5
|49.6
|4
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henry 11 WR
|T. Henry
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|25/37
|288
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|33
|136
|0
|18
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|5
|23
|0
|9
|
J. McCray 0 RB
|J. McCray
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|6
|-10
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|7
|5
|98
|2
|60
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|4
|3
|34
|0
|22
|
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|7
|4
|29
|0
|10
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|4
|2
|27
|0
|23
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|2
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|6
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
C. Hayden 22 RB
|C. Hayden
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Marchese 42 TE
|M. Marchese
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. McCray 0 RB
|J. McCray
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
H. Beatty 80 WR
|H. Beatty
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|3-5
|0.5
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Mc-Cantos 12 DB
|E. Mc-Cantos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Edwards 23 DL
|T. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bailey 2 DB
|M. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|3
|21.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(14:54 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MSU 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 28(14:28 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 17 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; B.VanSumeren at MSU 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 17(14:07 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; K.Brooks at MSU 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 13(13:34 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; B.VanSumeren at MSU 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 10(13:00 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 10. Catch made by T.Reiman at MSU 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ILL 3(12:31 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at MSU 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ILL 3(11:46 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to MSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Gaoteote; K.Brooks at MSU 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ILL 3(11:06 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to MSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hunt at MSU 2.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ILL 2(10:30 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 2(10:30 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at MSU 3.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MICHST 3(9:58 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Newton; D.Witherspoon at MSU 3.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - MICHST 3(9:18 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at MSU 11.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MICHST 11(9:02 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 48 yards to ILL 41 Center-MSU. Downed by MSU.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(8:45 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; J.Slade at ILL 40.
|+60 YD
2 & 11 - ILL 40(8:14 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 40. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 40. Gain of 60 yards. I.Williams for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 1st) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 64 yards from ILL 35 to the MSU 1. Fair catch by G.Bernard.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(8:03 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at MSU 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 29(7:31 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by at MSU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(7:07 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MSU 41.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 41(6:51 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 41. Catch made by E.Collins at MSU 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(6:29 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-D.Barker Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(6:29 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to ILL 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at ILL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 47(6:03 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr. PENALTY on ILL-T.Nicholson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(5:32 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to ILL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 30(4:54 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by J.Reed at ILL 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(4:18 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to ILL 15 for yards. Tackled by K.Smith at ILL 15. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - MICHST 29(3:47 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 29. Catch made by J.Berger at ILL 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; C.Avery at ILL 16.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICHST 16(3:20 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - MICHST 16(3:18 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 16. Catch made by M.Carr at ILL 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 6.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 6(2:55 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to ILL 10 for -4 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo; J.Newton at ILL 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 10(2:21 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 10. Catch made by E.Collins at ILL 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 7.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MICHST 7(1:44 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on ILL-J.Newton Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICHST 3(1:46 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MICHST 11(1:39 - 1st) B.Patton 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSU Holder-MSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 45 yards from MSU 35 to the ILL 20. P.Vining returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSU at ILL 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(1:35 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kimbrough at ILL 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 24(1:11 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at ILL 25.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 25(0:38 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 25. Catch made by L.Ford at ILL 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at ILL 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(0:25 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at ILL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ILL 42(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at ILL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ILL 42(14:26 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ILL 42(14:20 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 19 yards to MSU 39 Center-ILL. Downed by ILL.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(14:09 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 39. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at MSU 40.
|+34 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 40(13:37 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 40. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(13:02 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 26. Catch made by J.Berger at ILL 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 19.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 19(12:23 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to ILL 3 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Martin; D.Witherspoon at ILL 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 3(11:53 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to ILL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at ILL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICHST 1(11:10 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to ILL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo; J.Newton at ILL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MICHST 1(10:27 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 1. Catch made by T.Mosley at ILL 1. Gain of 1 yards. T.Mosley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(10:21 - 2nd) B.Patton extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(10:21 - 2nd) J.McCray rushed to ILL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; A.Brule at ILL 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 30(9:46 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at ILL 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(9:33 - 2nd) J.McCray rushed to ILL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at ILL 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 45(9:07 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 45. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; A.Speed at MSU 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45(8:34 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by J.McCray at MSU 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 36.
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 36(8:03 - 2nd) J.McCray rushed to MSU 40 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 40.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 40(7:37 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MSU 22 for 18 yards. C.Brown FUMBLES forced by X.Henderson. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-A.Brule at MSU 22. Tackled by at MSU 22.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(7:19 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at MSU 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(6:53 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at MSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MICHST 32(6:17 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 26 for -6 yards (J.Newton; C.Hart)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - MICHST 26(5:34 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for E.Collins.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MICHST 26(5:30 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 68 yards to ILL 6 Center-MSU. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 6. Tackled by H.Joiner at ILL 8.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 8(5:15 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at ILL 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 14(4:47 - 2nd) T.DeVito scrambles to ILL 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at ILL 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(4:09 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; J.Mangham at ILL 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 33(3:45 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham; B.VanSumeren at ILL 35.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35(3:22 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 35. Catch made by C.Hayden at ILL 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at MSU 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48(2:52 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 48. Catch made by P.Bryant at MSU 48. Gain of 8 yards. P.Bryant ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 40(2:32 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MSU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 34(2:22 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MSU 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at MSU 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - ILL 36(1:45 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by P.Bryant at MSU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - ILL 32(1:33 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by I.Williams at MSU 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MSU 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(1:17 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to MSU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at MSU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ILL 19(0:59 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - ILL 19(0:52 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at MSU 23 for yards (D.Mallory) PENALTY on ILL-ILL Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 24 - ILL 34(0:45 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 34. Catch made by T.Reiman at MSU 34. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Speed at MSU 29.
|No Gain
4 & 19 - ILL 29(0:37 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(0:33 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 29. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at MSU 43.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(0:25 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 43. Catch made by E.Collins at MSU 43. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at MSU 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 58 yards from MSU 35 to the ILL 7. P.Vining returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSU at ILL 7.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 7(15:00 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at ILL 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 17(14:44 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at ILL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ILL 22(14:16 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|Sack
3 & 5 - ILL 22(14:09 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 14 for -8 yards (A.Brule)
|Punt
4 & 13 - ILL 14(13:29 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 38 yards to MSU 48 Center-ILL. Downed by ILL.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 47(13:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 25 - MICHST 33(13:10 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 46 for 13 yards. J.Berger FUMBLES forced by J.Martin. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-MSU at MSU 46. Tackled by ILL at MSU 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 46(13:03 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to ILL 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(12:49 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 43. Catch made by T.Hunt at ILL 43. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 44(12:11 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to ILL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at ILL 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MICHST 43(11:32 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MICHST 43(11:24 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 32 yards to ILL 11 Center-MSU. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 11(11:18 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at ILL 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 19(10:42 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Brule at ILL 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 20(10:16 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at ILL 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 23(9:50 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 23. Catch made by H.Beatty at ILL 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; C.Kimbrough at ILL 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 23(9:18 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at ILL 23.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ILL 23(8:45 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ILL 23(8:28 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 6 yards to ILL 29 Center-ILL. Downed by ILL.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(8:28 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to ILL 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 30(7:56 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by T.Hunt at ILL 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Edwards at ILL 23.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 23(7:06 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - MICHST 23(6:58 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 23. Catch made by J.Berger at ILL 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Bailey at ILL 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(6:34 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to ILL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph; J.Newton at ILL 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 11(5:53 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to ILL End Zone for 11 yards. J.Broussard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 3rd) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 30 yards from MSU 35 to the ILL 35. Downed by MSU.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35(5:26 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at ILL 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 38(5:16 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSU at ILL 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 42(5:03 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at ILL 44.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 44(4:23 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 41 for -1 yards. C.Brown FUMBLES forced by MSU. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-C.Brown at ILL 39. Tackled by C.Haladay at ILL 41.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(4:19 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 39. Catch made by J.Broussard at ILL 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at ILL 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(3:41 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 20. Catch made by J.Reed at ILL 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 16(2:59 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to ILL 16. Catch made by J.Reed at ILL 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Reed for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 3rd) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 42 yards from MSU 35 to the ILL 23. P.Bryant returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Spencer at ILL 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44(2:52 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Brule at ILL 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 47(2:23 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 47. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at ILL 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 50(1:42 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 50. Catch made by L.Ford at ILL 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Speed; X.Henderson at MSU 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(1:11 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 42. Catch made by C.Brown at MSU 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Kimbrough at MSU 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 29(0:44 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by I.Williams at MSU 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MSU 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 13(0:06 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to MSU 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 8.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ILL 8(15:00 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MSU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory; M.Hansen at MSU 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - ILL 7(14:33 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 7. Catch made by I.Williams at MSU 7. Gain of 7 yards. I.Williams for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:27 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.DeVito steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Reiman at MSU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 4th) C.Griffin kicks 39 yards from ILL 35 to the MSU 26. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Smith at MSU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(14:23 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at MSU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICHST 37(13:50 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MICHST 37(13:39 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ILL at MSU 48. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICHST 37(13:39 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 62 yards to ILL 1 Center-MSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 1(13:30 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 1. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 1. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at ILL 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 11(13:07 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant. PENALTY on MSU-C.Brantley Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 23(13:01 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; A.Speed at ILL 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 30(12:32 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at ILL 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(12:06 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at ILL 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 43(11:23 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 43. Catch made by J.McCray at ILL 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at ILL 46. PENALTY on MSU-B.VanSumeren Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 39(10:58 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman. PENALTY on ILL-ILL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - ILL 44(10:54 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 44. Catch made by T.Reiman at MSU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 37(10:35 - 4th) R.Love rushed to MSU 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 28(10:05 - 4th) R.Love rushed to MSU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MSU 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 27(9:54 - 4th) R.Love rushed to MSU 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 19.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 19(9:42 - 4th) R.Love rushed to MSU 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at MSU 20.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - ILL 20(8:15 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to MSU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at MSU 19.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(8:11 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 19. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at MSU 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 22(7:38 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at MSU 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 27(7:00 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at MSU 32.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(6:13 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to ILL 44 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Martin; C.Hart at ILL 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(5:42 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to ILL 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at ILL 46.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - MICHST 46(4:56 - 4th) PENALTY on MSU-M.Carr False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MICHST 49(4:38 - 4th) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at MSU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - MICHST 49(3:52 - 4th) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at MSU 49.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MICHST 49(3:43 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 38 yards to ILL 13 Center-MSU. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 13(3:37 - 4th) R.Love rushed to ILL 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; A.Speed at ILL 19.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ILL 19(3:16 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for R.Love.
|Sack
3 & 4 - ILL 19(3:10 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 13 for -6 yards (S.Barrow)
|No Gain
4 & 10 - ILL 13(2:58 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 9 for -4 yards (C.Haladay; D.Harmon)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 9(2:51 - 4th) P.Thorne rushed to ILL 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 7.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 7(2:03 - 4th) J.Reed rushed to ILL 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at ILL 9.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MICHST 9(1:14 - 4th) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MICHST 14(1:14 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for E.Collins.
|No Good
4 & 14 - MICHST 21(1:10 - 4th) B.Patton 31 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSU Holder-MSU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 20(1:06 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 20(1:01 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ILL 20(0:56 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|+22 YD
4 & 10 - ILL 20(0:51 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 20. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at ILL 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(0:46 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 42. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at ILL 50.
|+23 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 50(0:41 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 50. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 50. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 27(0:23 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 27(0:16 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - ILL 27(0:11 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by B.Hightower at MSU 27. Gain of 2 yards. B.Hightower FUMBLES forced by C.Kimbrough. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-B.Hightower at MSU 25. Tackled by MSU at MSU 25.
