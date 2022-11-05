|
|
|CUSE
|PITT
Pitt hands No. 22 Syracuse 3rd straight loss in 19-9 victory
PITTSBURGH (AP) Rodney Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown while filling in for injured Israel Abanikanda and Pittsburgh shut down No. 22 Syracuse 17-9 on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak.
The Panthers (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) relied heavily on Hammond and a defense that kept Orange freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in check in his first career start. Pitt sacked Del Rio-Wilson six times and limited the Orange (6-3, 3-2) to 145 total yards in beating Syracuse for the 18th time in the past 21 meetings of the longtime rivals.
C'Bo Flemister added a short touchdown run for Pitt as the defending ACC champions righted themselves after three losses in four games essentially ended any shot of them earning a second straight trip to the conference title game.
Though quarterback Kedon Slovis failed to throw a touchdown pass for a fourth straight game - the USC transfer completed 16 of 23 for 178 yards and an ill-advised heave into the end zone in the first quarter that ended as an interception - Hammond and Flemister made up for it while doing a pretty solid Abanikanda impersonation.
Hammond began the season expecting to split carries with Abanikanda only to get hurt during the season opener against West Virginia. Abanikanda took firm hold of the starting job in Hammond's absence, becoming the ACC's leading rusher in the process.
Fully healthy now, Hammond showcased the power that quickly endeared him to the coaching staff. He bulled over from 6 yards out in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 7-3 lead. The score was the first by a Pitt player other than Abanikanda since a loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 1.
Flemister added a 1-yard dive late in the third quarter that put Pitt up 17-6, a margin the Orange found far too daunting.
Del Rio-Wilson, starting over injured Garrett Shrader, hit just 8 of 23 passes for 120 yards. He faced near-constant pressure from the Panthers and during the rare occasions he had time, he struggled with accuracy.
Andre Szmyt hit three field goals for the Orange, including a 49-yarder with 4:52 left that made it a one-score game. Syracuse got the ball back with 1:40 remaining, but Del-Rio Wilson was sacked for a safety on the first play to seal it.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: So much for that impressive start. The Orange have returned to earth over the past three weeks. The sometimes fortunate bounces that allowed Syracuse to race to 6-0 have largely evaporated. The Orange got a break early in the fourth quarter thanks to a 2-yard punt by the Panthers but failed to turn great field position into any points when they badly needed to swing momentum.
Pitt: The defense the Panthers expected to have much of the season - a defense that has been spotty at critical times of late - showed up against Syracuse. The Orange wanted to run the ball to take some of the heat off Del Rio-Wilson. They couldn't. If this kind of performance is replicable, the Panthers could put together a hot streak to finish a somewhat disappointing season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Orange's four-week run in the rankings is almost certainly over. The voters didn't ding Syracuse much for hanging tough in a road loss to Clemson or a home setback against Notre Dame. They figure to be less forgiving this time.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: hosts Florida State next Saturday night.
Pitt: travels to Virginia next Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson
16 QB
120 PaYds, 7 RuYds
|
R. Hammond Jr.
6 RB
124 RuYds, RuTD, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|19
|Rushing
|2
|12
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|145
|339
|Total Plays
|48
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|161
|Rush Attempts
|25
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|120
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|8-23
|16-24
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|9-73
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.3
|7-36.9
|Return Yards
|14
|29
|Punts - Returns
|3-14
|2-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|120
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|161
|
|
|145
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|8/23
|120
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|10
|19
|0
|7
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|14
|7
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|5
|2
|48
|0
|31
|
D. Adams 85 WR
|D. Adams
|3
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Mang 81 TE
|M. Mang
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|4
|2
|3
|0
|7
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 1 DB
|J. Carter
|4-6
|0.0
|1
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jones 3 LB
|M. Jones
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 20 DB
|I. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Chestnut 0 DB
|D. Chestnut
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparrow 12 LB
|A. Sparrow
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 14 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 45 DL
|K. Darton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 15 LB
|D. McDonald
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 24 DB
|J. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simmons 30 DL
|C. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Coley 18 DB
|E. Coley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|3/4
|49
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|7
|40.3
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|3
|4.7
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|28
|124
|1
|12
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|12
|42
|1
|13
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|3
|-10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|8
|6
|102
|0
|24
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|6
|6
|59
|0
|29
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Wright 3 TE
|K. Wright
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Johnson 8 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|4-4
|1.5
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|3-4
|2.5
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Guess 92 P
|C. Guess
|3
|26.7
|1
|46
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|2
|46.0
|1
|48
|
C. Junko 95 K
|C. Junko
|2
|43.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|2
|14.5
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the SYR End Zone. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Tallandier at SYR 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(14:54 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at SYR 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 35(14:23 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to SYR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; D.Alexandre at SYR 35.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CUSE 35(13:53 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Bleich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 15 - CUSE 30(13:42 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at SYR 22 for -8 yards (S.DeShields)
|Punt
4 & 23 - CUSE 22(13:05 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 23 yards to SYR 45 Center-A.Bolinsky. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 45(12:57 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 43(12:11 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to SYR 43. Catch made by K.Wright at SYR 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; J.Simmons at SYR 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 40(11:32 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at SYR 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 34(10:58 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 29(10:18 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at SYR 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 25(9:35 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 21(8:53 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; J.Carter at SYR 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 18(8:19 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons; J.Barron at SYR 14.
|Int
3 & 3 - PITT 14(7:41 - 1st) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at SYR End Zone. Intercepted by J.Carter at SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(7:32 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 20. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 20. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Hill at SYR 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 27(7:10 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at SYR 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CUSE 29(6:34 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at SYR 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(6:01 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Bleich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 27(5:45 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 27. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 27. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hallett at SYR 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(4:59 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden. PENALTY on PIT-M.Devonshire Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(4:59 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 41(4:55 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to PIT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Green at PIT 37.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 37(4:13 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to PIT 37. Catch made by T.Pena at PIT 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; M.Devonshire at PIT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(3:43 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to PIT 21 for yards. Tackled by D.Green; S.Simon at PIT 21. PENALTY on PIT-D.Alexandre Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - CUSE 20(3:22 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-C.Clark False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(3:11 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to PIT 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CUSE 17(2:36 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson rushed to PIT 22 for yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at PIT 22. PENALTY on PIT-H.Baldonado Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 8(2:13 - 1st) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to PIT 8. Catch made by D.Cooper at PIT 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields; B.Kamara at PIT 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CUSE 1(1:32 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to PIT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields at PIT 1.
|-4 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 1(1:10 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to PIT 5 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Simon at PIT 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CUSE 13(0:30 - 1st) A.Szmyt 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Bolinsky Holder-J.Barron.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 64 yards from SYR 35 to the PIT 1. R.Hammond returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Johnson; M.Escobar at PIT 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29(0:19 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at PIT 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 34(15:00 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut; J.Barron at PIT 46.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46(14:32 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 30(13:47 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 30(13:40 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at SYR 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 25(12:58 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at SYR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20(12:23 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 16(11:52 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 14(11:09 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; J.Carter at SYR 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 6(10:29 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to SYR End Zone for 6 yards. R.Hammond for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:26 - 2nd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:20 - 2nd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by M.Mang at SYR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at SYR 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CUSE 30(9:45 - 2nd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CUSE 30(9:40 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 42 yards to PIT 28 Center-A.Bolinsky. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 28(9:32 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by V.Davis at PIT 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hanna at PIT 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 36(8:47 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; K.Jobity at PIT 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(8:05 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; K.Jobity at PIT 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 41(7:21 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 41. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; R.Hanna at PIT 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 47(6:40 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to SYR 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons; J.Geer at SYR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 48(5:57 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for V.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 48(5:52 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 48(5:45 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to SYR 48. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at SYR 48. Gain of 6 yards. G.Bartholomew FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PITT 44(5:04 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 44 yards to SYR End Zone Center-B.Floyd. Touchback. PENALTY on PIT-K.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(5:04 - 2nd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 35. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(4:23 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PIT 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CUSE 30(4:01 - 2nd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CUSE 30(3:57 - 2nd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CUSE 38(3:50 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Bolinsky Holder-J.Barron.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 2nd) A.Szmyt kicks 56 yards from SYR 35 to the PIT 9. Fair catch by R.Hammond.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(3:44 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons; M.Jones at PIT 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 28(3:11 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; J.Barron at PIT 34.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 34(2:29 - 2nd) K.Slovis rushed to PIT 32 for -2 yards. K.Slovis FUMBLES forced by SYR. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-D.Carter at PIT 32. Tackled by SYR at PIT 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PITT 32(2:22 - 2nd) C.Guess punts 46 yards to SYR 22 Center-B.Floyd. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 22. Tackled by J.McIntyre; J.Lewis at SYR 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(2:10 - 2nd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 28(2:02 - 2nd) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to SYR 28 for 0 yards. C.Del Rio-Wilson FUMBLES forced by S.Dennis. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-C.Del Rio-Wilson at SYR 28. Tackled by PIT at SYR 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - CUSE 28(1:23 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; B.Kamara at SYR 35.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CUSE 35(1:12 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 44 yards to PIT 21 Center-A.Bolinsky. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 21. Tackled by A.Sparrow at PIT 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 30(1:01 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 30. Catch made by R.Hammond at PIT 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at PIT 30.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 30(0:36 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 30. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 30. Gain of 20 yards. J.Wayne ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 50(0:31 - 2nd) K.Slovis scrambles to SYR 46 for 4 yards. K.Slovis ran out of bounds.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 46(0:23 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by J.Wayne at SYR 46. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wilson at SYR 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 26(0:18 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to SYR 26. Catch made by J.Wayne at SYR 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; J.Carter at SYR 20.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - PITT 20(0:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-R.Jacoby False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
2 & 9 - PITT 33(0:08 - 2nd) B.Sauls 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at PIT 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 34(14:23 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; I.Johnson at PIT 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40(14:04 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at PIT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 42(13:25 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for R.Hammond.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - PITT 42(13:15 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 42. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at PIT 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 48(12:34 - 3rd) C.Guess punts 32 yards to SYR 20 Center-B.Floyd. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(12:26 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 20. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at SYR 36. PENALTY on SYR-W.Hoeh Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - CUSE 10(12:06 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to SYR 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre at SYR 13.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - CUSE 13(11:30 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at SYR 10 for -3 yards (D.Alexandre; S.Dennis)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - CUSE 10(10:50 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Adams.
|Punt
4 & 20 - CUSE 10(10:44 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 50 yards to PIT 40 Center-A.Bolinsky. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40(10:37 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 40. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 40. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 31.
|Int
1 & 10 - PITT 31(9:54 - 3rd) J.Wayne pass INTERCEPTED at SYR 14. Intercepted by I.Johnson at SYR 14. Tackled by PIT at SYR 14.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(9:46 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Alford. PENALTY on PIT-D.Danielson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(9:40 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 33 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Simon at SYR 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CUSE 33(9:01 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 33(8:57 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to SYR 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre; C.Kancey at SYR 35.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CUSE 35(8:18 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 50 yards to PIT 15 Center-A.Bolinsky. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 15. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bolinsky at PIT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35(8:08 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at PIT 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 37(7:33 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at PIT 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 48(6:56 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to SYR 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at SYR 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(6:23 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to SYR 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at SYR 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 33(5:42 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to SYR 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at SYR 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 31(5:15 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to SYR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; C.Okechukwu at SYR 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 28(4:43 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to SYR 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hanna; C.Simmons at SYR 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PITT 24(4:03 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to SYR 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; M.Wax at SYR 24.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - PITT 24(3:19 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to SYR 24. Catch made by J.Wayne at SYR 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PITT 1(2:35 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to SYR 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PITT 1(1:53 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to SYR End Zone for 1 yards. C.Flemister for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:49 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:44 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to SYR 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Danielson at SYR 31.
|Sack
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(1:12 - 3rd) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at SYR 29 for -2 yards (C.Kancey)
|Punt
4 & 6 - CUSE 29(0:29 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 39 yards to PIT 32 Center-A.Bolinsky. Downed by A.Bolinsky.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 32(0:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-M.Minor False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - PITT 27(0:20 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McDonald at PIT 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 29(15:00 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at PIT 37.
|Sack
3 & 6 - PITT 37(14:16 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 25 for -12 yards (C.Okechukwu)
|Punt
4 & 17 - PITT 25(13:37 - 4th) C.Guess punts 2 yards to PIT 27 Center-B.Floyd. Downed by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(13:28 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to PIT 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at PIT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CUSE 28(12:54 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CUSE 28(12:47 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|No Good
4 & 11 - CUSE 36(12:42 - 4th) A.Szmyt 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Bolinsky Holder-J.Barron.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 28(12:36 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at PIT 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - PITT 27(11:55 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 27. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; A.Sparrow at PIT 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 35(11:32 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; R.Hanna at PIT 36.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 36(10:51 - 4th) C.Junko punts 40 yards to SYR 24 Center-B.Floyd. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 24. Tackled by J.Lewis; K.Johnson at SYR 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(10:40 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to SYR 27 for yards. C.Del Rio-Wilson ran out of bounds. PENALTY on PIT-D.Hayes Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 5 - CUSE 37(10:19 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 37. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 37. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at SYR 33.
|Sack
2 & 9 - CUSE 33(9:47 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at SYR 26 for -7 yards (D.Alexandre)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CUSE 26(9:05 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CUSE 26(8:58 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 34 yards to PIT 40 Center-A.Bolinsky. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40(8:48 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at PIT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PITT 39(8:08 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PITT 39(8:02 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|Punt
4 & 11 - PITT 39(7:53 - 4th) C.Junko punts 46 yards to SYR 15 Center-B.Floyd. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 15. Tackled by V.Davis at SYR 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(7:45 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson rushed to SYR 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey; D.Alexandre at SYR 15.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 15(7:10 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - CUSE 15(7:05 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson scrambles to SYR 30 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Hill at SYR 30.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(6:25 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to SYR 30. Catch made by D.Adams at SYR 30. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:52 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Adams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:47 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:42 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson steps back to pass. C.Del Rio-Wilson sacked at PIT 31 for -6 yards (S.Dennis)
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - CUSE 39(5:04 - 4th) A.Szmyt 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Bolinsky Holder-J.Barron.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 4th) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(4:52 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at PIT 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 30(4:08 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu; M.Jones at PIT 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35(3:27 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity at PIT 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 41(2:43 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at PIT 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47(2:07 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Coley; D.McDonald at PIT 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 49(2:03 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; E.Coley at SYR 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 46(1:54 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to SYR 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 44.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - PITT 44(1:49 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-PIT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PITT 49(1:49 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts 48 yards to SYR 1 Center-B.Floyd. Downed by S.Dennis.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 4th) A.Szmyt kicks onside 11 from SYR 20 to SYR 31. M.Devonshire returns the kickoff. M.Devonshire ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(1:34 - 4th) PIT kneels at the SYR 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 32(0:54 - 4th) PIT kneels at the SYR 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - PITT 33(0:44 - 4th) PIT kneels at the SYR 34.
