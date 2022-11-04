|
|
|UMASS
|UCONN
Rosa, Houston help UConn run over UMass 27-10
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Victor Rosa ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half as UConn pulled away to beat UMass 27-10 on Friday night.
UConn (5-5) has won four of its last five games that includes its first-ever win against Boston College while UMass (1-8) lost its sixth straight.
Rosa pushed a group of defenders into the end zone for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter and then broke one tackle on his way to a 12-yard score midway through the fourth. Rosa finished with 87 yards rushing on 17 carries. Devontae Houston added 84 yards on the ground that included a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for UConn.
Brady Olson tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Sullivan-Brown for UMass that tied the game 10-10 with about seven minutes remaining before halftime. Olson was 19-of-34 passing for 266 yards and threw one interception. Sullivan-Brown made five catches for 124 yards.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.
|
C. Sullivan-Brown
18 WR
124 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|
V. Rosa
22 RB
87 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|18
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|9
|3
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|361
|334
|Total Plays
|66
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|274
|Rush Attempts
|32
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|266
|60
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|6-13
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-70
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-31.8
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|13
|17
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|60
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|274
|
|
|361
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|19/34
|266
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|12
|43
|0
|12
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|7
|13
|0
|5
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|6
|11
|0
|10
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|3
|5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 18 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|7
|5
|124
|1
|53
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|3
|2
|44
|0
|24
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|6
|5
|39
|0
|21
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|9
|3
|38
|0
|27
|
J. Orlando 87 TE
|J. Orlando
|2
|2
|17
|0
|17
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Gibson 0 WR
|J. Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Dieke 11 WR
|O. Dieke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Pallotta 14 TE
|J. Pallotta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Rudolph 2 DB
|T. Rudolph
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mackie 49 LB
|J. Mackie
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Oppong 24 DB
|M. Oppong
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cushnie 0 DL
|M. Cushnie
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 DB
|J. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ezewike 52 DL
|U. Ezewike
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Logan 11 LB
|N. Logan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 1 DL
|M. Bradley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferrell 19 DB
|J. Ferrell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Igwenagu 10 LB
|Z. Igwenagu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beckwith 44 DL
|A. Beckwith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Klages 99 DL
|H. Klages
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|1/2
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|4
|31.8
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|5
|24.2
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|6/13
|60
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|17
|87
|2
|26
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|7
|84
|1
|75
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|10
|59
|0
|18
|
C. Millen 10 QB
|C. Millen
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|7
|15
|0
|7
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Edwards 20 DB
|C. Edwards
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|3
|2
|33
|0
|25
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|4
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|5
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Flynn 84 WR
|J. Flynn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jones 19 DB
|D. Jones
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 6 LB
|I. Swenson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gourdine 96 DL
|D. Gourdine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wortham 7 DB
|T. Wortham
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 14 DB
|M. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Shearin 10 DB
|C. Shearin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCarthy 91 DL
|C. McCarthy
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hooper 56 DL
|C. Hooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stafford 97 DL
|J. Stafford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruelas 17 K
|N. Ruelas
|2/3
|26
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 13 P
|G. Caratan
|5
|39.4
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|2
|8.5
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 54 yards from UCONN 35 to the UMASS 11. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Branch at UMASS 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 33(14:55 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-X.Graham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - UMASS 28(14:55 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jones B.Bouyer-Randle at UMASS 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 14 - UMASS 29(14:26 - 1st) I.Ross rushed to UMASS 46 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bouyer-Randle at UMASS 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(13:56 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 46. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at UCONN 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 49(13:23 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UCONN 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Yates J.Mitchell at UCONN 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UMASS 45(12:51 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UCONN 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UCONN 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 43(12:19 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UCONN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams J.Mitchell at UCONN 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UMASS 34(11:41 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UCONN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Watts C.McCarthy at UCONN 30.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(11:13 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UCONN 35 for -5 yards. E.Merriweather FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-J.Mitchell at UCONN 35. Tackled by B.Olson at UMASS 20.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(11:03 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 17(10:32 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell G.Johnson at UMASS 13.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 13(9:57 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at UMASS 14.
|No Good
4 & 4 - UCONN 22(9:16 - 1st) N.Ruelas 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(9:12 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 20. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 20. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by D.Jones M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(8:33 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson sacked at UCONN 35 for 0 yards (C.McCarthy)
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 35(7:53 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UCONN 35. Catch made by G.Johnson at UCONN 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham I.Swenson at UCONN 25.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(7:20 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UCONN 10 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at UCONN 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 10(6:43 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UCONN 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell D.Jones at UCONN 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 10(6:04 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UCONN 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 3.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - UMASS 3(5:28 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UCONN 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UMASS 13(4:45 - 1st) C.Carson 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(4:43 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UMASS End Zone for 75 yards. D.Houston for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:32 - 1st) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(4:32 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UMASS 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(3:51 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for K.Adams. PENALTY on UCONN-T.Wortham Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(3:51 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 35. Catch made by J.Orlando at UMASS 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UMASS 35.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 35(3:16 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 35. Catch made by J.Orlando at UMASS 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48(2:42 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by P.Yates B.Bouyer-Randle at UMASS 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 13 - UMASS 49(2:07 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 49. Gain of 16 yards. C.Sullivan-Brown ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(1:36 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UCONN 35. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UCONN 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - UMASS 36(0:59 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UCONN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Yates at UCONN 35.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UMASS 35(0:15 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
4 & 10 - UMASS(0:08 - 1st) C.Carson yard field goal attempt is returned Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey. Returned by V.Rosa at UCONN End Zone. Tackled by E.Mottinger at UCONN 43.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(15:00 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie T.Powell at UCONN 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 44(14:32 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 44. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Oppong at UCONN 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 46(14:04 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 46. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(13:51 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to UMASS 31 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Rudolph at UMASS 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(13:21 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 25(12:54 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UMASS 23 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UMASS at UMASS 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UCONN 23(12:41 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to UMASS 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at UMASS 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 19(12:06 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UMASS 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Oppong T.Powell at UMASS 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 14(11:25 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UMASS 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at UMASS 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 10(10:51 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to UMASS 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at UMASS 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 8(10:12 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie N.Logan at UMASS 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCONN 5(9:32 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCONN 5(9:28 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UCONN 13(9:25 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 57 yards from UCONN 35 to the UMASS 8. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Webb at UMASS 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(9:17 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UMASS 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 34(8:51 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell C.Hooper at UMASS 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UMASS 38(8:13 - 2nd) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UMASS 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 43(7:40 - 2nd) B.Olson scrambles to UMASS 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UMASS 47.
|+53 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 47(7:00 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 47. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 47. Gain of 53 yards. C.Sullivan-Brown for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 2nd) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(6:51 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for UCONN. PENALTY on UMASS-N.Logan Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 40(6:47 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Oppong J.Ferrell at UCONN 42.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 42(6:05 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to UMASS 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie J.Ferrell at UMASS 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 40(5:46 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie M.Cushnie at UMASS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UCONN 41(5:23 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|Sack
3 & 11 - UCONN 41(5:15 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UMASS 48 for -7 yards (M.Cushnie)
|Punt
4 & 18 - UCONN 48(4:41 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 28 yards to UMASS 20 Center-T.Zozus. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-18 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(4:35 - 2nd) UMASS rushed to UMASS 2 for -18 yards. UMASS FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-K.Adams at UMASS 2. Tackled by UCONN at UMASS 2.
|+4 YD
2 & 28 - UMASS 2(4:01 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones B.Bouyer-Randle at UMASS 6.
|+10 YD
3 & 24 - UMASS 6(3:13 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UMASS 16.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UMASS 16(2:25 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 22 yards to UMASS 38 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(2:16 - 2nd) Z.Turner rushed to UMASS 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 35.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 35(1:44 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UMASS 35. Catch made by J.Joly at UMASS 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 10(1:33 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to UMASS 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at UMASS 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCONN 8(1:12 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCONN 8(1:05 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UCONN 16(1:02 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Zozus Holder-G.Caratan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 51 yards from UCONN 35 to the UMASS 14. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UMASS 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 43(0:51 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 43. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at UMASS 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 44(0:34 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 44(0:27 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UCONN 44 for 12 yards. E.Merriweather FUMBLES forced by D.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-UMASS at UCONN 44. UMASS FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 44(0:20 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UCONN 44. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UCONN 44. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Bell at UCONN 35.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - UMASS 35(0:05 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Gibson Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UMASS 40(0:05 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 59 yards from UMASS 35 to the UCONN 6. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lua at UCONN 42. PENALTY on UCONN-D.Houston Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Lua Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 63 yards from UMASS 35 to the UCONN 2. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Johnson C.Sullivan-Brown at UCONN 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 19(14:46 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by U.Ezewike H.Klages at UCONN 20.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UCONN 20(14:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-D.Houston False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - UCONN 15(13:46 - 3rd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UCONN 22.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCONN 22(12:58 - 3rd) A.Turner rushed to UCONN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at UCONN 22.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCONN 22(12:26 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 48 yards to UMASS 30 Center-T.Zozus. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(12:20 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UMASS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 31(11:45 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UMASS 31(11:40 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 31(11:37 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 33 yards to UCONN 36 Center-E.Dumont. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 36. Tackled by S.Faustin J.Lua at UCONN 37.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 37(11:29 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley T.Rudolph at UCONN 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 42(11:03 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UCONN 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(10:32 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UMASS 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by U.Ezewike B.Wooden at UMASS 47.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UCONN 47(10:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-UCONN Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UCONN 48(9:47 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UCONN 45. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Guidone Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - UCONN 43(9:18 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Igwenagu J.Mackie at UCONN 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - UCONN 45(8:36 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 45. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UMASS 48.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCONN 48(7:57 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 38 yards to UMASS 10 Center-T.Zozus. I.Ross returned punt from the UMASS 10. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle H.Webb at UMASS 10.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 10(7:50 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 5 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell I.Swenson at UMASS 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - UMASS 5(7:09 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hooper at UMASS 9.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UMASS 9(6:55 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UMASS 9(6:35 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 33 yards to UMASS 42 Center-E.Dumont. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 42(6:29 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; H.Klages at UMASS 35. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Mackie Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(6:11 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UMASS 7 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at UMASS 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 7(5:39 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UMASS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at UMASS 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 5(5:03 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS End Zone for 5 yards. V.Rosa for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 3rd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 59 yards from UCONN 35 to the UMASS 6. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Faumuina-Brown at UMASS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(4:50 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(4:46 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford at UMASS 29.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 29(4:12 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 29. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 29. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(3:39 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for O.Dieke.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 47(3:37 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UCONN 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle D.Jones at UCONN 39.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UMASS 39(3:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-S.McDuffie Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 34(2:51 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross. PENALTY on UCONN-D.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 19(2:45 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to UCONN 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 12(2:15 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UCONN 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine J.Mitchell at UCONN 10.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UMASS 10(1:38 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Pallotta.
|No Good
4 & 1 - UMASS 17(1:34 - 3rd) C.Carson 27 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(1:31 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Oppong B.Wooden at UCONN 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 26(1:02 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace J.Mackie at UCONN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(0:24 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at UCONN 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 31(15:00 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UCONN 31(14:55 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at UCONN 31 for 0 yards (U.Ezewike)
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCONN 31(14:25 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 46 yards to UMASS 23 Center-T.Zozus. I.Ross returned punt from the UMASS 23. Tackled by H.Webb at UMASS 36.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 36(14:15 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Watts P.Yates at UMASS 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 37(13:40 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 37. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UMASS 43.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 43(13:05 - 4th) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones E.Watts at UMASS 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 41(12:18 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to UCONN 20 Center-E.Dumont. V.Rosa returned punt from the UCONN 20. Tackled by N.Boykin at UCONN 49. PENALTY on UCONN-D.Jones Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 26(12:05 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at UCONN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 26(11:25 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UCONN 26(11:23 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 41(11:18 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at UCONN 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 42(10:38 - 4th) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie U.Ezewike at UCONN 47.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 47(9:49 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 47. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(9:10 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph B.Wooden at UMASS 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 40(8:32 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph H.Klages at UMASS 33.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 33(8:00 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS 7 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Powell at UMASS 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UCONN 7(7:12 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-N.Ofori-Nyadu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 12 - UCONN 12(6:59 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UMASS End Zone for 12 yards. V.Rosa for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 4th) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 64 yards from UCONN 35 to the UMASS 1. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams M.Bell at UMASS 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(6:48 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 30. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 30. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UMASS 31.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 31(6:23 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 31. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 48(6:05 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 48(6:02 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - UMASS 48(5:59 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by J.Johnson at UCONN 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at UCONN 45.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - UMASS 45(5:23 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for E.Merriweather.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(5:22 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Oppong at UCONN 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - UCONN 43(4:39 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at UCONN 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 45(3:52 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 45. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 45. Gain of 7 yards. K.Clercius FUMBLES forced by T.Powell. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-N.Ofori-Nyadu at UMASS 48. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UCONN 48(3:01 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 37 yards to UMASS 11 Center-T.Zozus. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 11(2:56 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 11. Catch made by E.Merriweather at UMASS 11. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UMASS 16.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UMASS 16(2:33 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - UMASS 16(2:30 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 16. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Bell at UMASS 20.
|+27 YD
4 & 1 - UMASS 20(2:04 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 20. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 20. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Jones M.Dixon-Williams at UMASS 47.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(1:41 - 4th) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 47. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson D.Jones at UCONN 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 33(1:25 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Int
2 & 10 - UMASS 33(1:20 - 4th) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 23. Intercepted by T.Wortham at UCONN 23. T.Wortham ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 23(1:16 - 4th) C.Millen rushed to UCONN 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UCONN 38. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Mahoney Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(0:49 - 4th) C.Edwards rushed to UMASS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beckwith M.Oppong at UMASS 45.
