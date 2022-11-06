|
|
|BAMA
|LSU
Daniels, No. 15 LSU outlast No. 6 Alabama, 32-31 in OT
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Jayden Daniels ran for 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
The surprising victory in a riveting game that included six second-half lead changes and a tying field goal by Alabama in the 30 seconds also gave LSU (7-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) control of the SEC West Division with two league games remaining.
Alabama (7-2, 4-2) began overtime with the ball and took a 31-24 lead on Roydell Williams' second touchdown of the game.
But Daniels needed just one play in overtime to score and force a decision by Kelly to try to tie it with a kick or let Daniels try to win it.
''I just love the way our guys competed. I didn't want to keep going in overtime,'' Kelly said as jubilant fans stormed onto the field. ''It just felt like it was the right time to try to win the game.''
Alabama, favored by nearly two-TDs, lost in Tiger Stadium for the first time since 2010. Kelly, who as Notre Dame's coach lost to Saban and Alabama twice in college football's postseason, became the coach to break that streak in the first year of a 10-year contract worth nearly $100 million.
''To come here and restore the pride and tradition of this program just means so much,'' Kelly said. ''It just feels so good to return the faith and trust that they've given to me.''
Daniels passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 95 yards and a score.
Alabama's Bryce Young passed for 328 yards and one touchdown, and also was intercepted.
There were three lead changes in the final 4:44, starting when Young narrowly escaped a sack, rolled right and found Ja'Corey Brooks for a 41-yard touchdown.
LSU went back in front 24-21 with 1:47 left in regulation when Daniels hit Taylor in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard score.
But Young drove Alabama to the LSU 28 and Will Reichard's 46-yard field goal with 21 seconds left tied it.
LSU then chose to run out the clock.
Alabama took its first of two fourth-quarter leads with the help of face mask and defensive holding penalties by LSU that negated what would have been a third-down sack at the Tigers 36.
After Jahmyr Gibbs' 14-yard run to the 2, Williams barreled in to make it 15-14 after a failed 2-point conversion with 12:37 to go.
LSU responded by driving inside the Alabama 15, but the Tide snuffed out Daniels' third-down keeper, limiting the Tigers to Damian Ramos' 32-yard field goal with 6:52 to go.
Alabama took its first lead on Will Reichard's third field goal of the game, concluding a third-quarter drive on which Alabama twice converted on fourth-and-short on runs by Williams.
A crowd of about 102,000 turned Death Valley into ''Deaf Valley'' with ear-splitting roars that seemed to send vibrations coursing through the nearly century-old stadium.
The Tigers wound up scoring first when John Emery Jr. turned a short Daniels pass into a 30-yard touchdown, high-stepping toward the goal line as former LSU basketball great Shaquille O'Neal pointed at him approvingly from the near sideline.
LSU took a 7-6 lead into halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama: Pass protection has been an issue periodically this season. Young was sacked twice and routinely threw under pressure. He came in completing 66% of his passes for the season but connected on 49% (25 for 51) in Tiger Stadium. Touchdowns also have been scarce lately. Alabama went more than five quarters without one, going back to the second quarter of its victory over Mississippi State on Oct. 22.
LSU: The Tigers' defense has improved since giving up 40 points in a loss to Tennessee on Oct. 8 and 35 points in a victory at Florida on Oct. 15. After holding explosive Ole Miss to 20, the Tigers kept the Crimson Tide out of the end zone for three quarters before finally succumbing to the Heisman winner Young's play-making in the final period.
UP NEXT
Alabama: At No. 11 Mississippi, which had this weekend off.
LSU: At Arkansas, which will be trying to regroup from loss to No. 23 Liberty.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Young
9 QB
328 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 10 RuYds
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
182 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 95 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|22
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|465
|367
|Total Plays
|82
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|185
|Rush Attempts
|30
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|328
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|25-52
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-92
|7-64
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.8
|6-41.8
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|328
|PASS YDS
|182
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|185
|
|
|465
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|25/52
|328
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|15
|99
|0
|34
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|4
|17
|0
|7
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|7
|11
|2
|2
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|4
|10
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|19
|7
|97
|1
|41
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|2
|2
|74
|0
|65
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|11
|8
|64
|0
|14
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|7
|3
|50
|0
|21
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|4
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Ricks 7 DB
|E. Ricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 41 LB
|C. Braswell
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|4/4
|46
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|4
|49.8
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|22/32
|182
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|18
|95
|1
|31
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|7
|54
|1
|16
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|8
|7
|51
|0
|17
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|7
|6
|49
|0
|22
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|3
|3
|36
|1
|15
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|2
|34
|1
|30
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ryan 15 S
|S. Ryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Burns 28 S
|M. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolan 32 LB
|D. Tolan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|1/1
|32
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|6
|41.8
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|3
|20.7
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 58 yards from BAMA 35 to the LSU 7. N.Cain returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Moore at LSU 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29(14:54 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 29. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at LSU 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 32(14:31 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 33 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hellams at LSU 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 33(13:59 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at LSU 39. PENALTY on BAMA-H.To'oTo'o Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 46(13:39 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to BAMA 46 for yards. J.Daniels ran out of bounds. PENALTY on LSU-A.Bradford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - LSU 44(13:15 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Young; D.Dale at LSU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LSU 49(12:48 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|-4 YD
3 & 15 - LSU 49(12:38 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 49. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at LSU 45.
|Punt
4 & 19 - LSU 45(11:59 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 55 yards to BAMA End Zone Center-S.Roy. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(11:49 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at BAMA 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(11:33 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at BAMA 45.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 45(10:48 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 45. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 34.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(10:21 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 15 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(9:51 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks; A.Gaye at LSU 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 12(9:07 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to LSU 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 5(8:25 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to LSU 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Garner; H.Perkins at LSU 4.
|Int
2 & 4 - BAMA 4(8:05 - 1st) B.Young pass INTERCEPTED at LSU End Zone. Intercepted by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(7:56 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; J.Moody at LSU 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 28(7:03 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 28. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; J.Battle at LSU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33(6:32 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at LSU 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 38(6:00 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by J.Emery at LSU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at LSU 42. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Turner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43(5:37 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to BAMA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis at BAMA 42.
|Sack
2 & 9 - LSU 42(4:57 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at BAMA 44 for -2 yards (H.To'oTo'o)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LSU 44(4:23 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LSU 44(4:15 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 34 yards to BAMA 10 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(4:07 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 10(4:04 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 10(3:58 - 1st) B.Young scrambles to BAMA 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at BAMA 19.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BAMA 19(3:10 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 58 yards to LSU 23 Center-K.Hibbett. Downed by K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 23(2:57 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 23. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at LSU 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33(2:29 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at LSU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LSU 34(1:50 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LSU 34(1:44 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas. The Replay Official reviewed the illegal forward pass and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LSU 34(1:36 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 55 yards to BAMA 11 Center-S.Roy. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(1:29 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 11(1:25 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAMA 11(1:19 - 1st) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BAMA 6(1:19 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BAMA 6(1:15 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 56 yards to LSU 38 Center-K.Hibbett. Downed by E.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38(1:02 - 1st) M.Nabers rushed to LSU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; B.Branch at LSU 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 43(0:20 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to BAMA 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 42. PENALTY on LSU-J.Jenkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 40(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 40. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Moody at BAMA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 46(14:37 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 46(14:32 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to BAMA 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at BAMA 47.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LSU 47(13:56 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at BAMA 49 for -2 yards (D.Turner; W.Anderson)
|Punt
4 & 13 - LSU 49(13:11 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 39 yards to BAMA 10 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(13:04 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 14 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha at BAMA 14. PENALTY on BAMA-S.McLaughlin Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - BAMA 5(12:38 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 5. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 5. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at BAMA 8.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BAMA 8(11:59 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BAMA 8(11:56 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BAMA 8(11:50 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 41 yards to BAMA 49 Center-K.Hibbett. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(11:43 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to BAMA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Moody; H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 40.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 40(11:02 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by M.Taylor at BAMA 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at BAMA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(10:30 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at BAMA 30 for -5 yards (W.Anderson; B.Young)
|+30 YD
2 & 15 - LSU 30(9:55 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by J.Emery at BAMA 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Emery for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(9:46 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at BAMA 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(9:17 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse; M.Wingo at BAMA 24.
|+65 YD
3 & 11 - BAMA 24(8:26 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 24. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 24. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at LSU 11.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(8:02 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to LSU 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 5(7:26 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; B.Ojulari at LSU 6.
|Sack
3 & Goal - BAMA 6(6:43 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at LSU 12 for -6 yards (H.Perkins)
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BAMA 19(6:02 - 2nd) W.Reichard 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 64 yards from BAMA 35 to the LSU 1. N.Cain returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Battle at LSU 24.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(5:49 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 24. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at LSU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(5:23 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at LSU 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 46(4:45 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 46. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at LSU 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 45(4:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 45. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at LSU 44.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LSU 44(3:30 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 27 yards to BAMA 29 Center-S.Roy. Downed by B.Thomas. PENALTY on BAMA-K.Law Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(3:21 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at BAMA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BAMA 25(2:49 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 25(2:45 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by R.Williams at BAMA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at BAMA 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(2:23 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 30. Gain of 4 yards. K.Prentice ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAMA 34(2:00 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 34(1:52 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 34. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; G.Brooks at BAMA 46.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(1:35 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 46. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 40. PENALTY on LSU-M.Burns Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(1:20 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by C.Latu at LSU 40. Gain of yards. C.Latu FUMBLES forced by S.Ryan. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-G.Brooks at LSU 25. Tackled by BAMA at LSU 25. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery and the play was overturned. B.Young pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by C.Latu at LSU 40. Gain of 14 yards. C.Latu FUMBLES forced by S.Ryan. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-C.Latu at LSU 26. C.Latu ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(1:03 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 26(0:58 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 26(0:54 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to LSU 26. Catch made by J.Gibbs at LSU 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BAMA 26(0:05 - 2nd) W.Reichard 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 39 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(14:39 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; M.Wingo at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 39(14:02 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 39(13:57 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at BAMA 50. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. B.Young pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at BAMA 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAMA 48(13:38 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; H.Perkins at BAMA 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(13:11 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to LSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; H.Perkins at LSU 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 48(12:32 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to LSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha; B.Ojulari at LSU 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BAMA 45(11:51 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to LSU 45. Catch made by J.Burton at LSU 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAMA 41(11:04 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to LSU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(10:47 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to LSU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins; M.Wingo at LSU 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 38(9:54 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by J.Brooks at LSU 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 18. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. B.Young pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by J.Brooks at LSU 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(9:36 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at LSU 28 for -4 yards (B.Ojulari)
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - BAMA 28(9:05 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to LSU 28. Catch made by J.Brooks at LSU 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAMA 20(8:22 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - BAMA 28(8:16 - 3rd) W.Reichard 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:11 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at LSU 34.
|+21 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 34(7:43 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to BAMA 45 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45(7:07 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to BAMA 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Young at BAMA 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 39(6:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to BAMA 37 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 37.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 37(5:59 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to BAMA 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 21(5:26 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to BAMA 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; D.Hellams at BAMA 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LSU 18(4:49 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 18(4:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to BAMA 18. Catch made by K.Boutte at BAMA 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Ricks at BAMA 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 9(4:13 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to BAMA 9. Catch made by K.Boutte at BAMA 9. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Branch at BAMA 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LSU 3(3:43 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LSU 3(3:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on LSU-LSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LSU 8(3:36 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on BAMA-E.Ricks Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 2(3:34 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to BAMA End Zone for 2 yards. J.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(3:30 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins; G.Penn at BAMA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(2:56 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAMA 27(2:51 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - BAMA 27(2:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAMA-K.Law False Start 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BAMA 21(2:45 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 44 yards to LSU 35 Center-K.Hibbett. Fair catch by G.Clayton. PENALTY on LSU-Z.Carter Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 20(2:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on LSU-M.Taylor False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - LSU 15(2:38 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at LSU 21.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 21(2:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 21. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at LSU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32(1:33 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 36 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Branch at LSU 36.
|Sack
2 & 6 - LSU 36(1:00 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 35 for -1 yards (D.Turner)
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LSU 35(0:17 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LSU 35(0:13 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 41 yards to BAMA 24 Center-S.Roy. Downed by S.Roy.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(0:01 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 24(15:00 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 42 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha at LSU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(14:35 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at LSU 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 38(14:05 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by J.Gibbs at LSU 38. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Baskerville at LSU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(13:43 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 31(13:40 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Sack
3 & 10 - BAMA 31(13:33 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at LSU 36 for -5 yards (M.Wingo) PENALTY on LSU-J.Bernard-Converse Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on LSU-B.Ojulari Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(13:11 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 2 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Baskerville at LSU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 2(12:40 - 4th) R.Williams rushed to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. R.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:37 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for BAMA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the LSU End Zone. N.Cain returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Law; J.Campbell at LSU 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17(12:31 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at LSU 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 23(11:59 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 23. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at LSU 28.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 28(11:33 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 28. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 28. Gain of 22 yards. M.Nabers ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 50(11:13 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 48 for -2 yards (B.Young; T.Smith)
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 48(10:38 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 48. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; C.Braswell at BAMA 45.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LSU 45(10:06 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on BAMA-E.Ricks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 30(10:00 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at BAMA 33 for -3 yards (D.Dale; C.Braswell)
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - LSU 33(9:20 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to BAMA 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at BAMA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 20(8:55 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by K.Boutte at BAMA 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 20(8:21 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by M.Nabers at BAMA 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 12.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 12(7:43 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to BAMA 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at BAMA 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LSU 22(6:56 - 4th) D.Ramos 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 63 yards from LSU 35 to the BAMA 2. Out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(6:52 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha at BAMA 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 43(6:24 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha; A.Gaye at BAMA 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(5:55 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(5:35 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 41 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Tolan at LSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 41(5:00 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+41 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 41(4:54 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to LSU 41. Catch made by J.Brooks at LSU 41. Gain of 41 yards. J.Brooks for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:44 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for BAMA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Fair catch by N.Cain.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:44 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 25(4:38 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at LSU 30.
|+31 YD
3 & 5 - LSU 30(3:57 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to BAMA 39 for 31 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 39(3:18 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte. PENALTY on BAMA-B.Branch Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(3:12 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to BAMA 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 21.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LSU 21(2:32 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 21(2:26 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to BAMA 7 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams; J.Battle at BAMA 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 7(1:54 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to BAMA 7. Catch made by M.Taylor at BAMA 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Taylor for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(1:47 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at BAMA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(1:31 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Earle.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 40(1:26 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at BAMA 42.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 42(1:03 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 42. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 42. Gain of 15 yards. J.Burton ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(0:59 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 43(0:54 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to LSU 43. Catch made by J.Earle at LSU 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:44 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:37 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:31 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BAMA 36(0:26 - 4th) W.Reichard 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:00 - 5) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; M.Baskerville at LSU 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 23(0:00 - 5) B.Young scrambles to LSU 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at LSU 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(0:00 - 5) B.Young pass complete to LSU 12. Catch made by J.Gibbs at LSU 12. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha at LSU 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAMA 6(0:00 - 5) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BAMA 6(0:00 - 5) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks. PENALTY on LSU-S.Ryan Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the tipped pass and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAMA 2(0:00 - 5) J.Gibbs rushed to LSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; J.Roy at LSU 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 2(0:00 - 5) R.Williams rushed to LSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BAMA 1(0:00 - 5) R.Williams rushed to LSU End Zone for 1 yards. R.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) W.Reichard extra point is good.
-
CAL
9USC
27
34
4th 8:54 ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
10
21
4th 7:01
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
7
55
4th 2:09 FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
42
25
4th 15:00 FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+
-
TROY
UL
23
17
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
31
Final ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
31
32
Final/OT ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
31
28
Final FS2
-
HOU
SMU
63
77
Final NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
34
27
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
10
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
20
45
Final PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
33
39
Final/OT ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
14
35
Final NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
45
3
Final ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
10
34
Final ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
52
17
Final BTN
-
SC
VANDY
38
27
Final SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
21
30
Final ACCN