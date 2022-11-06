|
|
|FSU
|MIAMI
Travis' 3 TD passes help Florida State rout Miami 45-3
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes, Trey Benson ran for 128 yards and two scores and Florida State became bowl-eligible with a 45-3 rout over Miami on Saturday night.
The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3) 456-188 and were never threatened after a 31-3 lead at halftime.
Travis completed 10 of 12 passes for 202 yards before being removed early in the fourth quarter. Florida State exceeded 200 yards rushing for the fourth straight game with 225.
''This is a big game that means so much to our program, it means so much to our fan base, the players,'' Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said. ''You get a chance to leave a legacy. Everybody will remember this game. We were able to dominate that game with the true character of what this team is all about. I thought that was something that showed throughout.''
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke re-aggravated an injury to his right throwing shoulder early in the second quarter. Van Dyke, who first sustained the injury against Duke on Oct. 22 and missed the next game, favored his shoulder without contact after an incomplete pass. He returned for the next drive but left for good after another errant pass missed its target.
It was the Hurricanes' fourth straight loss at home, their longest skid in a season since 1973. They also have not scored a touchdown in nine consecutive quarters.
Miami leads the series against its in-state rival 35-32, but Florida State has won the last two.
''Days like these are really painful,'' Miami first-year coach Mario Cristobal said. ''There is no excuse, no side-stepping it or sugarcoating it. That's why I came here. We have to go to work. We have to do lots of it.''
The Seminoles ended their first two drives on Travis' touchdown passes to Ontaria Wilson and DJ Lundy. Travis connected with Wilson for 56 yards 1:38 into the game, then found Lundy open in the end zone for a 2-yard score. Lundy, a linebacker, was utilized in the short-yardage situation.
Benson's touchdown runs from 13 yards and 1 yard in the second quarter made it 28-3.
''I'm very proud, seeing how far we came as a football team,'' Travis said. ''I'm very impressed with the guys, how they came in to work this week. You could just see on everyone's faces. We wanted to win this game bad. We came in and we dominated.''
The Hurricanes drove to the Florida State 2-yard line late in the third quarter but freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown failed to retrieve a poor snap from center that lost 23 yards with Jarred Verse recovering the ball for the Seminoles.
Travis threw his third touchdown pass, an 8-yard completion to Camren McDonald on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Andres Borregales capped the Hurricanes' opening drive of the game with a season-high 47-yard field goal.
The lopsided home defeat was Miami's largest since a 58-0 drubbing against Clemson on Oct. 24, 2015. That loss resulted in coach Al Golden's firing the following day.
''The guys truly believe in coach Cristobal,'' Will Mallory, the Hurricanes senior tight end, said. ''He's going to get this going and he's going to find the right guys to do it. Unfortunately, things haven't gone the way we wanted to but the most important thing we can do is finish this season out strong.''
THE TAKEAWAY
The Seminoles are going to a bowl game for the first time since 2019. It's a big step in the rebuilding process for the Seminoles, who went 3-6 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 5-7 last year. FSU lost the Sun Bowl to Arizona State in 2019, didn't qualify for a bowl in 2018 and got its most recent postseason win by topping Southern Miss at the 2017 Independence Bowl.
Miami: The path to the postseason gets very complicated now for the Hurricanes, who need to go 2-1 in their final three games just to finish 6-6 and meet the minimum standard for bowl eligibility. And considering one of those games is against Clemson, the Hurricanes basically have no more room for error.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Florida State got a small amount of attention from AP Top 25 voters last week, but still has a long way to go to get back into the rankings. Miami hasn't been ranked since late September and probably has no chance of changing that by season's end.
UP NEXT
Florida State: The Seminoles visit Syracuse on Nov. 12 for their final road trip of the regular season. They finish at home against Louisiana-Lafayette (Nov. 19) and Florida (Nov. 26).
Miami: The Hurricanes visit Georgia Tech on Nov. 12, then go to Clemson on Nov. 19 before the regular-season finale at home against Pitt on Nov. 26.
---
|
T. Benson
3 RB
128 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 25 ReYds, REC
|
J. Knighton
4 RB
60 RuYds, 7 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|13
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|454
|188
|Total Plays
|65
|52
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|229
|126
|Rush Attempts
|49
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|225
|62
|Comp. - Att.
|13-16
|10-19
|Yards Per Pass
|10.4
|1.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|9-72
|Touchdowns
|6
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.3
|6-47.0
|Return Yards
|16
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-10
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|225
|PASS YDS
|62
|
|
|229
|RUSH YDS
|126
|
|
|454
|TOTAL YDS
|188
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|10/12
|202
|3
|1
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|3/4
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|15
|128
|2
|42
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|14
|52
|0
|17
|
C. Campbell 22 RB
|C. Campbell
|8
|28
|1
|15
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|2
|17
|0
|22
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|7
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|3
|3
|75
|0
|65
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|2
|1
|56
|1
|56
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Courtney 86 TE
|B. Courtney
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Campbell 22 RB
|C. Campbell
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Farmer 44 DT
|J. Farmer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 28 LB
|B. Gant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 12 DT
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 20 DB
|A. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|1/1
|41
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|3
|41.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|5/9
|37
|0
|1
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|4/8
|24
|0
|0
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|13
|64
|0
|18
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|4
|60
|0
|45
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|6
|14
|0
|5
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
L. Stanley 24 RB
|L. Stanley
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|2
|3
|0
|13
|
T. Walden II 20 RB
|T. Walden II
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|5
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|5
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Mooyoung 38 DB
|M. Mooyoung
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 15 S
|A. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Campbell, Jr. 74 OL
|J. Campbell, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kelly 32 DL
|N. Kelly
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kelly 46 DB
|N. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Roberts 99 DL
|E. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Haye Jr. 97 DL
|A. Haye Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|0-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|1/1
|49
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|6
|47.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|18.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at FSU 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 20(14:30 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 20. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at FSU 24.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - FSU 24(13:45 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 39(13:38 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 46 for yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at FSU 46. PENALTY on MFL-L.Taylor Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+56 YD
1 & 5 - FSU 44(13:33 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 44. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 44. Gain of 56 yards. O.Wilson for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:22 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:22 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MFL 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 29(12:45 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 29. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at MFL 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 34(12:20 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Lovett; R.Cooper at MFL 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(11:49 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FSU at MFL 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(11:08 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.George. PENALTY on FSU-J.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(10:57 - 1st) MFL rushed to FSU 43 for yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; D.Lundy at FSU 43. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 49(10:55 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to FSU 31 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:13 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:07 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to FSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 30(9:26 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIAMI 39(9:20 - 1st) A.Borregales 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.James Holder-L.Hedley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(9:16 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 33 for 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kinchens at MFL 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 33(8:45 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 25(7:28 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 9. PENALTY on FSU-R.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 33(7:47 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 33. Catch made by M.Douglas at MFL 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 19(7:30 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 16.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 16(7:02 - 1st) D.Spann rushed to MFL 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Agude; T.Stevenson at MFL 18.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - FSU 18(6:15 - 1st) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at MFL End Zone. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL End Zone. Tackled by FSU at MFL 3. PENALTY on MFL-T.Stevenson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 3(6:07 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to MFL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 1(5:36 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 2(4:55 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 2. Catch made by D.Lundy at MFL 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Lundy for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(4:51 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at MFL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(4:24 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Warner; F.Lovett at MFL 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 33(3:42 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at MFL 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIAMI 34(2:51 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAMI 30(2:37 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 52 yards to FSU 18 Center-C.James. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 18. Tackled by K.Smith; D.Ivey at FSU 24.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 24(2:37 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at FSU 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 30(2:24 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at FSU 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(1:48 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to FSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at FSU 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(1:19 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at FSU 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 49(1:11 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to MFL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 50(0:27 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to MFL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43(15:00 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; A.Moultrie at MFL 45.
|Int
2 & 12 - FSU 45(14:47 - 2nd) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 2. Intercepted by D.Ivey at MFL 2. Tackled by FSU at MFL 2.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 2(14:42 - 2nd) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; D.McLendon at MFL 5.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAMI 5(14:08 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 5(14:01 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; T.Bethune at MFL 10.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 10(13:47 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 29 yards to MFL 39 Center-C.James. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(13:34 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 18 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Couch at MFL 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18(12:56 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 13(12:18 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for 13 yards. T.Benson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(12:11 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 18 for -7 yards (F.Lovett)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MIAMI 18(11:40 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - MIAMI 18(11:23 - 2nd) J.Garcia scrambles to MFL 31 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FSU at MFL 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 31(10:38 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 46 yards to FSU 23 Center-C.James. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 23(10:30 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 23. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ivey at FSU 41.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(10:19 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42(10:11 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Couch; K.Smith at MFL 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 40(9:15 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by L.Toafili at MFL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; C.Flagg at MFL 38.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 38(8:27 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Roberts at MFL 39.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 39(7:43 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 37 yards to MFL 2 Center-J.Rosenberry. Downed by J.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 2(7:34 - 2nd) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at MFL 4.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 4(7:01 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas; J.Jackson at MFL 7.
|Int
3 & Goal - MIAMI 7(6:17 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 17. Intercepted by G.Vance at MFL 17. Tackled by W.Mallory at MFL 7.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 7(5:58 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for yards. T.Benson for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. T.Benson rushed to MFL 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at MFL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 1(5:58 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg; J.Miller at MFL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 1(5:17 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to MFL End Zone for 1 yards. T.Benson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(5:13 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MFL 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 26(4:37 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at MFL 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 28(3:52 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at MFL 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(3:21 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at MFL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 45(2:48 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MFL 45.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MIAMI 45(2:01 - 2nd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at MFL 33 for -12 yards (J.Verse) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 20 - MIAMI 33(2:01 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 49 yards to FSU 18 Center-C.James. Downed by J.George.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(1:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-R.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 13(1:53 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 13. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at FSU 21.
|+65 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 21(1:48 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 21. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 21. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 14(1:17 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 15.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FSU 15(0:43 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FSU 15(0:40 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at MFL 23 for -8 yards (J.Miller; M.Agude)
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - FSU 31(0:02 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Rosenberry Holder-A.Mastromanno.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; D.McLendon at MFL 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(14:29 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at MFL 32.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MIAMI 32(13:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(13:41 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MFL 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAMI 30(12:59 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 47 yards to FSU 23 Center-C.James. Downed by B.Balom.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 23(12:48 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 23. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FSU 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(12:13 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; C.Flagg at MFL 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 50(11:25 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at MFL 44.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 44(10:43 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to MFL 34 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34(10:35 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FSU 33(9:52 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at MFL 48 for -15 yards (J.Miller; C.Johnson)
|+7 YD
3 & 24 - FSU 48(9:03 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at MFL 41.
|Punt
4 & 17 - FSU 41(8:22 - 3rd) A.Mastromanno punts 38 yards to MFL 3 Center-J.Rosenberry. Downed by O.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 3(8:13 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|+45 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 3(8:06 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 48 for 45 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at MFL 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(7:32 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to FSU 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(6:59 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 24 for 15 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:23 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to FSU 24. Catch made by J.Knighton at FSU 24. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lundy at FSU 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 17(5:44 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to FSU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; J.Robinson at FSU 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(5:13 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; A.Gainer at FSU 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 7(4:31 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 5.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 5(3:57 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gant at FSU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 2(3:45 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to FSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gant; A.Gainer at FSU 1.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 1(3:10 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to FSU 6 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 6.
|-23 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 6(2:20 - 3rd) MFL rushed to FSU 29 for -23 yards. MFL FUMBLES forced by FSU. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-J.Verse at FSU 29. Tackled by J.Campbell at FSU 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(2:13 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at FSU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 43(1:54 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg; K.Smith at FSU 48.
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 48(0:16 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to MFL 26 for 26 yards. Tackled by N.Kelly at MFL 26. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Offensive Facemask 13 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 13(0:27 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 8(15:00 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to MFL 8. Catch made by C.McDonald at MFL 8. Gain of 8 yards. C.McDonald for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gant; W.Rector at MFL 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(14:49 - 4th) J.Brown scrambles to MFL 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Green at MFL 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(14:20 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by J.George at MFL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Green; A.Dent at MFL 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(13:52 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 47. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MFL 48.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MIAMI 48(12:51 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - MIAMI 43(12:37 - 4th) J.Brown scrambles to FSU 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45(11:53 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to FSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Farmer at FSU 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(11:23 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 50 for -10 yards (P.Payton) J.Garcia FUMBLES forced by M.Ray. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-FSU at MFL 48.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(11:10 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to MFL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FSU 46(10:12 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for M.Douglas.
|Sack
3 & 6 - FSU 46(10:16 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker sacked at FSU 49 for -5 yards (N.Kelly)
|Penalty
4 & 11 - FSU 49(9:54 - 4th) PENALTY on FSU-D.Spann Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 26 - FSU 34(10:03 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 49 yards to MFL 17 Center-J.Rosenberry. Fair catch by L.Gutierrez.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(9:45 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 17(9:41 - 4th) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at MFL 19.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 19(8:58 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIAMI 19(8:53 - 4th) L.Hedley punts 59 yards to FSU 22 Center-C.James. Downed by X.Restrepo.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 22(8:42 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to FSU 22. Catch made by D.Spann at FSU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at FSU 30.
|+22 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 30(8:08 - 4th) T.Rodemaker rushed to MFL 48 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moultrie at MFL 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(7:21 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; K.Smith at MFL 47.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 47(6:33 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at MFL 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 32(5:47 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; A.Moultrie at MFL 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 28(4:59 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison-Hunte at MFL 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 29(4:19 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to MFL 29. Catch made by C.Campbell at MFL 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 26.
|+12 YD
4 & 4 - FSU 26(3:33 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by B.Courtney at MFL 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 14.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 14(2:55 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 22 for yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 22. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Defensive Targeting 7 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Campbell rushed to MFL 19 for -5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 19.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - FSU 19(2:44 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-A.Moten Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 14(2:35 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haye at MFL 9.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 9(1:55 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 3(1:43 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to MFL End Zone for 3 yards. C.Campbell for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the MFL End Zone. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Williams at MFL 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(1:30 - 4th) T.Walden rushed to MFL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Farmer at MFL 16.
|Int
2 & 8 - MIAMI 16(0:57 - 4th) J.Brown pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 50. Intercepted by A.Thomas at MFL 50. Tackled by MFL at MFL 50.
