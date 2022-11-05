|
Richardson scores 4 TDs, Florida beats Texas A&M 41-24
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two scores as Florida snapped its two-game losing streak with a 41-24 win over Texas A&M on Saturday.
Richardson had touchdown runs of 10 and 60 yards in the first quarter and connected with Ja'Quavion Fraziars and Caleb Douglas on touchdown passes of 19 and 12 yards, respectively, in the third quarter as the Gators (5-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) opened up a 34-24 lead.
Montrell Johnson Jr. rushed 22 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, Trevor Etienne rushed for 80 yards on 17 carries, and Ricky Pearsall had three catches for 65 yards as the Gators racked up 492 yards, including 291 rushing yards.
Devon Achane rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught another score for the Aggies (3-6, 1-5), who went into halftime up 24-20. Achane had rushing touchdowns of 5 and 2 yards and caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Haynes King, who started in place of Conner Weigman.
King, who was making his fifth start of the season, finished 23 of 45 for 279 yards and a touchdown. Evan Stewart had eight catches for 120 yards, and Moose Muhammad III caught seven passes for 99 yards.
Texas A&M lost its fifth straight, the longest losing streak for the Aggies since 1980.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: The Gators, who need one more win to gain bowl eligibility, avoided their third straight season with a three-game losing streak with the victory. Florida was able to move the ball fairly easily on the Aggies throughout the game.
Texas A&M: The Aggies will need to win their last three games for bowl eligibility. For a second straight week, Texas A&M had issues containing the run. The Aggies allowed 390 rushing yards to Ole Miss last week.
TARGETING
Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones was ejected with 6:41 remaining in the first quarter after he was called for a targeting hit on Pearsall.
UP NEXT
Florida: Hosts South Carolina next Saturday in its final home game of the season.
Texas A&M: Travels to Auburn for its final road game on Saturday.
---
|
A. Richardson
15 QB
201 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 78 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
D. Achane
6 RB
122 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, ReYd, ReTD, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|24
|Rushing
|15
|6
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|492
|413
|Total Plays
|79
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|291
|134
|Rush Attempts
|50
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|201
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|23-45
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|10-63
|5-39
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|6-44.3
|Return Yards
|35
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-35
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|291
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|17/29
|201
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|22
|100
|1
|24
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|17
|80
|0
|12
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|7
|78
|2
|60
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|3
|34
|0
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|5
|3
|65
|0
|23
|
J. Fraziars 0 WR
|J. Fraziars
|7
|4
|50
|1
|19
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|8
|4
|33
|0
|17
|
C. Douglas 12 WR
|C. Douglas
|3
|3
|25
|1
|12
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|2
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Burke 88 WR
|M. Burke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 27 S
|J. Perkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kimber 8 CB
|J. Kimber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McMillon 13 S
|D. McMillon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Helm 24 CB
|A. Helm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 16 WR
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wingo 15 LB
|D. Wingo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boone 12 DL
|J. Boone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|2/3
|50
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|3
|44.7
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|2
|17.5
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|23/45
|279
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|16
|8
|120
|0
|29
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|12
|7
|99
|0
|28
|
M. Wright 42 TE
|M. Wright
|9
|5
|59
|0
|18
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mathews 14 DB
|J. Mathews
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kerr 33 DB
|J. Kerr
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. White 6 DL
|E. White
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 45 LB
|E. Cooper
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mathews 29 LB
|S. Mathews
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner 5 DL
|S. Turner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stewart 4 DL
|S. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 88 DL
|W. Nolen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|6
|44.3
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on FLA-K.Waites False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 15 - FLA 20(15:00 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at FLA 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 17 - FLA 18(14:25 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 18. Catch made by J.Fraziars at FLA 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at FLA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 35(14:09 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr C.Russell at FLA 35.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 35(13:40 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 35. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Jones A.White at TXAM 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 42(13:21 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at TXAM 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 30(12:44 - 1st) PENALTY on FLA-FLA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - FLA 35(12:31 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - FLA 35(12:13 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.White C.Russell at TXAM 33.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - FLA 33(11:37 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to TXAM 33. Catch made by J.Fraziars at TXAM 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - FLA 40(10:58 - 1st) A.Mihalek 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 64 yards from FLA 35 to the TXAM 1. Fair catch by D.Achane.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:41 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to FLA 10 for 65 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 10. PENALTY on FLA-J.Marshall Defensive penalty 5 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 5(10:23 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to FLA 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TXAM 8(10:06 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 5(9:40 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to FLA End Zone for 5 yards. D.Achane for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(9:21 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at FLA 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 33(8:56 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at FLA 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44(8:33 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at TXAM 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44(8:12 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at TXAM 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 40(7:50 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell J.Kerr at TXAM 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 29(7:33 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at TXAM 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 13(7:03 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall. PENALTY on TXAM-J.Jones Defensive Targeting 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 13(6:41 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.White S.Turner at TXAM 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 10(6:13 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to TXAM End Zone for 10 yards. A.Richardson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 61 yards from FLA 35 to the TXAM 4. Fair catch by D.Achane.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:01 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at TXAM 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:41 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at TXAM 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(5:15 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 38. Catch made by M.Wright at TXAM 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at TXAM 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXAM 46(4:42 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to FLA 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 45.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(4:26 - 1st) H.King pass complete to FLA 45. Catch made by M.Muhammad at FLA 45. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(3:56 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to FLA 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland P.Umanmielen at FLA 17.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 17(3:26 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 17(3:10 - 1st) H.King pass complete to FLA 17. Catch made by M.Muhammad at FLA 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 3(2:47 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to FLA 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at FLA 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXAM 5(2:07 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TXAM 5(1:54 - 1st) H.King pass complete to FLA 5. Catch made by D.Achane at FLA 5. Gain of 5 yards. D.Achane for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:47 - 1st) R.Pearsall rushed to FLA 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at FLA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 40(1:31 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at FLA 40.
|+60 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 40(0:59 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to TXAM End Zone for 60 yards. A.Richardson for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to the TXAM 25. Fair catch by M.Muhammad. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(0:33 - 1st) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence J.Boone at TXAM 37.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(0:14 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 37. Catch made by M.Wright at TXAM 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(15:00 - 2nd) L.Moss rushed to FLA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 44(14:39 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to FLA 44. Catch made by M.Muhammad at FLA 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at FLA 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - TXAM 38(14:09 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to FLA 38. Catch made by M.Muhammad at FLA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Helm at FLA 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(13:50 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by M.Wright at FLA 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(13:20 - 2nd) L.Moss rushed to FLA 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at FLA 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 10(12:55 - 2nd) L.Moss rushed to FLA 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXAM 7(12:20 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for L.Moss.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TXAM 14(12:11 - 2nd) R.Bond 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Choate Holder-N.Constantinou.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(11:58 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Fraziars (J.Mathews).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25(11:54 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at FLA 27.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - FLA 27(11:24 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at FLA 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44(11:03 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews M.Jackson at TXAM 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 47(10:34 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.White E.Cooper at TXAM 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44(10:08 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.White at TXAM 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 43(9:42 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to TXAM 43. Catch made by X.Henderson at TXAM 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at TXAM 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FLA 40(8:56 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Fraziars (T.Chappell).
|+18 YD
4 & 6 - FLA 40(8:37 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to TXAM 40. Catch made by M.Johnson at TXAM 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.White at TXAM 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 22(8:13 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at TXAM 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 14(7:50 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to TXAM 14. Catch made by C.Douglas at TXAM 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - FLA 9(7:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-FLA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 14 - FLA 14(7:15 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to TXAM 14. Catch made by M.Johnson at TXAM 14. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 12.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FLA 12(6:34 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Burke (J.Mathews).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - FLA 12(6:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-FLA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - FLA 17(5:54 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 7 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at TXAM 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - FLA 14(5:22 - 2nd) A.Mihalek 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 2nd) T.Smack kicks 64 yards from FLA 35 to the TXAM 1. E.Stewart returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McMillon at TXAM 20.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(4:42 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 20. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by FLA at TXAM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(4:20 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 45 for yards. Tackled by A.Burney R.Torrence at TXAM 45. PENALTY on TXAM-T.Zuhn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 20 - TXAM 25(3:58 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at TXAM 21.
|+13 YD
2 & 24 - TXAM 21(3:29 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 21. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at TXAM 34.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TXAM 34(2:59 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TXAM 34(2:44 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to FLA 28 Center-C.Choate. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 28(2:56 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 28(2:25 - 2nd) R.Pearsall rushed to FLA 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Stewart at FLA 27.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FLA 27(2:14 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FLA 27(2:12 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 47 yards to TXAM 26 Center-R.Underwood. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(2:04 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 47 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at TXAM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(1:44 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 47(1:43 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman at FLA 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(1:29 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to FLA 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Dean G.Dexter at FLA 32.
|+29 YD
2 & 4 - TXAM 32(1:12 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to FLA 32. Catch made by E.Stewart at FLA 32. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TXAM 3(1:01 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for TXAM. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 2(1:00 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to FLA End Zone for 2 yards. D.Achane for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-FLA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - FLA 20(1:00 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at FLA 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - FLA 20(0:24 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at FLA 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Mihalek kicks 60 yards from FLA 35 to the TXAM 5. Fair catch by D.Achane.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(14:54 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at TXAM 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXAM 26(14:31 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 26(14:21 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 42 yards to FLA 32 Center-C.Choate. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 32. Tackled by S.Mathews; B.Taylor at TXAM 40.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 40(14:04 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to TXAM 40. Catch made by R.Pearsall at TXAM 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at TXAM 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 19(13:48 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to TXAM 19. Catch made by J.Fraziars at TXAM 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Fraziars for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:32 - 3rd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(13:32 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at TXAM 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(13:06 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at TXAM 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 28(12:45 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXAM 28(12:20 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 42 yards to FLA 30 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 30(12:13 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 30(12:07 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at FLA 28.
|Sack
3 & 12 - FLA 28(11:32 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 23 for -5 yards (E.White)
|Punt
4 & 17 - FLA 23(10:51 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 42 yards to TXAM 35 Center-R.Underwood. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(11:17 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at TXAM 35.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 35(10:06 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 35. Gain of 20 yards. E.Stewart ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(9:51 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 45(9:46 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 45(9:23 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - TXAM 45(9:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-S.Bouie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TXAM 50(9:12 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to FLA 12 Center-C.Choate. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 12. Tackled by S.Bouie at FLA 19.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 19(9:04 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 41 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at FLA 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 41(8:50 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to TXAM 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Turner at TXAM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 47(8:09 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen; S.Turner at TXAM 47.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 47(7:29 - 3rd) R.Pearsall rushed to TXAM 27 for 20 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell; J.Mathews at TXAM 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 27(7:12 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.White at TXAM 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 24(6:28 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 22.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 22(5:33 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Kerr at TXAM 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 13(5:13 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.White; W.Nolen at TXAM 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FLA 12(4:08 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - FLA 12(4:05 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to TXAM 12. Catch made by C.Douglas at TXAM 12. Gain of 12 yards. C.Douglas for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 3rd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(3:58 - 3rd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by M.Wright at TXAM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at TXAM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(3:40 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXAM 30(3:35 - 3rd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - TXAM 30(3:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXAM 25(3:29 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 54 yards to FLA 21 Center-C.Choate. Downed by TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 21(3:17 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 21. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Mathews at FLA 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 29(2:51 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 29. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at FLA 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 34(2:27 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Stewart at FLA 39.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 39(1:52 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 39. Catch made by J.Fraziars at FLA 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 47(1:38 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA. PENALTY on FLA-A.Richardson Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
2 & 20 - FLA 43(1:15 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 43. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Mathews at TXAM 36.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 36(0:36 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 12 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at TXAM 12.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 12(0:23 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - FLA 14(15:00 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at TXAM 11.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FLA 11(14:14 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|No Good
4 & 9 - FLA 18(14:10 - 4th) A.Mihalek 28 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(14:05 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 20. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 20. Gain of 3 yards. E.Stewart ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 23(13:50 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 23. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at TXAM 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(13:34 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 32(13:20 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at TXAM 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(13:02 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at TXAM 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 49(12:37 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Kimber at FLA 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(12:11 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to FLA 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(11:52 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 30(11:30 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to FLA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 27.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TXAM 27(11:03 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King sacked at FLA 36 for -9 yards (P.Umanmielen) H.King FUMBLES forced by P.Umanmielen. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-L.Summerall at FLA 36. Tackled by TXAM at FLA 36.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 36(10:46 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at FLA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FLA 40(10:17 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FLA 40(10:04 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Fraziars.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FLA 40(10:00 - 4th) J.Crawshaw punts 45 yards to TXAM 15 Center-R.Underwood. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(9:53 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 15. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 15. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FLA at TXAM 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(9:26 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXAM 32(9:23 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King sacked at TXAM 29 for -3 yards (A.Powell-Ryland) H.King FUMBLES forced by FLA. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-FLA at TXAM 29. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 29.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 29(9:15 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 26(8:47 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to TXAM 26. Catch made by C.Douglas at TXAM 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 18(8:15 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 18 for yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 18. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - FLA 13(8:08 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 7(7:35 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - FLA 5(6:54 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-J.Odom False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 10(6:30 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to TXAM 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 5.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - FLA 5(5:44 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 1.
|-8 YD
4 & Goal - FLA 1(4:59 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 9 for -8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 9.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 9(4:26 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 9(4:21 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 9(4:16 - 4th) H.King pass complete to TXAM 9. Catch made by M.Wright at TXAM 9. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by FLA at TXAM 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(4:03 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 24(3:55 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 24(3:50 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - TXAM 24(3:45 - 4th) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 24(3:36 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 8 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Mathews at TXAM 8.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 8(3:06 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Turner at TXAM 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - FLA 12(2:27 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews; S.Mathews at TXAM 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - FLA 5(1:40 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM End Zone for 5 yards. M.Johnson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 4th) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 4th) T.Smack kicks 49 yards from FLA 35 to the TXAM 16. Fair catch by D.Achane.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(1:21 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Marshall at TXAM 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXAM 31(1:15 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo at TXAM 34.
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 34(1:09 - 4th) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon at TXAM 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXAM 29(0:34 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 52 yards to FLA 19 Center-C.Choate. Out of bounds.
