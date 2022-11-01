|
|
|BALLST
|KENTST
Steele rushes for 192 yards, Ball State beats Kent St. 27-20
KENT, Ohio (AP) Carson Steele rushed for 192 yards and a score, John Paddock threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and Ball State beat Kent State 27-20 on Tuesday night.
Tied at 20-all, Steele led a seven-play, 75-yard drive ending in Paddock's 8-yard scoring pass to Tanner Koziol with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kent State got to its 48 before turning it over on downs and Ball State ran out the clock.
Jayshon Jackson had a team-high 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown for Ball State (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Steele, who went over the century mark for the seventh time this season, had a 37-yard run during the Cardinals go-ahead drive in the fourth.
Paddock was intercepted on his second throw of the game, leading to Kent State's second field goal for a 6-0 lead. Paddock later connected with Jackson on a 43-yard touchdown to give Ball State its first lead at 14-13 late in the second quarter, and the Cardinals led 17-13 at the break.
Marquez Cooper carried it 32 times for 168 yards and a touchdown for Kent State (3-6, 2-3). Devontez Walker made his eighth touchdown catch of the season.
---
|
C. Steele
33 RB
192 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, REC
|
M. Cooper
1 RB
168 RuYds, RuTD, -4 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|27
|Rushing
|10
|14
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|8-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|444
|403
|Total Plays
|78
|91
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|196
|225
|Rush Attempts
|38
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|248
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|25-40
|25-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.0
|5-44.2
|Return Yards
|3
|37
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|3-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|248
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|196
|RUSH YDS
|225
|
|
|444
|TOTAL YDS
|403
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|26/41
|248
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|29
|192
|1
|37
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|17
|10
|102
|1
|43
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|8
|6
|68
|1
|21
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|7
|5
|61
|0
|23
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|4
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 11 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Lezon 81 TE
|R. Lezon
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Riley-Scott 18 S
|J. Riley-Scott
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|9-3
|1.0
|0
|
S. Houston Jr. 36 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Amos 16 S
|J. Amos
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 2 S
|M. Lee
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 1 CB
|N. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woodard 6 DL
|T. Woodard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 54 DL
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 0 DL
|J. Ramsey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Egenolf 10 S
|B. Egenolf
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Potts 4 CB
|T. Potts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|2/2
|34
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|7
|39.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|1
|64.0
|64
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|1.5
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|25/41
|178
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|32
|168
|1
|23
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|12
|42
|0
|24
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|6
|15
|0
|3
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|18
|13
|87
|0
|14
|
T. Harris 86 WR
|T. Harris
|7
|4
|52
|0
|20
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|4
|3
|17
|0
|6
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|3
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
M. Harris 23 WR
|M. Harris
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|1
|1
|-21
|0
|-21
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolden 24 S
|N. Bolden
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 23 S
|J. Evans
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Branch 28 CB
|A. Branch
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. West 5 DL
|C. West
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 37 LB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Murphy 41 LB
|L. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Slattery 42 LB
|S. Slattery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|5
|44.2
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|3
|9.3
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 60 yards from BALL 35 to the KNT 5. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Berger C.Coll at KNT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(14:55 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 31(14:51 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at KNT 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(14:38 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 46(14:18 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by T.Harris at BALL 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(13:57 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 28(13:28 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to BALL 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(13:14 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.King at BALL 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 24(12:40 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 23(12:13 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - KENTST 30(11:32 - 1st) A.Glass 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(11:32 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Evans D.Miller at BALL 37.
|Int
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(11:11 - 1st) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 45. Intercepted by C.Harris at BALL 45. Tackled by Y.Tyler at BALL 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(11:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 30(10:35 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by J.Poke at BALL 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at BALL 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 27(10:19 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:10 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 23(9:30 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to BALL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 24.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KENTST 24(9:29 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - KENTST 32(9:28 - 1st) A.Glass 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(9:28 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at BALL 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - BALLST 28(8:59 - 1st) PENALTY on BALL-E.Crowe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 23(8:59 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BALL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 30(8:26 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at BALL 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 30(7:51 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 32 yards to KNT 38 Center-BALL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(7:36 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 38. Catch made by R.James at KNT 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at KNT 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 44(7:17 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 44. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at KNT 45.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 45(6:48 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 45. Catch made by K.Leach at KNT 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(6:35 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 30(6:12 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(5:57 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 24(5:37 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 16(5:06 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to BALL 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(4:54 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by D.Walker at BALL 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.Walker for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(4:25 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BALL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(4:14 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby A.Branch at BALL 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 45(3:47 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at BALL 46.
3 & 9 - BALLST(3:16 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 46(3:04 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 46(2:58 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 34 yards to KNT 20 Center-BALL. Fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(2:45 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 20(2:39 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at KNT 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KENTST 22(2:11 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 22(2:04 - 1st) J.Smith punts 44 yards to BALL 34 Center-B.George. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(1:58 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at BALL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BALLST 41(1:33 - 1st) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at BALL 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 41(0:58 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(0:34 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to KNT 50. Catch made by Y.Tyler at KNT 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 42(15:00 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to KNT 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at KNT 34.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(14:33 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by T.Koziol at KNT 34. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 15(14:04 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 15(13:49 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to KNT End Zone for 15 yards. C.Steele for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:40 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 54 yards from BALL 35 to the KNT 11. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Strickland at KNT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(13:34 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at KNT 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 45(13:13 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 45. Catch made by R.James at KNT 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Lee C.Coll at BALL 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 49(12:53 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to BALL 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 42. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(12:42 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 27(12:29 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - KENTST 29(11:59 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
|No Good
4 & 12 - KENTST 37(11:45 - 2nd) A.Glass 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(11:45 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BALL 35. PENALTY on BALL-B.Hunt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 19(11:33 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BALL 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 27(11:18 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at BALL 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 35(10:50 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at BALL 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(10:23 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 41. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(10:04 - 2nd) W.Jones rushed to KNT 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.West at KNT 45.
|Sack
2 & 7 - BALLST 45(9:26 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at KNT 49 for -4 yards (M.Pierre) PENALTY on BALL-R.Lezon Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BALLST 49(8:54 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - BALLST 49(8:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-T.Potts False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BALLST 46(8:01 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 48 yards to KNT 6 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by BALL. PENALTY on KNT-K.Gamble Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 3(8:01 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 3. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 3. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at KNT 14.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(7:48 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 30 for 16 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at KNT 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(7:33 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 30(7:19 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at KNT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KENTST 37(7:07 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KENTST 37(7:00 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 45 yards to BALL 18 Center-B.George. J.Jackson returned punt from the BALL 18. Tackled by N.Jones J.Awolowo at BALL 23.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(7:00 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.West at BALL 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 27(6:39 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at BALL 29.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 29(6:11 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at BALL 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(5:56 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to KNT 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 50(5:47 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to KNT 50. Catch made by Y.Tyler at KNT 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 43.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 43(5:24 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by J.Jackson at KNT 43. Gain of 43 yards. J.Jackson for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 62 yards from BALL 35 to the KNT 3. Fair catch by J.Poke.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 3(4:54 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 3. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 3. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at KNT 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 11(4:36 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at KNT 15.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(4:30 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 15. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 15. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by N.Jones C.Coll at KNT 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(4:20 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at KNT 31 for -4 yards (C.Pearce)
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - KENTST 31(3:50 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 31. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at KNT 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 40(3:38 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 40. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(3:21 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to BALL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 48(2:58 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to BALL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 45(2:46 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to BALL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sape C.Pearce at BALL 42.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - KENTST 42(2:15 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to BALL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at BALL 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(1:51 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Poke at BALL 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 37(1:42 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to BALL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at BALL 36.
|-21 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 36(1:23 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by C.Schlee at BALL 36. Gain of -21 yards. Tackled by BALL at KNT 43. PENALTY on KNT-C.Schlee Illegal Forward Pass 7 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 12 - KENTST 43(1:17 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 42 yards to BALL 15 Center-B.George. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 15(1:17 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Miller L.Murphy at BALL 26.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(1:10 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 26. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 26. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by KNT at BALL 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(0:58 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 47(0:55 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 47. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(0:44 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 30(0:38 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to KNT 30. Catch made by T.Koziol at KNT 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(0:31 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 16(0:28 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 16(0:23 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BALLST 24(0:14 - 2nd) B.VonGunten 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 48 yards from BALL 35 to the KNT 17. Z.West returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Strickland at KNT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(0:09 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 38(0:03 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at KNT 48.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 55 yards from KNT 35 to the BALL 10. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poke; J.Awolowo at KNT 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(14:50 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to KNT 26. Catch made by J.Jackson at KNT 26. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Branch at KNT 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 20(14:23 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to KNT 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden; K.Saunders at KNT 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(13:45 - 3rd) J.Paddock scrambles to KNT 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble; D.Miller at KNT 11.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 11(13:08 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to KNT 11. Catch made by R.Lezon at KNT 11. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 14.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 14(12:25 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BALLST 21(12:21 - 3rd) B.VonGunten 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the KNT 2. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Strickland at KNT 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(12:11 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 37. Catch made by R.James at KNT 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at KNT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KENTST 42(11:56 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at KNT 42.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - KENTST 42(11:25 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke. PENALTY on BALL-J.Amos Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(11:17 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to BALL 43. Catch made by J.Poke at BALL 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 29.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(11:02 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by M.Harris at BALL 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 16(10:45 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 16(10:38 - 3rd) C.Schlee rushed to BALL 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 7. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 19 - KENTST 25(10:16 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at BALL 29 for -4 yards (J.Ramsey)
|+8 YD
3 & 23 - KENTST 29(9:49 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by J.Poke at BALL 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 21.
|No Good
4 & 15 - KENTST 29(9:11 - 3rd) A.Glass 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(9:06 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at BALL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 26(8:32 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BALL 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 26(7:57 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 26. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at BALL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(7:27 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; D.Miller at BALL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 34(6:50 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at BALL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 34(6:25 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 34(6:22 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 38 yards to KNT 28 Center-D.Seiler. L.Floriea returned punt from the KNT 28. Tackled by C.Coll at KNT 40.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(6:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 35(6:10 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at KNT 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - KENTST 36(5:45 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at KNT 44.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 44(5:26 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 44. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(5:03 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to BALL 42. Catch made by J.Poke at BALL 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf; J.Amos at BALL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(4:56 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for M.Harris.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 30(4:50 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll; C.Pearce at BALL 25.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - KENTST 25(12:17 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(4:23 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 16(3:50 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 11.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KENTST 11(3:22 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 11.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - KENTST 11(2:51 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 11.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 11(2:47 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at BALL 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 19(2:31 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.West at BALL 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(2:07 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 22. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at BALL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 26(1:44 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at BALL 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 26(0:59 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 26. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Miller; N.Bolden at BALL 29.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BALLST 29(0:23 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 40 yards to KNT 31 Center-D.Seiler. L.Floriea returned punt from the KNT 31. Tackled by D.Seiler at KNT 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(0:15 - 3rd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at KNT 36.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 36(15:00 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at KNT 34.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - KENTST 34(14:23 - 4th) PENALTY on KNT-S.Allan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - KENTST 29(14:07 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 29. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at KNT 36.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 36(13:31 - 4th) J.Smith punts 47 yards to BALL 17 Center-B.George. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(13:22 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 17. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BALL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BALLST 26(12:54 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 26(12:50 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Murphy at BALL 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(12:28 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Slattery at BALL 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 33(12:17 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 33. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at BALL 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(11:50 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at BALL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 44(11:07 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 44(10:59 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 44(10:56 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 44 yards to KNT 12 Center-D.Seiler. L.Floriea returned punt from the KNT 12. Pushed out of bounds by C.Coll at KNT 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:46 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:41 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Riley at KNT 31.
|-4 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 31(10:25 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 31. Catch made by M.Cooper at KNT 31. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at KNT 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 27(9:42 - 4th) J.Smith punts 43 yards to BALL 30 Center-B.George. J.Jackson returned punt from the BALL 30. Tackled by M.Pierre; J.Evans at BALL 28.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(9:31 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BALL 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 27(9:00 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at BALL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 28(8:24 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 28(8:17 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 37 yards to KNT 35 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by L.Floriea.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(8:10 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at KNT 37.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 37(7:45 - 4th) C.Schlee scrambles to BALL 39 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Lee at BALL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(7:27 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 39(7:19 - 4th) C.Schlee scrambles to BALL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 32(6:58 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to BALL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(6:33 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 23(6:15 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to BALL End Zone for 23 yards. M.Cooper for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:08 - 4th) J.Silver extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to the BALL 25. Fair catch by B.Berger.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(6:08 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Pierre at BALL 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 34(5:55 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; A.Branch at BALL 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(5:33 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to KNT 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at KNT 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 48(5:09 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to KNT 48. Catch made by J.Jackson at KNT 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at KNT 46.
|+37 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 46(4:37 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to KNT 9 for 37 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 9(4:16 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to KNT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 8(3:30 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to KNT End Zone. Catch made by T.Koziol at KNT End Zone. Gain of 8 yards. T.Koziol for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 4th) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 55 yards from BALL 35 to the KNT 10. Fair catch by B.Bradford.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(3:21 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; S.Houston at KNT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - KENTST 33(3:03 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for R.James.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 33(2:59 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at KNT 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(2:40 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 41(2:34 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at KNT 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KENTST 48(2:16 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - KENTST 48(2:11 - 4th) C.Schlee scrambles to BALL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 50. Kent State challenged the first down and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by KNT.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(2:05 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to KNT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 47(2:00 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to KNT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 43.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 43(1:54 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to KNT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(1:13 - 4th) J.Paddock kneels at the KNT 36.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BALLST 36(0:37 - 4th) J.Paddock kneels at the KNT 38.
