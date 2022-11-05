Drive Chart
TXSA
UAB

Key Players
F. Harris 0 QB
285 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 35 RuYds
J. Zeno 4 QB
332 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 37 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:32
F.Harris pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 20. Gain of 20 yards. Z.Franklin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
99
yds
3:36
pos
6
0
Point After TD 6:32
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 9:16
J.Sackett 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
10
plays
50
yds
3:40
pos
10
0
Field Goal 6:32
J.Sackett 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
7
plays
40
yds
2:44
pos
13
0
Touchdown 5:53
D.McBride rushed to UTSA End Zone for 68 yards. D.McBride for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
68
yds
00:39
pos
13
6
Point After TD 5:53
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Field Goal 2:21
J.Sackett 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.
8
plays
37
yds
3:32
pos
16
7
Field Goal 0:25
M.Quinn 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
12
plays
60
yds
1:56
pos
16
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 5:07
D.McBride rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. D.McBride for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
110
yds
7:40
pos
16
16
Point After TD 5:23
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
17
Touchdown 2:02
K.Barnes rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. K.Barnes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
3:18
pos
22
17
Point After TD 2:05
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
17
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:23
F.Harris pass complete to UAB 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 12. Gain of 12 yards. Z.Franklin for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
77
yds
3:14
pos
29
17
Two Point Conversion 8:23
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. F.Harris steps back to pass. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 4:39
J.Zeno rushed to UTSA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Zeno for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
77
yds
3:50
pos
31
23
Point After TD 4:39
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 0:15
J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UTSA 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Shropshire for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
80
yds
1:00
pos
31
30
Point After TD 0:15
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Overtime
Touchdown 0:00
J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 11. Catch made by T.Palmer at UTSA 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Palmer for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
31
37
Point After TD 0:00
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 0:00
F.Harris pass complete to UAB 2. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UAB 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Ogle-Kellogg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
37
38
Point After TD 0:00
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
38
2nd Overtime
Touchdown 0:00
F.Harris pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by J.Cephus at UAB 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Cephus for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
44
38
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:00
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Cephus rushed to UAB 3 for yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
44
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 25
Rushing 8 8
Passing 16 16
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 9-15 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-5
Total Net Yards 494 553
Total Plays 74 78
Avg Gain 6.7 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 209 221
Rush Attempts 43 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 5.7
Yards Passing 285 332
Comp. - Att. 22-31 27-39
Yards Per Pass 8.7 7.5
Penalties - Yards 5-40 10-63
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-47.3 2-39.5
Return Yards 15 0
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-15 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2T
UTSA 7-2 79787644
UAB 4-5 0107147038
Protective Stadium Birmingham, Alabama
 285 PASS YDS 332
209 RUSH YDS 221
494 TOTAL YDS 553
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 285 4 0 190.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 2538 17 6 155.0
F. Harris 22/31 285 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Barnes  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 114 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 202 2
K. Barnes 16 114 1 32
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 517 7
B. Brady 14 53 0 9
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 319 5
F. Harris 8 35 0 16
T. Smith  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 181 2
T. Smith 3 9 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Franklin  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 93 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 675 7
Z. Franklin 9 7 93 2 21
O. Cardenas  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 174 0
O. Cardenas 4 4 86 0 54
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 692 3
J. Cephus 8 5 50 1 14
K. Barnes  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
K. Barnes 2 2 38 0 42
D. Dishman  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 101 1
D. Dishman 2 1 11 0 11
D. Clark  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 732 8
D. Clark 1 1 9 0 9
T. Ogle-Kellogg  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Ogle-Kellogg 4 1 2 1 2
J. Rodriguez  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Rodriguez 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Griffin  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Griffin 6-0 0.0 0
K. Robinson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Robinson 4-3 0.0 0
J. Ligon  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Ligon 3-1 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr.  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 3-1 1.0 1
T. Moore  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
T. Moore 3-1 1.0 0
C. Chattman  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Chattman 2-0 0.0 0
T. Leonard  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Leonard 1-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Frazier  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Frazier 1-0 0.0 0
N. Booker-Brown  41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Booker-Brown 1-0 1.0 0
N. Fortune  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 1-0 0.0 0
A. Simon  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Simon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Evans  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
A. Morris  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Morris 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
T. Harmanson  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/13 34/34
J. Sackett 3/3 46 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
L. Dean 3 47.3 1 70
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carpenter  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
C. Carpenter 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Cephus 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 5.0 35 0
J. Cephus 1 0.0 0 0
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Zeno  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 332 2 1 156.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 288 3 2 105.7
J. Zeno 27/38 332 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McBride  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 141 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 1143 12
D. McBride 19 141 2 68
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 496 3
J. Brown Jr. 5 43 0 27
J. Zeno  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 62 0
J. Zeno 15 37 1 23
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Palmer  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 8 110 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 276 1
T. Palmer 8 8 110 1 44
T. Shropshire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 97 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 449 2
T. Shropshire 11 7 97 1 38
S. Rudolph  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 160 2
S. Rudolph 3 3 43 0 20
B. Damous  48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 63 1
B. Damous 2 2 41 0 33
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 78 0
J. Brown Jr. 6 5 30 0 13
T. Jones  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 189 1
T. Jones 2 2 11 0 11
F. Farrier II  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
F. Farrier II 1 0 0 0 0
B. Dalton  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 0
B. Dalton 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Wilder  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
N. Wilder 6-3 0.0 0
J. Key  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Key 3-1 0.0 0
G. Cash  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
G. Cash 3-0 0.0 0
I. Forte  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Forte 2-0 0.0 0
T. Taylor  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Taylor 2-2 0.0 0
F. McWilliams  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
F. McWilliams 2-2 0.0 0
K. Harrell  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Harrell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tuazama  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Tuazama 1-1 1.0 0
D. Bynum  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Bynum 0-1 0.0 0
K. Penn  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Penn 0-2 0.0 0
K. Sanders  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Sanders 0-1 0.0 0
M. Fairbanks II  93 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
M. Fairbanks II 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn  19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/13 27/27
M. Quinn 1/1 30 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
K. Greenwell 2 39.5 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 22.4 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
J. Brown Jr. 5 22.4 29 0
R. Ellis  25 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 10 0
R. Ellis 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 TXSA 1 3:36 8 99 TD
1:22 TXSA 12 2:28 5 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 TXSA 38 3:40 10 50 FG
9:16 TXSA 46 2:44 7 40 FG
5:53 TXSA 35 3:32 8 37 FG
0:25 TXSA 25 0:25 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 25 1:57 6 33 Punt
5:23 TXSA 25 3:18 7 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 TXSA 23 3:14 9 77 TD
4:39 TXSA 19 3:18 6 11 Punt
0:15 TXSA 28 0:15 2 -1 Half
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 UAB 25 0:00 5 25 TD
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 UAB 25 0:00 3 25 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 21 4:52 7 34 Punt
6:32 UAB 20 5:10 8 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 UAB 34 0:58 2 20 INT
6:32 UAB 37 0:39 2 63 TD
2:21 UAB 33 1:56 12 55 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 UAB 10 7:40 13 90 TD
2:05 UAB 28 5:28 9 49 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:23 UAB 23 3:50 9 77 TD
1:15 UAB 20 1:00 8 80 TD
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 TXSA 25 0:00 5 25 TD
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 TXSA 25 0:00 4 -6 Downs

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 21.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21
(14:55 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 22.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 22
(14:28 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 28.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 28
(13:49 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 28. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 34.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34
(13:10 - 1st) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(12:46 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 42
(12:17 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 37.
Penalty
3 & 4 - UAB 37
(11:44 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-K.Telfort False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3 & 9 - UAB 42
(11:17 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UTSA 45 for -3 yards (T.Moore)
Punt
4 & 12 - UAB 45
(10:08 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 44 yards to UTSA 1 Center-UAB. Downed by UAB.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 99 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 1
(10:08 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Franklin False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 1
(10:08 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 1.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 1
(9:44 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 3.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 3
(9:12 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 3. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 3. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 13.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 13
(8:42 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 13. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 19.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 19
(8:13 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 22.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 22
(7:26 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 26.
+54 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26
(6:59 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 26. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 20.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(6:43 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 20. Gain of 20 yards. Z.Franklin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:32 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:32 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(6:27 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 20.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 20
(6:07 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 21.
+19 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 21
(5:24 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 40.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40
(4:53 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 49.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 49
(4:25 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(3:47 - 1st) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by T.Jones at UTSA 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 43
(3:20 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
Sack
3 & 7 - UAB 40
(2:28 - 1st) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UTSA 47 for -7 yards (C.Mayfield) J.Zeno FUMBLES forced by C.Mayfield. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-J.Brown at UTSA 47.
Punt
4 & 14 - UAB 47
(1:22 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 35 yards to UTSA 12 Center-UAB. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 12. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 12.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12
(1:22 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 20.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 20
(1:02 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 20. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 29.
Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 29
(0:54 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 23 for -6 yards (D.Tuazama)
No Gain
2 & 16 - TXSA 23
(15:00 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
+8 YD
3 & 16 - TXSA 23
(14:53 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 31.
Penalty
4 & 8 - TXSA 31
(14:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-E.Marburger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 13 - TXSA 26
(13:54 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 40 yards to UAB 34 Center-C.Collenback. Downed by UTSA.

UAB
Blazers
 - Interception (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34
(13:54 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 34. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 34. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 41.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(13:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
1 & 15 - UAB 46
(13:05 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 23. Intercepted by C.Mayfield at UTSA 23. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 38.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 50 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(12:56 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 47 for 15 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 47.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47
(12:49 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 40.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 40
(12:22 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 33
(11:56 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 33
(11:43 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 24.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 24
(11:11 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 19.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 19
(11:02 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 14.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 14
(10:32 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 12.
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSA 12
(9:40 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TXSA 19
(9:16 - 2nd) J.Sackett 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:16 - 2nd) T.Sandell kicks onside from UTSA 35 to UTSA 46. RECOVERED by T.Sandell.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46
(9:15 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 39.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39
(9:02 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UAB 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 35.
+13 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 35
(8:39 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by J.Cephus at UAB 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 22.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22
(8:24 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UAB 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 16.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 16
(7:54 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UAB 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 14.
No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSA 14
(7:15 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - TXSA 21
(6:32 - 2nd) J.Sackett 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 63 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:32 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 45 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB 20. R.Ellis returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 37.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 37
(6:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-W.Rykard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UAB 32
(6:27 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 32.
+68 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 32
(6:09 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UTSA End Zone for 68 yards. D.McBride for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:53 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:53 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA End Zone. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 20. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(5:46 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 37.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 37
(5:23 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by D.Dishman at UTSA 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 48.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48
(5:11 - 2nd) T.Smith rushed to UAB 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 45.
+17 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 45
(4:41 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 45. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UAB 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(3:59 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 28
(3:57 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 24.
-4 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 24
(3:29 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 24. Catch made by K.Barnes at UAB 24. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 28.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSA 36
(2:21 - 2nd) J.Sackett 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Collenback Holder-L.Dean.

UAB
Blazers
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 55 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:21 - 2nd) T.Sandell kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB 4. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 33.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(2:15 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 42.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 42
(1:53 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 42. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 47.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 47
(1:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-W.Rykard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - UAB 42
(1:44 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 42. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UAB 46.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 46
(1:39 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 46. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 49.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UAB 49
(1:33 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
+7 YD
4 & 6 - UAB 49
(1:03 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 49. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UTSA 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 42
(0:58 - 2nd) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by J.Brown at UTSA 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 39.
+27 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 39
(0:46 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 12 for 27 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 12
(0:41 - 2nd) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 12.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 12
(0:37 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 12
(0:33 - 2nd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - UAB 20
(0:25 - 2nd) M.Quinn 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:25 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(0:25 - 2nd) UTSA kneels at the UTSA 24.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UTSA 35.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(14:49 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UTSA 41.
+16 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 41
(14:24 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to UAB 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(13:54 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 43
(13:50 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to UAB 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 42.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TXSA 42
(13:20 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Dishman.
Punt
4 & 9 - TXSA 42
(13:10 - 3rd) L.Dean punts 32 yards to UAB 10 Center-C.Collenback. Fair catch by S.Thomas.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 90 yards, 7:40 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 10
(13:03 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UAB 18.
+11 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 18
(12:28 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; B.Brown at UAB 29.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(11:51 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UAB 27.
No Gain
2 & 12 - UAB 27
(11:02 - 3rd) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for UAB.
+20 YD
3 & 12 - UAB 27
(10:58 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UAB 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 47
(10:37 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 41 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 41. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 37
(10:25 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UAB 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield; K.Robinson at UAB 49.
Penalty
2 & 8 - UAB 49
(9:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-S.Wells False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+44 YD
2 & 13 - UAB 44
(9:00 - 3rd) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 44. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 44. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 12.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 12
(8:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-B.Wilson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - UAB 17
(8:44 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 9.
-2 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9
(7:30 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 11.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 11
(6:44 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 4.
+2 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 4
(6:21 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 2.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 2
(6:05 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Simon at UTSA 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 2
(5:27 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. D.McBride for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:23 - 3rd) M.Quinn extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:23 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(5:23 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 43 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UAB at UTSA 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(4:54 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to UTSA 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Harrell at UTSA 43.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 43
(4:28 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UTSA 48.
+42 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 48
(3:50 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by K.Barnes at UTSA 48. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Key at UAB 10.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 10
(3:23 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Penn; D.Tuazama at UAB 7.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 7
(2:48 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 1.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXSA 1
(2:08 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. K.Barnes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:05 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.

UAB
Blazers
 - Downs (9 plays, 49 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:05 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 58 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB 7. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jones at UAB 28.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28
(1:59 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Morris at UAB 30.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 30
(1:22 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UAB 32.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 32
(0:38 - 3rd) J.Zeno rushed to UAB 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson; T.Moore at UAB 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 38
(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on UAB-M.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UAB 33
(15:00 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for J.Brown. PENALTY on UAB-J.Zeno Illegal Forward Pass 3 yards accepted.
Penalty
2 & 18 - UAB 30
(14:51 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for B.Damous. PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 45
(14:31 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 29 for 26 yards. Tackled by T.Leonard at UTSA 29.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(13:50 - 4th) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 30.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 30
(13:10 - 4th) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 29.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 29
(12:29 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by B.Damous at UTSA 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 21.
-2 YD
4 & 2 - UAB 21
(11:40 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at UTSA 23.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23
(11:37 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UTSA 26.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 26
(11:18 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; J.Key at UTSA 36.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36
(10:53 - 4th) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UTSA 38.
-4 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 38
(10:25 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by J.Rodriguez at UTSA 38. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UTSA 34.
+21 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 34
(9:52 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 34. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 45.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45
(9:34 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 13 for 32 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 13.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 13
(9:10 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 13
(9:06 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UAB 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 12.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 12
(8:31 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 12. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 12. Gain of 12 yards. Z.Franklin for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(8:23 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. F.Harris steps back to pass. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UAB 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:23 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 63 yards from UTSA 35 to the UAB 2. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Cage at UAB 23.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23
(8:18 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by B.Damous at UAB 23. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 44.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44
(7:53 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UTSA 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 29.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(7:23 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by J.Brown at UTSA 29. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Griffin at UTSA 16.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 16
(6:57 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for UAB.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 16
(6:50 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for UAB.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 16
(6:43 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 16. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UTSA 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 12.
+11 YD
4 & 6 - UAB 12
(5:52 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by T.Jones at UTSA 12. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Chattman at UTSA 1.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 1
(5:23 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UTSA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 1
(4:42 - 4th) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Zeno for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:39 - 4th) M.Quinn extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:33 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA 14. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by R.Burkhardt at UTSA 34. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Carpenter Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 19
(4:33 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams; M.Fairbanks at UTSA 19.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 19
(4:09 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UTSA 23.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 23
(3:26 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 23. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum; T.Taylor at UTSA 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30
(2:41 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; K.Penn at UTSA 32.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 32
(2:18 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Sanders; F.McWilliams at UTSA 31.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 31
(2:12 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UTSA 35.
Penalty
4 & 5 - TXSA 35
(1:53 - 4th) PENALTY on UTSA-K.Gardiner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - TXSA 30
(1:21 - 4th) L.Dean punts 70 yards to UAB End Zone Center-C.Collenback. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 80 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(1:15 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 20. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UAB 31.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31
(0:55 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UAB 39.
+13 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 39
(0:29 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UAB 39. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 48.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 48
(0:26 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by T.Palmer at UTSA 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin at UTSA 43.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UAB 43
(0:25 - 4th) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for F.Farrier.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - UAB 43
(0:24 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UTSA 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at UTSA 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 38
(0:21 - 4th) J.Zeno spikes the ball.
+38 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 38
(0:19 - 4th) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UTSA 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Shropshire for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:15 - 4th) M.Quinn extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - End of Half (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:15 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks 37 yards from UAB 35 to the UTSA 28. UTSA returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at UTSA 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(0:13 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 28
(0:07 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the UTSA 27.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(0:00 - 5) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 23.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 23
(0:00 - 5) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 10 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 10.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 10
(0:00 - 5) J.Zeno rushed to UTSA 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by Z.Frazier at UTSA 14.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - UAB 14
(0:00 - 5) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson; T.Leonard at UTSA 11.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 11
(0:00 - 5) J.Zeno pass complete to UTSA 11. Catch made by T.Palmer at UTSA 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Palmer for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 5) M.Quinn extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(0:00 - 5) B.Brady rushed to UAB 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 22.
+12 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 22
(0:00 - 5) F.Harris rushed to UAB 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 10.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 10
(0:00 - 5) B.Brady rushed to UAB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; M.Fairbanks at UAB 7.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 7
(0:00 - 5) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 7. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UAB 7. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Key at UAB 2.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - TXSA 2
(0:00 - 5) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 2. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UAB 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Ogle-Kellogg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 5) J.Sackett extra point is good.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(0:00 - 6) B.Brady rushed to UAB 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; T.Taylor at UAB 16.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 16
(0:00 - 6) B.Brady rushed to UAB 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 14.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 14
(0:00 - 6) F.Harris pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by J.Cephus at UAB 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Cephus for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Cephus rushed to UAB 3 for yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

UAB
Blazers
 - Downs (4 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(0:00 - 6) D.McBride rushed to UTSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson; D.Taylor at UTSA 25.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 25
(0:00 - 6) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for B.Dalton.
Sack
3 & 10 - UAB 25
(0:00 - 6) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno sacked at UTSA 31 for -6 yards (N.Booker-Brown) J.Zeno FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-S.Wells at UTSA 31. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 31.

UAB
Blazers

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 16 - UAB 31
(0:00 - 6) J.Zeno steps back to pass. J.Zeno pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
