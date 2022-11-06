|
|
|ARIZ
|UTAH
Jackson, No. 12 Utah run past Arizona in 45-20 win
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Utah ran all over Arizona for 60 minutes and the Wildcats were powerless to do anything to stop it.
The 12th-ranked Utes tallied a season-high 306 yards rushing in a 45-20 win over Arizona on Saturday night. Nine different players had at least one carry, and Ja'Quinden Jackson led the way with a career-high 97 yards and a touchdown.
''We were able to run the ball downhill all night,'' junior quarterback Cam Rising said.
Utah averaged 5.6 yards per rush while finishing with its highest single-game rushing yardage total since racking up 441 against Stanford last season.
Utes coach Kyle Whittingham credited his offensive line for keying the outburst by consistently creating holes and keeping the Arizona defensive line on its heels.
''The running backs ran hard, and they did some good things on their own, but nobody rushes for over 300 yards without the offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage,'' Whittingham said.
Rising threw for 151 yards and a touchdown in his return following a one-game absence. Utah (No. 14 CFP, 7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) forced seven fumbles and recovered four.
Jayden de Laura had 159 yards passing and ran for a touchdown to lead Arizona (3-6, 1-5). The Wildcats totaled 387 yards but gained only 138 yards after halftime.
''We just couldn't get any momentum,'' Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. ''We could move the ball past the 40 but didn't end up going further and turned it over a couple of times when I thought we had touchdown opportunities.''
Utah took control of the game in the second quarter behind an imposing running attack. The Utes racked up 153 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in the first half while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Three of the scores came in the second quarter.
Arizona got its only touchdown before halftime when Michael Wiley gained 57 yards on a jet sweep to set up de Laura's 3-yard scoring run two plays later to tie the score 7-7.
Third string QB Nate Johnson scored touchdowns on his first two career carries to help Utah pull away before halftime. His first touchdown, an 8-yard run, put the Utes up 14-7. After Zemaiah Vaughn recovered a muffed punt return at the Arizona 9, Johnson punched it in on his second run one play later to extend the lead to 28-7.
''Ball security is the number one thing,'' Wiley said. ''Can't win games with lots of turnovers.''
The Utes drove deep into Arizona territory twice in the third quarter, but fumbles ended both drives. Utah finally scored its fifth touchdown early in the fourth on Rising's touchdown pass. He connected with Thomas Yassmin on a 12-yard strike to extend the Utes' lead to 38-10.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona: The Wildcats came into the game with nation's third-ranked passing offense but struggled to generate much through the air against Utah. Arizona was held to 231 yards passing after averaging 340.1 yards through the air in its previous contests.
Utah: Taking a running back-by-committee approach worked well for the Utes. Nine different players carried the ball for Utah and five averaged at least seven yards per carry.
DAZZLING DEBUT
Utah may have gotten a sneak peak at its quarterback of the future. Johnson made an immediate impact with his speed, vision, and playmaking ability. The true freshman knew he would get a chance to show off his abilities when Utah coaches installed a Wildcat package in the offense for him in practice on Monday.
''It gives me a lot of confidence,'' Johnson said. ''Most true freshman quarterbacks don't really play. They intend on redshirting, so (being involved) really gave me a big confidence booster.''
Whittingham said the youngster has only scratched the surface in what he can do in the Utah offense.
''Nate's got a ton of potential. He's got a very high ceiling,'' Whittingham said. ''He also throws the ball very well. We see it in practice every day.''
TURNOVER TROUBLES
Arizona has given up at least 45 points five times in six Pac-12 games this season. The Wildcats' defense did have one silver lining around another dark cloud. For the just the second time this season, they forced takeaways against a league opponent.
The Wildcats had gone three straight games without producing a turnover before recovering two Utah fumbles in the third quarter. Arizona has totaled three takeaways in six league games so far.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Utah could move up in the AP Top 25 with another dominant home win over a Pac-12 foe.
UP NEXT
Arizona visits UCLA on Saturday.
Utah hosts Stanford on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. de Laura
7 QB
159 PaYds, 13 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Jackson
3 QB
97 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|28
|Rushing
|8
|17
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|387
|457
|Total Plays
|55
|80
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|306
|Rush Attempts
|25
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|231
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|7-4
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.2
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|-4
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|3-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|306
|
|
|387
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|10/20
|159
|0
|0
|
N. Fifita 11 QB
|N. Fifita
|5/10
|72
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|64
|0
|57
|
R. Luke 20 RB
|R. Luke
|3
|42
|0
|28
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|10
|13
|1
|12
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|3
|11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|7
|4
|78
|1
|45
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|3
|2
|41
|0
|38
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|8
|5
|29
|0
|13
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|4
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Shand 95 DL
|P. Shand
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kongaika 93 DL
|J. Kongaika
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Uiagalelei 46 DL
|T. Uiagalelei
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Branch-Haynes 55 DL
|E. Branch-Haynes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Prysock 7 CB
|E. Prysock
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lane II 8 LB
|S. Lane II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 94 DL
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Allen 40 LB
|A. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 44 LB
|J. Mercier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis II 99 DL
|R. Davis II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|5
|41.2
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|7
|17.1
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|-4.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|13/25
|151
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|13
|97
|1
|32
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|8
|69
|0
|19
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|12
|48
|0
|14
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|8
|38
|0
|11
|
C. Vincent 26 RB
|C. Vincent
|7
|23
|1
|6
|
N. Johnson 13 QB
|N. Johnson
|3
|23
|2
|9
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|10
|5
|57
|0
|17
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|2
|2
|42
|1
|30
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|4
|4
|34
|0
|25
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|4
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. McClain 4 TE
|M. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 CB
|Z. Vaughn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Medlock 6 LB
|J. Medlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mataele 15 CB
|M. Mataele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Savage 5 CB
|C. Savage
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mokofisi 52 OL
|M. Mokofisi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|1/1
|27
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|42.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|2
|9.0
|12
|0
|
T. Gilmore 15 WR
|T. Gilmore
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:55 - 1st) ARI FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-ARI at ARI 25. J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|+38 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:48 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 25. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at UTH 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(14:17 - 1st) J.De Laura rushed to UTH 40 for -3 yards. J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by UTH. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-J.Elliss at UTH 40. Tackled by ARI at UTH 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(14:14 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 40(14:11 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 40. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Prysock at UTH 44.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAH 44(13:42 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis. PENALTY on ARI-C.Roland-Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(13:33 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by J.Dixon at ARI 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 40(13:05 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTAH 40(12:56 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UTAH 40(12:51 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 38 yards to ARI 2 Center-J.Greep. Downed by C.Isbell.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 2(12:42 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa at ARI 3.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARIZ 3(12:15 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZ 3(12:09 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 3. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 3. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips; J.Broughton at ARI 5.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZ 5(11:26 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 32 yards to ARI 37 Center-S.MacKellar. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(11:19 - 1st) M.Parks rushed to ARI 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; G.Maldonado at ARI 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 29(10:41 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Shand at ARI 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(10:07 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 27. Catch made by D.Vele at ARI 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock at ARI 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(9:39 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 16(9:31 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 7(9:01 - 1st) J.Dixon rushed to ARI End Zone for 7 yards. J.Dixon for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 1st) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 58 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI 7. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Yassmin; C.Isbell at ARI 25.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:47 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at ARI 42.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(8:11 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UTH End Zone for 58 yards. M.Wiley for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. M.Wiley rushed to UTH 1 for 57 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at UTH 1.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 1(8:03 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UTH 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell; M.Diabate at UTH 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 3(7:13 - 1st) J.De Laura rushed to UTH End Zone for 3 yards. J.De Laura for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:07 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at UTH 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(6:35 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at UTH 33.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 33(5:56 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mercier; C.Young at UTH 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(5:18 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UTH 35 for -7 yards (H.Echols)
|+25 YD
2 & 17 - UTAH 35(4:36 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 35. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(4:02 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 40(3:53 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 40(3:47 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by D.Vele at ARI 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 26.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(3:09 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 26. Catch made by D.Vele at ARI 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 9(2:24 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to ARI 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Branch-Haynes; H.Echols at ARI 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 8(1:42 - 1st) N.Johnson rushed to ARI End Zone for 8 yards. N.Johnson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 1st) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI End Zone. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Isbell; L.Langi at ARI 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(1:30 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell at ARI 26.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(1:02 - 1st) R.Luke rushed to UTH 46 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton at UTH 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(0:35 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to UTH 46. Catch made by T.McMillan at UTH 46. Gain of 8 yards. T.McMillan ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 38(0:10 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to UTH 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell at UTH 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(15:00 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at UTH 34 for -10 yards (J.Broughton)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - ARIZ 34(14:20 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - ARIZ 34(14:14 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|No Gain
4 & 20 - ARIZ 34(14:09 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at UTH 40 for -6 yards (J.Elliss; K.Reid)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(14:02 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to ARI 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(13:27 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to ARI 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at ARI 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 39(12:45 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to ARI 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 34.
|+32 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(12:06 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 2 for 32 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 2(11:29 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jackson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 58 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI 7. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Vaki at ARI 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(11:14 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 35 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Vaughn at ARI 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(10:35 - 2nd) R.Luke rushed to ARI 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at ARI 47.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(9:59 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 40 for -7 yards. M.Wiley FUMBLES forced by UTH. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.De Laura at ARI 40. Tackled by UTH at ARI 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 17 - ARIZ 40(9:21 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to UTH 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 48.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARIZ 48(8:28 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARIZ 48(8:24 - 2nd) K.Ostendorp punts 44 yards to UTH 4 Center-S.MacKellar. Downed by D.Warnell.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 4(8:15 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at UTH 9.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 9(7:37 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lane; G.Maldonado at UTH 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(7:04 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 17(6:58 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Shand at UTH 19.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 19(6:19 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 19. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 19. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Maldonado at UTH 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(6:12 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at UTH 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 36(5:03 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lane at UTH 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(4:32 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 41(4:24 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 41. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by S.Lane; J.Kongaika at UTH 40.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAH 40(3:44 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UTAH 40(3:38 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 47 yards to ARI 13 Center-J.Greep. J.Cowing MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-Z.Vaughn at ARI 9. Tackled by ARI at UTH 40.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(3:23 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell at ARI 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARIZ 31(2:41 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZ 31(2:34 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTH at ARI 38.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(2:07 - 2nd) ARI FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.De Laura at ARI 38. J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 38. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop; C.Isbell at UTH 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 17(1:45 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to UTH 17. Catch made by M.Wiley at UTH 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; C.Bishop at UTH 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 14(1:14 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to UTH 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 13.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZ 13(0:58 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - ARIZ 20(0:49 - 2nd) T.Loop 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:44 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stukes at UTH 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(0:39 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 29(0:36 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by P.Shand at UTH 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(0:23 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 43(0:19 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at UTH 46.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at UTH 31.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(14:28 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 50 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at UTH 50. PENALTY on ARI-K.Barrs Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(14:16 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(13:39 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; H.Echols at ARI 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 21(12:52 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(12:16 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Uiagalelei at ARI 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 11(11:39 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to ARI 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Lane at ARI 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 1(11:02 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to ARI 2 for -1 yards. J.Jackson FUMBLES forced by J.Roberts. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-T.Uiagalelei at ARI 2. Tackled by UTH at ARI 2.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 2(10:44 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 2. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 2. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Vimahi at ARI 11.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ARIZ 11(10:19 - 3rd) J.De Laura rushed to ARI 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at ARI 11.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZ 11(9:36 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARIZ 11(9:29 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 45 yards to UTH 44 Center-S.MacKellar. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 44. Tackled by S.MacKellar at ARI 50.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(9:20 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 50. Catch made by M.Parks at ARI 50. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(8:52 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to ARI 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Kongaika at ARI 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 27(8:11 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Davis; I.Taylor at ARI 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 23(7:32 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 22.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 22(6:52 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(6:19 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Shand at ARI 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 15(5:58 - 3rd) N.Johnson rushed to ARI 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Branch-Haynes at ARI 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAH 9(5:17 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTAH 17(4:37 - 3rd) J.Redding 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Greep Holder-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 3rd) J.Redding kicks 61 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI 4. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARI 21.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(4:24 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 21. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 21. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; C.Phillips at ARI 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(3:51 - 3rd) J.De Laura scrambles to UTH 46 for 10 yards. J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by L.Barton. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-C.O'Toole at UTH 46. Tackled by ARI at UTH 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(3:30 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kongaika at UTH 48.
|+30 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 48(2:52 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.Yassmin at ARI 25. Gain of 30 yards. T.Yassmin FUMBLES forced by ARI. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-C.Young at ARI 22. Tackled by UTH at ARI 22.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(2:38 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at ARI 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 30(2:06 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at ARI 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(1:52 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 25 for -12 yards (A.Vimahi)
|+8 YD
2 & 22 - ARIZ 25(1:09 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Vaughn at ARI 33.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARIZ 33(0:24 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARIZ 33(0:14 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 40 yards to UTH 27 Center-S.MacKellar. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 27. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bombata at UTH 39.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(0:05 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at UTH 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 45(15:00 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young at UTH 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 47(14:24 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Branch-Haynes at ARI 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(13:52 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to ARI 48 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Uiagalelei at ARI 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 48(13:13 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:32 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ARI 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kongaika at ARI 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(11:55 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ARI 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Uiagalelei at ARI 38.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UTAH 38(11:14 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Cope. PENALTY on ARI-I.Rutherford Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(11:07 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 23(11:03 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ARI 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock; S.Lane at ARI 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(10:22 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to ARI 12. Catch made by T.Yassmin at ARI 12. Gain of 12 yards. T.Yassmin for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 4th) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 4th) J.Redding kicks 57 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI 8. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pearson; C.Vincent at ARI 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(10:08 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to ARI 24. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at ARI 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 26(9:31 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to ARI 26. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at ARI 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZ 30(8:58 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+13 YD
4 & 4 - ARIZ 30(8:39 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 30. Gain of 13 yards. J.Cowing FUMBLES forced by J.Elliss. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-R.Hubert at ARI 43. Tackled by ARI at ARI 43.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(8:39 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ARI 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at ARI 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 37(7:53 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to ARI 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 34. PENALTY on ARI-J.Roberts Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(7:16 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to ARI 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; G.Maldonado at ARI 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 13(6:29 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to ARI 7 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Manu at ARI 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 7(5:45 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to ARI 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young; K.Barrs at ARI 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 5(5:03 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to ARI 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock; H.Echols at ARI 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 2(4:16 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. C.Vincent for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 4th) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 4th) J.Redding kicks 61 yards from UTH 35 to the ARI 4. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Caldarella at ARI 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(4:03 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at ARI 31.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZ 31(3:37 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARIZ 31(3:35 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. PENALTY on UTH-K.Lawler Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(3:28 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 46(3:23 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 49 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Medlock at ARI 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARIZ 49(3:03 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZ 49(2:30 - 4th) K.Ostendorp punts 45 yards to UTH 6 Center-S.MacKellar. T.Gilmore MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-UTH at UTH End Zone. Tackled by ARI at UTH End Zone. SAFETY.
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 4th) J.Bouwmeester kicks 54 yards from UTH 20 to the ARI 26. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Barton at ARI 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(2:26 - 4th) R.Luke rushed to ARI 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Savage; M.Mokofisi at ARI 44.
|+51 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 44(2:16 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by A.Simpson at ARI 44. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by M.Mataele at UTH 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARIZ 5(2:07 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 5(1:32 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to UTH 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at UTH 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZ 2(1:04 - 4th) N.Fifita pass complete to UTH 2. Catch made by T.McMillan at UTH 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.McMillan for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:57 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Fifita steps back to pass. Catch made by T.McMillan at UTH 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 22 yards from ARI 35 to the UTH 43. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(0:53 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to UTH 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Branch-Haynes; J.Manu at UTH 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 46(0:29 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to UTH 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Allen at UTH 47.
