Unranked Cincinnati fixed on sinking Navy
Cincinnati was the first team from outside the Power 5 conferences to qualify for the College Football Playoff. Less than a year later, the Bearcats didn't crack the Top 25 in the first edition of this season's CFP rankings.
Cincinnati will try to shake off its first American Athletic Conference loss since 2019 when it hosts Navy on Saturday.
UCF handed the Bearcats (6-2, 3-1 AAC) a 25-21 defeat last Saturday to puncture their 19-game conference winning streak. Cincinnati grabbed a 21-18 lead with 3:04 left on Ryan Montgomery's 39-yard scoring run and Ben Bryant's two-point conversion pass to Tyler Scott. But UCF's RJ Harvey scored the go-ahead touchdown run with 48 seconds on the clock.
"Disappointed of course, but it's not something that holds you back," coach Luke Fickell said. "That's what I always worry about because of some of the successes that we had, is how you rebound from some of these things and how long does it sting and how long does it stay with you. What you can't do is allow it to compound and cause you problems for continued weeks."
The Bearcats allowed 505 total yards and 258 yards on the ground to UCF, both season highs. That might not bode well for them against Navy (3-5, 3-3), famed for its run-heavy triple-option offense.
"When quarterbacks run the ball, there's issues always with extra hats, and hats on hats," Fickell said. "What it really is gonna come down to is guys winning" individual assignments.
For Navy this week, that running quarterback will be backup Xavier Arline.
Starter Tai Lavatai suffered a left knee injury in last Saturday's game against Temple. Arline took over and ran 16 times for 54 yards, including the game-winning 23-yard touchdown in overtime to help the Midshipmen beat Temple 27-20.
"We'll tailor some stuff around (Arline) and play to his strengths and stuff that he does well," coach Ken Niumatalolo said.
Navy pulled out a meaningful win on Senior Day. The Midshipmen won't play in Annapolis for the rest of the year; after Cincinnati, they will host Notre Dame in Baltimore and travel to UCF before the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia.
Navy leads Cincinnati 3-2 in the all-time series. The Bearcats have won the past two meetings, sneaking out of Annapolis last year with a 27-20 win.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|3
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|260
|354
|Total Plays
|59
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|55
|Rush Attempts
|53
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|84
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|4-6
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.7
|4-49.8
|Return Yards
|2
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|84
|PASS YDS
|299
|
|
|176
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|354
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Maynor 9 QB
|M. Maynor
|3/5
|81
|0
|0
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|12
|87
|0
|32
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 FB
|A. Hall Jr.
|16
|58
|0
|8
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|8
|14
|0
|3
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Puailoa-Rojas 21 RB
|K. Puailoa-Rojas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Jones 29 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|4
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Maynor 9 QB
|M. Maynor
|6
|-9
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Kent 85 WR
|N. Kent
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramos 44 LB
|C. Ramos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 LB
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Cromwell 97 DT
|C. Cromwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Davies 47 P
|D. Davies
|1/3
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|3
|49.7
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|25/35
|299
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|11
|60
|0
|18
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|4
|9
|0
|10
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|3
|-11
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|13
|10
|139
|2
|38
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|4
|3
|81
|0
|39
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|7
|5
|24
|0
|14
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|2
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
C. Scott 80 WR
|C. Scott
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|4
|49.8
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 40. Catch made by J.Thompson at NAV 40. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 40. PENALTY on NAV-NAV Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:29 - 1st) CIN rushed to NAV 30 for -5 yards. CIN FUMBLES forced by NAV. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-CIN at NAV 30. Tackled by NAV at NAV 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - CINCY 30(13:54 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to NAV 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 29.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CINCY 29(13:23 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - CINCY 37(13:08 - 1st) R.Coe 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CIN Holder-CIN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:08 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(12:36 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(11:58 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAVY 28(11:14 - 1st) R.Riethman punts 41 yards to CIN 31 Center-NAV. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(11:07 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 48. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(10:43 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 47. Catch made by T.Scott at NAV 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 47.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CINCY 47(10:10 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-CIN False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 48(10:07 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to NAV 34 for 18 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(9:54 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 34(9:04 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 28. Catch made by T.Scott at NAV 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 28(8:42 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 28. Catch made by W.Pauling at NAV 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 25.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 25(8:11 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to NAV 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(7:41 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 24. Catch made by T.Tucker at NAV 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 19.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 19(7:09 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to NAV 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 19(6:34 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to NAV 9 for 10 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CINCY 9(6:02 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CINCY 9(5:57 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to NAV 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CINCY 9(5:08 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at NAV 9 for yards (C.Ramos) B.Bryant FUMBLES forced by C.Ramos. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-NAV at NAV 6. Tackled by CIN at NAV 6. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for CIN.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CINCY 17(5:08 - 1st) R.Coe 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CIN Holder-CIN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(5:04 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to NAV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 30(4:27 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to NAV 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(4:20 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 44(3:08 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to NAV 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 45(2:26 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(1:47 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to CIN 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 47(1:13 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to CIN 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 42(1:04 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to CIN 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 41.
|+27 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 41(15:00 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to CIN 14 for 27 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 14(14:25 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to CIN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; I.Pace at CIN 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 13(13:37 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to CIN 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 11(12:56 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to CIN 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 8.
4 & 4 - NAVY 15(12:19 - 2nd) D.Davies 25 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-NAV Holder-NAV. CIN blocked the kick. CIN recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by NAV at CIN 13.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(12:13 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 9. Tackled by NAV at CIN 9. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 9. Gain of -4 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CINCY 8(11:39 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
|+16 YD
3 & 15 - CINCY 9(11:27 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:01 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(10:55 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(10:39 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 38. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 38.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 38(10:03 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 48. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(9:38 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 47(9:08 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 47. Catch made by T.Scott at NAV 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 43. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - CINCY 46(7:42 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 40(7:22 - 2nd) B.Bryant rushed to NAV 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Cromwell; C.Ramos at NAV 38.
|+38 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 38(7:15 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 38. Catch made by T.Scott at NAV 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Scott for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:12 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to the NAV 1. Out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(7:12 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 43(6:31 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(6:02 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 50(5:25 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to CIN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 47.
|+32 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 47(4:42 - 2nd) X.Arline scrambles to CIN 15 for 32 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 15(3:53 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to CIN 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 13(3:18 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to CIN 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 11.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NAVY 11(2:35 - 2nd) J.Umbarger rushed to CIN 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NAVY 18(1:56 - 2nd) D.Davies 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NAV Holder-NAV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the CIN End Zone. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAV at CIN 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(1:50 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 31(1:27 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(1:12 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 38(1:08 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 44(0:42 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 44. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 47.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CINCY 47(0:00 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 52 yards to NAV 1 Center-CIN. Downed by T.Tucker. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(0:22 - 2nd) NAV kneels at the NAV 14.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 57 yards from CIN 35 to the NAV 8. Fair catch by M.Haywood.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 28(14:27 - 3rd) X.Arline pass complete to NAV 31. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 31(13:45 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NAVY 32(13:06 - 3rd) R.Riethman punts 66 yards to CIN 2 Center-NAV. Downed by R.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 2(12:48 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 2. Catch made by C.Scott at CIN 2. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(12:21 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 12(12:18 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 12. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 12. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(11:33 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 49. Catch made by T.Tucker at NAV 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(11:11 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 38(11:10 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to NAV 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 35(10:37 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 35. Catch made by N.Mardner at NAV 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(9:54 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to NAV 27. Catch made by T.Scott at NAV 27. Gain of 27 yards. T.Scott for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to the NAV 2. Fair catch by M.Haywood.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(9:51 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(9:12 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(9:00 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to NAV 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NAVY 41(7:56 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 41(7:18 - 3rd) X.Arline scrambles to CIN 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(6:26 - 3rd) J.Umbarger rushed to CIN 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 48(6:32 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to CIN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 47(5:24 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to CIN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 44.
|+32 YD
4 & 5 - NAVY 44(5:11 - 3rd) M.Maynor pass complete to CIN 12. Catch made by N.Kent at CIN 12. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 12(4:47 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to CIN 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 8(4:14 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to CIN 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 5.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - NAVY 5(3:34 - 3rd) M.Maynor rushed to CIN 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 2(3:24 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to CIN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NAVY 1(2:21 - 3rd) M.Maynor rushed to CIN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NAVY 1(1:43 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to CIN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NAVY 1(1:22 - 3rd) M.Maynor rushed to CIN End Zone for 1 yards. M.Maynor for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 3rd) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 3rd) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(1:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-CIN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 20(1:14 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 20. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 30(0:41 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(15:00 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 31 for -6 yards (J.Marshall)
|Penalty
2 & 16 - CINCY 31(14:14 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-CIN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 21 - CINCY 26(13:52 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 19 for -7 yards (NAV) B.Bryant FUMBLES forced by C.Ramos. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-G.Gerhardt at CIN 19. Tackled by NAV at CIN 19. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+9 YD
3 & 28 - CINCY 19(13:09 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 28.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CINCY 28(12:37 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 41 yards to NAV 31 Center-CIN. A.Hassan returned punt from the NAV 31. Tackled by CIN at NAV 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(12:28 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 36(12:00 - 4th) M.Maynor rushed to NAV 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NAVY 38(11:21 - 4th) M.Maynor steps back to pass. M.Maynor pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NAVY 38(11:18 - 4th) R.Riethman punts 42 yards to CIN 20 Center-NAV. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 20. Tackled by NAV at CIN 24.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(11:08 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - CINCY 22(10:31 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 22. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(9:53 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 37(9:18 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 44. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 44.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 44(8:58 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 42. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 42. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 42.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CINCY 42(8:10 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to NAV 11 Center-CIN. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 11(7:59 - 4th) M.Maynor pass complete to NAV 42. Catch made by V.Terrell at NAV 42. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 42(7:29 - 4th) K.Puailoa Rojas rushed to NAV 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at NAV 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 48(6:50 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to CIN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 49(6:10 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to CIN 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(5:54 - 4th) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline sacked at NAV 46 for -7 yards (I.Pace)
|+18 YD
2 & 17 - NAVY 46(5:29 - 4th) M.Maynor pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by M.Walker at CIN 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(5:07 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to CIN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NAVY 35(4:39 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to CIN 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 35.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 35(4:09 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to CIN 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(3:38 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to CIN 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 23.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 23(2:58 - 4th) M.Maynor rushed to CIN 27 for -4 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 27.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NAVY 27(2:56 - 4th) M.Maynor steps back to pass. M.Maynor pass incomplete intended for NAV.
|No Good
4 & 14 - NAVY 34(2:50 - 4th) D.Davies 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NAV Holder-NAV.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(2:45 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-CIN Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 22(2:45 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - CINCY 24(2:05 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - CINCY 23(1:19 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by NAV at CIN 29.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CINCY 29(0:33 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 59 yards to NAV 12 Center-CIN. Downed by CIN.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NAVY 12(0:19 - 4th) M.Maynor steps back to pass. M.Maynor sacked at NAV 1 for -11 yards (J.Taylor) M.Maynor FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-A.Hall at NAV 1. Tackled by CIN at NAV 1.
