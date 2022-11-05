Drive Chart
|
|
|TXSA
|UAB
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
F. Harris
0 QB
285 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 35 RuYds
|
J. Zeno
4 QB
332 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 37 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 6:32
F.Harris pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 20. Gain of 20 yards. Z.Franklin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
99
yds
3:36
pos
6
0
Field Goal 9:16
J.Sackett 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
10
plays
50
yds
3:40
pos
10
0
Field Goal 6:32
J.Sackett 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
7
plays
40
yds
2:44
pos
13
0
Touchdown 5:53
D.McBride rushed to UTSA End Zone for 68 yards. D.McBride for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
68
yds
00:39
pos
13
6
Field Goal 2:21
J.Sackett 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
8
plays
37
yds
3:32
pos
16
7
Field Goal 0:25
M.Quinn 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
12
plays
60
yds
1:56
pos
16
10
Touchdown 5:07
D.McBride rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. D.McBride for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
110
yds
7:40
pos
16
16
Touchdown 2:02
K.Barnes rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. K.Barnes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
3:18
pos
22
17
Touchdown 8:23
F.Harris pass complete to UAB 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 12. Gain of 12 yards. Z.Franklin for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
77
yds
3:14
pos
29
17
Two Point Conversion 8:23
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. F.Harris steps back to pass. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 4:39
J.Zeno rushed to UTSA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Zeno for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
77
yds
3:50
pos
31
23
Touchdown 0:15
J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UTSA 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Shropshire for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
80
yds
1:00
pos
31
30
Touchdown 0:00
J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 11. Catch made by T.Palmer at UTSA 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Palmer for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
31
37
Touchdown 0:00
F.Harris pass complete to UAB 2. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UAB 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Ogle-Kellogg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
37
38
Touchdown 0:00
F.Harris pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by J.Cephus at UAB 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Cephus for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
44
38
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|25
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|16
|16
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|494
|553
|Total Plays
|74
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|209
|221
|Rush Attempts
|43
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|285
|332
|Comp. - Att.
|22-31
|27-39
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|10-63
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.3
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|15
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|285
|PASS YDS
|332
|
|
|209
|RUSH YDS
|221
|
|
|494
|TOTAL YDS
|553
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|22/31
|285
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|16
|114
|1
|32
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|14
|53
|0
|9
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|8
|35
|0
|16
|
T. Smith 28 RB
|T. Smith
|3
|9
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|9
|7
|93
|2
|21
|
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|4
|4
|86
|0
|54
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|8
|5
|50
|1
|14
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|2
|2
|38
|0
|42
|
D. Dishman 80 TE
|D. Dishman
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Clark 1 WR
|D. Clark
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Rodriguez 21 RB
|J. Rodriguez
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Griffin 14 CB
|D. Griffin
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|1
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leonard 98 DL
|T. Leonard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 40 LB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Frazier 11 CB
|Z. Frazier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 41 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simon 17 DL
|A. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morris 25 LB
|A. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DL
|B. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|3/3
|46
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|3
|47.3
|1
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|27/38
|332
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|19
|141
|2
|68
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|5
|43
|0
|27
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|15
|37
|1
|23
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|8
|8
|110
|1
|44
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|11
|7
|97
|1
|38
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|3
|3
|43
|0
|20
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|2
|2
|41
|0
|33
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|6
|5
|30
|0
|13
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
F. Farrier II 2 WR
|F. Farrier II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Dalton 88 TE
|B. Dalton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harrell 9 LB
|K. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Penn 92 DL
|K. Penn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 2 LB
|K. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|1/1
|30
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|2
|39.5
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|5
|22.4
|29
|0
|
R. Ellis 25 LB
|R. Ellis
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21(14:55 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 22(14:28 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 28(13:49 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 28. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 34.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34(13:10 - 1st) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43(12:46 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 42(12:17 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 37.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UAB 37(11:44 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-K.Telfort False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UAB 42(11:17 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UTSA 45 for -3 yards (T.Moore)
|Punt
4 & 12 - UAB 45(10:08 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 44 yards to UTSA 1 Center-UAB. Downed by UAB.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 1(10:08 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Franklin False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 1(10:08 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 1.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 1(9:44 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 3.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 3(9:12 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 3. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 3. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 13(8:42 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 13. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 19(8:13 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 22(7:26 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 26.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(6:59 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 26. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(6:43 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 20. Gain of 20 yards. Z.Franklin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 20(6:27 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 20(6:07 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 21.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 21(5:24 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40(4:53 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 49(4:25 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 43(3:47 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by T.Jones at UTSA 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 43(3:20 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UAB 40(2:28 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UTSA 47 for -7 yards (C.Mayfield) J.Zeno FUMBLES forced by C.Mayfield. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-J.Brown at UTSA 47.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UAB 47(1:22 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 35 yards to UTSA 12 Center-UAB. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 12. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 12.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(1:22 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 20(1:02 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(0:54 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 23 for -6 yards (D.Tuazama)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TXSA 23(15:00 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - TXSA 23(14:53 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 31.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - TXSA 31(14:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-E.Marburger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXSA 26(13:54 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 40 yards to UAB 34 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by UTSA.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34(13:54 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 34. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 34. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 41(13:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - UAB 46(13:05 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 23. Intercepted by C.Mayfield at UTSA 23. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 38.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(12:56 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 47 for 15 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(12:49 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 40(12:22 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(11:56 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 33(11:43 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 24(11:11 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(11:02 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 14(10:32 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 12.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSA 12(9:40 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TXSA 19(9:16 - 2nd) J.Sackett 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 2nd) T.Sandell kicks onside from UTSA 35 to UTSA 46. RECOVERED by T.Sandell.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(9:15 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(9:02 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UAB 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 35.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 35(8:39 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by J.Cephus at UAB 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(8:24 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UAB 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 16(7:54 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UAB 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 14.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSA 14(7:15 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TXSA 21(6:32 - 2nd) J.Sackett 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 45 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB 20. R.Ellis returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 37(6:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-W.Rykard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UAB 32(6:27 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 32.
|+68 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 32(6:09 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UTSA End Zone for 68 yards. D.McBride for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:53 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA End Zone. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 20. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(5:46 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 37(5:23 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by D.Dishman at UTSA 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(5:11 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UAB 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 45(4:41 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 45. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UAB 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(3:59 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 28(3:57 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 24.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 24(3:29 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 24. Catch made by K.Barnes at UAB 24. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSA 36(2:21 - 2nd) J.Sackett 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 2nd) T.Sandell kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB 4. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33(2:15 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 42(1:53 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 42. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 47(1:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-W.Rykard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UAB 42(1:44 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 42. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 46(1:39 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 46. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UAB 49(1:33 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+7 YD
4 & 6 - UAB 49(1:03 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 49. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UTSA 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 42(0:58 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by J.Brown at UTSA 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 39.
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 39(0:46 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 12 for 27 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 12(0:41 - 2nd) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 12.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 12(0:37 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 12(0:33 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UAB 20(0:25 - 2nd) M.Quinn 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:25 - 2nd) UTSA kneels at the UTSA 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UTSA 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(14:49 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UTSA 41.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 41(14:24 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to UAB 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(13:54 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 43(13:50 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UAB 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 42.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXSA 42(13:20 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Dishman.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXSA 42(13:10 - 3rd) L.Dean punts 32 yards to UAB 10 Center-C.Collenback. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 10(13:03 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UAB 18.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 18(12:28 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; B.Brown at UAB 29.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29(11:51 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UAB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UAB 27(11:02 - 3rd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for UAB.
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - UAB 27(10:58 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UAB 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 47(10:37 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 41 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 41. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 37(10:25 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UAB 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield; K.Robinson at UAB 49.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UAB 49(9:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-S.Wells False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+44 YD
2 & 13 - UAB 44(9:00 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 44. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 44. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 12(8:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-B.Wilson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - UAB 17(8:44 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 9.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9(7:30 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 11(6:44 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 4.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 4(6:21 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 2(6:05 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Simon at UTSA 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 2(5:27 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. D.McBride for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 3rd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(5:23 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 43 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UAB at UTSA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(4:54 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Harrell at UTSA 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 43(4:28 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UTSA 48.
|+42 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 48(3:50 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by K.Barnes at UTSA 48. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Key at UAB 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 10(3:23 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Penn; D.Tuazama at UAB 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 7(2:48 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXSA 1(2:08 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. K.Barnes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 58 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB 7. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jones at UAB 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28(1:59 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at UAB 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 30(1:22 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UAB 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 32(0:38 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UAB 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson; T.Moore at UAB 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 38(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on UAB-M.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UAB 33(15:00 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for J.Brown. PENALTY on UAB-J.Zeno Illegal Forward Pass 3 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 18 - UAB 30(14:51 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for B.Damous. PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 45(14:31 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 29 for 26 yards. Tackled by T.Leonard at UTSA 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29(13:50 - 4th) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 30(13:10 - 4th) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 29(12:29 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by B.Damous at UTSA 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 21.
|-2 YD
4 & 2 - UAB 21(11:40 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at UTSA 23.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(11:37 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UTSA 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 26(11:18 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; J.Key at UTSA 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(10:53 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UTSA 38.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 38(10:25 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by J.Rodriguez at UTSA 38. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UTSA 34.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 34(9:52 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 34. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 45.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(9:34 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 13 for 32 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 13(9:10 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 13(9:06 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 12(8:31 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 12. Gain of 12 yards. Z.Franklin for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:23 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. F.Harris steps back to pass. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 63 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB 2. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Cage at UAB 23.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23(8:18 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by B.Damous at UAB 23. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44(7:53 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UTSA 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 29.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29(7:23 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by J.Brown at UTSA 29. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Griffin at UTSA 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 16(6:57 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for UAB.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 16(6:50 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for UAB.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 16(6:43 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 16. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UTSA 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 12.
|+11 YD
4 & 6 - UAB 12(5:52 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by T.Jones at UTSA 12. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Chattman at UTSA 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 1(5:23 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 1(4:42 - 4th) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Zeno for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:39 - 4th) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA 14. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by R.Burkhardt at UTSA 34. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Carpenter Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(4:33 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams; M.Fairbanks at UTSA 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 19(4:09 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UTSA 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 23(3:26 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 23. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum; T.Taylor at UTSA 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(2:41 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; K.Penn at UTSA 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 32(2:18 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders; F.McWilliams at UTSA 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 31(2:12 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UTSA 35.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - TXSA 35(1:53 - 4th) PENALTY on UTSA-K.Gardiner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXSA 30(1:21 - 4th) L.Dean punts 70 yards to UAB End Zone Center-C.Collenback. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(1:15 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UAB 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31(0:55 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UAB 39.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 39(0:29 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 39. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 48(0:26 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by T.Palmer at UTSA 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UAB 43(0:25 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for F.Farrier.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 43(0:24 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UTSA 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at UTSA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 38(0:21 - 4th) J.Zeno spikes the ball.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 38(0:19 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UTSA 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Shropshire for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 4th) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks 37 yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA 28. UTSA returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(0:13 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 28(0:07 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the UTSA 27.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(0:00 - 5) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 23(0:00 - 5) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 10 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 10.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 10(0:00 - 5) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by Z.Frazier at UTSA 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - UAB 14(0:00 - 5) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson; T.Leonard at UTSA 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 11(0:00 - 5) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 11. Catch made by T.Palmer at UTSA 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Palmer for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:00 - 5) B.Brady rushed to UAB 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 22(0:00 - 5) F.Harris rushed to UAB 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 10(0:00 - 5) B.Brady rushed to UAB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; M.Fairbanks at UAB 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 7(0:00 - 5) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 7. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UAB 7. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Key at UAB 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TXSA 2(0:00 - 5) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 2. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UAB 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Ogle-Kellogg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:00 - 6) B.Brady rushed to UAB 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; T.Taylor at UAB 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 16(0:00 - 6) B.Brady rushed to UAB 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 14(0:00 - 6) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by J.Cephus at UAB 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Cephus for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Cephus rushed to UAB 3 for yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(0:00 - 6) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson; D.Taylor at UTSA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 25(0:00 - 6) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for B.Dalton.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UAB 25(0:00 - 6) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UTSA 31 for -6 yards (N.Booker-Brown) J.Zeno FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-S.Wells at UTSA 31. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 31.
