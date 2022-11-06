|
|HAWAII
|FRESNO
Haener, Lockridge's pick-6 help Fresno St. beat Hawaii 55-13
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Jake Haener completed 24 of 29 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns and Jordan Mims had 123 yards rushing and a TD on 18 carries to help Fresno State beat Hawaii 55-13 Saturday night.
Abraham Montano kicked a 31-yard field goal to open the scoring midway through the first quarter and Cam Lockridge returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown before Jordan Mims scored on a 22-yard run to make it 17-0 going into the second.
Haener threw second-quarter touchdown passes of 7 yards to Jalen Moreno-Cropper and 16 yards to Erik Brooks to give Fresno State (5-4, 4-1 Mountain West Conference) a 31-0 lead at halftime. Moreno-Cropper finished with five receptions for 93 yards and two TDs.
The Bulldogs have won four in a row following a four-game losing streak.
Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei scored on a 1-yard run to get Hawaii (2-8, 1-4) on the board with 3:46 to play and Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Schager in the closing seconds.
The Rainbow Warriors have lost three in a row for the second time this season.
---
|
B. Schager
13 QB
209 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 49 RuYds
|
J. Haener
9 QB
327 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, RuYd
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|27
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|367
|572
|Total Plays
|73
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|245
|Rush Attempts
|34
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|209
|327
|Comp. - Att.
|20-39
|24-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|10.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-19
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.0
|1-26.0
|Return Yards
|0
|35
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|209
|PASS YDS
|327
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|245
|
|
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|572
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|20/39
|209
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|11
|79
|0
|13
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|8
|49
|0
|24
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|6
|17
|1
|8
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|8
|14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|6
|4
|53
|0
|27
|
N. Cenacle 89 WR
|N. Cenacle
|6
|2
|35
|0
|33
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 8 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|3
|3
|27
|1
|12
|
C. Phillips 85 TE
|C. Phillips
|4
|3
|23
|0
|15
|
Z. Bowens 6 WR
|Z. Bowens
|5
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
A. Perry 82 WR
|A. Perry
|3
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
S. Fiso 88 WR
|S. Fiso
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Hines 84 WR
|C. Hines
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Scott 9 WR
|D. Scott
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Murray 7 TE
|J. Murray
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Lee 26 DB
|L. Lee
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 16 LB
|L. Taylor
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sagapolutele 95 DL
|A. Sagapolutele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hausman 9 DB
|M. Hausman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Forest 8 DB
|J. Forest
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Choi 96 DL
|A. Choi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuitupou 90 DL
|J. Tuitupou
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Evaimalo 52 DL
|E. Evaimalo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Manuma 33 DB
|P. Manuma
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 30 DB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 21 DB
|T. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Edwards II 23 DB
|V. Edwards II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Makaula 19 DB
|K. Makaula
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
F. Shaw 98 DL
|F. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faoliu 56 DL
|A. Faoliu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nelson II 3 DB
|H. Nelson II
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Emerson 11 DB
|N. Emerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wyatt 10 DL
|K. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|0/1
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|3
|46.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Perdue 22 DB
|J. Perdue
|4
|15.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|24/29
|327
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|18
|123
|1
|22
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|10
|74
|0
|22
|
E. Gilliam 49 RB
|E. Gilliam
|5
|36
|1
|21
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|4
|1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|6
|5
|93
|2
|59
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|5
|5
|76
|0
|43
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|6
|5
|65
|1
|36
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|3
|3
|40
|1
|16
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|3
|3
|29
|0
|24
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jackson 31 LB
|P. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Comstock 22 DB
|S. Comstock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 DB
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Blount 30 LB
|T. Blount
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Agina 10 DB
|K. Agina
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 52 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gordon 24 DB
|C. Gordon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 8 DB
|J. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gratton Jr. 34 DL
|F. Gratton Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sanders Jr. 11 DB
|C. Sanders Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 3 DB
|A. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DE
|I. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mello 42 LB
|T. Mello
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fox 4 DL
|A. Fox
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bridges 5 DL
|D. Bridges
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/1
|25
|5/5
|8
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|1/1
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|1
|26.0
|0
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at HAW 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - HAWAII 24(14:34 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 24. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at HAW 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(14:11 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to HAW 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; J.Hudson at HAW 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(13:50 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 47. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at HAW 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 49(13:20 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to FRE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Perales; J.Hudson at FRE 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - HAWAII 48(12:52 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by D.Parson at FRE 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; E.Williams at FRE 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42(12:22 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to FRE 42. Catch made by C.Phillips at FRE 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 40(11:50 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to FRE 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 32(11:33 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to FRE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; M.Langley at FRE 31.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - HAWAII 31(10:57 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|No Good
4 & 1 - HAWAII 38(10:51 - 1st) M.Shipley 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 31(10:46 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Makaula; P.Manuma at FRE 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 33(10:12 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 33. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; V.Edwards at FRE 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(9:50 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to HAW 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma; P.Pavihi at HAW 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 46(9:30 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 46. Catch made by N.Remigio at HAW 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at HAW 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(9:08 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to HAW 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma; H.Nelson at HAW 36.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 36(8:34 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to HAW 15 for 21 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma; H.Nelson at HAW 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(8:03 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 15. Catch made by J.Kelly at HAW 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at HAW 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FRESNO 13(7:17 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for FRE.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FRESNO 13(7:05 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - FRESNO 21(6:59 - 1st) A.Montano 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the HAW 3. J.Perdue returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Jackson at HAW 35. PENALTY on HAW-K.Makaula Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 9(6:45 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 9. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 9. Gain of 8 yards. Z.Bowens ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 17(6:34 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; C.Sanders at HAW 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 18(5:40 - 1st) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to HAW 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; L.Bailey at HAW 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(5:20 - 1st) PENALTY on HAW-I.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - HAWAII 21(5:10 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
|Int
2 & 15 - HAWAII 21(5:04 - 1st) B.Schager pass INTERCEPTED at HAW 31. Intercepted by C.Lockridge at HAW 31. C.Lockridge for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 1st) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(4:55 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to HAW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; L.Bailey at HAW 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HAWAII 29(4:30 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HAWAII 29(4:20 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 6 - HAWAII 29(4:18 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 52 yards to FRE 19 Center-HAW. Fair catch by Z.Pope.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19(4:13 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tuitupou; P.Pavihi at FRE 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 22(3:36 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 22. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma; L.Taylor at FRE 35.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(3:15 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 35. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; K.Makaula at HAW 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(2:36 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Mims.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 29(2:29 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 29. Catch made by M.Dalena at HAW 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; P.Manuma at HAW 22.
|+22 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 22(2:04 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to HAW End Zone for 22 yards. J.Mims for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:59 - 1st) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(1:59 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to HAW 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at HAW 32.
|Sack
2 & 3 - HAWAII 32(1:21 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager sacked at HAW 25 for -7 yards (C.Johnson)
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 25(0:40 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 25. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Williams at HAW 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(0:10 - 1st) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to HAW 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; L.Bailey at HAW 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 45(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to FRE 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46(14:44 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to FRE 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34(13:54 - 2nd) B.Schager scrambles to FRE 33 for 1 yards. B.Schager ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HAWAII 33(13:47 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - HAWAII 33(13:41 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to FRE 33. Catch made by T.Hines at FRE 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 29.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - HAWAII 29(13:04 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(12:58 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Forest; P.Pavihi at FRE 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FRESNO 35(12:29 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman at FRE 35.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 35(11:59 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 35. Gain of 14 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(11:45 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to HAW 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Sagapolutele at HAW 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 49(11:12 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 49. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at HAW 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Forest at HAW 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 42(10:53 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 42. Catch made by J.Kelly at HAW 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at HAW 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(10:18 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to HAW 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ta'ala at HAW 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 37(9:58 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to HAW 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Choi at HAW 34.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FRESNO 34(9:17 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - FRESNO 34(9:10 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by Z.Pope at HAW 34. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Hausman at HAW 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(8:34 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to HAW 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Forest; K.Makaula at HAW 23.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FRESNO 23(8:02 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 23(7:53 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 23. Catch made by E.Brooks at HAW 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7(7:21 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 7. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at HAW 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 64 yards from FRE 35 to the HAW 1. J.Perdue returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Gordon; K.Agina at HAW 6.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 6(7:10 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 19 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at HAW 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 19(6:40 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 19(6:35 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; D.Bridges at HAW 20.
|Sack
3 & 9 - HAWAII 20(5:59 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager sacked at HAW 18 for -2 yards (D.Perales)
|Punt
4 & 11 - HAWAII 18(5:14 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 46 yards to FRE 36 Center-HAW. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(5:08 - 2nd) J.Haener rushed to FRE 35 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at FRE 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 35(4:48 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; L.Taylor at FRE 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 45(4:10 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to HAW 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Tuitupou at HAW 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(3:47 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to HAW 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman; P.Pavihi at HAW 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 43(3:07 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to HAW 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; K.Makaula at HAW 34.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(2:37 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at HAW 37 for -3 yards (E.Evaimalo)
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - FRESNO 37(2:08 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 37. Catch made by R.Pauwels at HAW 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; L.Taylor at HAW 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 30(1:25 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 30. Catch made by E.Brooks at HAW 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson; P.Pavihi at HAW 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(1:08 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to HAW 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Shaw at HAW 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 16(0:49 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 16. Catch made by E.Brooks at HAW 16. Gain of 16 yards. E.Brooks for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the HAW End Zone. J.Perdue returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Comstock at HAW 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(0:35 - 2nd) B.Schager kneels at the HAW 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Choi at FRE 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 32(14:40 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson at FRE 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(14:10 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at FRE 38.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 38(13:41 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by J.Kelly at FRE 38. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by P.Manuma at HAW 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(13:00 - 3rd) J.Haener scrambles to HAW 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 32(12:17 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to HAW 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Sagapolutele at HAW 29.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 29(11:40 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to HAW 15 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at HAW 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(11:15 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to HAW 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Edwards at HAW 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 13(10:33 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 13. Catch made by Z.Pope at HAW 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at HAW 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 8(9:56 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to HAW 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tuitupou at HAW 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - FRESNO 15(9:16 - 3rd) D.Lynch 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 59 yards from FRE 35 to the HAW 6. Fair catch by N.Cenacle.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(9:12 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Jackson at HAW 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HAWAII 29(8:45 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
|+33 YD
3 & 6 - HAWAII 29(8:38 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 29. Catch made by N.Cenacle at HAW 29. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by L.Early; C.Sanders at FRE 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(8:15 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to FRE 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at FRE 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 37(7:52 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to FRE 37. Catch made by T.Hines at FRE 37. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 30(7:24 - 3rd) T.Hines rushed to FRE 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; M.Langley at FRE 29.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - HAWAII 29(6:55 - 3rd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to FRE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 29.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(6:49 - 3rd) N.Remigio rushed to FRE 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Faoliu at FRE 41.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(6:35 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 41. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 41. Gain of 59 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the HAW 3. Fair catch by J.Perdue.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(6:22 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Hines.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(6:18 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gordon; M.Norris at HAW 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 25(5:45 - 3rd) B.Schager scrambles to HAW 37 for 12 yards. B.Schager ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(5:19 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 37. Catch made by A.Perry at HAW 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock at FRE 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(4:40 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to FRE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at FRE 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 43(4:20 - 3rd) T.Hines rushed to FRE 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Gordon; D.Johnson at FRE 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30(4:05 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 30(4:03 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Hines.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 30(3:57 - 3rd) B.Schager rushed to FRE 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; L.Bailey at FRE 28.
|+6 YD
4 & 8 - HAWAII 28(3:15 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to FRE 28. Catch made by N.Cenacle at FRE 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock at FRE 22.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(3:09 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; J.Tuitupou at FRE 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 24(2:27 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 24. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Hausman; P.Manuma at FRE 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 31(1:47 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Makaula at FRE 35.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(1:10 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 35. Gain of 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Lee at HAW 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(0:34 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to HAW 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; J.Forest at HAW 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10(15:00 - 4th) J.Haener rushed to HAW 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 11(14:24 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to HAW 11. Catch made by N.Remigio at HAW 11. Gain of 11 yards. N.Remigio for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:18 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 62 yards from FRE 35 to the HAW 3. J.Perdue returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Agina at HAW 23.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(14:12 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 23. Catch made by S.Fiso at HAW 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Gordon at HAW 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(13:42 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Hines.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 40(13:36 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for N.Cenacle.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 40(13:29 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for N.Cenacle.
|Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 40(13:21 - 4th) M.Shipley punts 40 yards to FRE 20 Center-HAW. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 20. Tackled by M.Hausman; D.King at FRE 24.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24(13:12 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 46 for 22 yards. Tackled by H.Nelson; K.Wyatt at FRE 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(12:26 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to HAW 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at HAW 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 48(11:40 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to HAW 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at HAW 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(11:06 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to HAW 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at HAW 28.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(10:17 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to HAW 7 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Forest at HAW 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7(9:39 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to HAW End Zone for 7 yards. E.Gilliam for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 63 yards from FRE 35 to the HAW 2. Fair catch by J.Perdue.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(9:33 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to HAW 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Blount; K.Agina at HAW 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 33(8:59 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to HAW 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Jackson at HAW 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(8:41 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 38. Catch made by A.Perry at HAW 38. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Blount at HAW 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HAWAII 42(8:04 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - HAWAII 42(7:51 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 42. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at HAW 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; S.Comstock at FRE 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46(7:30 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to FRE 46. Catch made by N.Cenacle at FRE 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Jackson at FRE 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 44(6:45 - 4th) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to FRE 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hamilton; F.Gratton at FRE 43.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - HAWAII 43(6:03 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for N.Cenacle.
|+24 YD
4 & 7 - HAWAII 43(6:00 - 4th) B.Schager scrambles to FRE 19 for 24 yards. B.Schager ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 19(5:33 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to FRE 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Blount at FRE 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 14(4:57 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to FRE 14. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at FRE 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HAWAII 3(4:22 - 4th) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to FRE 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Jackson; A.Fox at FRE 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - HAWAII 1(3:48 - 4th) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to FRE End Zone for 1 yards. N.Bryant-Lelei for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 4th) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 4th) K.Halvorsen kicks 62 yards from HAW 35 to the FRE 3. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(3:46 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Emerson at FRE 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 28(3:01 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at FRE 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FRESNO 33(2:19 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Peterson at FRE 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FRESNO 33(2:12 - 4th) C.King punts 26 yards to HAW 41 Center-FRE. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(2:05 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 41. Catch made by T.Hines at HAW 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; T.Mello at FRE 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44(1:34 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for S.Fiso.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 44(1:27 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Hines.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - HAWAII 44(1:21 - 4th) PENALTY on HAW-I.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - HAWAII 49(1:21 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by N.Bryant-Lelei at FRE 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Agina at FRE 41.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - HAWAII 41(0:51 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 31(0:51 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to FRE 31. Catch made by T.Hines at FRE 31. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - HAWAII 4(0:42 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to FRE 4. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at FRE 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Mokiao-Atimalala for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:35 - 4th) M.Shipley extra point is blocked.
