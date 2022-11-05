|
|
|GAST
|USM
Carroll's 3 TDs leads Georgia State past Southern Miss 42-14
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Marcus Carroll ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 42-14 rout of Southern Miss on Saturday.
Georgia State (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) has won four of its last five games while Southern Miss (5-4, 3-2) ended a three-game win streak.
Carroll scored on an 18-yard run and twice more from short yardage. Darren Grainger threw for 133 yards and two touchdown passes and added 143 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Jamari Thrash made two touchdown catches and had 60 yards receiving.
Frank Gore Jr. had a 43-yard touchdown run that pulled Southern Miss to 28-14 late in the third quarter and finished with 87 yards rushing. Trey Lowe threw for 84 yards and a score.
It was Georgia State's first time playing in the state of Mississippi.
---
|
M. Carroll
23 RB
163 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
|
F. Gore Jr.
3 RB
87 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|15
|Rushing
|18
|4
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|2-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|521
|202
|Total Plays
|82
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|388
|33
|Rush Attempts
|59
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|1.2
|Yards Passing
|133
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|13-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-96
|6-68
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.0
|10-45.9
|Return Yards
|-4
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|169
|
|
|388
|RUSH YDS
|33
|
|
|521
|TOTAL YDS
|202
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|15/23
|133
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|24
|163
|3
|31
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|13
|142
|0
|60
|
A. Lane 24 RB
|A. Lane
|9
|43
|0
|21
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|8
|28
|1
|10
|
M. Colasurdo 10 QB
|M. Colasurdo
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Adams 17 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|6
|4
|60
|2
|30
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|3
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 6 CB
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tate 22 S
|J. Tate
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|2-5
|1.5
|0
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ellis 58 LB
|J. Ellis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis Jr. 43 LB
|C. Davis Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 DL
|T. Gore
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 50 DE
|T. Dunlap
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|1-4
|2.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|4
|47.0
|1
|53
|
K. Loggins 94 K
|K. Loggins
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|6/14
|84
|1
|0
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|3/9
|47
|0
|0
|
J. Lange 24 QB
|J. Lange
|4/7
|38
|0
|1
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|11
|87
|1
|43
|
K. Clay 20 RB
|K. Clay
|3
|1
|0
|2
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|3
|-2
|0
|7
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|3
|-4
|0
|2
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
J. Lange 24 QB
|J. Lange
|2
|-15
|0
|-6
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|5
|-27
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|10
|4
|68
|0
|24
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|11
|4
|65
|0
|21
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|3
|3
|29
|1
|16
|
L. Jones 17 WR
|L. Jones
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Clay 20 RB
|K. Clay
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Dennis 85 WR
|B. Dennis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 36 DT
|B. Lewis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|2-6
|1.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott, Jr. 2 DB
|E. Scott, Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Caraway Jr. 12 CB
|M. Caraway Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopkins 24 LB
|T. Hopkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 8 LB
|J. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Daniel 1 S
|L. Daniel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|10
|45.9
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-L.Cristobal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 15 - GAST 20(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 41 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; M.Shorts at GST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 41(14:32 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 41(14:32 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 41. Catch made by A.Green at GST 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; D.Gill at GST 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 48(14:08 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; J.Williams at GST 50.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - GAST 50(13:33 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at GST 50.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 50(13:26 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to GST 50. Catch made by L.Jones at GST 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USM 46(13:00 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USM 46(12:55 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Punt
4 & 6 - USM 46(12:50 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 46 yards to GST End Zone Center-T.Harvey. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20(12:42 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at GST 24.
|Sack
2 & 6 - GAST 24(12:20 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 21 for -3 yards (J.Williams)
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 21(11:39 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 21. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at GST 31. PENALTY on USM-J.Clemons Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46(11:17 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; N.Brooks at GST 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 50(10:59 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to USM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; J.Williams at USM 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 45(10:42 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to USM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 44.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44(10:05 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to USM 27 for 17 yards. D.Grainger ran out of bounds. PENALTY on GST-J.Thrash Illegal Blindside Block 16 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 9 - GAST 43(9:48 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 37 for 6 yards. D.Grainger ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 37(9:43 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; B.Toles at USM 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30(9:23 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at USM 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 24(8:54 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at USM 19.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 19(8:38 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 5 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 5(8:19 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to USM 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Ratcliff at USM 1.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 1(7:53 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 6 for -5 yards. D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by T.Newsome. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-M.Sumter at USM 6. Tackled by S.Latham; T.Newsome at USM 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 6(7:04 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to USM 6. Catch made by J.Thrash at USM 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Thrash for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(7:01 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at USM 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 27(6:30 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - USM 27(6:17 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on GST-T.Gore Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42(6:17 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to GST 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 45.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45(5:56 - 1st) A.Willis rushed to GST 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; S.McCollum at GST 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - USM 47(5:34 - 1st) K.Clay rushed to GST 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; J.Crawford at GST 45.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - USM 45(4:51 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to GST 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Clark at GST 47.
|Punt
4 & 12 - USM 47(4:18 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 47 yards to GST End Zone Center-T.Harvey. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20(4:08 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Stanley at GST 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 22(3:47 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAST 22(3:40 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAST 22(3:36 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 42 yards to USM 36 Center-J.Bernstein. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 36. N.Brooks FUMBLES forced by GST. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at USM 36. Tackled by USM at USM 36.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 36(3:25 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-T.Gordon Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(3:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39(3:05 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to USM 39. Catch made by A.Green at USM 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 31.
|+21 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 31(2:42 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to USM 10 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons at USM 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 10(2:07 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to USM End Zone for 10 yards. T.Gregg for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 25(2:01 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 18 for yards (GST) Z.Wilcke FUMBLES forced by J.Denis. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at USM 18. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(1:53 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at USM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 36(1:18 - 1st) F.Gore steps back to pass. F.Gore pass incomplete intended for C.Pittman.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - USM 36(1:11 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 28 for -8 yards (J.Muhammad; J.Clark)
|Punt
4 & 17 - USM 28(0:38 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 35 yards to GST 37 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37(0:32 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at GST 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 40(0:13 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46(15:00 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at USM 38. PENALTY on USM-J.Ratcliff Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 23(14:29 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 20.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 20(13:54 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 6 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6(13:31 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM End Zone for 6 yards. M.Carroll for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:27 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(13:27 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at USM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 26(12:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - USM 26(12:44 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at USM 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - USM 33(12:06 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 50 yards to GST 17 Center-T.Harvey. Downed by M.Caraway.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 17(11:50 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 17. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at GST 27.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - GAST 26(11:30 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 27(11:26 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at GST 27.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 27(10:44 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at GST 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39(10:07 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at GST 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 42(9:41 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at GST 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GAST 46(9:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAST 46(8:54 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 48 yards to USM 6 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 6(8:44 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - USM 6(8:39 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 6. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 6. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis at USM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25(8:16 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - USM 25(8:11 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 25. Gain of 24 yards. T.Mims ran out of bounds.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 49(7:35 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Gore; J.Denis at USM 45.
|Sack
2 & 14 - USM 45(7:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 44 for -1 yards (T.Dunlap)
|-3 YD
3 & 15 - USM 44(6:16 - 2nd) K.Clay rushed to USM 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at USM 41.
|Punt
4 & 18 - USM 41(5:41 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 46 yards to GST 13 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13(5:36 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Booth at GST 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 14(5:05 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 14(5:01 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; B.Lewis at GST 17.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 17(4:16 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 53 yards to USM 30 Center-J.Bernstein. T.Mims returned punt from the USM 30. Tackled by GST at USM 34.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 34(4:07 - 2nd) J.Lange pass complete to USM 34. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at USM 41.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - USM 41(3:34 - 2nd) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for T.Mims. PENALTY on GST-A.Lane Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - USM 49(3:28 - 2nd) J.Lange pass INTERCEPTED at GST 36. Intercepted by A.Lane at GST 36. Tackled by USM at GST 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 36(3:21 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 36(3:15 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 33 for 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Scott at USM 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(2:55 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 32(2:12 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to USM 32. Catch made by A.Green at USM 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; B.Toles at USM 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18(1:39 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to USM End Zone for 18 yards. M.Carroll for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(1:33 - 2nd) J.Lange pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; B.Brown at USM 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42(1:13 - 2nd) J.Lange pass complete to USM 42. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GST at USM 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - USM 48(1:09 - 2nd) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - USM 48(1:03 - 2nd) J.Lange pass complete to USM 48. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USM 44(0:45 - 2nd) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange sacked at USM 47 for -9 yards (T.Gore)
|-6 YD
2 & 19 - USM 47(0:42 - 2nd) J.Lange rushed to USM 41 for -6 yards. Tackled by GST at USM 41.
|No Gain
3 & 25 - USM 41(0:37 - 2nd) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Punt
4 & 25 - USM 41(0:27 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 59 yards to GST End Zone Center-T.Harvey. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 18 for -7 yards. Tackled by J.Denis; S.McCollum at USM 18.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - USM 18(14:24 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|+16 YD
3 & 17 - USM 18(14:20 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 18. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at USM 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - USM 34(13:40 - 3rd) K.Clay rushed to USM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Denis at USM 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36(13:18 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Denis; S.McCollum at USM 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - USM 40(12:41 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham; T.Dunlap at USM 43.
|Sack
3 & 3 - USM 43(12:04 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 38 for -5 yards (J.Denis)
|Punt
4 & 8 - USM 38(11:30 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 42 yards to GST 20 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20(11:23 - 3rd) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 35 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at GST 35. PENALTY on USM-J.Stanley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 50(10:52 - 3rd) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 50 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gill at GST 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 50(10:25 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 45(9:56 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by K.Byrd at USM 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Williams at USM 45.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 45(9:11 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 45 yards to USM End Zone Center-J.Bernstein. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 20(9:04 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones. PENALTY on GST-J.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(8:57 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 44(8:36 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - USM 44(8:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-M.Ryals False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - USM 49(8:32 - 3rd) T.Lowe scrambles to GST 48 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Denis at GST 48.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - USM 48(8:23 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+16 YD
4 & 14 - USM 48(8:17 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to GST 48. Catch made by C.Cavallo at GST 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 32.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32(7:50 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by T.Mims at GST 32. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at GST 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11(7:32 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to GST 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 7(6:56 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - USM 7(6:50 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by C.Cavallo at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. C.Cavallo for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 62 yards from USM 35 to the GST 3. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35(6:44 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; T.Newsome at GST 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 42(6:16 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Scott; J.Jones at GST 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 45(5:53 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 35 for -10 yards (K.Booth)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - GAST 35(5:20 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for M.Carroll.
|+3 YD
3 & 20 - GAST 35(5:17 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by M.Carroll at GST 35. Gain of 3 yards. M.Carroll FUMBLES forced by J.Stanley. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-N.Brooks at GST 38. Tackled by GST at GST 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 38(5:09 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at GST 43 for -5 yards (J.Clark; J.Denis)
|+43 YD
2 & 16 - USM 43(4:26 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to GST End Zone for 43 yards. F.Gore for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:17 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(4:17 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to USM 15 for 60 yards. D.Grainger ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 15(3:45 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to USM 15. Catch made by R.Lewis at USM 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 6(3:06 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to USM 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Lewis at USM 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 1(2:28 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to USM End Zone for 1 yards. M.Carroll for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USM 25(2:25 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 16 for -9 yards (J.Clark)
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - USM 16(1:45 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 16. Catch made by K.Clay at USM 16. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Veneziale at USM 19.
|Sack
3 & 16 - USM 19(1:12 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 10 for -9 yards (J.Veneziale)
|Punt
4 & 25 - USM 10(0:34 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 44 yards to GST 46 Center-T.Harvey. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 46. Tackled by T.Hopkins; T.Harvey at GST 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42(0:23 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 42. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Latham at GST 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 45(15:00 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to USM 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Stanley at USM 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48(14:20 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to USM 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35(13:44 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to USM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GAST 30(13:07 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; J.Williams at USM 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 30(12:23 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by J.Thrash at USM 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Thrash for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 4th) M.Hayes extra point is good. PENALTY on USM-T.Knight Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks 63 yards from GST 35 to the USM 2. Fair catch by T.Mims. PENALTY on USM-R.Rhea Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 13 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 12(12:16 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - USM 12(12:11 - 4th) PENALTY on USM-J.Bolding False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - USM 7(12:11 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - USM 7(12:05 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones. PENALTY on GST-S.McCollum Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 12(11:57 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for USM.
|Punt
4 & 10 - USM 12(11:53 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 39 yards to GST 49 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(11:46 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to USM 43 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Caraway at USM 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 43(11:07 - 4th) M.Colasurdo rushed to USM 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 30(10:32 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at USM 30.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 30(9:50 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to USM 35 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at USM 35.
|-4 YD
3 & 15 - GAST 35(9:09 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to USM 39 for -4 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel; B.Lewis at USM 39.
|Penalty
4 & 19 - GAST 39(8:18 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-GST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 24 - GAST 44(8:18 - 4th) K.Loggins punts 42 yards to USM 2 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by J.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 2(8:07 - 4th) A.Willis rushed to USM 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis; J.Johnson at USM 4.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - USM 4(7:29 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 18 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at USM 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 18(7:02 - 4th) F.Gore steps back to pass. F.Gore pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 18(6:56 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at USM 22.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USM 22(6:16 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|Punt
4 & 6 - USM 22(6:11 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 51 yards to GST 27 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27(6:03 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to GST 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Lewis at GST 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 32(5:19 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to GST 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; D.Gill at GST 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 35(4:33 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to GST 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Hopkins at GST 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43(3:49 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to USM 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Caraway; T.Hopkins at USM 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47(3:08 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to USM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome; J.Ratcliff at USM 45.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 45(2:17 - 4th) A.Lane rushed to USM 24 for 21 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel; T.Knight at USM 24. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 24(1:49 - 4th) M.Colasurdo kneels at the USM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - GAST 26(1:04 - 4th) M.Colasurdo kneels at the USM 28.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - GAST 28(0:36 - 4th) M.Colasurdo kneels at the USM 30.
