|
|
|WMICH
|BGREEN
Bowling Green holds off Western Michigan despite 3 turnovers
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Harold Fannin Jr. had a rushing touchdown, Mason Lawler made two field goals and Bowling Green held off Western Michigan 13-9 on Wednesday night despite turning it over three times.
Ta'ron Keith returned the second-half kickoff 83 yards and Fannin scored three plays later from 8 for a 13-0 lead.
The Broncos pulled within four points on a field goal with 5:28 remaining in the fourth quarter and forced a three-and-out to get it back with four minutes left. Western Michigan used eight plays to get to the Bowling Green 19 but lost three yards on fourth down.
Matt McDonald was 23-of-31 passing for 161 yards for Bowling Green (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference), which won its third straight conference game.
Bowling Green led 6-0 at halftime after holding Western Michigan to four first downs and 91 total yards.
Western Michigan (3-6, 2-3) scored for the first time with 3:11 left in the third when Corey Crooms caught a short pass over the middle and eluded the Bowling Green safety for a 39-yard touchdown. Crooms finished with eight catches for 151 yards.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|16
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|311
|291
|Total Plays
|63
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|130
|Rush Attempts
|36
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|191
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|23-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.4
|5-46.4
|Return Yards
|11
|51
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|291
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|16/27
|191
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|26
|93
|0
|18
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|7
|29
|0
|14
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Hrabowski 7 QB
|M. Hrabowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|12
|8
|151
|1
|48
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|5
|4
|15
|0
|8
|
N. Anderson 18 WR
|N. Anderson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Lovely 18 CB
|K. Lovely
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 26 S
|D. Ware
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DL
|M. Kneeland
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Dabney 56 DL
|W. Dabney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Romphf 7 DB
|A. Romphf
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberson 4 LB
|D. Roberson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lee 58 DL
|T. Lee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bonnema 22 LB
|B. Bonnema
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Barnes 3 LB
|Z. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 1 DL
|A. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 23 CB
|D. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bussell 0 CB
|D. Bussell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wofford 25 CB
|A. Wofford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|1/1
|31
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|43.4
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|4
|22.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|23/31
|161
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|10
|56
|0
|11
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|10
|53
|0
|32
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Jennings 25 RB
|J. Jennings
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|5
|-7
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|10
|9
|51
|0
|22
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|7
|4
|41
|0
|26
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|5
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Gazarek 10 TE
|L. Gazarek
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 4 CB
|D. Jones Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oladokun 10 CB
|J. Oladokun
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 LB
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Taylor 17 LB
|D. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simms 8 S
|T. Simms
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 38 DL
|D. Kelly
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anders 23 LB
|D. Anders
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 0 S
|J. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Howell 30 LB
|C. Howell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horne 2 LB
|B. Horne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 18 CB
|J. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter 33 DL
|J. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spires 9 LB
|B. Spires
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Day 32 S
|P. Day
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 35 DL
|B. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardamon 14 LB
|D. Hardamon
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|2/2
|28
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|5
|46.4
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the WMC End Zone. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at WMC 20.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(14:55 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at WMC 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(14:23 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Haire at WMC 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 36(13:49 - 1st) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at WMC 36.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WMICH 36(13:11 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WMICH 36(13:07 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 44 yards to BGN 20 Center-WMC. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(12:59 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at BGN 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 21(12:30 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Bussell; K.Lovely at BGN 31.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(11:56 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Ware; C.Moment at BGN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46(11:45 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske; M.Kneeland at BGN 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 46(11:05 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 46. Catch made by J.Johnson at BGN 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at BGN 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 46(10:25 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 46. Catch made by L.Gazarek at BGN 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at BGN 49.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BGREEN 49(9:54 - 1st) S.Sir punts 51 yards to WMC End Zone Center-BGN. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(9:33 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Anders; D.Brown at WMC 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 23(8:59 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 23. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at WMC 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WMICH 29(8:28 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Anders; D.Taylor at WMC 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WMICH 29(7:53 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 41 yards to BGN 30 Center-WMC. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(7:43 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at BGN 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(7:20 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 33 for -7 yards (M.Kneeland)
|+22 YD
2 & 17 - BGREEN 33(6:45 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 33. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 33. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Garner; D.Ware at WMC 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(6:19 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WMC 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 36.
|Sack
2 & 1 - BGREEN 36(5:49 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at WMC 44 for -8 yards (B.Fiske)
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 44(5:09 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 44. Catch made by O.Hiliare at WMC 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at WMC 41.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BGREEN 41(4:50 - 1st) S.Sir punts 38 yards to WMC 3 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 3(4:26 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; C.Bacon at WMC 4.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 4(3:48 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WMC 9.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 9(3:05 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at WMC 11.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WMICH 11(2:32 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 39 yards to WMC 50 Center-WMC. J.Rogers returned punt from the WMC 50. Tackled by D.Roberson; B.Bonnema at WMC 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(2:17 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to WMC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson; R.Selig at WMC 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 37(1:43 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to WMC 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ware; D.Roberson at WMC 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 29(1:10 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to WMC 25 for 4 yards. J.Patterson FUMBLES forced by K.Lovely. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-K.Lovely at WMC 25. Tackled by BGN at WMC 25.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(0:45 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by C.Sims at WMC 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at WMC 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 24(0:12 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 24. Catch made by C.Croom at WMC 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - BGREEN 19(15:00 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 19. Catch made by C.Sims at WMC 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10(14:30 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 10. Catch made by O.Hiliare at WMC 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - BGREEN 8(13:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 13(13:52 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 13. Catch made by H.Fannin at WMC 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BGREEN 6(13:01 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - BGREEN 14(12:58 - 2nd) M.Lawler 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 57 yards from BGN 35 to the WMC 8. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lawler at WMC 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(12:47 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts; D.Kelly at WMC 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 47(12:18 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 47. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 48.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WMICH 48(12:04 - 2nd) M.Hrabowski rushed to BGN 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Spires at BGN 48.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WMICH 48(11:34 - 2nd) T.Bourguet rushed to BGN 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; D.Anders at BGN 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(11:34 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 48(11:28 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WMC 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 44.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - BGREEN 44(10:50 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 44. Catch made by C.Sims at WMC 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 29. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 49(10:24 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by H.Fannin at WMC 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bonnema at WMC 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(9:56 - 2nd) T.Keith rushed to WMC 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson at WMC 42.
|Sack
2 & 11 - BGREEN 42(9:21 - 2nd) C.Lewis steps back to pass. C.Lewis sacked at WMC 43 for -1 yards (K.Lovely)
|Sack
3 & 12 - BGREEN 43(8:36 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at WMC 42 for 1 yards (T.Lee) M.McDonald FUMBLES forced by T.Lee. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-T.Lee at WMC 42.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(8:28 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to BGN 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(8:09 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to BGN 38 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 38. PENALTY on WMC-A.West Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - WMICH 50(7:56 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to BGN 50. Catch made by C.Crooms at BGN 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WMICH 44(7:09 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Bosma.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - WMICH 44(6:53 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to BGN 44. Catch made by S.Tyler at BGN 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 34. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 24 - WMICH 46(6:24 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at WMC 49.
|Punt
4 & 21 - WMICH 49(6:01 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 51 yards to BGN End Zone Center-WMC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(5:43 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at BGN 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 18(4:57 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 18. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at BGN 24. PENALTY on WMC-A.Wofford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(4:33 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 45 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Garner; R.Selig at BGN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BGREEN 45(4:22 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - BGREEN 45(4:00 - 2nd) M.McDonald scrambles to WMC 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; R.Selig at WMC 47.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(3:35 - 2nd) T.Keith rushed to WMC 15 for 32 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 15.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(3:05 - 2nd) T.Keith rushed to WMC 19 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson at WMC 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 19(2:27 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 19. Catch made by C.Sims at WMC 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 14.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 14(1:56 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 14. Catch made by O.Hiliare at WMC 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BGREEN 18(1:49 - 2nd) M.Lawler 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 54 yards from BGN 35 to the WMC 11. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Day; J.Sipp at WMC 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(1:39 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at WMC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WMICH 31(1:21 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Bosma.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 31(1:15 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to WMC 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at WMC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(1:06 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 33 for -6 yards (K.Brooks; D.Hardamon)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - WMICH 33(0:33 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at WMC 37.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - WMICH 37(0:05 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to BGN 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 49.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the BGN End Zone. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at WMC 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 17(14:46 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to WMC 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 11(14:22 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to WMC 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - BGREEN 8(13:48 - 3rd) H.Fannin rushed to WMC End Zone for 8 yards. H.Fannin for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:39 - 3rd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 52 yards from BGN 35 to the WMC 13. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at WMC 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(13:32 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Haire at WMC 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 33(13:03 - 3rd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at WMC 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(12:25 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by BGN at WMC 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - WMICH 36(11:42 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 36. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at WMC 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 40(11:06 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by J.Galloway at WMC 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at WMC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(10:48 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 48 for 0 yards. S.Tyler FUMBLES forced by K.Brooks. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-A.Sambucci at WMC 48. Tackled by BGN at WMC 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 48(10:05 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 48. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 45. PENALTY on BGN-D.Hardamon Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(9:44 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to BGN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 29(9:04 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to BGN 27 for 2 yards. S.Tyler FUMBLES forced by D.Anders. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-D.Anders at BGN 20. Tackled by WMC at BGN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(8:52 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at BGN 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 21(8:19 - 3rd) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at BGN 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BGREEN 20(7:36 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BGREEN 20(7:32 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 45 yards to WMC 35 Center-BGN. Downed by BGN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(7:19 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 35(7:09 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - WMICH 35(7:09 - 3rd) T.Bourguet rushed to WMC 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon T.Simms at WMC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(6:36 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at WMC 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 49(5:58 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to BGN 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at BGN 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 49(5:14 - 3rd) T.Bourguet scrambles to BGN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Horne at BGN 46.
|+5 YD
4 & 5 - WMICH 46(4:30 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to BGN 46. Catch made by N.Anderson at BGN 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at BGN 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(3:53 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to BGN 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at BGN 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 39(3:17 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to BGN 39. Catch made by C.Crooms at BGN 39. Gain of 39 yards. C.Crooms for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:11 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Mihalic rushed to BGN 3 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 3rd) P.Domschke kicks 58 yards from WMC 35 to the BGN 7. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at BGN 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(3:02 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 26. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WMC at BGN 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 34(2:35 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 34. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Romphf at BGN 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(2:12 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at BGN 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(1:39 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 49. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 36. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(1:10 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36(1:04 - 3rd) T.Keith rushed to WMC 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 35.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BGREEN 35(0:33 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|+26 YD
4 & 9 - BGREEN 35(0:29 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by C.Sims at WMC 35. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by B.Garner A.Wofford at WMC 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 9(15:00 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to WMC 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Garner D.Jackson at WMC 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 5(14:24 - 4th) C.Sims rushed to WMC End Zone for 5 yards. C.Sims FUMBLES forced by D.Ware. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-Z.Barnes at WMC End Zone. Tackled by BGN at WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(14:18 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at WMC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 26(13:43 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WMICH 26(13:38 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for N.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WMICH 26(13:34 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 42 yards to BGN 32 Center-WMC. Downed by WMC.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(13:21 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 32. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Carter D.Jackson at BGN 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 41(12:51 - 4th) T.Keith rushed to BGN 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at BGN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(12:26 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 49 for yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 49. PENALTY on BGN-J.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BGREEN 35(12:09 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Keith.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - BGREEN 35(12:08 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 35. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at BGN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BGREEN 40(11:33 - 4th) T.Keith rushed to BGN 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at BGN 40.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BGREEN 40(10:51 - 4th) S.Sir punts 46 yards to WMC 14 Center-BGN. A.Sambucci returned punt from the WMC 14. Tackled by BGN at WMC 25.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(10:40 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BGN at WMC 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(10:12 - 4th) PENALTY on WMC-J.Sherwin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - WMICH 33(9:50 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at WMC 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 38(9:19 - 4th) T.Bourguet rushed to WMC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at WMC 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WMICH 40(8:36 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at WMC 40. PENALTY on BGN-D.Hardamon Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(8:10 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to BGN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 42.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 42(7:36 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to BGN 42. Catch made by C.Crooms at BGN 42. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 8(7:16 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to BGN 8. Catch made by C.Crooms at BGN 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burton T.Simms at BGN 5.
|-9 YD
2 & Goal - WMICH 5(6:24 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to BGN 14 for -9 yards. Tackled by C.Howell P.Day at BGN 14.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - WMICH 14(5:39 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - WMICH 21(5:32 - 4th) P.Domschke 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WMC Holder-WMC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 4th) P.Domschke kicks 46 yards from WMC 35 to the BGN 19. R.Hicks returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at BGN 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(5:21 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 32. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Romphf at BGN 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 33(4:35 - 4th) T.Keith rushed to BGN 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ware C.Moment at BGN 38.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BGREEN 38(4:14 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BGREEN 38(4:10 - 4th) S.Sir punts 52 yards to WMC 10 Center-BGN. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 10(4:01 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 10. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor T.Simms at WMC 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 14(3:26 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at WMC 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 13(2:52 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 13. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at WMC 25.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:24 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 25. Gain of 48 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at BGN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(1:55 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 27(1:52 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - WMICH 27(1:49 - 4th) T.Bourguet rushed to BGN 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BGN 19.
|-3 YD
4 & 2 - WMICH 19(1:31 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to BGN 19. Catch made by J.Galloway at BGN 19. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at BGN 22.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(1:22 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Selig A.Carter at BGN 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 24(1:18 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at BGN 35.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(0:40 - 4th) BGN kneels at the BGN 33.
