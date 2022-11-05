|
|
|AF
|ARMY
Air Force secures 1st Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Brad Roberts carried it 33 times for 135 yards, Camby Goff intercepted a pass with 19 second left and Air Force edged Army 13-7 on Saturday at Globe Life Field for it first Commander-in-Chief's trophy since 2016.
Air Force was stopped for a loss on a third-and-3 run near midfield with 1:46 left, giving Army a chance at a game-winning touchdown drive. The Black Knights converted one fourth down on the drive, but threw an interception on fourth-and-2 as Goff cut in front of Ay'Jaun Marshall along the Army sideline for his third pick of the season.
The Falcons clinched a record 21st trophy - awarded to the academy with the best record in the round-robin competition.
''It's a good place for it to be,'' Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said about the trophy coming back to Colorado Springs. ''Now you have to earn it, it's not easy to do.''
Haaziq Daniels was 6-of-13 passing for 98 yards with an interception and he carried it 14 times for 89 yards and a touchdown for Air Force (6-3), which also beat Navy 13-10 on Oct. 1.
Daniels' 17-yard touchdown early in the third quarter gave Air Force a 10-7 lead and Matthew Dapore made his second short field goal to cap the scoring with 12:06 left in the fourth.
Jemel Jones passed for 67 yards and rushed for 37 and a touchdown for Army (3-5).
---
|
H. Daniels
4 QB
98 PaYds, INT, 89 RuYds, RuTD
|
J. Jones
7 QB
67 PaYds, INT, 37 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|8
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|324
|145
|Total Plays
|66
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|226
|78
|Rush Attempts
|53
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|98
|67
|Comp. - Att.
|6-13
|4-14
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-34.8
|7-42.9
|Return Yards
|4
|23
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|98
|PASS YDS
|67
|
|
|226
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|145
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|6/13
|98
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|33
|135
|0
|15
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|14
|89
|1
|17
|
O. Fattah 44 FB
|O. Fattah
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Larrier 9 QB
|Z. Larrier
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hughes 8 WR
|D. Hughes
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cormier 7 WR
|D. Cormier
|6
|4
|89
|0
|30
|
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Engel 87 WR
|B. Engel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Rillos 84 TE
|C. Rillos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Larrier 9 QB
|Z. Larrier
|2
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mack II 9 CB
|M. Mack II
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Sanford 26 LB
|V. Sanford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Castonguay 2 CB
|E. Castonguay
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Herrera 49 DE
|C. Herrera
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
B. Richter 8 LB
|B. Richter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thiergood 48 DE
|J. Thiergood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ramsey 13 LB
|P. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 11 S
|C. Goff
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Youngblood 35 LB
|J. Youngblood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mbroh 47 LB
|R. Mbroh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|2/3
|35
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|3
|31.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|4/14
|67
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|21
|37
|1
|9
|
T. Riley 32 RB
|T. Riley
|6
|20
|0
|6
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Alston 11 WR
|I. Alston
|4
|2
|34
|0
|24
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|3
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Riley 32 RB
|T. Riley
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Caterbone 5 WR
|C. Caterbone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Daniyan 82 WR
|V. Daniyan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bellan 9 RB
|M. Bellan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Lowin 31 LB
|L. Lowin
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Hammonds 26 DB
|Q. Hammonds
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. DiDomenico 37 DB
|M. DiDomenico
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hill 52 DL
|A. Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 52 DL
|R. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crummie 46 LB
|K. Crummie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ciarlo 7 LB
|J. Ciarlo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 96 DL
|D. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nicolas-Paul 2 DB
|B. Nicolas-Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Boehlke 90 P
|B. Boehlke
|7
|42.9
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellan 9 RB
|M. Bellan
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 10 DB
|C. Jones
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bonsu at AF 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AF 25(14:27 - 1st) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at AF 27.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - AF 27(13:51 - 1st) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 27. Catch made by D.Cormier at AF 27. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Moore at AF 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 43(13:24 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Scott at AF 48.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - AF 48(12:50 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|-6 YD
3 & 5 - AF 48(12:33 - 1st) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 48. Catch made by Z.Larrier at AF 48. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at AF 42.
|Punt
4 & 11 - AF 42(11:56 - 1st) C.Bay punts 45 yards to ARM 13 Center-AF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(11:44 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at ARM 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 18(11:04 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to ARM 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Richter at ARM 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 21(10:38 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at ARM 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(9:59 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to ARM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor M.Mack II at ARM 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 25(9:20 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to ARM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Herrera at ARM 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 31(8:37 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to ARM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at ARM 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(8:05 - 1st) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for ARM.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 34(7:57 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to ARM 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at ARM 38.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARMY 38(7:20 - 1st) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for M.Bellan.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARMY 38(7:15 - 1st) B.Boehlke punts 35 yards to AF 27 Center-ARM. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 27(7:08 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Scott at AF 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AF 27(6:27 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at AF 27.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AF 27(5:55 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Eldridge.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AF 27(5:49 - 1st) AF punts 45 yards to ARM 28 Center-AF. Downed by O.Fattah. The Replay Official reviewed the kick touched and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(5:38 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to ARM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood at ARM 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 31(4:59 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to ARM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at ARM 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 34(4:18 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to ARM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon J.Youngblood at ARM 37.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARMY 37(3:32 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Mbroh P.Zdroik at ARM 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37(3:25 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bonsu at ARM 34.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - AF 34(2:39 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ARM 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 19(2:09 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at ARM 16.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AF 16(1:40 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at ARM 16.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - AF 16(1:06 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to ARM 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at ARM 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - AF 25(0:26 - 1st) M.Dapore 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 60 yards from AF 35 to the ARM 5. Fair catch by M.Bellan.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(0:19 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-J.Filipowicz False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - ARMY 20(0:19 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-J.Lingenfelter False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - ARMY 15(0:19 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to ARM 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon A.Mock at ARM 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - ARMY 24(15:00 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at ARM 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARMY 26(14:22 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones sacked at ARM 25 for -1 yards (C.Herrera; P.Zdroik)
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARMY 25(13:40 - 2nd) B.Boehlke punts 40 yards to AF 35 Center-ARM. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(13:37 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARM at AF 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - AF 43(13:07 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at ARM 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47(12:32 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ARM 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - AF 40(11:56 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to ARM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Crummie at ARM 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(11:24 - 2nd) O.Fattah rushed to ARM 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Scott at ARM 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AF 32(10:44 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to ARM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hill at ARM 32.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AF 32(10:10 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Z.Larrier.
|No Good
4 & 7 - AF 39(10:01 - 2nd) M.Dapore 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AF Holder-AF.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(9:55 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Ramsey at ARM 35.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 35(9:16 - 2nd) J.Jones pass complete to ARM 35. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 35. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at AF 41.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(8:39 - 2nd) J.Jones pass complete to AF 41. Catch made by A.Marshall at AF 41. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by C.Goff C.Herrera at AF 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(7:54 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to AF 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at AF 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 7(7:13 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to AF 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor C.Herrera at AF 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 3(6:31 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to AF End Zone for 3 yards. J.Jones for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(6:24 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Crummie at AF 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - AF 27(5:45 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at AF 39.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39(5:08 - 2nd) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 39. Catch made by D.Cormier at AF 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at ARM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 45(4:28 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Engel. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - AF 45(4:18 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ARM 42.
|Int
3 & 7 - AF 42(3:44 - 2nd) H.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at ARM 28. Intercepted by M.Broughton at ARM 28. Tackled by AF at ARM 42.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(3:35 - 2nd) J.Jones pass complete to ARM 42. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at AF 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(3:02 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to AF 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at AF 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARMY 45(2:24 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to AF 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Thiergood at AF 45.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARMY 45(1:37 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Caterbone.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARMY 45(1:30 - 2nd) B.Boehlke punts 42 yards to AF 3 Center-ARM. Downed by B.Nicolas-Paul.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 3(1:18 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Crummie at AF 7.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - AF 7(1:15 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at AF 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 15(0:47 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hill at AF 16.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks 58 yards from AF 35 to the ARM 7. M.Bellan returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at ARM 24.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(14:55 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 19 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at ARM 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - ARMY 19(14:14 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thiergood at ARM 20.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARMY 20(13:39 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARMY 20(13:31 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 49 yards to AF 31 Center-ARM. A.Terry returned punt from the AF 31. Tackled by L.Lowin at AF 35.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(13:20 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at AF 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - AF 42(13:03 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at AF 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46(12:19 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 49(11:45 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to ARM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ARM 46.
|+27 YD
3 & 2 - AF 46(11:05 - 3rd) H.Daniels pass complete to ARM 46. Catch made by D.Cormier at ARM 46. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 19. PENALTY on AF-E.Smalley Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34(10:44 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hill at ARM 31.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AF 31(10:11 - 3rd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Engel.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - AF 31(10:05 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to ARM 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - AF 17(9:48 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to ARM End Zone for 17 yards. H.Daniels for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 3rd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks 58 yards from AF 35 to the ARM 7. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(9:32 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at ARM 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARMY 33(8:54 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at ARM 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 34(8:14 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mock E.Castonguay at ARM 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(7:33 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones sacked at ARM 20 for -15 yards (T.Taylor)
|+3 YD
2 & 25 - ARMY 20(6:52 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at ARM 23.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - ARMY 23(6:07 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|Punt
4 & 22 - ARMY 23(6:01 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 44 yards to AF 33 Center-ARM. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33(5:54 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at AF 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 38(5:21 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at AF 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - AF 41(4:44 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at AF 46. PENALTY on ARM-ARM Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 46(4:31 - 3rd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - AF 46(4:26 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to ARM 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ARM 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 43(3:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on AF-C.Rillos False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - AF 48(3:47 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Nicolas-Paul at ARM 40.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - AF 40(3:03 - 3rd) H.Daniels pass complete to ARM 40. Catch made by A.Terry at ARM 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(2:24 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ARM 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - AF 19(1:50 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to ARM 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 13(1:12 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at ARM 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - AF 9(0:37 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Bonsu at ARM 7.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - AF 7(15:00 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to ARM 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - AF 1(14:26 - 4th) PENALTY on AF-A.Karas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - AF 6(14:14 - 4th) PENALTY on AF-A.Karas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 12 - AF 11(14:04 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to ARM 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at ARM 14.
|-2 YD
2 & 14 - AF 14(13:21 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to ARM 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at ARM 16.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - AF 16(12:48 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hill at ARM 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - AF 16(12:14 - 4th) M.Dapore 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 4th) M.Dapore kicks 58 yards from AF 35 to the ARM 7. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(12:06 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to ARM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at ARM 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - ARMY 23(11:23 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Herrera at ARM 28.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - ARMY 28(10:44 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to ARM 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Richter M.Mack II at ARM 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARMY 26(10:06 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 43 yards to AF 31 Center-ARM. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 31(9:59 - 4th) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier. PENALTY on AF-A.Karas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - AF 21(9:51 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at AF 27.
|+30 YD
2 & 14 - AF 27(9:12 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 27. Catch made by D.Cormier at AF 27. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 43(8:26 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - AF 38(7:42 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at ARM 36.
|Sack
3 & 3 - AF 36(7:04 - 4th) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at ARM 37 for -1 yards (L.Lowin)
|Punt
4 & 4 - AF 37(6:21 - 4th) C.Bay punts 18 yards to ARM 19 Center-AF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(6:13 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to ARM 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at ARM 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 22(5:38 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to ARM 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at ARM 24.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARMY 24(4:49 - 4th) PENALTY on ARM-S.Buckingham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - ARMY 19(4:32 - 4th) PENALTY on ARM-B.Murphy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ARMY 14(4:19 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARMY 14(4:13 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 47 yards to AF 39 Center-ARM. Downed by G.Shields.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39(4:05 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at AF 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - AF 44(3:18 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bonsu at AF 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 48(2:35 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at AF 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 50(2:02 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - AF 45(1:56 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 43.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - AF 43(1:50 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to ARM 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 46.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AF 46(1:45 - 4th) C.Bay punts 31 yards to ARM 15 Center-AF. C.Jones returned punt from the ARM 15. Tackled by B.Roberts at ARM 24.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(1:38 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to ARM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Mock T.Blackmon at ARM 31.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ARMY 31(1:21 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Murphy.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 31(1:18 - 4th) J.Jones pass complete to ARM 31. Catch made by T.Riley at ARM 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at ARM 33.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 33(0:59 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to ARM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at ARM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(0:52 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for V.Daniyan.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 36(0:48 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to ARM 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at ARM 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARMY 44(0:28 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Murphy.
|Int
4 & 2 - ARMY 44(0:25 - 4th) J.Jones pass INTERCEPTED at AF 40. Intercepted by C.Goff at AF 40. Tackled by ARM at AF 40.
