Caleb Williams' 4 TD passes propel No. 9 USC past Cal, 41-35
LOS ANGELES (AP) Southern California's defense gave up 28 points and 290 yards in the second half. The Trojans' special teams botched an extra point and then got bamboozled on an onside kick while California transformed a near-blowout into a near-thriller.
Despite every mistake by his USC teammates, Caleb Williams simply wouldn't allow them to lose.
Williams passed for 360 yards, rushed for a touchdown and threw two of his four scoring passes to Michael Jackson III, leading No. 9 USC to a 41-35 victory over Cal on Saturday night.
Williams capped his latest standout effort by rushing 15 yards up the middle on a keeper for the decisive first down with 2:11 to play, using up Cal's final timeout and keeping all of the Trojans' season goals achievable.
''We didn't play our best on really any of the sides (of the ball),'' USC coach Lincoln Riley said. ''Didn't have a very good first half offensively. Did not finish the game well defensively. Made some big special teams plays, but also gave up a few. Obviously a lot to improve on. We know we're going to have to improve, but if you can improve by winning, you're going to be there in the end.''
Tahj Washington caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12), whose defense was shredded in the second half of a third straight subpar outing. But Williams went 26 for 41 without a turnover and coolly kept the Trojans ahead in the fourth quarter of his second straight outstanding performance without his top two receivers, injured Jordan Addison and Mario Williams.
In his last three games, Caleb Williams has passed for 1,152 yards with 14 TDs and no interceptions to make a run into Heisman Trophy consideration.
Travis Dye also rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown in USC's 15th victory in 17 meetings with Cal (3-6, 1-5). Tight end Lake McRee caught a TD pass with 5:34 to play while the Trojans held off the Bears' late rally.
''We know we've just got to get back to work in practice,'' USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon said. ''We'll figure it out.''
USC is off to its first 8-1 start since 2008, and the Trojans kept themselves in the race for the College Football Playoff by improving to 5-0 at the Coliseum under Riley to begin a month in which they won't travel farther than Pasadena to finish the regular season. Riley knows the Trojans are far from a juggernaut, but they're also a resourceful group with a record to prove it.
''In my experience with these things, you get to the end, and nobody remembers how,'' said Riley, who took Oklahoma to three College Football Playoffs. ''You either found a way to win them or you didn't, and the reality is this team is 8-1 with everything in front of us.''
Jack Plummer passed for 406 yards and threw TD passes to Monroe Young, Marvin Anderson and Jeremiah Hunter for Cal, which has lost five straight and six of seven despite a stirring second-half rally.
''We know SC is a great team with phenomenal talent, great speed,'' Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. ''But we have expectations to play better football. I love the competitiveness. Our guys never quit ... but at the end of the day, it's about winning.''
Jaydn Ott rushed for his second touchdown with 2:31 to play, and the 2-point conversion trimmed USC's lead to 41-35. But Williams and USC's powerhouse offense barely stayed in front.
Star freshman Ott scored on Cal's opening drive, while Dye scored a touchdown in the eighth consecutive game to put the Trojans ahead for good early in the second quarter. Ott and Dye are both products of Norco High School in Riverside County.
Jackson, a promising midseason addition to the Trojans' receiver rotation, scored on a 7-yard catch right before halftime and added a 59-yard catch-and-run TD on a screen pass early in the third quarter.
''Where we really played poorly was the end of the (first) half, start of the third (quarter),'' Wilcox said. ''Two weeks in a row, just bad football.''
Jackson's second TD put the Trojans up 27-7, but Cal finally got rolling with Monroe's TD catch midway through the third quarter. Anderson caught a 47-yard TD pass when USC blew its coverage and left him wide open with 12:56 to play, and Cal recovered an onside kick before Hunter made a 3-yard TD catch.
THE TAKEAWAY
California: The Bears would have to run the table in their final three games to reach six victories, beating both Oregon State and UCLA in the process. That seems highly unlikely after this ugly skid, so Cal might want to focus on salvaging the most important day of the season with a win in the 125th Big Game against Stanford in two weeks.
Southern California: The Trojans' defense simply doesn't look talented enough yet to beat many elite teams, so their most likely path to a Pac-12 title or a CFP berth is to outscore everybody. That's extremely difficult, but Williams' brilliance can give the Trojans a shot in their upcoming showdowns with UCLA and Notre Dame.
UP NEXT
California: At Oregon State on Saturday.
Southern California: Hosts Colorado on Friday.
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
J. Plummer
13 QB
406 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -10 RuYds
|
C. Williams
13 QB
360 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 38 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|14
|17
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|469
|515
|Total Plays
|73
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|155
|Rush Attempts
|24
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|406
|360
|Comp. - Att.
|35-49
|26-41
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|5-36
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.0
|5-39.6
|Return Yards
|21
|28
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|3-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|406
|PASS YDS
|360
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|469
|TOTAL YDS
|515
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|35/49
|406
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|14
|50
|2
|22
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|6
|23
|0
|5
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|4
|-10
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|10
|6
|102
|1
|58
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|5
|5
|87
|1
|47
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|7
|7
|70
|0
|21
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|6
|5
|66
|1
|22
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|12
|8
|54
|0
|13
|
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Terry II 4 TE
|J. Terry II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 S
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McWilliams 11 CB
|T. McWilliams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rutchena 42 LB
|N. Rutchena
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Patu 48 LB
|O. Patu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 75 DL
|J. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 92 LB
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|5
|41.0
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hayes 26 RB
|A. Hayes
|6
|19.2
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|2
|10.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|26/41
|360
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|15
|98
|1
|27
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|7
|38
|1
|15
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|-1
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|8
|5
|115
|2
|59
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|11
|7
|112
|1
|39
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|8
|7
|68
|0
|20
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|2
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|4
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. McRee 87 TE
|L. McRee
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 14 DB
|J. Covington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCutchin 21 DB
|L. McCutchin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Benton 79 DL
|D. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Foreman 0 DL
|K. Foreman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|5
|39.6
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|3
|22.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|3
|5.3
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; M.Williams at USC 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - USC 27(14:31 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 27. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 27. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Young at USC 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - USC 33(13:53 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; E.Saunders at USC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 37(13:26 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USC 37(13:20 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to USC 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at USC 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USC 41(12:33 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|Punt
4 & 6 - USC 41(12:25 - 1st) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 43 yards to CAL 16 Center-J.Casasante. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 16. Tackled by K.Hudson; M.Croom at CAL 24.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 24(12:15 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 46 for 22 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at CAL 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 46(11:55 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 48.
|+30 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 48(11:29 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by J.Hunter at USC 48. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(10:59 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to USC 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 10(10:36 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to USC End Zone for 10 yards. J.Ott for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(10:29 - 1st) PENALTY on CAL-S.Zellers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 1st) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 62 yards from CAL 35 to the USC 3. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Sirmon; D.Jackson at USC 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 28(10:21 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 28. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at USC 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(10:11 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 40. Catch made by T.Bynum at USC 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - USC 47(9:49 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by J.Falo at USC 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - USC 41(9:16 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by K.Ford at CAL 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(8:28 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(8:23 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by T.Bynum at CAL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by I.Young at CAL 24.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - USC 24(7:30 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 24. Catch made by T.Washington at CAL 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - USC 7(7:14 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to CAL 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USC 1(6:49 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to CAL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders; R.Correia at CAL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - USC 1(6:01 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. C.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:58 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. USC rushed to CAL 3 for yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 3. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 61 yards from USC 35 to the CAL 4. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Madden at CAL 19.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 19(5:50 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 19. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 19. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by USC at CAL 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(5:21 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw; S.Lee at CAL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAL 42(4:55 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Terry.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - CAL 42(4:49 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at CAL 49.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CAL 49(4:06 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 43 yards to USC 8 Center-S.Zellers. Downed by J.Sturdivant.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 8(3:56 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-M.Murphy False Start 4 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 14 - USC 4(3:56 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at USC 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - USC 15(3:41 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 15. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CAL at USC 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 30(3:27 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 30. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at USC 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - USC 32(2:56 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at USC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 47(2:13 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - USC 47(2:08 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to USC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Patu at USC 48.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - USC 48(1:37 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|Punt
4 & 9 - USC 48(1:28 - 1st) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 45 yards to CAL 7 Center-J.Casasante. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 7. Tackled by USC at CAL 20.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 20(1:17 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at CAL 47. PENALTY on CAL-E.Aguilar Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CAL 15(0:49 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at CAL 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - CAL 15(0:20 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 15. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at CAL 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - CAL 22(15:00 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 22. Catch made by D.Brooks at CAL 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at CAL 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAL 29(14:20 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 40 yards to USC 31 Center-S.Zellers. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 31. Tackled by S.Zellers at USC 42.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 42(14:10 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at USC 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - USC 47(13:41 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 47. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CAL at CAL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 37(13:15 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 37(13:08 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by T.Bynum at CAL 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - USC 32(12:23 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+20 YD
4 & 5 - USC 32(12:05 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 32. Catch made by T.Bynum at CAL 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 12. PENALTY on CAL-CAL Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 12(11:53 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to CAL End Zone for 12 yards. T.Dye for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 62 yards from USC 35 to the CAL 3. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by L.McCutchin at CAL 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 34(11:35 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at CAL 33.
|Sack
2 & 11 - CAL 33(11:01 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 25 for -8 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|+4 YD
3 & 19 - CAL 25(10:20 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock; M.Blackmon at CAL 29.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAL 29(9:36 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 41 yards to USC 30 Center-S.Zellers. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 30. M.Jackson ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 30(9:29 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to USC 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at USC 37.
|-8 YD
2 & 3 - USC 37(8:58 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to USC 29 for -8 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at USC 29.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - USC 29(8:13 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 11 - USC 29(8:04 - 2nd) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 41 yards to CAL 30 Center-J.Casasante. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 30(7:56 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at CAL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAL 31(7:31 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - CAL 31(7:24 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Smith; C.Wright at CAL 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 43(7:00 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 49(6:33 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; T.Tuipulotu at CAL 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - CAL 49(6:01 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 45(5:21 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL. PENALTY on CAL-S.Vatikani Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CAL 45(5:17 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - CAL 45(5:12 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 45. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 45. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at USC 48.
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - CAL 48(4:38 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by J.Ott at USC 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 31(4:09 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CAL 31(4:02 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at USC 33 for -2 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - CAL 33(3:11 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 33. Catch made by M.Anderson at USC 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.McCutchin at USC 23.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - CAL 23(2:22 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 23(2:17 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 23. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at USC 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - USC 28(1:55 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 28. Catch made by T.Bynum at USC 28. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at USC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 36(1:46 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Dye.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 36(1:37 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USC 36(1:34 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|Punt
4 & 10 - USC 36(1:29 - 2nd) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 34 yards to CAL 30 Center-J.Casasante. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - CAL 30(1:22 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at USC 38. Intercepted by C.Bullock at USC 38. Tackled by M.Anderson at CAL 50.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50(1:12 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to CAL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at CAL 46.
|+39 YD
2 & 6 - USC 46(1:06 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by T.Washington at CAL 46. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Woodson at CAL 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - USC 7(0:58 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 7. Catch made by M.Jackson at CAL 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Jackson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 59 yards from USC 35 to the CAL 6. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Covington at CAL 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 26(0:47 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.McCutchin at CAL 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 29(0:14 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at CAL 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USC at CAL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 30(14:36 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 30. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 30. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Shaw at CAL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAL 34(14:18 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at CAL 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAL 34(13:30 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 41 yards to USC 25 Center-S.Zellers. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 25. Tackled by K.Robinson at USC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 30(13:21 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at USC 34.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - USC 34(12:48 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum. PENALTY on USC-USC Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - USC 29(12:42 - 3rd) C.Williams scrambles to USC 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at USC 30.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - USC 30(11:59 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 30. Catch made by T.Bynum at USC 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at USC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 41(11:19 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+59 YD
2 & 10 - USC 41(11:11 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 41. Catch made by M.Jackson at USC 41. Gain of 59 yards. M.Jackson for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the CAL 1. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Croom at CAL 27.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 27(10:53 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 27. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 27. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 24.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - CAL 24(10:24 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL. PENALTY on USC-M.Blackmon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 39(10:18 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Benton at CAL 38.
|+58 YD
2 & 11 - CAL 38(9:34 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 38. Gain of 58 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Shaw at USC 4.
|Sack
1 & Goal - CAL 4(8:58 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at USC 11 for -7 yards (T.Taleni)
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - CAL 11(8:16 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to USC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 7.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CAL 7(7:37 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant. PENALTY on USC-C.Bullock Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CAL 2(7:31 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 2. Catch made by M.Young at USC 2. Gain of 2 yards. M.Young for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 3rd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jackson at USC 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 20(7:20 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 20(7:14 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USC 20(7:10 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 10 - USC 20(7:06 - 3rd) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 35 yards to CAL 45 Center-J.Casasante. Downed by J.Casasante.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 45(6:56 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at CAL 44.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - CAL 44(6:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAL-J.Terry False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - CAL 39(6:05 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 39. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Covington at CAL 46.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAL 46(5:36 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAL 46(5:28 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 40 yards to USC 14 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by M.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 14(5:21 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to USC 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; T.McWilliams at USC 27.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 27(4:45 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 27. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at USC 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(4:22 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 39. Catch made by M.Jackson at USC 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.McWilliams at CAL 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 48(3:51 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to CAL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 46.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - USC 46(3:11 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to CAL 19 for 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McWilliams at CAL 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 19(2:48 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to CAL 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at CAL 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - USC 15(2:04 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 15. Catch made by M.Jackson at CAL 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Rutchena at CAL 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - USC 8(1:25 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 8. Catch made by T.Washington at CAL 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Washington for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 58 yards from USC 35 to the CAL 7. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Blackmon at CAL 8.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 8(1:13 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 8. Catch made by D.Moore at CAL 8. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Covington at CAL 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 14(0:45 - 3rd) J.Plummer scrambles to CAL 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at CAL 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 21(0:12 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 21. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at CAL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CAL 30(15:00 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at CAL 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 34(14:29 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson. PENALTY on USC-C.Bullock Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(14:25 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 45(14:02 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 50.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CAL 50(13:30 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to USC 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 47.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 47(13:04 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by M.Anderson at USC 47. Gain of 47 yards. M.Anderson for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 4th) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 4th) D.Longhetto kicks onside from CAL 35 to CAL 48. RECOVERED by H.Barth. Tackled by USC at CAL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 48(12:52 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at CAL 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 48(12:15 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 48(12:10 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 28(11:53 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 28(11:48 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 28. Catch made by K.Latu at USC 28. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams; S.Byrd at USC 23.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 23(11:18 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 23. Catch made by K.Latu at USC 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 14(10:53 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to USC 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 9.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 9(10:14 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 9. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at USC 9. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 11.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - CAL 11(9:45 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 11. Catch made by J.Ott at USC 11. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lee; M.Blackmon at USC 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CAL 3(9:07 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 3. Catch made by J.Hunter at USC 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Hunter for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:00 - 4th) D.Longhetto extra point is blocked. B.Pili recovers the blocked kick no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 63 yards from CAL 35 to the USC 2. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Brooks at USC 23.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - USC 23(8:54 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 23. Catch made by M.Jackson at USC 23. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 48. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - USC 48(8:10 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to CAL 29 for 19 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29(7:27 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to CAL 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at CAL 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - USC 24(6:56 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to CAL 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Rutchena at CAL 18.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18(6:21 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 18. Catch made by T.Bynum at CAL 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(5:37 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to CAL 2. Catch made by L.McREE at CAL 2. Gain of 2 yards. L.McREE for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 62 yards from USC 35 to the CAL 3. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Stadthaus at CAL 28. PENALTY on CAL-D.Brooks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 15(5:25 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 15(5:20 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 15. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 15. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Shaw at CAL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 36(4:58 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 36(4:50 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 36(4:44 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 36. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by USC at CAL 49.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 49(4:25 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 33(3:54 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 33(3:54 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 33(3:50 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 33. Catch made by M.Young at USC 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 25.
|+16 YD
4 & 2 - CAL 25(3:20 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by M.Young at USC 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 9.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 9(2:53 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to USC 9. Catch made by J.Ott at USC 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 4(2:37 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to USC End Zone for 4 yards. J.Ott for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:31 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Plummer steps back to pass. Catch made by M.Young at USC 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 4th) J.Sheahan kicks onside 13 from CAL 35 to CAL 48. K.Hudson returns the kickoff. Tackled by CAL at CAL 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 48(2:31 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to CAL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at CAL 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - USC 45(2:23 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to CAL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 43.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - USC 43(2:19 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to CAL 28 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 28(2:11 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to CAL 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 19.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - USC 19(1:21 - 4th) C.Williams kneels at the CAL 21.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - USC 21(0:26 - 4th) C.Williams kneels at the CAL 23.
