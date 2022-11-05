|
|
|TULANE
|TULSA
Spears, Johnson lead No. 19 Tulane past Tulsa, 27-13
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson gained 106 to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-13 win over Tulsa on Saturday.
Tulane (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) had lost the past two meetings with Tulsa (3-6, 1-4) in overtime, but controlled this one with a dominant running game.
The Hurricane gained 357 yards on the ground, with Spears and Johnson each running the ball 14 times.
Tulsa had won seven of the first eight home games with Tulane.
Michael Pratt completed 11 of 19 passes for 125 yards for Tulane. He was victimized by a walk-off interception return for a touchdown in overtime two seasons ago.
Tulsa was playing without starting quarterback Davis Brin, who has been banged up but hadn't missed a game in the last two years. Brin had beaten Tulane the last two years.
Braylon Braxton couldn't rally the faltering Golden Hurricane, completing 13 of 25 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Tulane had taken a two-touchdown lead on Spear's 34-yard touchdown run. Tulsa cut it to 17-10 at halftime on Braxton's 28-yard touchdown pass to JuanCarlos Santana.
But Tulane went up 24-10 on its first possession of the second half on a 20-yarder from Pratt to Shae Wyatt, and was never threatened again.
THE TAKEAWAY
TULANE: The Green Wave took care of business after two straight rough losses to Tulsa and kept the game safely away from overtime territory.
TULSA: Held to 257 total yards in Brin's absence against the league's top defense, well under the 434.2 yards a game the Hurricane were averaging coming into the game.
BRIN MISSES GAME
The Green Wave benefitted from not having to face Brin, who victimized Tulane the last two years. Brin has been banged up this year. The first meaningful action of his career came against Tulane, and his 37-yard Hail Mary at the end of regulation in 2020 forced the game into overtime.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Tulane could move up a little in the polls by improving to 8-1.
GOING FOR IT
Tulane coach Willie Fritz wasn't shy about going for it on fourth down in the first half, and both gambles paid off. On 4th and 2 from its own 35 in the first quarter, the punt team was out but a quick huddle and snap gained 3 yards, leading to a field goal. The second one came on 4th and 2 at its own 42 in the second quarter. A completed pass by Pratt led to a Tulane TD and a 17-3 lead.
UP NEXT
Tulane hosts No. 25 UCF on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Tulsa has a short turnaround before visiting Memphis on Thursday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
T. Spears
22 RB
157 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, REC
|
B. Braxton
1 QB
146 PaYds, PaTD, 32 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|16
|Rushing
|18
|9
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|482
|257
|Total Plays
|72
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|357
|111
|Rush Attempts
|53
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|125
|146
|Comp. - Att.
|11-19
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|6-46.5
|Return Yards
|5
|23
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|146
|
|
|357
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|482
|TOTAL YDS
|257
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|11/19
|125
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|14
|157
|1
|55
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|14
|106
|0
|33
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|12
|40
|0
|15
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|11
|36
|0
|9
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|3
|2
|42
|0
|29
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|6
|4
|39
|1
|19
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|2
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|4
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|1-2
|2.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Hamilton 70 DL
|K. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|2/2
|33
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|3
|36.3
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|3
|22.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|13/25
|146
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|14
|55
|0
|9
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|13
|32
|0
|21
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|6
|20
|0
|6
|
B. Jackson 0 RB
|B. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|4
|2
|41
|1
|28
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|8
|4
|40
|0
|26
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|5
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|3
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Benjamin 18 WR
|K. Benjamin
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Solomon 5 CB
|K. Solomon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Ostroski 48 DL
|O. Ostroski
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Anderson 44 DL
|J. Anderson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|2/2
|46
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|6
|46.5
|5
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Benjamin 18 WR
|K. Benjamin
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TSA 35 to the TUL 6. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at TUL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(14:56 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+55 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 22(14:50 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TSA 23 for 55 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(14:12 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to TSA 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 14.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TULANE 14(13:45 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 14(13:41 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TSA 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(13:14 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TSA 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 10(12:43 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TSA 10. Catch made by T.James at TSA 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.James for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TSA-L.Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(12:39 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 1st) V.Ambrosio kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(12:39 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 29.
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(12:08 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 29. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(11:55 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to TUL 45. Catch made by K.Stokes at TUL 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 42(11:29 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TUL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 39.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 39(10:50 - 1st) B.Braxton rushed to TUL 25 for 14 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:35 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TUL 19 for yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 19. PENALTY on TSA-T.Marks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - TULSA 35(10:09 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TUL 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - TULSA 32(9:36 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - TULSA 32(9:28 - 1st) PENALTY on TSA-J.Muskrat False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 22 - TULSA 37(9:28 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by D.Prince at TUL 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - TULSA 36(8:50 - 1st) Z.Long 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 64 yards from TSA 35 to the TUL 1. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at TUL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(8:39 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 27(8:33 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 33(7:56 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 33. Catch made by T.James at TUL 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 35.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - TULANE 35(7:16 - 1st) N.Anderson rushed to TUL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(6:48 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TSA 43 for 19 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(6:17 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to TSA 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 39.
|+33 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 39(5:42 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to TSA 6 for 33 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 6. PENALTY on TSA-A.Goodlow Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 6(5:23 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to TSA 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 3.
|Sack
2 & Goal - TULANE 3(4:47 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TSA 4 for -1 yards (K.Solomon)
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 4(4:07 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TSA 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TULANE 10(3:23 - 1st) V.Ambrosio 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TUL Holder-TUL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 1st) V.Ambrosio kicks 64 yards from TUL 35 to the TSA 1. Fair catch by TSA.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(3:19 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(2:46 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 29. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(2:19 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 41(2:13 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 47(1:33 - 1st) B.Braxton scrambles to TUL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(1:07 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 49(0:57 - 1st) B.Braxton rushed to TUL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 44.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TULSA 44(0:17 - 1st) PENALTY on TSA-I.Epps False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULSA 49(15:00 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULSA 49(14:57 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 39 yards to TUL 10 Center-TSA. Downed by TSA.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(14:48 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 10. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 14(14:25 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 16(13:51 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 19.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TULANE 19(13:16 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 36 yards to TSA 45 Center-TUL. Downed by TUL.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(13:06 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TUL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 49(12:36 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TUL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(12:07 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 48 for -8 yards (D.Williams; K.Hamilton)
|+9 YD
2 & 18 - TULSA 48(11:30 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TUL 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 43. PENALTY on TSA-T.Marks Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
3 & 24 - TULSA 42(11:14 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 42. Catch made by J.Ford at TSA 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 48.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TULSA 48(10:10 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 41 yards to TUL 7 Center-TSA. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 7. Tackled by TSA at TUL 12.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(10:05 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 18.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 18(9:30 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 34 for 16 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(8:58 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 34(8:51 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TULANE 42(8:29 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 42.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - TULANE 42(7:54 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 42. Catch made by T.James at TUL 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(7:25 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 50. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(6:51 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TSA 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 34.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 34(6:17 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TSA End Zone for 34 yards. T.Spears for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio kicks 64 yards from TUL 35 to the TSA 1. K.Benjamin returns the kickoff. Tackled by TUL at TSA 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(6:05 - 2nd) B.Braxton rushed to TSA 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(5:34 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 31(5:00 - 2nd) B.Braxton scrambles to TSA 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 33(4:20 - 2nd) B.Braxton rushed to TSA 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(3:52 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for TSA.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 37(3:44 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 37. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 39.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TULSA 39(2:57 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 32 for -7 yards (D.Williams)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TULSA 32(2:47 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 53 yards to TUL 15 Center-TSA. Downed by TSA.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(2:34 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 17(2:12 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 17. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 23(1:42 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 31.
|Int
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(1:20 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass INTERCEPTED at TSA 48. Intercepted by K.Ray at TSA 48. Tackled by TUL at TUL 29.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 29(1:10 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TUL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 28(1:04 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TUL 28. Catch made by J.Santana at TUL 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Santana for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TSA 35 to the TUL 6. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at TUL 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(0:53 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 31(0:19 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 42 yards from TUL 35 to the TSA 23. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(15:00 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 41(14:25 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(13:40 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 45(13:35 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 45. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 49(13:10 - 3rd) B.Braxton rushed to TUL 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TULSA 48(12:45 - 3rd) L.Wilson punts 35 yards to TUL 13 Center-TSA. Fair catch by TUL.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(12:40 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(12:21 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.James.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(12:03 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 25. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TSA at TSA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(11:39 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.James.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 46(11:30 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TSA 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 40(10:55 - 3rd) S.Clayton rushed to TSA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(10:24 - 3rd) S.Clayton rushed to TSA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 35.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 35(9:46 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TSA 20 for 15 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(9:18 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TSA 20. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TSA 20. Gain of 20 yards. S.Wyatt for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(9:09 - 3rd) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(8:26 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 29. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 34(8:17 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(7:39 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 39 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by TUL at TSA 39. PENALTY on TSA-E.Hall Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 19 - TULSA 26(7:29 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana. PENALTY on TUL-L.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(7:24 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 48(6:37 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TUL 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(6:32 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 48(6:07 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TUL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 46.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - TULSA 46(5:31 - 3rd) B.Braxton rushed to TUL 25 for 21 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(5:19 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to TUL 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULSA 22(4:36 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULSA 22(4:44 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TULSA 30(4:39 - 3rd) Z.Long 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(4:35 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(3:54 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(3:37 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 50.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 50(2:53 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 47.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TULANE 47(2:07 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 45 for -2 yards (J.Anderson; O.Ostroski)
|Punt
4 & 13 - TULANE 45(1:40 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 32 yards to TSA 23 Center-TUL. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(1:23 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 23(0:55 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULSA 23(0:48 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for D.Prince.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULSA 23(0:39 - 3rd) L.Wilson punts 74 yards to TUL 3 Center-TSA. Downed by TSA.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 3(0:25 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 4.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 4(15:00 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 6.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 6(14:15 - 4th) L.Keys rushed to TUL 21 for 15 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(13:52 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 21(13:16 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 23.
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 23(13:06 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 23. Catch made by T.James at TUL 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(12:05 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 42. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 48(11:36 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TSA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 49(11:13 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to TSA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(10:37 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 47(10:34 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to TSA 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 40.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 40(10:13 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to TSA 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 41.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TULANE 41(9:34 - 4th) C.Glover punts 41 yards to TSA End Zone Center-TUL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(9:20 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 20. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(9:04 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to TSA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 35(8:30 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 35. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(8:17 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to TSA 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TULSA 47(7:43 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 41 for -6 yards (N.Anderson; D.Williams)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TULSA 41(6:55 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 33 for -8 yards (D.Hodges; N.Anderson)
|Punt
4 & 23 - TULSA 33(6:22 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 37 yards to TUL 30 Center-TSA. Fair catch by TUL.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(6:18 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 32(6:03 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(5:13 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 40(4:22 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by TSA at TUL 49.
|+22 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 49(4:23 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to TSA 29 for 22 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(3:56 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to TSA 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 25(3:16 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TSA 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 20(2:57 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to TSA 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(2:23 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TSA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 17.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 17(1:51 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TSA 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 18(1:42 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to TSA 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TULANE 23(0:55 - 4th) V.Ambrosio 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TUL Holder-TUL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:51 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:50 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to TSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 25.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:18 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by K.Benjamin at TSA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 34.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - TULSA 34(0:05 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 34. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TUL at TSA 46.
