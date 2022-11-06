|
|MICH
|RUT
No. 4 Michigan rallies in 2nd half to blitz Rutgers 52-17
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) College football games tend to be decided in the second half and No. 4 Michigan has been a beast in the final 30 minutes the past four games.
J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Wolverines rallied from their first halftime deficit of the season to beat Rutgers 52-17 on Saturday night.
The Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) outscored Rutgers 38-0 in the second half, overcoming a 17-14 deficit. They have a 100-3 advantage in the second half of their last four games, including wins against Indiana, Penn State and Michigan State.
''Really proud of our guys,'' Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. ''Rutgers had momentum coming off the field in the first half and our guys were real quiet at halftime, got our minds right and go out there for the second half and our guys didn't flinch. It was fun to be a part of.''
Running back Blake Corum had two short TD runs and linebacker Michael Barrett intercepted two passes in a big third quarter, returning the second one 31 yards for a touchdown as Michigan matched its best start since 2016.
The Wolverines' defense played a major role in the comeback, picking off Rutgers freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt three times in third quarter.
Timmy Ward scored on a 7-yard return of a blocked punt, Jude McAtamney kicked a 32-yard field goal and Wimsatt threw a 3-yard TD pass to Sean Ryan to give the 25-point underdog Scarlet Knights the lead.
It didn't prevent Rutgers (4-4, 1-5) from losing its 36th straight game to a ranked opponent, and eighth in a row to Michigan.
''What was important to me was we played clean football in the first half,'' Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. ''The penalties disappeared, there were zero, no turnovers - it was clean football. To beat a team that is a national championship contender you have to play clean football for 60 minutes.''
The Wolverines wiped out the lead with a 21-point blitz early in the third quarter fueled by Barrett, who had never had an interception at Michigan.
McCarthy hit Donovan Edwards with a go-ahead, 14-yard TD pass with 8:24 left in the quarter. On the second play from scrimmage after that, Barrett stepped in front of Wimsatt's pass to Ryan and returned it to the 10-yard line. Corum scored from 2 yards out for a 28-17 lead with 6:53 left.
Nine seconds later, Barrett scored on his interception return and the game was all but over.
''Once we come out in the second half, we get that breath, just feeling good and at that point, we're ready to come out and hunt as wolves,'' Barrett said.
The finish was delayed a few minutes while medical personnel attended to a member of the chain crew who became ill. He was taken off the field in a wheelchair.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: The Wolverines finally looked like one of the best teams in the country in the second half. They came in just out of the CFP picture and scuffled early, but losses by Tennessee and Clemson could help them move up in the rankings. Michigan's most direct path to the playoff is winning a second straight Big Ten title, which likely means going 12-0 with a victory at rival Ohio State.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have to win two of their final three to have any shot at playing in a second consecutive bowl game. After Michigan State, they play No. 16 Penn State and finish at Maryland.
STAT SHEET
Corum and Edwards each rushed for 109 yards. ... McCarthy finished 13 of 27 for 151 yards. ... Wimsatt was 14 of 29 for 166 yards. ... Michigan outgained Rutgers 433-180 and held the ball for 37:41. ... Michigan kicker Jake Moody missed two 50-yard field goal attempts in the first half before hitting from 29 late. ... CB Max Melton blocked Brad Robbins' punt on Ward's TD. It was his third punt block of the season. It was Rutgers' first TD on a punt block since 2013 against Central Florida and the first allowed by Michigan since 2018 against Ohio State.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Will host Nebraska on Saturday.
Rutgers: Plays at Michigan State on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
---
College Football Playoff: https://collegefootballplayoff.com/index.aspx
|
J. McCarthy
9 QB
151 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Ryan
5 WR
54 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|5
|Rushing
|13
|0
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|433
|180
|Total Plays
|80
|48
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|282
|14
|Rush Attempts
|53
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|0.7
|Yards Passing
|151
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|13-27
|14-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-12
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-32.5
|7-41.6
|Return Yards
|79
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-35
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-81
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|282
|RUSH YDS
|14
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|180
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|13/27
|151
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|20
|109
|2
|43
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|15
|109
|0
|46
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|5
|23
|0
|8
|
D. Warren 16 QB
|D. Warren
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
T. Dunlap 22 RB
|T. Dunlap
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
I. Gash 41 RB
|I. Gash
|2
|6
|1
|4
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|4
|6
|1
|12
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|3
|3
|52
|1
|26
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|6
|2
|43
|0
|35
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|3
|18
|1
|7
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|4
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
T. Morris 13 WR
|T. Morris
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Walker 4 WR
|A. Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rolder 30 LB
|J. Rolder
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|2-2
|0.0
|2
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Okie 18 LB
|E. Okie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perry 31 DB
|J. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 99 DL
|C. Goode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 28 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Grant 78 DL
|K. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. McGregor 17 LB
|B. McGregor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris 13 WR
|T. Morris
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Pollard 4 LB
|M. Pollard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 12 DB
|K. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|1/3
|29
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|3
|43.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
J. Taylor 39 WR
|J. Taylor
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|14/29
|166
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
P. Day 33 RB
|P. Day
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|4
|0
|0
|7
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|4
|-18
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|10
|7
|62
|0
|28
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|10
|4
|54
|1
|37
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|3
|2
|50
|0
|48
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Washington 14 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright-Collins 8 LB
|J. Wright-Collins
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mack 20 DB
|E. Mack
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rainey 51 DL
|T. Rainey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|1-5
|1.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 14 DL
|J. Thompson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. DiRenzo 55 OL
|J. DiRenzo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dean 38 LB
|A. Dean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Tyler III 77 OL
|W. Tyler III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 48 DL
|K. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|
R. Konga 90 DL
|R. Konga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/1
|32
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|7
|41.6
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 25. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Melton at RUT 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40(14:26 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by A.Anthony at RUT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at RUT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MICH 33(13:55 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 33.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 33(13:19 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT End Zone for yards. B.Corum for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 38(13:10 - 1st) J.McCarthy scrambles to RUT 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 26.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 26(12:35 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 14(11:59 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; I.Maijeh at RUT 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 9(11:22 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; I.Maijeh at RUT 6.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 6(10:40 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Lewis at RUT 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 2(10:30 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; D.Igbinosun at RUT 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICH 1(9:51 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 1(9:29 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Lewis at RUT 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MICH 1(8:50 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. B.Corum for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:47 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT 2. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:47 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; M.Sainristil at RUT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 28(8:14 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 28(8:10 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 28(8:03 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 54 yards to MICH 18 Center-RUT. Downed by M.Melton.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 18(7:49 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at MICH 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 24(7:05 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Rainey at MICH 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 30(6:38 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 30(6:30 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Young at MICH 36.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 36(5:54 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Rainey at MICH 35.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 35(5:12 - 1st) B.Robbins punts yards to MICH 35 Center-MICH. M.Melton blocked the kick. T.Ward recovered the blocked kick. T.Ward for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks onside 15 from RUT 35 to MICH 50. MICH returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at MICH 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 50(5:02 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Walker.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 50(4:56 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 7 for 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Izien at RUT 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 7(4:13 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; A.Young at RUT 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 3(3:26 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; D.Jennings at RUT 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 1(2:42 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 1. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Illegal Substitution 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 1(2:36 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; J.Thompson at RUT 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MICH 1(1:50 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. J.McCarthy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(1:46 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; M.Barrett at RUT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RUT 27(1:17 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|+37 YD
3 & 8 - RUT 27(1:09 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 27. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 27. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MICH 36.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(0:38 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at MICH 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at MICH 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20(15:00 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at MICH 20. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at MICH 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 19(14:22 - 2nd) R.Rochelle rushed to MICH 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Okie at MICH 14.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - RUT 14(13:43 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - RUT 22(13:37 - 2nd) J.McAtamney 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 60 yards from RUT 35 to the MICH 5. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Matthews; M.Robinson at MICH 22. PENALTY on MICH-J.Perry Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 12(13:24 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 12(13:18 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 12. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 12. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; D.Jennings at MICH 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(12:38 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal; I.Maijeh at MICH 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICH 27(11:56 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MICH 27(11:50 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - MICH 27(11:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on MICH-G.Tarr False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MICH 22(11:46 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 43 yards to RUT 35 Center-MICH. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 35(11:38 - 2nd) A.Young rushed to RUT 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at RUT 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 35(10:57 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|Sack
3 & 10 - RUT 35(10:51 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at RUT 26 for -9 yards (M.Morris)
|Punt
4 & 19 - RUT 26(10:13 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 36 yards to MICH 38 Center-RUT. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(10:06 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam; C.Izien at MICH 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 39(9:27 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by C.Loveland at MICH 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at MICH 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 45(8:46 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; C.Izien at MICH 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 50(8:10 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; I.Maijeh at RUT 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 45(7:34 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; C.Izien at RUT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 38(6:51 - 2nd) A.Henning rushed to RUT 38 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Melton at RUT 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 38(6:11 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 38. Catch made by C.Johnson at RUT 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at RUT 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 33(5:28 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to RUT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; D.Jennings at RUT 32.
|No Good
4 & 4 - MICH 40(4:47 - 2nd) J.Moody 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 32(4:42 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for I.Washington.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 32(4:38 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 32. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at RUT 34.
|+48 YD
3 & 8 - RUT 34(3:55 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 34. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 34. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 18(3:13 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 18. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at MICH 18. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Johnson at MICH 18.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 18(2:38 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 18(2:33 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 18. Catch made by S.Ryan at MICH 18. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at MICH 11.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - RUT 11(1:56 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 11. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at MICH 11. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sainristil at MICH 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - RUT 3(1:50 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MICH 3. Catch made by S.Ryan at MICH 3. Gain of 3 yards. S.Ryan for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 2nd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 43 yards from RUT 35 to the MICH 22. J.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Davis; A.Dean at MICH 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 32(1:38 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker. PENALTY on RUT-A.Lewis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47(1:34 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Lewis at RUT 47.
|Sack
2 & 4 - MICH 47(1:16 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at MICH 42 for -11 yards (I.Maijeh)
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - MICH 42(0:47 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 42. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 42. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 46.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - MICH 46(0:21 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by C.Johnson at RUT 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Melton at RUT 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(0:17 - 2nd) J.McCarthy scrambles to RUT 35 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jennings at RUT 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 35(0:12 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 35. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at RUT 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 32(0:08 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Good
4 & 3 - MICH 40(0:04 - 2nd) J.Moody 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; J.Colson at RUT 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RUT 24(14:21 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 24. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at RUT 24.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - RUT 24(13:36 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 24. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by MICH at RUT 36. PENALTY on RUT-W.Tyler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 21 - RUT 14(13:10 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 14. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at RUT 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - RUT 24(12:31 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to MICH 31 Center-RUT. Downed by C.Braswell. PENALTY on RUT-C.Braswell Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 46(12:17 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 46(11:59 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 46. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 28(11:23 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 28(11:16 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to RUT 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins at RUT 27.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 27(10:33 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 27. Catch made by T.Morris at RUT 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at RUT 18.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 18(9:55 - 3rd) A.Anthony rushed to RUT 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; M.Melton at RUT 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - MICH 20(9:11 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to RUT 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; J.Wright-Collins at RUT 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 14(8:30 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT End Zone. Catch made by D.Edwards at RUT End Zone. Gain of 14 yards. D.Edwards for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:24 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at RUT 21.
|Int
2 & 14 - RUT 21(7:49 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 31. Intercepted by M.Barrett at RUT 31. Tackled by J.DiRenzo at RUT 10.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 10(7:39 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to RUT 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; A.Young at RUT 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 2(6:58 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. B.Corum for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:53 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 31. Intercepted by M.Barrett at RUT 31. M.Barrett for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:42 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; M.Sainristil at RUT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 28(6:09 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+28 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 28(6:06 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 28. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 28. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44(5:31 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to MICH 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 36.
|Sack
2 & 2 - RUT 36(4:54 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at MICH 41 for -5 yards (K.Jenkins)
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 41(4:35 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at MICH 44 for -3 yards (T.Upshaw; M.Morris)
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 44(3:23 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 36 yards to MICH 8 Center-RUT. Downed by M.Melton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 8(3:23 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 8(3:18 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at MICH 12.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICH 12(2:31 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MICH 12(2:28 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 43 yards to RUT 45 Center-MICH. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45(2:20 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Goode at RUT 44.
|Int
2 & 11 - RUT 44(1:40 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass INTERCEPTED at MICH 40. Intercepted by W.Johnson at MICH 40. Tackled by S.Jones; W.Tyler at RUT 31.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(1:27 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to RUT 3 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 3. PENALTY on RUT-T.Rainey Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 3(1:10 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; S.Loyal at RUT 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 6(0:28 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to RUT 6. Catch made by C.Johnson at RUT 6. Gain of 6 yards. C.Johnson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:23 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Rolder at RUT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 29(15:00 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Salaam.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - RUT 29(14:56 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Punt
4 & 6 - RUT 29(14:52 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 47 yards to MICH 24 Center-RUT. Downed by S.Jones. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(14:41 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; I.Maijeh at MICH 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 30(14:00 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at MICH 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 31(13:19 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wright-Collins at MICH 39.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(12:50 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 15 for 46 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 15(12:07 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to RUT 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 10.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICH 10(11:32 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 10(11:27 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MICH 19(11:22 - 4th) J.Moody 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 60 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT 5. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Welschof at RUT 23.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23(11:12 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 17 for -6 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor; E.Okie at RUT 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - RUT 17(10:32 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Rolder; K.Grant at RUT 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 24(10:04 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 24. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at RUT 31.
|Punt
4 & 2 - RUT 31(9:28 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 25 yards to MICH 44 Center-RUT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(9:20 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Dean at MICH 49.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICH 49(8:50 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Walker.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 49(8:44 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 49(8:40 - 4th) B.Robbins punts 44 yards to RUT 7 Center-MICH. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 7(8:32 - 4th) A.Young rushed to RUT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at RUT 8.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RUT 8(7:54 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RUT 8(7:50 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|Punt
4 & 9 - RUT 8(7:44 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 48 yards to MICH 44 Center-RUT. MICH returned punt from the MICH 44. Tackled by RUT at MICH 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(7:34 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at MICH 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 45(7:16 - 4th) D.Warren scrambles to RUT 43 for 12 yards. D.Warren ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(6:30 - 4th) T.Dunlap rushed to RUT 28 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Young; J.Thompson at RUT 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 28(5:50 - 4th) D.Warren rushed to RUT 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins at RUT 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 21(5:25 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to RUT 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Konga; A.Dean at RUT 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 19(5:14 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to RUT 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at RUT 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 16(4:37 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to RUT 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Mack at RUT 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 8(4:03 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to RUT 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Mack at RUT 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 4(3:30 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to RUT End Zone for 4 yards. I.Gash for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the RUT 2. R.Rochelle returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Welschof at RUT 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20(3:18 - 4th) P.Day rushed to RUT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rolder at RUT 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 22(2:41 - 4th) P.Day rushed to RUT 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Perry at RUT 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - RUT 27(2:03 - 4th) P.Day rushed to RUT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jones; M.Pollard at RUT 29.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - RUT 29(1:20 - 4th) P.Day rushed to RUT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Pollard; J.Rolder at RUT 29.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(1:14 - 4th) MICH kneels at the RUT 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - MICH 31(0:36 - 4th) MICH kneels at the RUT 32.
