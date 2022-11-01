|
|
|WASHST
|STNFRD
Washington State, Stanford look to fix offensive woes
Washington State and Stanford enter Saturday's Pac-12 game at Palo Alto, Calif., aiming to correct their struggles on offense.
Stanford (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) is coming off a 38-13 loss at then-No. 12 UCLA as Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee passed for only 115 yards with an interception while completing 13-of-29 attempts.
Washington State (4-4, 1-4) is in the midst of a three-game losing streak largely because the Cougars are averaging only 13.7 points during that span. They produced 264 total yards (222 passing) in last week's 21-17 loss against then-No. 14 Utah.
"Offensively, we're just not doing anything well to lean our hat on right now," Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. "It's not being able to run the ball ... negative plays, not being able to take it down the field.
"Right now, it's just ineffective play and not being able to keep the chains moving."
The Cardinal, meanwhile, resorted to two field goals by Joshua Karty for their scoring against UCLA until McKee completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Yurosek with 4:11 left in the game.
Karty accounted for the scoring with five field goals in a 15-14 win over Arizona State the previous week and made three field goals in a 16-14 victory at Notre Dame the week before that.
"A big thing is diagnosing what the issue is," Stanford coach David Shaw said. "If it's one guy, you take that one person out. It's a myriad of things."
Stanford was down to its fifth-string running back against UCLA, starting walk-on Caleb Robinson.
Members of Shaw's backfield have either suffered injuries or transferred since last season.
Robinson had 10 carries for 36 yards against UCLA before leaving with an undisclosed injury.
"We'll retool, we'll see who's healthy," Shaw said. "We have to be balanced. We can't just have a straight drop-back game. We have to be balanced with the run to keep people honest."
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward completed 27-of-31 passes against Utah, but 20 of those passes -- including incompletions -- traveled 5 yards or less.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Ward
1 QB
176 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 38 RuYds, RuTD
|
A. Daniels
14 QB
30 PaYds, 14 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|19
|Rushing
|14
|7
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|514
|337
|Total Plays
|72
|70
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|306
|71
|Rush Attempts
|38
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.1
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|208
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|25-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-62
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|5-4
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.2
|5-43.4
|Return Yards
|40
|10
|Punts - Returns
|3-40
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|266
|
|
|306
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|514
|TOTAL YDS
|337
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|16
|166
|1
|65
|
J. Mateer 10 QB
|J. Mateer
|4
|58
|0
|37
|
D. Schlenbaker 23 RB
|D. Schlenbaker
|4
|50
|0
|34
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|5
|38
|1
|15
|
D. Paine 30 RB
|D. Paine
|4
|20
|0
|8
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|-19
|0
|-19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|4
|3
|50
|1
|27
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|6
|3
|41
|0
|27
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|4
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|5
|4
|23
|0
|8
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|3
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
A. Grover 26 WR
|A. Grover
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
D. Owen 80 WR
|D. Owen
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Nunnally 4 WR
|T. Nunnally
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 29 DB
|C. Lampkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shepherd 21 DB
|A. Shepherd
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stevenson 45 LB
|R. Stevenson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moku 32 DB
|T. Moku
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 43 LB
|B. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Falatea 50 LB
|L. Falatea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Malani 15 DL
|N. Malani
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/1
|22
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|5
|41.2
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|3
|13.3
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|23/40
|236
|0
|0
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|2/2
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Leigber 32 S
|M. Leigber
|11
|23
|0
|9
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|7
|14
|2
|7
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|6
|4
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|10
|8
|90
|0
|19
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|8
|6
|77
|0
|31
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|12
|4
|42
|0
|26
|
M. Leigber 32 S
|M. Leigber
|3
|3
|32
|0
|23
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|7
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
C. Bowman 9 WR
|C. Bowman
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Taylor 85 FB
|S. Taylor
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slocum 20 S
|J. Slocum
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 36 CB
|C. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moi 51 DL
|J. Moi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jorgensen 10 LB
|S. Jorgensen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tafiti 90 LB
|T. Tafiti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DiCosmo 0 LB
|A. DiCosmo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 44 LB
|E. Cooper
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaul 22 LB
|J. Kaul
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 4 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|5
|43.4
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 26 WR
|J. Thompson
|7
|21.6
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 26 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 59 yards from STA 35 to the WST 6. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Edwards at WST 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(14:55 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan P.Fields at WST 22.
|+65 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 22(14:41 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to STA 13 for 65 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(14:22 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to STA 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Jorgensen at STA 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 13(14:05 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to STA 13. Catch made by D.Stribling at STA 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at STA 9.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 9(13:29 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to STA 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 6. PENALTY on STA-A.Gilman Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 3(12:59 - 1st) L.Smithson rushed to STA End Zone for 3 yards. L.Smithson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 64 yards from WST 35 to the STA 1. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WST at STA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(12:43 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 24(12:38 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at STA 27.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - STNFRD 27(12:05 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 27(12:00 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 28 yards to WST 45 Center-STA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(11:53 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to STA 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WASHST 47(11:40 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for O.Peters.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 47(11:35 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to STA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Herron T.Phillips at STA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:11 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:00 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to STA 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at STA 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(10:42 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to STA 30. Catch made by D.Stribling at STA 30. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Gilman at STA 25.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 25(10:04 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by O.Peters at STA 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by STA at STA 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 7(9:29 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to STA 7. Catch made by A.Grover at STA 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. C.Ward pass complete to STA 7. Catch made by A.Grover at STA 7. Gain of 7 yards. A.Grover for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 63 yards from WST 35 to the STA 2. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lataimua at STA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(9:24 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 20(9:18 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to STA 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown J.Hicks at STA 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - STNFRD 27(8:48 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at STA 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - STNFRD 28(8:10 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 47 yards to WST 25 Center-STA. Downed by J.Kaul.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(7:55 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(7:50 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Slocum at WST 36.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(7:18 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 36. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo at STA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(7:03 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 35(6:55 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to STA 35. Catch made by B.Riviere at STA 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey S.Turner-Muhammad at STA 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 15(6:37 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to STA End Zone for 15 yards. C.Ward for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:27 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 60 yards from WST 35 to the STA 5. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by F.Mauigoa at STA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 32(6:20 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 32(6:13 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 32. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at STA 45.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(5:46 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 45. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 45. Gain of 31 yards. E.Higgins ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(5:09 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 24(5:03 - 1st) A.Daniels pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by M.Leigber at WST 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - STNFRD 1(4:31 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to WST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa R.Stone at WST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 1(3:45 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to WST End Zone for 1 yards. A.Daniels for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:42 - 1st) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:42 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(3:42 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair A.DiCosmo at WST 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WASHST 28(3:26 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASHST 28(3:22 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 28(3:19 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 47 yards to STA 25 Center-WST. J.Thompson returned punt from the STA 25. Tackled by C.Lampkin at STA 35.
|Result
|Play
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(3:06 - 1st) T.McKee rushed to STA 26 for -9 yards. T.McKee ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
2 & 19 - STNFRD 26(2:57 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 26. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett K.Thornton at STA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - STNFRD 44(2:26 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 44 for 0 yards. M.Leigber FUMBLES forced by WST. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-WST at STA 44. Tackled by STA at STA 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(2:31 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for N.Watson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 44(2:22 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 44(2:19 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to STA 44. Catch made by D.Stribling at STA 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 36. PENALTY on WST-D.Stribling Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 17 - WASHST 49(2:06 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 41 yards to STA 10 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 10(1:47 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Stone B.Jackson at STA 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 11(1:15 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 11. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at STA 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - STNFRD 17(0:38 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 17. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WST at STA 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(0:06 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 21. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WST at STA 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 24(15:00 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to STA 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at STA 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 30(14:31 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks B.Jackson at STA 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(13:36 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA. PENALTY on STA-L.Rogers Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - STNFRD 23(13:32 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - STNFRD 23(13:30 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 23. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown D.Henley at STA 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 17 - STNFRD 26(12:59 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 29 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WST at STA 29.
|Punt
4 & 14 - STNFRD 29(12:18 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 50 yards to WST 21 Center-STA. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 21. Tackled by J.Kaul at WST 42.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(12:06 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to STA 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(11:44 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to STA 44. Catch made by R.Ferrel at STA 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly T.Sinclair at STA 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 39(11:25 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to STA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Tafiti at STA 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 35(11:16 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to STA 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(10:44 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|-19 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 33(10:17 - 2nd) L.Victor rushed to WST 48 for -19 yards. L.Victor FUMBLES forced by STA. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-L.Victor at WST 48. Tackled by STA at WST 48. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
3 & 29 - WASHST 48(9:25 - 2nd) D.Paine rushed to STA 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Moi S.Jorgensen at STA 44.
|Punt
4 & 21 - WASHST 44(8:49 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 39 yards to STA 5 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 5(8:37 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at STA 6. PENALTY on WST-D.Owen Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(8:30 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to STA 17 for -4 yards. A.Daniels FUMBLES forced by WST. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-J.Hicks at STA 17. J.Hicks for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 64 yards from WST 35 to the STA 1. J.Thompson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-J.McGill at STA 9. Tackled by WST at STA 10.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 10(7:59 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 29 for 19 yards. T.McKee ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(7:17 - 2nd) M.Reuben rushed to STA 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at STA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(6:42 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 40(6:31 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 40. Gain of 22 yards. E.Higgins FUMBLES forced by WST. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-C.Pruett at WST 38. Tackled by STA at WST 38.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(6:20 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by STA at WST 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 46(5:46 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 46. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(5:33 - 2nd) D.Paine rushed to STA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey A.Gilman at STA 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 38(5:10 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to STA 38. Catch made by D.Stribling at STA 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Slocum at STA 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(4:45 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to STA 32. Catch made by D.Owen at STA 32. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Sinclair at STA 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 28(4:17 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to STA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 24(3:39 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to STA 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(2:44 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 16(2:29 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 16(2:23 - 2nd) C.Ward scrambles to STA 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at STA 9.
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - WASHST 9(2:09 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to STA 9. Catch made by D.Ollie at STA 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Ollie for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on STA-STA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:03 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 61 yards from WST 35 to the STA 4. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Kimmins at STA 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(1:55 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 29. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Langford A.Marsh at STA 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 36(1:32 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by WST at STA 40.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(1:17 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 47. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 47. Gain of 12 yards. B.Yurosek FUMBLES forced by WST. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-WST at WST 48. Tackled by STA at STA 41.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 62 yards from WST 35 to the STA 3. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(0:59 - 2nd) B.Barrow rushed to STA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown J.Hicks at STA 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 32(0:38 - 2nd) B.Barrow rushed to STA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at STA 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the STA End Zone. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lataimua at STA 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 26(14:55 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 26. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at STA 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - STNFRD 32(14:26 - 3rd) B.Barrow rushed to STA 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at STA 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(14:10 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 46.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(13:38 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to WST 46. Catch made by J.Humphreys at WST 46. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Langford at WST 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(12:46 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by B.Tremayne at WST 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at WST 3. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - STNFRD 20(12:46 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys. PENALTY on WST-C.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - STNFRD 6(12:42 - 3rd) M.Leigber rushed to WST 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; A.Marsh at WST 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - STNFRD 6(12:12 - 3rd) T.McKee pass INTERCEPTED at WST End Zone. Intercepted by C.Smith-Wade at WST End Zone. Tackled by STA at WST 6. PENALTY on WST-C.Smith-Wade Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 2(11:55 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to WST End Zone for 2 yards. A.Daniels for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:53 - 3rd) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(11:53 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey; S.Herron at WST 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WASHST 27(11:26 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - WASHST 27(11:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on STA-K.Kelly Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 32(11:23 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to WST 37 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jorgensen at WST 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(10:51 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for WST.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASHST 37(10:39 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for O.Peters. PENALTY on STA-D.Bailey Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(10:39 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(10:31 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to STA 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASHST 42(10:02 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to STA 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper; S.Jorgensen at STA 42.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WASHST 42(9:34 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 38 yards to STA 4 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 4(9:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on STA-E.Higgins False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 12 - STNFRD 2(9:26 - 3rd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Malani; C.Mejia at STA 2.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - STNFRD 2(8:49 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 2. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 2. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at STA 5.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - STNFRD 5(8:18 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|Punt
4 & 9 - STNFRD 5(8:07 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 47 yards to WST 48 Center-STA. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 48. Tackled by T.Sinclair; S.Herron at STA 36.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(7:56 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to STA 36. Catch made by R.Ferrel at STA 36. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Slocum at STA 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASHST 9(7:18 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 9(7:18 - 3rd) C.Ward rushed to STA 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at STA 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - WASHST 11(6:27 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to STA 11. Catch made by L.Smithson at STA 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WASHST 12(5:46 - 3rd) D.Janikowski 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WST Holder-WST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(5:43 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 17 for -8 yards (T.Brown)
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - STNFRD 17(5:11 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 17. Catch made by S.Taylor at STA 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at STA 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - STNFRD 21(4:28 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh; Q.Roff at STA 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 28(3:47 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 45 yards to WST 27 Center-STA. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 27. STA ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(3:33 - 3rd) D.Paine rushed to WST 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at WST 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 29(2:49 - 3rd) D.Paine rushed to WST 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jorgensen; J.Moi at WST 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WASHST 35(2:00 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WASHST 35(1:58 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 41 yards to STA 24 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(1:51 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 24(1:46 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 24. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; D.Henley at STA 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(1:00 - 3rd) M.Leigber rushed to WST 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; C.Mejia at WST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - STNFRD 48(0:22 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 48(0:18 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to WST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Shepherd at WST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(15:00 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 46(14:55 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to WST 46. Catch made by M.Leigber at WST 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; N.Malani at WST 41.
|Sack
3 & 5 - STNFRD 41(14:17 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at WST 46 for -5 yards (B.Jackson)
|No Gain
4 & 10 - STNFRD 46(13:35 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(13:30 - 4th) J.Mateer rushed to STA 38 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Slocum; J.Kaul at STA 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(12:51 - 4th) J.Mateer pass complete to STA 38. Catch made by O.Peters at STA 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Slocum at STA 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 33(12:05 - 4th) J.Mateer rushed to STA 27 for 6 yards. J.Mateer ran out of bounds.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(11:24 - 4th) J.Mateer pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by O.Peters at STA 27. Gain of 27 yards. O.Peters for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 4th) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 4th) C.Theaker kicks 54 yards from WST 35 to the STA 11. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Thornton; T.Brown at STA 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(11:10 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 35. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at STA 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 42(10:34 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 42. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin at WST 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(9:56 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by M.Leigber at WST 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 44(9:23 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to WST 44. Catch made by C.Bowman at WST 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 39(8:55 - 4th) M.Leigber rushed to WST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Stevenson; A.Shepherd at WST 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(8:36 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 37(8:11 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by B.Yurosek at WST 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Moku; A.Shepherd at WST 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(7:52 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - STNFRD 23(7:51 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins. PENALTY on WST-J.Lataimua Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 9(7:49 - 4th) M.Leigber rushed to WST 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at WST 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - STNFRD 7(7:32 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 7(7:31 - 4th) M.Leigber rushed to WST 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson; L.Falatea at WST 3.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - STNFRD 3(6:58 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 3(6:18 - 4th) D.Schlenbaker rushed to WST 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey; J.Kaul at WST 7.
|+34 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 7(5:17 - 4th) D.Schlenbaker rushed to WST 41 for 34 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at WST 41.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(4:47 - 4th) J.Mateer rushed to STA 22 for 37 yards. J.Mateer ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(4:42 - 4th) D.Schlenbaker rushed to STA 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Kaul; E.Cooper at STA 14.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 14(3:54 - 4th) J.Mateer rushed to STA 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at STA 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 15(2:42 - 4th) D.Schlenbaker rushed to STA 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper; T.Sinclair at STA 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(1:56 - 4th) J.Mateer kneels at the STA 14.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 14(1:16 - 4th) J.Mateer kneels at the STA 17.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WASHST 17(0:34 - 4th) J.Mateer kneels at the STA 21.
