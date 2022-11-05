|
|
|UNC
|UVA
Maye, Downs lead No. 17 UNC to 31-28 victory over Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 17 North Carolina outscored Virginia 21-7 after halftime to rally for a 31-28 victory Saturday.
Elijah Green scored twice and Josh Downs caught 15 passes, including a touchdown, for the Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 17 CFP), now 5-0 in league play for the first time since 2015, when they qualified for their lone appearance in the ACC championship.
The Cavaliers (3-6, 1-5), playing without three starting wide receivers, lost for the fifth time in six games and need to win their final three games to qualify for a bowl game.
Virginia started fast, getting a touchdown on its opening drive for the first time this season and led 14-10 at halftime. But Maye led the Tar Heels downfield in just 2:55 to start the third quarter, Green finishing the drive with a 4-yard run. Virginia answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive of its own to retake the lead, but Maye found Downs from 19 yards before the quarter was over and hit Green with a 22-yard pass in the flat with 13:19 left.
Brennan Armstrong pulled Virginia within a field goal with his second scoring run with 3:24 left on a drive that covered 71 yards in just 59 seconds, but Virginia was offsides on the ensuing onside kick, giving UNC the ball at the Cavaliers 23. One more completion to a diving Downs converting a third-and-2 allowed the Tar Heels to run out the clock.
Maye finished 26 for 37 for 293 yards and ran for 74 yards. Downs' catches went for 166 yards, giving him 23 catches for 369 yards and three TDs in the last two years against Virginia.
Xavier Brown and Ronnie Walker ran for Virginia scores.
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina: Maye has frustrated teams with his prolific passing, but especially frustrated ACC tackles leader Nick Jackson on a second- quarter scramble from the Virginia 5. Rolling right and looking for a receiver, Maye instead found Jackson closing in and reversed course and scrambled all the way accross the field for the touchdown.
Virginia: The Cavaliers tried a surprise punt on a fourth-and-5 play from the Tar Heels' 32 in the second quarter, but while Armstrong appeared to be trying to kick it out of bounds, it bounced into the end zone for a touchback and a net gain of just 12 yards. North Carolina then drove 80 yards in 13 plays to take a 10-7 lead.
UP NEXT
The Tar Heels are back on the road to face No. 20 Wake Forest.
Virginia stays at home for its third of four consecutive home games, taking on Pittsburgh.
---
|
D. Maye
10 QB
293 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 74 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
232 PaYds, INT, 64 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|25
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|16
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|455
|418
|Total Plays
|77
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|162
|186
|Rush Attempts
|40
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|293
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|26-37
|17-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|8-47
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-55.0
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|57
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-57
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|293
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|162
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|455
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|26/37
|293
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|16
|15
|166
|1
|32
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|7
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|3
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|2
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|6
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|10-6
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 DL
|K. Rucker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 4 DL
|T. Shaw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bingley-Jones 41 DL
|K. Bingley-Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|3
|55.0
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|2
|28.5
|38
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|17/35
|232
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|16
|75
|0
|15
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|12
|64
|2
|11
|
R. Walker Jr. 32 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|6
|30
|1
|8
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|5
|17
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wood Jr. 44 TE
|S. Wood Jr.
|8
|6
|94
|0
|33
|
S. Wilson 86 WR
|S. Wilson
|8
|5
|61
|0
|15
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|6
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
B. Kemp IV 4 WR
|B. Kemp IV
|7
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
E. Davies 26 WR
|E. Davies
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Wentz 80 WR
|L. Wentz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sanker 20 DB
|J. Sanker
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Cypress II 23 DB
|F. Cypress II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clary 0 DB
|A. Clary
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|
O. Agunloye 19 DL
|O. Agunloye
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Akere 1 LB
|P. Akere
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 3 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 LB
|K. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DL
|A. Faumui
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 LB
|J. Camper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bettridge 17 K
|W. Bettridge
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 39 P
|D. Sparks
|4
|46.8
|0
|52
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|1
|32.0
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|2
|24.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 64 yards from NC 35 to the UVA 1. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by N.Burnette at UVA 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35(14:52 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by S.Wood at UVA 35. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at UVA 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 40(14:29 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 40. Catch made by S.Wilson at UVA 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; G.Biggers at UVA 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 45(13:59 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at UVA 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 49(13:27 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to NC 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 43(12:56 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 43(12:52 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to NC 43. Catch made by S.Wood at NC 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes; G.Biggers at NC 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23(12:16 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to NC 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 19.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 19(11:36 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to NC 4 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Collins at NC 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 4(10:52 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to NC End Zone for 4 yards. B.Armstrong for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 1st) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(10:48 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at NC 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 34(10:32 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui; N.Jackson at NC 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 33(10:08 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 33. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at NC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 40(9:50 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 40(9:44 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 40. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 40. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jackson at UVA 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45(9:21 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 45. Catch made by J.Downs at UVA 45. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Clary at UVA 33.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33(8:58 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to UVA 7 for 26 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 7(8:23 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 7(8:18 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 7. Catch made by J.Downs at UVA 7. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - UNC 6(7:33 - 1st) PENALTY on NC-NC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 11 - UNC 11(7:17 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at UVA 17 for -6 yards (N.Jackson)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - UNC 25(6:37 - 1st) N.Burnette 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Little Holder-C.Maynard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(6:32 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25(6:28 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Collins; K.Hester at UVA 31.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - UVA 31(5:58 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 31. Catch made by S.Wilson at UVA 31. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Biggers at UVA 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 46(5:42 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 46. Catch made by S.Wilson at UVA 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 41(5:26 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-L.Taylor False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - UVA 46(5:08 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to NC 46. Catch made by X.Brown at NC 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 39.
|Int
2 & 8 - UVA 39(4:30 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at NC 22. Intercepted by S.Duck at NC 22.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 22(4:22 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 22. Catch made by A.Green at NC 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at NC 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 29(3:57 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.King at NC 32.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 32(3:27 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at NC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 49(3:00 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui; A.Clary at NC 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 49(2:30 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to UVA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui; J.Jackson at UVA 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UNC 49(1:53 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UNC 49(1:45 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 49 yards to UVA End Zone Center-S.Triplett. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20(1:37 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Bingley-Jones; C.Kelly at UVA 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 28(1:21 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at UVA 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 29(0:47 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; C.Gray at UVA 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 34(0:33 - 1st) R.Walker rushed to UVA 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at UVA 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 42(0:16 - 1st) R.Walker rushed to UVA 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at UVA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 49(15:00 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 49(14:54 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 49. Catch made by S.Wood at UVA 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; D.Boykins at NC 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37(14:32 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to NC 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 33(13:53 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to NC 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - UVA 34(13:11 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to NC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 32.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 32(12:39 - 2nd) B.Armstrong punts 32 yards to NC End Zone Center-H.Laughlin. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(12:32 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to NC 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by UVA at NC 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 27(12:09 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to NC 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at NC 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 41(11:49 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 41. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at NC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNC 42(11:23 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 42(11:15 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 42. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 42. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sanker at UVA 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 47(10:51 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by K.Morales at UVA 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; A.Johnson at UVA 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 39(10:19 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 39. Catch made by J.Jones at UVA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 32(9:55 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to UVA 30 for yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at UVA 30. PENALTY on NC-K.Morales Illegal Cut 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 25 - UNC 47(9:28 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by J.Downs at UVA 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 46.
|Penalty
2 & 24 - UNC 46(8:52 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales. PENALTY on UVA-J.Sanker Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 31(8:45 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 31(8:38 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to UVA 20 for 11 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(8:08 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 20. Catch made by J.Downs at UVA 20. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by F.Cypress at UVA 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 6(7:41 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to UVA 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; N.Jackson at UVA 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 5(7:02 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to UVA End Zone for 5 yards. D.Maye for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(6:47 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25(6:41 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at UVA 27.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UVA 27(6:04 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; P.Echols at UVA 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 38(5:43 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at UVA 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 43(5:24 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 43. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at UVA 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49(5:05 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to NC 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 40(4:34 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NC 40. Catch made by E.Davies at NC 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 33(4:04 - 2nd) R.Walker rushed to NC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman; J.Ritzie at NC 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 28(3:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on NC-J.Ritzie Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 5 - UVA 23(3:49 - 2nd) R.Walker rushed to NC 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 16(3:24 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 16(3:19 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to NC 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at NC 14.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UVA 14(2:42 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NC 14. Catch made by S.Wood at NC 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; W.Hardy at NC 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 3(2:09 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to NC End Zone for 3 yards. X.Brown for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 2nd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 2nd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(2:04 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by K.Paysour at NC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at NC 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UNC 30(1:42 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|Sack
3 & 5 - UNC 30(1:37 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 25 for -5 yards (P.Akere)
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNC 25(1:29 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 64 yards to UVA 11 Center-S.Triplett. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 11(1:21 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at UVA 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 18(1:13 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at UVA 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 20(1:08 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at UVA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(0:58 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25(0:52 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; K.Hester at UVA 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 30(0:31 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wood.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 30(0:27 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 50 yards to NC 20 Center-A.Livingston. J.Downs returned punt from the NC 20. Tackled by X.Brown; G.Misch at NC 39.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(0:15 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to NC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at NC 42.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 42(0:07 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 42. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 38.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui; J.Carter at NC 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 25(14:36 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to NC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; A.Clary at NC 30.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 30(14:08 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at NC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 44(13:38 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 44(13:32 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 44. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24(13:00 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Maye pass complete to UVA 24. Catch made by G.Blackwell at UVA 24. Gain of 9 yards. G.Blackwell ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 15(13:00 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to UVA 4 for 11 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 4(12:09 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to UVA End Zone for 4 yards. E.Green for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 3rd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(12:05 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at UVA 30. PENALTY on NC-D.Chapman Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 45(11:51 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wilson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 45(11:45 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to NC 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman; T.Grimes at NC 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 50(11:05 - 3rd) B.Armstrong scrambles to NC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at NC 46.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 46(10:16 - 3rd) R.Walker rushed to NC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 44(9:44 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 49 for -7 yards (C.Gray)
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - UVA 49(9:00 - 3rd) B.Armstrong scrambles to NC 49 for 2 yards. B.Armstrong ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - UVA 49(8:25 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by S.Wilson at NC 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 34.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 34(7:52 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to NC 34. Catch made by S.Wood at NC 34. Gain of 34 yards. S.Wood for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. B.Armstrong pass complete to NC 34. Catch made by S.Wood at NC 34. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 1(7:52 - 3rd) R.Walker rushed to NC End Zone for 1 yards. R.Walker for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 3rd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the NC End Zone. G.Pettaway returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Gaffney; D.Herard at NC 29.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 29(7:40 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to UVA 50 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 50(7:13 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to UVA 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNC 47(6:40 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 47(6:35 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by J.Downs at UVA 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at UVA 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 32(6:02 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 32. Catch made by J.Downs at UVA 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 21(5:32 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to UVA 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Butler at UVA 15.
|Sack
2 & 4 - UNC 15(4:59 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at UVA 19 for -4 yards (S.Agunloye)
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 19(4:21 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 19. Catch made by J.Downs at UVA 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Downs for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:13 - 3rd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 64 yards from NC 35 to the UVA 1. Out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35(4:13 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at UVA 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 43(3:56 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at UVA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 48(3:28 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 48(3:22 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 48(3:17 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 48(3:11 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 52 yards to NC End Zone Center-A.Livingston. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(3:04 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.King at NC 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 29(2:34 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Camper; K.Butler at NC 33.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33(2:01 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 33. Catch made by A.Green at NC 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at NC 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 48(1:42 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to UVA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Agunloye at UVA 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 49(1:08 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to UVA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; C.King at UVA 47.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 47(0:30 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by D.Jones at UVA 47. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.King at UVA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 33(15:00 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 33(14:55 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 33. Catch made by J.Downs at UVA 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at UVA 24.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UNC 24(14:37 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to UVA 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; A.Faumui at UVA 24.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 24(13:56 - 4th) E.Green rushed to UVA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 22(13:28 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 22. Catch made by E.Green at UVA 22. Gain of 22 yards. E.Green for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 4th) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 4th) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the UVA End Zone. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Caldwell; J.Harkleroad at UVA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 14(11:18 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 14 for yards. Tackled by NC at UVA 22. PENALTY on UVA-D.Devine Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 17 - UVA 8(12:53 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at UVA 13.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UVA 13(12:19 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - UVA 13(12:14 - 4th) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at UVA 22.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UVA 22(11:25 - 4th) D.Sparks punts 42 yards to NC 36 Center-A.Livingston. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 36(11:18 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NC 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at NC 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 43(11:03 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; P.Akere at NC 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UNC 45(10:28 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; S.Agunloye at NC 45.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 45(9:52 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NC 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at NC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 48(9:26 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for E.Green.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UNC 48(9:19 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 42 for -6 yards (J.Jackson)
|+11 YD
3 & 16 - UNC 42(8:36 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 42. Catch made by A.Green at NC 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 47.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - UNC 47(7:42 - 4th) PENALTY on NC-NC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNC 48(7:42 - 4th) B.Kiernan punts 52 yards to UVA End Zone Center-S.Triplett. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20(7:35 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to UVA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; S.Duck at UVA 24.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UVA 24(7:13 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-J.Leech False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - UVA 19(7:01 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 19. Catch made by S.Wilson at UVA 19. Gain of 13 yards. S.Wilson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 32(6:49 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for X.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 32(6:43 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; K.Rucker at UVA 32.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 32(6:17 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 32(6:11 - 4th) D.Sparks punts 43 yards to NC 25 Center-A.Livingston. J.Downs returned punt from the NC 25. Tackled by D.Sparks at UVA 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 37(5:54 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 37(5:52 - 4th) E.Green rushed to UVA 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 33(5:15 - 4th) E.Green rushed to UVA 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui; K.Butler at UVA 30.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - UNC 30(4:28 - 4th) E.Green rushed to UVA 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 29(4:23 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by S.Wood at UVA 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; P.Echols at UVA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 40(4:07 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+40 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 40(4:05 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 40. Catch made by D.Starling at UVA 40. Gain of 40 yards. D.Starling ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 20(3:52 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wood.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 20(3:50 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for E.Davies.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 20(3:45 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by B.Kemp at NC 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes; D.Boykins at NC 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 8(3:31 - 4th) B.Armstrong scrambles to NC End Zone for 8 yards. B.Armstrong for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 4th) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 4th) W.Bettridge kicks onside 13 from UVA 35 to UVA 48. A.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by UVA at UVA 28. PENALTY on UVA-K.Bratton Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 23(3:19 - 4th) E.Green rushed to UVA 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 20(2:36 - 4th) E.Green rushed to UVA 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.King; A.Faumui at UVA 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 15(1:55 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to UVA 15. Catch made by J.Downs at UVA 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 11(1:26 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-A.Faumui Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 6(0:00 - 4th) D.Maye kneels at the UVA 8. PENALTY on UVA-K.Butler Personal Foul / Defense 4 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UNC 4(0:39 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-S.Agunloye Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 2(0:28 - 4th) D.Maye kneels at the UVA 3.
