Morris, defense lead No. 21 NC State past No. 20 Wake Forest
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) MJ Morris has given No. 21 North Carolina State the spark it needed.
The first-year passer threw for three scores while the Wolfpack's defense thrice picked off Sam Hartman to beat No. 20 Wake Forest 30-21 on Saturday night. He threw for 210 yards in becoming the first true freshman in more than 22 years to start for the Wolfpack (7-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), following his three-TD effort in last week's comeback home win against Virginia Tech.
This performance, though, came against a ranked instate foe featuring a veteran star quarterback in Hartman leading a high-scoring offense.
''He's way ahead of where we thought he would be at this point in his career,'' Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said of Morris.
Morris hit Darryl Jones for two of his touchdowns and Keyon Lesane for another to lead the offense. He also directed a key late drive that took four minutes off the clock and set up Christopher Dunn's 25-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game with 2:54 left. And it was another boost for a team that lost preseason ACC player of the year Devin Leary at quarterback to a season-ending injury less than a month ago.
''That's one of the things Coach Doeren told me last week: `Just bring that juice because the whole team is going to revolve around you,''' Morris said.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack's veteran defense got after Hartman for four sacks and plenty of pressure up front. The unit also got an early boost by standing up when the Demon Deacons got a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, forcing three straight negative-yardage plays followed by a missed field goal.
This wasn't the type of performance Dave Clawson wanted from his Demon Deacons (6-3, 2-3), who lost at Louisville last week while committing eight turnovers - six by Hartman in the third quarter alone. Hartman threw for 397 yards and connected with Taylor Morin and A.T. Perry for touchdowns in this one, while Perry had 12 catches for 159 yards.
But the Demon Deacons managed just 17 yards rushing to put everything on Hartman's right arm.
''It's a good football team, it's a tough environment, it's a really good old veteran defense,'' Clawson said of the Wolfpack. ''They started a freshman quarterback but the rest of that unit is good players. They've got a veteran O-line, they've got veteran offensive skill. He played well, but they didn't ask him to win the game.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons' formula for success under Clawson has been avoiding self-inflicted mistakes. They now have 11 turnovers in two games and had nine penalties for 74 yards in this one.
N.C. State: N.C. State's last two home games had featured comebacks from double-digit deficits after halftime, first from 17-3 down against Florida State and then last week's rally from a 21-3 hole against Virginia Tech. No need this time, not with Morris looking steady and mobile all night while following eventual longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers as the program's last true freshman QB starter.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
N.C. State is showing the kind of resilience sure to keep the Wolfpack solidly in the AP Top 25, while Wake Forest could tumble slightly after another off-target performance.
HOME STREAK
N.C. State has won 16 straight home games to tie the program record set from 1972-75 under Lou Holtz.
CHIPPY FINISH
Things got testy late, with the teams jawing at each other during and after the game as they left the field. That included Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson taking off his helmet while exchanging words with a Wolfpack player, leading Carson to be flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
There was also the sight of Wolfpack defensive tackle Cory Durden waving good-bye multiple times to Wake Forest during that exchange and as some players were separated afterward.
The arguing didn't carry into the tunnels or locker rooms. North Carolina State's stadium has separate tunnels for the each team.
''We did some things that I'm not proud of and I'm sure Dave feels the same way about his football team,'' Clawson said, adding: ''I'm not pointing fingers. I'm responsible for what our guys did and I'm embarrassed by some of the things we did. And we'll address that tomorrow.''
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host No. 17 North Carolina next Saturday for a second-straight matchup against a ranked instate ACC team.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack's home finale comes next Saturday with a division visit from Boston College.
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
397 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, -14 RuYds
|
M. Morris
16 QB
210 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 43 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|1
|10
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|414
|325
|Total Plays
|73
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|17
|115
|Rush Attempts
|25
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|397
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|29-48
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-79
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|20
|54
|Punts - Returns
|3-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-54
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|397
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|17
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|29/48
|397
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|8
|29
|1
|13
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|10
|-1
|0
|5
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|6
|-14
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|17
|12
|159
|1
|29
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|7
|4
|69
|0
|28
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|5
|4
|56
|1
|24
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|8
|5
|49
|0
|18
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|5
|2
|40
|0
|31
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Smenda, Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda, Jr.
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slocum 14 DB
|E. Slocum
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DL
|J. Johns
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 7 DB
|G. Holmes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wayman 35 DL
|K. Wayman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gooden 92 DL
|B. Gooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bryant 26 LB
|Q. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 1 DB
|C. Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Turner 0 DL
|K. Turner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|3
|41.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|3
|6.7
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|18/28
|210
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|12
|53
|0
|16
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|19
|43
|0
|17
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|5
|36
|0
|12
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|10
|8
|79
|0
|24
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|3
|3
|71
|1
|44
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|4
|3
|24
|2
|13
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|4
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Pennix 6 TE
|T. Pennix
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 89 WR
|J. Baldwin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|9-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 24 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 DB
|T. Baker-Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 0 DT
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|3/3
|51
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Noonkester 98 P
|C. Noonkester
|3
|45.3
|1
|55
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|2
|39.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|3
|26.7
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dennis kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the NCST End Zone. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at NCST 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 21(14:52 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at NCST 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NCST 22(14:18 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NCST 22(14:07 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NCST 22(14:03 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 40 yards to WF 38 Center-J.Shimko. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 38. Tackled by K.Lesane at WF 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(13:54 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at WF 40.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 40(13:31 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by J.Ellison at WF 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams at NCST 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(13:11 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to NCST 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAKE 40(12:35 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WAKE 40(12:28 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-J.Nash False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 12 - WAKE 45(12:29 - 1st) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 32. Intercepted by J.Harris at NCST 32. Tackled by WF at WF 44.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(12:18 - 1st) M.Morris pass complete to WF 44. Catch made by T.Thomas at WF 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(11:53 - 1st) M.Morris scrambles to WF 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 23(11:20 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to WF 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at WF 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 19(10:34 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to WF 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 16.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 16(9:52 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at WF 24 for -8 yards (M.Mustapha)
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - NCST 24(9:26 - 1st) M.Morris scrambles to WF 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - NCST 22(8:44 - 1st) M.Morris pass complete to WF 22. Catch made by D.Jones at WF 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NCST 23(8:09 - 1st) C.Dunn 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 64 yards from NCST 35 to the WF 1. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:04 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at WF 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(7:38 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at WF 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(7:16 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-J.Nash False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - WAKE 35(6:57 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 35. Gain of 17 yards. A.Perry ran out of bounds.
1 & 10 - WAKE(6:20 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by A.Perry at NCST 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 37. PENALTY on WF-WF Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(6:05 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-L.Ngassam Nya False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WAKE 42(6:03 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - WAKE 47(5:51 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAKE 43(5:23 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAKE 43(5:02 - 1st) I.Mora punts 36 yards to NCST 7 Center-W.Cobb. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 7(4:50 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gooden at NCST 8.
|Sack
2 & 9 - NCST 8(4:12 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at NCST 4 for -4 yards (K.Turner)
|-2 YD
3 & 13 - NCST 4(3:26 - 1st) M.Morris scrambles to NCST 2 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Wayman at NCST 2.
|Penalty
4 & 15 - NCST 2(2:45 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-C.Seabrough False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - NCST 1(2:43 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 39 yards to NCST 40 Center-J.Shimko. T.Morin returned punt from the NCST 40. Tackled by D.Jones at NCST 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(2:30 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(2:03 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 29(1:59 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by J.Banks at NCST 29. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 1.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 1(1:32 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 4.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 4(1:09 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 8.
|Sack
3 & Goal - WAKE 8(0:47 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at NCST 17 for -9 yards (I.Moore)
|No Good
3 & 17 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 2nd) D.Matthews 85 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Cobb Holder-Z.Murphy.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(14:56 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 20(14:52 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to WF 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at WF 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAKE 20(14:34 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAKE 20(14:27 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 55 yards to WF 25 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:19 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at WF 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(13:52 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at WF 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(13:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(13:02 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 49. Catch made by K.Williams at NCST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 45(12:39 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NCST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams at NCST 42.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 42(12:08 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NCST 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(11:36 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(11:26 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NCST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 27.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - WAKE 27(11:02 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 27. Catch made by K.Williams at NCST 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams at NCST 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WAKE 9(10:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 2(10:24 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NCST End Zone for 2 yards. C.Turner for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 2nd) M.Dennis kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the NCST End Zone. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Martin at NCST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 29(10:09 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for J.Baldwin.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 29(10:05 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to NCST 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by Q.Bryant at NCST 26.
|+44 YD
3 & 13 - NCST 26(9:19 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 26. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 26. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(8:55 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to WF 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 28.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 28(8:17 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to WF 12 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 12(7:47 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 12. Catch made by K.Lesane at WF 12. Gain of 12 yards. K.Lesane for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:39 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 23 for -2 yards (D.Thomas)
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - WAKE 23(7:10 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 23. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at WF 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(6:52 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at WF 44.
|Sack
2 & 7 - WAKE 44(6:23 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 40 for -4 yards (T.Price)
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - WAKE 40(5:47 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(5:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. PENALTY on NCST-T.Ingle Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(5:21 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 27(4:47 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 24.
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 24(4:18 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 24. Catch made by T.Morin at NCST 24. Gain of 24 yards. T.Morin for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:11 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 2nd) M.Dennis kicks 59 yards from WF 35 to the NCST 6. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Martin at NCST 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(4:03 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to NCST 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at NCST 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(3:45 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 41(3:14 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCST 41(3:09 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas. PENALTY on WF-E.Slocum Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 26(3:03 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to WF 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NCST 17(2:25 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to WF 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 13(1:49 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to WF 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johns at WF 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 13(1:43 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to WF 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 13(1:37 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 13. Catch made by D.Jones at WF 13. Gain of 13 yards. D.Jones for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.White at WF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAKE 29(1:23 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAKE 29(1:18 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAKE 29(1:14 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 41 yards to NCST 30 Center-W.Cobb. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 30(1:06 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 30(1:01 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at NCST 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 33(0:12 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wayman at NCST 35.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NCST 35(0:08 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 45 yards to WF 20 Center-J.Shimko. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 20. Tackled by NCST at WF 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:58 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at WF 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAKE 34(14:35 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at WF 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WAKE 34(13:54 - 3rd) I.Mora punts 46 yards to NCST 20 Center-W.Cobb. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(13:47 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at NCST 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 21(13:12 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 21. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at NCST 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 28(12:37 - 3rd) M.Morris scrambles to NCST 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at NCST 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 32(12:15 - 3rd) M.Morris rushed to NCST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at NCST 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 33(11:38 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at NCST 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 43(11:06 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at NCST 40 for -3 yards (T.Williams)
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - NCST 40(10:23 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at NCST 47.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 47(9:43 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 47. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 38(9:02 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by T.Thomas at WF 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at WF 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NCST 35(8:27 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - NCST 35(8:19 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by D.Jones at WF 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(7:57 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by T.Thomas at WF 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 22.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 22(7:17 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 22. Catch made by D.Carter at WF 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 2(6:57 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to WF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NCST 1(6:18 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 1. Catch made by D.Jones at WF 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 3rd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(6:14 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at WF 29.
|+31 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 29(5:45 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 29. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at NCST 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(5:19 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 40(5:12 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to NCST 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 41.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WAKE 41(4:35 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|Int
4 & 11 - WAKE 41(4:29 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 20. Intercepted by C.Fagan at NCST 20. Tackled by B.Whiteheart at WF 50.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 50(4:18 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to WF 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 39(3:42 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for J.Gray.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 39(3:37 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to WF 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 35(2:55 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by P.Rooks at WF 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NCST 41(2:08 - 3rd) C.Dunn 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:01 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at WF 34.
|Sack
2 & 1 - WAKE 34(1:35 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 29 for -5 yards (D.Thomas)
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 29(1:09 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at WF 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(0:36 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at WF 45.
|Int
2 & 7 - WAKE 45(15:00 - 4th) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 27. Intercepted by A.White at NCST 27. Tackled by WF at NCST 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(14:55 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to NCST 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gooden at NCST 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 31(14:29 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 31. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at NCST 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 37(13:53 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons. PENALTY on WF-E.Slocum Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(13:46 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 48 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at NCST 48.
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - NCST 48(13:13 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at WF 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 28(12:35 - 4th) T.Thomas steps back to pass. T.Thomas pass incomplete intended for NCST. PENALTY on NCST-T.Thomas Intentional Grounding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - NCST 35(12:24 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by T.Pennix at WF 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 27.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NCST 27(11:33 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas. PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - NCST 37(11:28 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 19 - NCST 37(11:23 - 4th) C.Noonkester punts 36 yards to WF 1 Center-J.Shimko. Downed by NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 1(11:12 - 4th) PENALTY on WF-S.Clapp False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 1(11:12 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Durden at WF 1.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 1(10:40 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 1. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 1. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NCST at WF 8.
|+24 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 8(10:25 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 8. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 8. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.White at WF 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(10:00 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 32(9:53 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NCST at WF 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(9:29 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at WF 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - WAKE 41(9:11 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 41. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams at WF 50.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WAKE 50(8:45 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - WAKE 50(8:30 - 4th) PENALTY on WF-A.Perry False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
4 & 7 - WAKE 45(8:30 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 45. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(8:10 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 33(8:06 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - WAKE 37(7:34 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 37. Catch made by T.Morin at NCST 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 29.
|+29 YD
4 & 6 - WAKE 29(7:02 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by A.Perry at NCST 29. Gain of 29 yards. A.Perry for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 4th) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 4th) M.Dennis kicks 35 yards from WF 35 to the NCST 30. Fair catch by C.Fordham.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(6:54 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 30. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at NCST 38.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 38(6:29 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to WF 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 45(5:53 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to WF 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 31(5:22 - 4th) J.Chambers rushed to WF 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 31.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 31(4:45 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to WF 18 for 13 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 18(4:30 - 4th) PENALTY on WF-G.Holmes Personal Foul / Defense 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NCST 9(4:00 - 4th) PENALTY on NCST-NCST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - NCST 14(4:00 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to WF 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johns at WF 14.
|-4 YD
2 & 14 - NCST 14(3:46 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to WF 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Johns at WF 18.
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - NCST 18(3:09 - 4th) M.Morris scrambles to WF 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NCST 15(2:58 - 4th) C.Dunn 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 4th) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:54 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at WF 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(2:39 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at WF 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(2:26 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 50. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 44(1:56 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 44. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at NCST 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(1:51 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 38(1:45 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 38(1:40 - 4th) S.Hartman rushed to NCST 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 34.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - WAKE 34(1:11 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 34(1:05 - 4th) PENALTY on WF-C.Carson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(1:05 - 4th) M.Morris kneels at the NCST 44.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NCST 44(0:22 - 4th) M.Morris kneels at the NCST 39.
