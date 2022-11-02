|
|
|CMICH
|NILL
Bauer runs for 2 TDs, Central Michigan beats NIU 35-22
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Starter Daniel Richardson threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns, backup Jase Bauer rushed for 109 yards and two scores and Central Michigan beat Northern Illinois 35-22 on Wednesday night.
Richardson's 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Davis gave Central Michigan a 21-0 lead and Bauer's 7-yard run made it 28-7 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. Bauer's TD capped a 75-yard drive that was aided by holder Luke Elzinga's 20-yard completion on a fake field goal.
Northern Illinois scored 15 points in four minutes, highlighted by a 57-yard scoop and score by Lew Nichols III to make it 28-22. But Central Michigan's defensive capped the scoring with 7:17 left when Kyle Moretti recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Central Michigan (3-6, 2-3 Mid-American Conference) used three quarterbacks. Richardson completed 13 of 22, Bauer was 3 of 4 for 36 yards and Luke Elzinga threw for 20 yards.
Northern Illinois (2-7, 1-4), which is ranked No. 2 in the MAC with 241.4 yards rushing per game, had just 43 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 158.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Bauer
16 QB
18 PaYds, 109 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
N. Cremascoli
13 QB
158 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 15 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|17
|Rushing
|14
|5
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|452
|315
|Total Plays
|81
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|247
|157
|Rush Attempts
|54
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|205
|158
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|13-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-108
|8-90
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.3
|4-44.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|158
|
|
|247
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|452
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|14/23
|167
|2
|1
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|2/3
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|14
|109
|2
|33
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|28
|94
|0
|11
|
B. Emanuel Jr. 3 QB
|B. Emanuel Jr.
|6
|30
|0
|8
|
C. Brown 36 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Hicks 27 WR
|S. Hicks
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|2
|2
|35
|0
|18
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|4
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|3
|3
|33
|1
|23
|
C. Carriere 2 WR
|C. Carriere
|4
|3
|30
|0
|13
|
B. Kieft 85 TE
|B. Kieft
|2
|2
|30
|0
|20
|
C. Conley 48 TE
|C. Conley
|2
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
T. Davis 19 WR
|T. Davis
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
C. Parker 13 WR
|C. Parker
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Young 86 TE
|M. Young
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brewer III 84 WR
|K. Brewer III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jones 3 DB
|T. Jones
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|
K. Moretti 22 LB
|K. Moretti
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kent Jr. 2 DB
|R. Kent Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kent 4 DB
|D. Kent
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sims 8 DB
|J. Sims
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Heldman 97 DL
|M. Heldman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wesley Whiteside 13 DL
|J. Wesley Whiteside
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Incoom 9 DL
|T. Incoom
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Whiteside 45 LB
|J. Whiteside
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 94 DL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 10 DL
|J. Bristol
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brown 40 LB
|L. Brown
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spann 15 DB
|C. Spann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|3
|35.3
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|3
|21.3
|24
|0
|
S. Hicks 27 WR
|S. Hicks
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cremascoli 13 QB
|N. Cremascoli
|13/34
|158
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|20
|135
|0
|34
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|6
|17
|0
|6
|
N. Cremascoli 13 QB
|N. Cremascoli
|3
|15
|0
|10
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Credle 21 RB
|J. Credle
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tewes 82 TE
|T. Tewes
|6
|3
|70
|1
|34
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|9
|5
|49
|0
|23
|
F. McCray 0 WR
|F. McCray
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|6
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Soraghan 83 TE
|L. Soraghan
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byrd 2 CB
|J. Byrd
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 23 S
|J. White
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dolphin 26 LB
|J. Dolphin
|2-13
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 12 CB
|E. Rogers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin Jr. 8 DT
|J. Griffin Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 97 DE
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haberman 51 DT
|C. Haberman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|4
|44.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 30 yards from CMC 35 to the NIL 35. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(15:00 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brown; T.Jones at NIL 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 40(14:29 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney; R.Stuart at NIL 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 43(13:47 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Kent; J.Whiteside at NIL 44.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 44(13:01 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at NIL 43.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(13:03 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by J.Wilson at NIL 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; J.Dolphin at NIL 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 38(12:28 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by C.Parker at NIL 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 32.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(12:08 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to NIL 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at NIL 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(11:39 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to NIL 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 17.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 17(11:09 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to NIL 6 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 6(10:39 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to NIL End Zone for 6 yards. J.Bauer for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 1st) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(10:30 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at NIL 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50(10:00 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to CMC 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; T.Incoom at CMC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NILL 45(9:33 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to CMC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti; J.Bristol at CMC 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 45(8:57 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by C.Tucker at CMC 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 33(8:28 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 33(8:25 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for H.Waylee.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 33(8:21 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - NILL 33(8:14 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(8:08 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 33. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at CMC 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 38(7:33 - 1st) S.Hicks rushed to CMC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at CMC 45. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 32(7:16 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin; J.Dolphin at CMC 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 40(6:46 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 40. Catch made by B.Kieft at CMC 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at CMC 50.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(6:06 - 1st) J.Wilson rushed to CMC 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; J.Ester at CMC 49.
|+28 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 49(5:22 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 49. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 49. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at NIL 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(4:54 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to NIL 23. Catch made by J.Wilson at NIL 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Wilson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 1st) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(4:50 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti; J.Whiteside at NIL 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 25(4:16 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 25(4:15 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for H.Waylee.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 25(4:10 - 1st) T.Foley punts 40 yards to CMC 35 Center-NIL. Out of bounds. PENALTY on NIL-N.Rattin Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(4:02 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; R.Thomas at CMC 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 50(3:27 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Stepney.
|Int
3 & 10 - CMICH 50(3:27 - 1st) D.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at CMC 47. Intercepted by J.White at CMC 47. Tackled by CMC at CMC 47.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47(3:18 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to CMC 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brown; K.Moretti at CMC 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NILL 41(2:56 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by C.Tucker at CMC 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Kent; K.Moretti at CMC 41.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NILL 41(2:12 - 1st) N.Cremascoli scrambles to CMC 39 for yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 39. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NILL 49(1:59 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NILL 49(1:52 - 1st) T.Foley punts 50 yards to CMC 1 Center-NIL. Downed by J.Prophete.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 1(1:42 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin; R.Thomas at CMC 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 5(1:13 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley at CMC 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(0:48 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; I.Green-May at CMC 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 16(15:00 - 2nd) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.White at CMC 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 20(14:30 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; J.Gandy at CMC 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(14:05 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; J.Griffin at CMC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 25(13:26 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CMICH 25(13:21 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by L.Nichols at CMC 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Brown at CMC 39. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - CMICH 15(12:54 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to CMC 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at CMC 22.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CMICH 22(12:46 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 42 yards to NIL 36 Center-CMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(12:28 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside; D.Stepney at NIL 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 40(11:55 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 40. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Whiteside at CMC 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 49(11:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-NIL False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NILL 46(11:21 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NILL 46(11:09 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - NILL 46(11:04 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli scrambles to CMC 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 44.
|+3 YD
4 & 5 - NILL 44(10:22 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to CMC 44. Catch made by H.Waylee at CMC 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 41.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(10:18 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; I.Green-May at CMC 49.
|+33 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 49(9:37 - 2nd) J.Bauer rushed to NIL 18 for 33 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(9:02 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to NIL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; R.Williams at NIL 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 18(8:29 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to NIL 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May; K.Pugh at NIL 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 15(7:41 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by T.Davis at NIL 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Davis for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:38 - 2nd) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 2nd) J.Rolston kicks 59 yards from CMC 35 to the NIL 6. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Arch at NIL 20. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Low Block 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 10(7:33 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at NIL 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 14(6:48 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside; J.Bristol at NIL 17.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NILL 17(6:16 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside; T.Incoom at NIL 17.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NILL 17(5:36 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 48 yards to CMC 35 Center-NIL. Fair catch by C.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(5:32 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at CMC 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 41(4:59 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd; J.Dolphin at CMC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(4:36 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 46(4:29 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 42 for -4 yards. L.Nichols FUMBLES forced by N.Rattin. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-N.Rattin at CMC 42. Tackled by CMC at CMC 42.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(4:19 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to CMC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 40(3:42 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 37.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 37(3:04 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Kent at CMC 39.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 39(2:19 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 39 yards to CMC End Zone Center-NIL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(2:11 - 2nd) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin; J.Gandy at CMC 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 23(1:35 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 23. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 23. Gain of 6 yards. F.Hogan ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 29(1:36 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; J.White at CMC 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(1:14 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; N.Rattin at CMC 35.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 35(0:51 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at CMC 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 32(0:45 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin; D.O'Malley at CMC 37.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 37(0:40 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts yards to NIL 32 Center-CMC. Out of bounds. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(0:34 - 2nd) J.Bauer rushed to NIL 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CMICH 42(0:11 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 42(0:07 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to NIL 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; J.Dolphin at NIL 33.
|No Good
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(0:01 - 2nd) M.Meeder 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 63 yards from NIL 35 to the CMC 2. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Prophete; M.Jammeh at CMC 26.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 26(14:54 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 26. Catch made by C.Conley at CMC 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.White at CMC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(14:31 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin; I.Green-May at CMC 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 42(14:03 - 3rd) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen; J.Ester at CMC 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 45(13:25 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by C.Conley at CMC 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at CMC 49.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 49(12:50 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to NIL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(12:22 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to NIL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at NIL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 47(11:50 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 47(11:46 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CMICH 47(11:42 - 3rd) L.Elzinga punts 27 yards to NIL 20 Center-CMC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(11:35 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney at NIL 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(11:06 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney at NIL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NILL 42(10:37 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for NIL.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 42(10:31 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 42. Gain of 4 yards. S.Thornton ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(10:04 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Spann; J.Sims at NIL 50.
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 50(9:24 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 50. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 50. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney at CMC 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27(8:55 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 12 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 12(8:39 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti; R.Stuart at CMC 9.
|-7 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 9(8:03 - 3rd) M.Travis rushed to CMC 16 for -7 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside; R.Kent at CMC 16.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NILL 16(7:28 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for F.McCray. PENALTY on CMC-J.Sims Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted.
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 5(7:23 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to CMC 11 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 11(6:40 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to CMC 11. Catch made by L.Soraghan at CMC 11. Gain of 11 yards. L.Soraghan for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(6:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on CMC-CMC Defensive Delay of Game 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 3rd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(6:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on CMC-D.Kent Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 43 yards from NIL 50 to the CMC 7. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Shinhoster; M.Kennedy at CMC 25.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:24 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at CMC 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(5:58 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 43. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 49(5:26 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to NIL 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Haberman; R.Thomas at NIL 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 48(4:55 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to NIL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; J.Dolphin at NIL 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(4:30 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to NIL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.White; C.Haberman at NIL 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 45(3:57 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by M.Young at NIL 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; J.Dolphin at NIL 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 41(3:18 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by C.Carriere at NIL 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at NIL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(2:50 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Parker.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 28(2:46 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to NIL 33 for -5 yards. J.Bauer FUMBLES forced by R.Thomas. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-B.Kieft at NIL 33. Tackled by NIL at NIL 33.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CMICH 33(1:56 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|+20 YD
4 & 15 - CMICH 33(1:51 - 3rd) L.Elzinga pass complete to NIL 33. Catch made by B.Kieft at NIL 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers; C.Brown at NIL 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(1:18 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to NIL 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen; J.Dolphin at NIL 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CMICH 7(0:45 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to NIL End Zone for 7 yards. J.Bauer for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 3rd) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 60 yards from CMC 35 to the NIL 5. Fair catch by NIL. PENALTY on CMC-A.Wilson Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30(0:36 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 42 for 28 yards. Tackled by M.Heldman at CMC 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(0:18 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 35(15:00 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Kent; T.Incoom at CMC 34.
|+34 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 34(14:24 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass complete to CMC 34. Catch made by T.Tewes at CMC 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Tewes for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT S.Thornton steps back to pass. Catch made by N.Cremascoli at CMC 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks 64 yards from NIL 35 to the CMC 1. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Tackled by Q.Urwiler; N.Alvarado at CMC 23. PENALTY on NIL-D.Shinhoster Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(14:12 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin; N.Rattin at CMC 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 43(13:39 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 43. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 43. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Byrd at NIL 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(13:13 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to NIL 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen; J.White at NIL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CMICH 39(12:28 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to NIL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.White at NIL 39.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 39(11:44 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to NIL 41 for -2 yards. L.Nichols FUMBLES forced by NIL. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-I.Green-May at NIL 43. I.Green-May for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 4th) J.Richardson extra point is good
|Penalty
|(11:31 - 4th) PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Sideline Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks 49 yards from NIL 20 to the CMC 31. S.Hicks returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by N.Alvarado at CMC 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(11:20 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 50. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 44. PENALTY on CMC-C.Conley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 40(11:04 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to NIL 40 for 20 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(10:20 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to NIL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; C.Brown at NIL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CMICH 35(9:36 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to NIL 34 for yards. Tackled by J.Gandy; N.Alvarado at NIL 34. PENALTY on NIL-I.Green-May Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(9:24 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-CMC Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(9:07 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to NIL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 40.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CMICH 40(9:02 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-I.Jackson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 20 - CMICH 45(8:52 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 45. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Gandy at NIL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CMICH 38(8:18 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CMICH 38(8:14 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 37 yards to NIL 1 Center-CMC. Downed by R.Kent.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 1(8:04 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Incoom; J.Whiteside at NIL 1.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 1(7:31 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|Sack
3 & 10 - NILL 1(7:24 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli sacked at NIL End Zone for -1 yards (T.Incoom) N.Cremascoli FUMBLES forced by T.Incoom. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-K.Moretti at NIL End Zone. TOUCHDOWN
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(7:17 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 4th) M.Meeder extra point is good
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 4th) J.Rolston kicks 62 yards from CMC 35 to the NIL 3. Fair catch by B.Dozier.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:17 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(7:12 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 41 for 34 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41(6:45 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Bristol at CMC 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 37(6:19 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass complete to CMC 37. Catch made by S.Thornton at CMC 37. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sims at CMC 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30(5:53 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Heldman; J.Whiteside at CMC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 29(5:21 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 29(5:15 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass complete to CMC 29. Catch made by F.McCray at CMC 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Sims at CMC 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 16(5:00 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to CMC 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Heldman; D.Stepney at CMC 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 13(4:32 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for B.Dozier.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 13(4:27 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - NILL 13(4:22 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(4:17 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; N.Rattin at CMC 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 15(4:11 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin; J.Dolphin at CMC 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 19(4:07 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; D.O'Malley at CMC 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(3:23 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 31 for 8 yards. B.Emanuel FUMBLES forced by C.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-J.Hansen at CMC 31. Tackled by CMC at CMC 31. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(3:07 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass complete to CMC 46. Catch made by S.Thornton at CMC 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NILL 41(2:49 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 41(2:42 - 4th) N.Cremascoli scrambles to CMC 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35(2:28 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 35(2:18 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 35(2:13 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass complete to CMC 35. Catch made by S.Thornton at CMC 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 25.
|Int
1 & 10 - NILL 25(2:03 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass INTERCEPTED at CMC 14. Intercepted by T.Jones at CMC 14. Tackled by NIL at CMC 14.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(1:57 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; J.Dolphin at CMC 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 16(1:50 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at CMC 19.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 19(1:04 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at CMC 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(0:29 - 4th) D.Richardson kneels at the CMC 29.
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
047 O/U
+9.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
041 O/U
-4.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
050 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
059.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
041 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
041.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
062.5 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
050.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
064 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
046.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
060.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+10.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2