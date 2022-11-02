|
|
|CLEM
|ND
No. 4 Clemson hits Notre Dame, finally at full strength
Dabo Swinney took his own measurement of Clemson this week ahead of the debut of the College Football Playoff rankings and determined the Tigers were as close to full strength as they've been all season.
Asked where he thought his team might be ranked before Tuesday night's initial CFP rankings, Swinney had a quick response.
"Doesn't matter," he said.
The Tigers came in at No. 4, giving them a path to the CFP semifinals with the softest schedule among the top four. Saturday night's trip to Notre Dame could be the biggest obstacle between now and January.
The Atlantic Coast Conference favorites are coming off a bye week after a 27-21 win on Oct. 22 at home against previously unbeaten Syracuse. They finish the year with three straight home games against Louisville, Miami and South Carolina, all of which they should be favored in by at least two touchdowns.
Clemson (8-0) would also be a solid favorite in a projected ACC title game against No. 17 North Carolina. Take care of business the next five weeks and it could earn a spot in the semifinals, but there will be many more prove-it moments available to the class of the SEC: Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.
"It has no relevance at this point," said Swinney of the rankings. "The only thing I'm interested in is trying to win in South Bend. That's all that matters."
The Tigers will probably want to get off to a cleaner, better start than they did against Syracuse. The Orange established a 21-10 third quarter lead before Clemson rallied behind backup quarterback Cade Klubnik to score the game's final 17 points.
But according to Swinney, starter DJ Uiagaleiei's job isn't in danger.
"As far as DJ, DJ's our starter, DJ's our leader," Swinney said minutes after the Syracuse game. "Nothing's changed there."
Uiagaleiei struggled through his worst game of the year against Syracuse, going 13 of 21 for 138 yards with two interceptions. He's thrown for 1,803 yards with 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions while rushing for a career-high 350 yards.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish (5-3) appear to have found themselves after an 0-2 start. They've won five of six, including last week's 41-24 rout at No. 16 Syracuse that saw them combine 246 rushing yards with a defense that collected four sacks and a game-opening pick-six.
Notre Dame got 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Audric Estime, plus another 85 yards and a score from Logan Diggs. Brandon Joseph sparked the defense with a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown on the game's first play.
"Really, really proud of our guys," said first-year coach Marcus Freeman. "That's a big win. It was really good to see this team battle."
Freeman has characterized this squad as a good team that doesn't always play like it. Two Top 25 wins last month with a home loss to a 3-5 Stanford team that at one point lost 11 straight games to FBS foes over two seasons validate that claim.
Estime and Diggs have combined for 989 yards on the ground, but the Irish need more from quarterback Drew Pyne. He was just 9 of 19 at Syracuse for 116 yards.
Clemson owns a 4-2 advantage in the all-time series, with the teams splitting two games in 2020, when Notre Dame was an ACC member and reached the championship game before losing to the Tigers in Charlotte.
--Field Level Media
|
W. Shipley
1 RB
63 RuYds, RuTD, 17 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
D. Pyne
10 QB
85 PaYds, PaTD, 21 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|26
|Rushing
|7
|17
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|281
|348
|Total Plays
|65
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|263
|Rush Attempts
|25
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|191
|85
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-39
|5-67
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.5
|5-38.2
|Return Yards
|0
|124
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-42
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-82
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|85
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|263
|
|
|281
|TOTAL YDS
|348
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|27/39
|191
|1
|1
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|12
|63
|1
|14
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|9
|23
|0
|21
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|3
|11
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|9
|7
|60
|0
|22
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|5
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|4
|26
|0
|15
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|7
|4
|22
|1
|7
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|3
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
S. Ennis 11 TE
|S. Ennis
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|5
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Trotter 54 OL
|M. Trotter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Capehart 19 DT
|D. Capehart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DT
|B. Bresee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Venables 24 S
|T. Venables
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|5
|45.0
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|2
|10.5
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|9/17
|85
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|17
|114
|0
|20
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|18
|104
|1
|13
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|7
|26
|0
|10
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|4
|21
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|5
|4
|44
|1
|17
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|3
|3
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Colzie 16 WR
|D. Colzie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Staes 85 TE
|H. Staes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Merriweather 15 WR
|T. Merriweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|9-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|4-3
|0.0
|2
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Osafo-Mensah 31 DL
|N. Osafo-Mensah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubio 97 DL
|G. Rubio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mickey 21 CB
|J. Mickey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DL
|R. Mills
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Watts 26 S
|X. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|5
|38.2
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|2
|10.5
|16
|0
|
J. Botelho 12 LB
|J. Botelho
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; T.Simpson at ND 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - ND 29(14:31 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 29. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at ND 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 39(13:54 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Trotter at ND 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ND 42(13:15 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Trotter at ND 45.
|Sack
3 & 4 - ND 45(12:36 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at ND 44 for -1 yards (M.Murphy)
|Punt
4 & 5 - ND 44(11:56 - 1st) J.Sot punts 31 yards to CLE 25 Center-M.Vinson. Downed by L.Styles.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(11:45 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bracy at CLE 34. PENALTY on CLE-B.Collins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 16 - CLEM 19(11:12 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 19. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at CLE 17.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - CLEM 17(10:59 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at CLE 25. PENALTY on CLE-B.Collins Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 25 - CLEM 9(10:34 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy at CLE 13.
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - CLEM 13(10:05 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 13. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at CLE 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CLEM 21(9:16 - 1st) A.Swanson punts yards to CLE 21 Center-H.Caspersen. J.Botelho blocked the kick. P.Kollie recovered the blocked kick. P.Kollie for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:08 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-B.Bresee Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 1st) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:08 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 25. Gain of 15 yards. ND ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(8:36 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 40. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at CLE 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 43(8:00 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to ND 44 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Morrison at ND 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(7:44 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to ND 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 43.
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 43(7:05 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ND 43. Catch made by A.Williams at ND 43. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - CLEM 47(6:21 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ND 47. Catch made by D.Allen at ND 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy; C.Hart at ND 38.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - CLEM 38(5:33 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 38(5:28 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 41 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones; T.Simpson at ND 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ND 41(4:52 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at ND 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ND 44(4:19 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Diggs.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ND 44(4:15 - 1st) J.Sot punts 43 yards to CLE 13 Center-M.Vinson. Downed by H.Griffith.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(4:04 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; M.Liufau at CLE 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - CLEM 10(3:31 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 10. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 10. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at CLE 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - CLEM 11(2:46 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 11. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 11. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bertrand at CLE 18.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CLEM 18(2:10 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 67 yards to ND 15 Center-H.Caspersen. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 15. CLE ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20(2:00 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at ND 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - ND 29(1:22 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; L.Bentley at ND 33.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ND 33(0:42 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 33. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 33. Gain of 14 yards. C.Tyree ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47(15:00 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; J.Phillips at ND 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - ND 45(14:23 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 45. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at CLE 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ND 49(13:38 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for T.Merriweather.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ND 49(13:31 - 2nd) J.Sot punts 49 yards to CLE End Zone Center-M.Vinson. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(13:24 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by X.Watts; D.Brown at CLE 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(12:52 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 34(12:45 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Mills at CLE 37.
|Sack
3 & 7 - CLEM 37(12:00 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 29 for -8 yards (H.Cross)
|Punt
4 & 15 - CLEM 29(11:21 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 24 yards to ND 47 Center-H.Caspersen. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47(11:20 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to CLE 44 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Page at CLE 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - ND 44(10:48 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to CLE 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 37(10:13 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for D.Colzie.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 37(10:09 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - ND 37(10:05 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to CLE 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens; B.Carter at CLE 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 24(9:32 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for H.Staes.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 24(9:24 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to CLE 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 24.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ND 24(8:44 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for H.Staes.
|No Good
4 & 10 - ND 32(8:41 - 2nd) B.Grupe 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 24(8:35 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at CLE 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 32(8:14 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at CLE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(7:44 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(7:41 - 2nd) CLE rushed to CLE 29 for -7 yards. CLE FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 29(7:01 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at CLE 37.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CLEM 37(6:39 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 41 yards to ND 22 Center-H.Caspersen. Downed by H.Caspersen.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ND 22(6:25 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at ND 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 35(5:46 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 45 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Simpson at ND 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45(5:10 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at ND 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ND 48(4:23 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to CLE 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - ND 48(3:37 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to CLE 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(3:04 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to CLE 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ND 32(2:26 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to CLE 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ND 28(1:50 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to CLE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Page at CLE 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 26(1:16 - 2nd) D.Pyne scrambles to CLE 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 16(0:56 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to CLE 16. Catch made by M.Mayer at CLE 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ND 5(0:41 - 2nd) D.Pyne rushed to CLE End Zone for 5 yards. D.Pyne for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-K.Henry Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 44 yards from ND 50 to the CLE 6. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Kollie at CLE 16.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(0:32 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 9 for -7 yards (I.Foskey)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 55 yards from ND 35 to the CLE 10. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Henderson; P.Kollie at CLE 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(14:54 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 21. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at CLE 29. PENALTY on ND-B.Morrison Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(14:32 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 44(14:29 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at CLE 49.
|Sack
3 & 5 - CLEM 49(13:48 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 45 for -4 yards (J.Bertrand)
|Punt
4 & 9 - CLEM 45(13:11 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 50 yards to ND 5 Center-H.Caspersen. Downed by J.Phillips.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ND 5(12:59 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 25 for 20 yards. CLE ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(12:29 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at ND 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(11:53 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at ND 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ND 39(11:13 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 39. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 39. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Wiggins at CLE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 49(10:38 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ND 49(10:30 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to CLE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - ND 45(10:11 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to CLE 45. Catch made by J.Thomas at CLE 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 43.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ND 43(9:31 - 3rd) J.Sot punts 37 yards to CLE 6 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 6(9:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-M.Tate False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 13 - CLEM 3(9:23 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 3. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 3. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison; J.Bertrand at CLE 5.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - CLEM 5(8:41 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 5. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 5. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mickey at CLE 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(8:23 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at CLE 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(8:02 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah at CLE 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 31(7:29 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at CLE 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 33(6:51 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 33. Catch made by A.Randall at CLE 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at CLE 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(6:26 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 45(6:21 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey; R.Mills at CLE 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLEM 48(5:31 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLEM 48(5:27 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 43 yards to ND 9 Center-H.Caspersen. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 9. Tackled by B.Carter at ND 25.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(5:19 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; T.Venables at ND 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ND 32(4:44 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at ND 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - ND 34(4:14 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at ND 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45(3:38 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 45. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by at CLE 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(3:03 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to CLE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bresee at CLE 36.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - ND 36(2:17 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to CLE 36. Catch made by J.Thomas at CLE 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ND 38(1:34 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ND 38(1:26 - 3rd) J.Sot punts 31 yards to CLE 7 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 14(0:42 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to CLE 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; T.Simpson at CLE 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - ND 11(15:00 - 4th) D.Pyne rushed to CLE 4 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Venables at CLE 4. PENALTY on CLE-T.Venables Personal Foul / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ND 2(14:41 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CLE End Zone for 2 yards. A.Estime for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:37 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:37 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 64 yards from ND 35 to the CLE 1. Fair catch by W.Shipley.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:37 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins. PENALTY on ND-C.Hart Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(14:31 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at CLE 37.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CLEM 37(14:10 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata. PENALTY on ND-D.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(14:05 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins. PENALTY on ND-C.Hart Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(13:58 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ND 33. Catch made by W.Shipley at ND 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at ND 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 26(13:25 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ND 26. Catch made by A.Williams at ND 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at ND 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(13:18 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Int
2 & 10 - CLEM 19(13:14 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass INTERCEPTED at ND 19. Intercepted by B.Morrison at ND 19. B.Morrison for 81 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(12:58 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by P.Mafah at CLE 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Lewis at CLE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:37 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:33 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by A.Randall at CLE 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy; D.Brown at CLE 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(12:16 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 44(12:10 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to ND 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by at ND 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(11:51 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for W.Taylor.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 45(11:48 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ND 45. Catch made by D.Allen at ND 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith at ND 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(11:27 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ND 23. Catch made by A.Williams at ND 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at ND 15.
|Sack
2 & 2 - CLEM 15(11:08 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at ND 22 for -7 yards (T.Bracy)
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - CLEM 22(10:34 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to ND 1 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ND 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(10:16 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to ND End Zone for 1 yards. W.Shipley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 4th) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 62 yards from CLE 35 to the ND 3. Fair catch by C.Tyree.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(10:14 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to ND 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at ND 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 41(9:33 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to ND 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at ND 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - ND 49(8:48 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CLE 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(8:04 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CLE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Page at CLE 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ND 36(7:22 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to CLE 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; K.Maguire at CLE 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - ND 35(7:17 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CLE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Capehart at CLE 30.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(6:38 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CLE 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire at CLE 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - ND 33(6:27 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to CLE 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at CLE 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - ND 32(5:44 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CLE 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; A.Mukuba at CLE 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20(5:03 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CLE 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at CLE 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - ND 17(4:21 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to CLE 17. Catch made by M.Mayer at CLE 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Mayer for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(4:16 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; B.Morrison at CLE 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 32(3:58 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 32. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 32. Gain of 7 yards. ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(3:41 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison; J.Bertrand at CLE 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 43(3:18 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by at CLE 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 48(3:01 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 48. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at ND 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(2:40 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to ND 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at ND 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(2:17 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ND 33. Catch made by S.Ennis at ND 33. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Kiser at ND 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(2:05 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ND 29. Catch made by S.Ennis at ND 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at ND 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(1:50 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CLEM 16(1:45 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool. PENALTY on ND-D.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 4(1:40 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ND 4. Catch made by J.Ngata at ND 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Ngata for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 4th) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 4th) B.Potter kicks onside 12 from CLE 35 to CLE 47. M.Mayer returns the kickoff. Tackled by at CLE 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(1:35 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CLE 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ND 40(1:26 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to CLE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 37(0:41 - 4th) D.Pyne kneels at the CLE 39.
